Breaking Overnight: Senate Reaches Deal for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act…

With caution applied, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced around 2:00am ET a deal had been reached for the nearly $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) bill.

The final language for “HR.748” (stripped and newly assembled) will take place today. Looks like the senate is using an old bill, previously passed by the House, so the House can deem and pass, without formally reconvening. There are ten republican amendments. Speaking from the floor, both McConnell and Schumer made remarks describing the bill.

Prompted, just hit play:

.

The senate is adjourned until Noon today (Wednesday).

Mnuchin on coronavirus bill & the Hse: I can't speak for the Speaker. I hope she takes it up and she passes as is. We need this to get working for the American people. And, again, there are a lot of compromises. It's terrific bill, and it was a great accomplishment on everyone. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 25, 2020

3) But all GOPers must also grant consent. Otherwise, it’s not unanimous. That’s why unanimous consent in the Senate is so powerful.

Otherwise, they must have a regular roll call vote. May also have to clear procedural hurdle which could slow things up. That needs 60 yeas — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 25, 2020