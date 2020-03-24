Pelosi Suffers Massive Political Hit – Abandons House Scheme – Announces Acceptance of Senate Bill…

You can tell when Speaker Pelosi recognizes a political backlash for her manipulative schemes because it’s the only time she blitzes the media. After suffering a very large political hit, beyond the capability of the media to defend, Pelosi said today the House will take up the Senate coronavirus bill.

The writing was on the wall late yesterday as people started digging into the 1,400 page House proposal and exposing all of the far-left ideological efforts within it. Billions were earmarked for nonsense progressive projects and the House scheme was fraught with social engineering that had nothing to do with assisting workers and businesses.

Even Pelosi’s own party started telling leadership they had gone way too far with the assembled list of nonsense legislation. The speaker recognized if she did not quickly make a tactical retreat her party would be crushed by exposure of the brazen politics they were attempting. The reach was so extreme, the media could not protect her.

In an effort to save a horrid face, the speaker was forced to blitz the media alone while all other house members watched to see how she could recover. Whenever Pelosi stands alone, that’s the “tell” for the size of the political miscalculation. Pelosi announced she was abandoning plans for the 1,400 page House scheme. Now the senate work continues…

WASHINGTON DC – Congressional negotiators signaled Tuesday they are likely hours away from clinching a bipartisan agreement on a nearly $2 trillion emergency stimulus package — capping five days of frenetic talks over a response to the coronavirus pandemic. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are expected to announce an agreement later Tuesday, under immense pressure from President Donald Trump, a dire economic outlook and the growing number of Americans losing their livelihoods amid the crisis. The Senate’s lead negotiators — Mnuchin, Schumer, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and White House legislative affairs director Eric Ueland — have spent most of Tuesday huddling behind closed doors as they finalized policy details and legislative text. If those last-minute talks are successful, lawmakers say they could vote within hours. “The timeline is as soon as possible,” Ueland said leaving a more than hourlong meeting with McConnell, Mnuchin and a half-dozen GOP senators who have been heavily involved in the rescue package. “We’re trying to finalize all the documents, going through a lot of complicated issues, and we’re making a lot of progress,” Mnuchin said, flanked by Rep. Mark Meadows, who was recently tapped as Trump’s next chief of staff. Schumer took to the Senate floor on Tuesday to declare that senators were “on the 2-yard line” and said there were no remaining disagreements that couldn’t be resolved over the next few hours. (read more)