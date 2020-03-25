Breaking Overnight: Senate Reaches Deal for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act…

With caution applied, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced around 2:00am ET a deal had been reached for the nearly $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) bill.
The final language for “HR.748” (stripped and newly assembled) will take place today. Looks like the senate is using an old bill, previously passed by the House, so the House can deem and pass, without formally reconvening. There are ten republican amendments. Speaking from the floor, both McConnell and Schumer made remarks describing the bill.
Prompted, just hit play:
.
The senate is adjourned until Noon today (Wednesday).
I wonder what is in the bill. I am sure it is a “treat”.
LikeLike
“Looks like the senate is using an old bill, previously passed by the House, so the House can deem and pass, without formally reconvening.”
Looks like. Better get to reading.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PRAISE GOD! I can go to bed now and sleep the sleep of the innocent. Thanks, Sundance!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kept searching for the bill number listed on Senate.gov and got an old bill and was like FUBAR. Thanks for the clarification on that matter.
LikeLike
Remember, this has been “stripped and newly assembled” so this may be of little or no value.
LikeLike
Where’s the PDF file? https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/BILLS-116hr748pcs/pdf/BILLS-116hr748pcs.pdf
LikeLike
If Piglosi had wings…
LikeLike
We could then toss her out a high window!
LikeLike
Hmmmm.
We shall see. If they agreed to original bill does that mean zero pork for Nan?
LikeLike
In the interest of your interest of the environment, consider your plane permanently grounded Madame Sphincter!!
LikeLike
$2 Trillion? Hello! I have a lemon tree, not a money tree.
I need to know what’s in it before I even celebrate.
I wonder what we gave up…..or what evil we allowed in…..
As long as President Trump is pleased we’ll have to go along to get along.
LikeLike
LikeLike
I wonder what the Mitch gave away?
LikeLike
I’m sure America got screwed…that is the GOP way…
LikeLike
There is no doubt in my mind there will be layers of pork in this bill. Another bill that has to pass before we see what’s in it.
LikeLike
President Trump has already said he won’t sign a bill with non-china virus stuff in it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Any time Chuckie’s not celebrating, that’s good for America.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Somebody once said, “Complicated business!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Nailed it!
GBPDJT
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLike
“And, again, there are a lot of compromises.”
That sentence gives me a sick feeling in my gut. I dearly hope the GOP didn’t cave on some of the demonrats communist agenda items.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You mean the UniParty? Why does compromise always mean conservatives get shafted? And porkulus abounds?
LikeLike
Speaking of unanimous consent, what’s the status of Sen. Rand Paul?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can the chicom’s buy up all this debt that’s being made up?
LikeLike