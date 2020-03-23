President Trump Tweets 15 Day Deadline To Restart U.S. Economy….

Nancy Pelosi’s legislative stunt has revealed that the coronavirus panic is likely a well coordinated political stunt. If it were as real as claimed, Pelosi wouldn’t have the time to organize a political spending scheme…. ergo, it’s more likely a planned hoax to bring the economy to a standstill and create a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Yes, people are unfortunately sick, but the reality is shutting the U.S. economy for a prolonged period of time will likely kill more people than any virus. With that in mind, President Trump takes a bold step and puts a deadline for a decision. All Caps: