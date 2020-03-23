President Trump Tweets 15 Day Deadline To Restart U.S. Economy….

Nancy Pelosi’s legislative stunt has revealed that the coronavirus panic is likely a well coordinated political stunt. If it were as real as claimed, Pelosi wouldn’t have the time to organize a political spending scheme…. ergo, it’s more likely a planned hoax to bring the economy to a standstill and create a self-fulfilling prophecy.
Yes, people are unfortunately sick, but the reality is shutting the U.S. economy for a prolonged period of time will likely kill more people than any virus. With that in mind, President Trump takes a bold step and puts a deadline for a decision. All Caps:
There’s our lion!
LikeLiked by 19 people
Magnificent bastard!
LikeLiked by 7 people
If this is true and the grey aliens are not coming and the FEMA camps are shut, I am speechless. But I am also scratching my head. WTF is going on!!! They created a economic panic for a spending bill? Or it was all a twisted political stunt? This is all above my pay grade. I am going to stop watching sci-fi conspiracy movies. I feel like Fred Sanford ready to have a stroke!
LikeLike
A vehicle to change government. Stealth socialism under an emergency.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Simple the Chi Coms unleashed a bio weapon, I said that weeks ago. Then the swamp had Rod’s sister who works for the CDC push the panic button, the fake news ran with it and put Pres Trump in a bad position in which he had no choice but to act. And the swamp rats ran with it and now are trying to get all their socialist programs paid for.Nancy miscalculated cocaine Mitch. I have never seen him so angry. She unintentionally exposed the plan with this power grab and hopefully, this is game over and at the end of 15 days everyone goes back to work. And if NY, CA, WAS and whoever still needs help they get it but the places where everything is not so bad we go back to normal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A succinct but brilliant summation!! May I steal this, please?!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely 🙂
LikeLike
You are so right Super Elite but above all a very compassionate and caring bastard. Those that try to tear this man down are complete and utter a—holes. (Please excuse my language but they make me mad mad mad!.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you PDJT! I know you and your people read the CTH … like when Dr. Ben Carson showed up at the Press Conference the day after that suggestion was made here … Thank you for the reassurance Mr. President! Much needed GOOD NEWS! I have been banging in about it a bit … because I am panicked that all the articles I’ve been reading suggesting this shut down would persist for MONTHS and MONTHS! GREAT NEWS! Awesome!! God Bless you and keep you President Trump!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Leadership to the max. POTUS has this, once again. 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 11 people
I’m shocked, shocked!
The sad part of this is how easily the public swallowed this bull.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I live in a very conservative state, trump country….so i thought… i am shocked how fast the majority all went libtard over this virus, chanting force people to shut everything down, that peoples jobs businesses etc don’t matter as long as it keeps them safe …. yadda yadda yadda….. just send us the checks! – Scary how easily they all flipped to begging for fascism in America.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I live in a blue state, Oregon. My wife says that 80% of the people that went in her shop were complaining about the over-reaction. That doesn’t jive with the 60% of them that vote for our liberal state politicians. I’m not sure what to think.
LikeLike
Yep.
They are all scaredy cats of their state & local governments.
State & local governments are bullies to working class tax payers.
And too many working class Americans take their freedoms for granted.
They rarely vote on primary & local elections.
Bad !
LikeLike
Thank you President Trump. Make the call, lets get back to normal.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Piglosi unwittingly gave PDJT an out!
LikeLiked by 6 people
She’s consistently a useful idiot. Party on, SanFranNan!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He kinda had no choice. His prudent message to stay calm was being twisted into a narrative that portrayed him as out of touch. Now that he has reversed his negative poll numbers he has the political energy of maneuver to do something like this.
Any hope for a better American future rests with a Trump victory in November. This was one time where playing the political angle game was imperative.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Democrats would love mayhem and Civil unrest.. and that is the democrats and never trumpers ultimate finish to trump… I think this has all been planned, and yes I believe these people are this evil…… but PDJT knows what he’s up against, he knows the beast inside and out, he’s gone along to gain the upper hand against the swamp but he knows he can not go past 15 days for many many MANY reasons. MAGA KAG must Live on not die on the sword of the whuan flu.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen Mr President! Getting insane now.
Thanks Sundance!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Earlier today I posted this:
There is a cost/benefit analysis to this, and it’s not “If it saves just one life…”
30 people are killed by lightning every year. But we don’t shut down the outdoors. Or even generally mandate lightning rods. 50,000 killed on the highways. Still we drive. 3,500 drownings, yet we don’t shut the pools, lakes and beaches. Another several hundred boating deaths. And yet, boat shows.
You can ruin peoples health by impoverishing them, too. Not to mention the mental health issues with a Perma-Panic. We’ll know a lot more in a week. Even more in two weeks. But this can’t go on like this for ever-diminishing returns. A free people won’t accept it–nor should they.
Americans are not going to sit in their houses all summer absent a real, provable self-evident threat. And the President is not going to let this drag on and on and on absent the same. He just won’t. I don’t fault Americans. They are not cowards for wanting to protect their families by listening to their gold-plated government. But they work for us. Forgetting that is what got them Trump. If they try to prolong this for politics, they’re playing with dynamite. The President’s economy was so stellar that it took a world-wide pandemic and a national shutdown to bring it back just to Obama levels.
That’s not good enough for this President. He won’t allow it. Watch.
LikeLiked by 5 people
When the mortality rate turn out to be quite low like Germany(0.4%) as more and more ppl get tested, everybody will know this is way over hyped due to some other countries’ failure to deal with it. And the chloroquine drugs will help too. I think he knows this. Again Democrats showed their true color. They hate America.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Saw an article from a Wake Forest doctor stating that of the twenty cases he had… every serious one had three things in common… obesity, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. Imagine that… a virus designed to attack the elderly and diabetics. And America has the highest incidence of type 2 diabetes in the world.
LikeLike
At the end of the 8 days, send everybody back to work and leave the Blue state Govs to suffer the consequences of their lockdowns.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Question: When did the 15 day countdown start?
LikeLike
Ends March 31st, I believe.
LikeLike
Answer: March 16, 2020.
15 Days to Slow the Spread
https://www.whitehouse.gov/articles/15-days-slow-spread/
LikeLike
Today, March 23rd is Day 8 of 15 days
March 16th was Day 1
March 30th is Day 15
LikeLike
What day is it today? I think it is day 6?
LikeLike
Today, March 23rd is Day 8 of 15 days
March 16th was Day 1
March 30th is Day 15
LikeLike
Started March 16 so would be up March 31.
LikeLike
YES!! Do not cave to the Dems and the financial landmines porked into bailout. Let this economy roll! Punish China for this bioterrorism act of war, re-set our debt to China by deducting the trillions of dollars including wrongful valuations and publicize the unholy and corrupt alliance between certain Americans and the Chinece government.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…wrongful death….its late, I’m exhausted but I’ve got fake pandemic induced insomnia. Melatonin to the rescue.
LikeLike
Nancy Pelosi put her cards on the table-Aces and Eights.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dead man’s hand.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting dynamic. The President can say the country needs to get back to work. Liberal governors will maintain the strict quarantine rules. Guess who wins.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When is the 15th day?
LikeLike
Today, March 23rd is Day 8 of 15 days
March 16th was Day 1
March 30th is Day 15
LikeLike
If the republicans walk away from the bailout, the blue states will be back up and running the next day. They can’t afford to wait it out hoping for a deal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
True.. hmm… maybe we shouldn’t do no stiking $2T deal after all.
No deal is much better than a bad deal. Pelosi, and her “political factioni” overestimated their power, again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He was rope-a-doped into this. He damned well better come out of that corner swinging.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Does the the Democratic Nomination for President come with a free ventilator? ven-ti-la-tor from ancient Greek for “wind-bag”
Merriam-Webster; a contrivance for introducing fresh air or expelling foul or stagnant air
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haliluia! It is about time! I cannot believe the depths to which Pigloser has gone to destroy America. For a while it looked like she was going to succeed where Clinton failed. Way to go Mr. President. Call their bluff!
LikeLiked by 2 people
we’ll know how the malaria drug trial in NY state go by the weekend.
Praying
LikeLiked by 2 people
oh heavenly father forgive me for mixing modems, but, if it works that’d be checkmate.
again.
LikeLike
Not buying the end of the world scenarios. Tell me what the strain is on hospitals throughout the country. Stock markets aren’t reacting to the flu, they are reacting to the shutdown of the US economy. A shutdown because of panic caused by the media.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes!
The mortality rate in Germany is only 0.4% so far. 98 death over 20,000 tested positive. The only reason some countries is having trouble is unprepared socialized medicine couldn’t deal with influx of sudden surge of patients. Not everybody needs to be hospitalized. Most ppl can seem to recorder naturally.
So what is the real culprit? The panic the media is hyping over. Japan should’ve have more cases but they don’t because tests aren’t given easily. Does that mean they don’t have patients walking around infecting more and more ppl? No, it just doesn’t show in the data. But even if it doesn’t show in the data, it doesn’t mean ppl don’t get sick and end up in the hospital. So don’t Japan’s hospital not swamped with patients like we saw in Wuhan? Japanese government didn’t even ban ppl from China like we did.
The more I look at it the more It seems like this is globally manufactured crisis for political and financial reason especially when they start putting more and more military on the street in the name of fighting against this and limiting ppl’s liberty.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’re ignoring the fact that the death rate in Italy is over 40%.
LikeLike
I am betting Trump knows that chloroquine works to treat this virus. The 15 days of self quarantine should eradicate a large percentage of it. Once that time has elapsed there will be fewer cases and they can be treated with the medication. If this is the case, Trump will give the all clear to go back to normal activities, but the Dem Governors will not want to end their orders for house arrest. This will get interesting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This whole thing proves once and for all what we all know: They were never really coming after Trump. They were coming for us.
And that day has arrived.
This is a huge play by Trump. Love it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
When you come to a folk in the road, take it.
– Yogi Berra
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re ignoring the therapy using chloroquine and z-pack that the POTUS made available to NYC. They start Tuesday and by Saturday or Sunday it will be proven effective, panic over and we get back to business.
LikeLike
Only problem is can we trust the ppl who conduct the trial test?
LikeLike
According to this actor he used it last week to get over covid 19 in Hawaii. Used both the malaria drug & a z-pak https://www.facebook.com/136577846385452/posts/2912862405423635/?vh=e&d=n
LikeLike
woooooohooo!
LikeLike
Today has been especially rough for me personally. The shock of what is happening has worn off and reality is taking a toll. I’m not scared of the disease other than many people getting it at once. That is a legitimate concern. We should probably heed the calls for social distancing, etc. To try and prolong the spread which will inevitably occur. The thought of our economic situation terrifies me. I work from home, in IT have been for years. My company is only going to be able to pay me for so long. Yes I mentioned that I work from home but us salesmen cost money and when sales are not being made. Nobody is really buying what I peddle at the moment. So many people have it much worse tho. The bureaucrats have 2 good stimulus packages in them. After that confidence in our financial stability wanes quickly.
This is a crucial point; whatever your thoughts are in the virility of the virus. I don’t think it’s all overhype anymore. There are plenty of doctors begging us to follow what they are telling us Stay Home. We should listen for now. It’s the single best thing we can for a president and a country that have done so much for us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Luke. I for one do not think that our President was fooled into thinking there was a crisis when there was not. I agree with you.
LikeLike
So, Sundance, are you saying that Trump was dumb enough to be fooled into thinking there was an emergency. . .when there really was not one??? Do you really believe he is that dumb???
LikeLike
think fast CNBC!
your shock n awe bullets are about gone.
LikeLike
At the end of 15 days “WE” will decide which way to go. Who’s we and what if they go the WRONG way? That tweet means zip imo.
LikeLike
This bugs bunny episode reminds me of the current media driven panic.
LikeLike
I’ll say it again:
Americans aren’t gonna put up with this business for long. If they’re not seeing “bring out your dead” they’re going back to work and school. This is a FACT.
Tomorrow it’ll be a week into the 15 days.
Believe me, Americans are counting down.
This has an expiration date on it. And if the predicted mayhem doesn’t materialize, everyone is going back to work.
You think parents want their kids underfoot?
Puleeez. We’ll play ball. For awhile.
LikeLike
unfortunately, this convid-19 is very real. Ask the doctors in Italy, China Spain and New York. It will be a catastrophe financially. We are screwed until we have a treatment or a vaccine. People want to live more than they want to go to work.
LikeLike