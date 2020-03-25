Breaking Overnight: Senate Reaches Deal for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act…

With caution applied, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced around 2:00am ET a deal had been reached for the nearly $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) bill.

The final language for “HR.748” (stripped and newly assembled) will take place today.  Looks like the senate is using an old bill, previously passed by the House, so the House can deem and pass, without formally reconvening. There are ten republican amendments. Speaking from the floor, both McConnell and Schumer made remarks describing the bill.

The senate is adjourned until Noon today (Wednesday).

  1. The Big Ugly Is Fugly says:
    March 25, 2020 at 2:53 am

    I wonder what is in the bill. I am sure it is a “treat”.

  2. auntiefran413 says:
    March 25, 2020 at 2:54 am

    PRAISE GOD! I can go to bed now and sleep the sleep of the innocent. Thanks, Sundance!

  3. Mo says:
    March 25, 2020 at 2:54 am

    Kept searching for the bill number listed on Senate.gov and got an old bill and was like FUBAR. Thanks for the clarification on that matter.

  4. Jan Pauliny-Toth says:
    March 25, 2020 at 2:57 am

    If Piglosi had wings…

  5. NJF says:
    March 25, 2020 at 2:59 am

    Hmmmm.

    We shall see. If they agreed to original bill does that mean zero pork for Nan?

    • littleanniefannie says:
      March 25, 2020 at 4:21 am

      In the interest of your interest of the environment, consider your plane permanently grounded Madame Sphincter!!

  6. Grandma Covfefe says:
    March 25, 2020 at 3:08 am

    $2 Trillion? Hello! I have a lemon tree, not a money tree.
    I need to know what’s in it before I even celebrate.
    I wonder what we gave up…..or what evil we allowed in…..
    As long as President Trump is pleased we’ll have to go along to get along.

  7. FPCHmom says:
    March 25, 2020 at 3:12 am

  8. Gary Lacey says:
    March 25, 2020 at 3:13 am

    I wonder what the Mitch gave away?

  9. Trump Voter in MN CD 2👌👌👌👌 (@MadVoterInMN) says:
    March 25, 2020 at 3:19 am

    I’m sure America got screwed…that is the GOP way…

  10. Follow The Money says:
    March 25, 2020 at 3:24 am

    There is no doubt in my mind there will be layers of pork in this bill. Another bill that has to pass before we see what’s in it.

  11. armie says:
    March 25, 2020 at 3:26 am

    Any time Chuckie’s not celebrating, that’s good for America.

  12. fred5678 says:
    March 25, 2020 at 3:27 am

    Somebody once said, “Complicated business!”

  14. Magabear says:
    March 25, 2020 at 3:47 am

    “And, again, there are a lot of compromises.”

    That sentence gives me a sick feeling in my gut. I dearly hope the GOP didn’t cave on some of the demonrats communist agenda items.

  15. rrick says:
    March 25, 2020 at 4:09 am

    Speaking of unanimous consent, what’s the status of Sen. Rand Paul?

  16. A1ManWreckingCrew says:
    March 25, 2020 at 4:34 am

    Can the chicom’s buy up all this debt that’s being made up?

