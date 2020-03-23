Nancy Pelosi’s Daughter Celebrates Violence and Suffering Toward Political Opposition During Coronavirus Pandemic…

Posted on March 23, 2020 by

Christine Pelosi is Nancy Pelosi’s daughter.   In this tweet below Ms. Pelosi celebrates the coronavirus diagnosis for Senator Rand Paul, by commending political violence carried out by a neighbor against the senator last year.  Do not look away:

[LINK]

Apples don’t fall far from trees.  There is a reason why the far-left celebrates and embraces political violence; and cheers when their political opposition has any form of suffering. It’s a mindset our founders warned about, and carried into all political oaths of office; you might be familiar with the phrase: ..”against all enemies foreign and domestic.”

The Pelosi family publicly exhibit a psychology adverse to the interests of peace and tranquility.  They are, quite simply, the manifestation and embodiment of the warning within the oath of office.  These are the “domestic enemies” within our nation.

David Plouffe was the campaign manager for President Obama.

“His kind”?

Think about the words being used by both Plouffe and Pelosi very carefully.

 

66 Responses to Nancy Pelosi’s Daughter Celebrates Violence and Suffering Toward Political Opposition During Coronavirus Pandemic…

  1. scrap1ron says:
    March 23, 2020 at 5:40 pm

    My life is a precious gift from God. I’d like to think he’d approve of me defending it.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  2. booger71 says:
    March 23, 2020 at 5:40 pm

    Andrew Willcow I hope you saw this tweet…and never ever has this skank Christine Piglousi on you show again.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. albertus magnus says:
    March 23, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    Sundance always keeps us aware of what we are facing and how much they hate us. This trait in wishing evil on opponents is not just a liberal vice, it happens to all those who lack the fear of God and common decency. People wish their opponents death and misery all that time.And that lack of regard for God’s justice and commandments is the biggest disadvantage we face…we win when people deal with the facts, wisdom and a concern for everyone.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  4. Revelation says:
    March 23, 2020 at 5:43 pm

    Aren’t Pelosi’s ancestors all gangsters anyway? This isnt exactly a change for them.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  5. mycroftxxx000 says:
    March 23, 2020 at 5:43 pm

    If the worm turns and she is on the wrong end I’m sure she will no idea of the hell that might rain down on her.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. milktrader says:
    March 23, 2020 at 5:44 pm

    If it’s political violence you want, then it’s political violence you will get.

    This country is well-armed and though I unequivocally renounce violence, I don’t see how this ends well.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  7. Brutalus says:
    March 23, 2020 at 5:44 pm

    Wow…just wow…words fail me…and that hardly ever happens

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. Zephyrbreeze says:
    March 23, 2020 at 5:45 pm

    It’s a supremacist mindset.
    A progressive supremacist mindset that they try and conceal.
    Poorly.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. California Joe says:
    March 23, 2020 at 5:46 pm

    They celebrate because everytime the Left commits violence they get away with it. Just look at the Inauguration Day ANTIFA rampage through Washington DC with the whole world watching. DC Police did almost nothing and the charges were dropped or dismissed by judges against almost every person arrested. Same thing in Portland and Seattle!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    March 23, 2020 at 5:46 pm

    “The Pelosi family publicly exhibit a psychology adverse to the interests of peace and tranquility. They are, quite simply, the manifestation and embodiment of the warning within the oath of office. These are the “domestic enemies” within our nation.”

    The Pelosi CRIME family

    “No one can explain what California spends all their money on with the highest taxes and a very rich population and it doesn’t go to the homeless. The four corrupt families of California with their nepotism and long time friends have devoured California. It is their territory and all is eaten only in the family. The Browns, Feinsteins, (Pelosi’s / Newsoms) and the Getty’s.

    The devouring ceremony started with Nancy Pelosi father’s crime syndicate, born in “Little Italy”, daughter of his Mafioso father, Don Tommaso d’ Alesandro, the first family of Baltimore’s grand mafia and the network wrapped up layer over layer until today that no outsider has access to their territory.”

    https://ellacruz.org/2020/03/20/gavin-newsomes-new-craze-25-5-million-people-in-california-will-be-infected-over-an-eight-week-period/

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. TradeBait says:
    March 23, 2020 at 5:47 pm

    …Vengeance is mine, I will repay, saith the Lord.” I know, Lord, I just want to help you…

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. CM-TX says:
    March 23, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    You will recognize some of the efforts on this chart as CURRENTLY happening …

    (Note: “Infrastructure” does not mean what you think it does, it’s a code-word for their Socialist/Communist Agenda.)

    Like

    Reply
  13. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    March 23, 2020 at 5:49 pm

    Apparently today’s Democratic Party has morphed into a criminal enterprise he!!bent on destroying traditional America and turning it into a cesspool of anger, despair and perversion. How we respond to the threat of this domestic enemy will determine if our Republic continues well into the future or comes to an abrupt end. For now, it’s stay calm and keep your powder dry.

    ~~~~~~~ TRUMP 2020 ~~~~~~~

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. everywhereguyy says:
    March 23, 2020 at 5:50 pm

    They have been like this and getting gradually worse and worse for decades. Social media just allows them to indulge in their bombthrowing mentality from what feels to them like a safe distance. But anyone not crazy still sees what they’re really like.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • dayallaxeded says:
      March 23, 2020 at 6:01 pm

      The grotesque organized crime mentality, imho, became the core of the national Demonrat party when LBJ was inserted into the 1960 ticket as a fail-safe, since JFK was too strong a candidate to be denied, but also too idealistic (at least on certain issues) to be tolerated. And look how that worked out for JFK and then his anti-organized crime brother, RFK. Anyone who’s a Demonrat and not a crook is either a total dupe or on borrowed time.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  15. StanH says:
    March 23, 2020 at 5:50 pm

    Back at you dear.

    Like

    Reply
  16. MaineCoon says:
    March 23, 2020 at 5:50 pm

    I’ll paraphrase what I already posted today, by EO President Trump now has enacted wartime executive powers. I expect him to use those powers against “all enemies foreign and domestic” — starting with Pelosi and Schumer.

    It’s time. Why enact the powers if he won’t use them?

    Our greatest enemies are in Congress and the media.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Pa Hermit says:
    March 23, 2020 at 5:51 pm

    I’m rather concerned that the majority (Democrats) of America have lost all regards to the word civility! They really take to worshiping that “Golden Calf” called greed and power! This “pandemic” is exposing more and more of how the Left exists.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. TMonroe says:
    March 23, 2020 at 5:51 pm

    In contrast to the “Bless them” words towards MS-13.

    Like

    Reply
  19. JohnCasper says:
    March 23, 2020 at 5:53 pm

    America held hostage, day ??

    Like

    Reply
  20. James F says:
    March 23, 2020 at 5:54 pm

    I guess Rand Paul is not one of her “faves”.

    Nancy Pelosi’s daughter says ‘some of our faves’ could be implicated in Jeffrey Epstein case after financier was arrested on sex trafficking charges involving dozens of underage victims

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. freepetta says:
    March 23, 2020 at 5:55 pm

    Something about Pelosi’s kids just look like mental patients. I saw one daughter with large glasses and drooling.

    Like

    Reply
    • Sharon says:
      March 23, 2020 at 6:29 pm

      They may be HER kids, but are they her husband’s?

      She and JFK … rumor has it that their affair was common knowledge – and she got plugged for a number of years in this hall-closet frisking.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • freepetta says:
        March 23, 2020 at 6:32 pm

        I didn’t know that Pelosi had an affair with JFK. Wouldn’t surprise me. She’s a drunken fool who looks like she’s been extremely loose.

        Like

        Reply
  22. hokkoda says:
    March 23, 2020 at 5:55 pm

    That’s okay. More than once I’ve wished that every Democrat member of Congress died a horrible death from COVID-19. They’ve been praying since early February that Trump would get it and die.

    $&#% ‘em.

    The Democrats are playing with gas and matches in a dry barn that is locked from the outside. If the bill doesn’t pass, Americans will remember that in November. Plus, if it doesn’t pass, odds are the country starts getting back to work in about a week.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Sharon says:
      March 23, 2020 at 6:52 pm

      Yeah … imagine them with their guts hanging out – as they swing in the breeze from a hanging…but kept alive so that they can feel the flesh being stripped from their bones – the same thing the children they’ve murdered and feasted upon feels.

      They have no idea with whom they mess.

      Like

      Reply
  23. MfM says:
    March 23, 2020 at 5:55 pm

    So Paul was tested out of an abundance of caution. I wonder who else was. You know all those lawmakers who are 70+ who are at high risk if they get it, I wonder if they have been tested.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Conservative Foundations says:
    March 23, 2020 at 5:58 pm

    I believe there is a great cleansing coming soon. Like anything else, if this great country is not cleansed, the rot will destroy from the inside. Even now, the septic shock infection may be too far in to the body.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. 335blues says:
    March 23, 2020 at 5:58 pm

    The marxist democrat party are most definitely domestic enemies of America.
    They are enjoying the chaos and destruction they dispense.
    Pelosi will not give in because she is achieving her goal: to destroy us.
    How long will we take this before we have had enough?

    Like

    Reply
  26. Seneca the Elder says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    Thank the good Lord for Sundance, the Tree House and my fellow Treepers. This has become my most special place to come to throughout the day as this crisis bears in on us. Thankfully we here are people of faith, love and compassion which is getting harder to find online or anywhere else.

    Here’s an example of how things are in a Blue/Dem/ Commie/ Lib suburban community- right now.

    I posted a couple of links on a local FB page from “conservative” websites about the Chi Com flu and some of the medical research and stats. I also noted that none of the thousands of local government employees in our County, towns, villages and school districts were going to lose a paycheck while we small business owners are going down the tubes. True, right?.

    Even I was shocked when I saw the posts that followed from my neighbors and fellow townspeople. There was not ONE person that commented who agreed with any aspect of what I posted, including the scientific papers. Not one.

    Instead there were over 350 nasty comments calling me every name in the book, denouncing our President, claiming that he was responsible for the crisis, that the government employees deserved every penny they get, etc. etc. Of course all of these nasty comments had the necessary virtue signaling- “we are all in this together.”
    So there you have it in a microcosm- the insane Left, united in HATE for our President Trump, his supporters and the Deep State.
    And they wonder why conservatives are leaving NY and Cali or why we defend our 2A rights.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Attorney at Law says:
      March 23, 2020 at 6:27 pm

      Nextdoor by chance?

      I echo your sentiments, wholeheartedly!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • allhail2 says:
      March 23, 2020 at 6:33 pm

      I just left McD’s with take out. I can’t sit down to eat because of whatever, but the 8-9 employees all hustling around each other are ok….

      Tried Dunkin first. Sign said drive thru only (I have a trailer with me). Girl came to the door and said it was to avoid person to person interaction. Yes, I tried to explain she was still having to…drive thru…counter…I left.

      I can’t go to a park or the beach, but I can still get in a plane with 200 people.

      I’ve mentioned several of these types of observations to libs, and they are completely dumbfounded….emphasis on the dumb.

      Like

      Reply
  27. not2worryluv says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:09 pm

    I’m praying that President Trumps goes through the grocery list of items Pelosi and Schumer want to put in the bill!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. twingirls (@twingirls49) says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:09 pm

    I wish President Trump would re-tweet with comment…

    Like

    Reply
  29. allhail2 says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    It’s all fun and games hiding behind social media….until you actually say it to someone’s face and get punched in the mouth.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:27 pm

    For Clarity: I detest Pelosi, and her daughter Christine was totally wrong to Tweet support for violence against Rand Paul. But there’s MORE to the story.

    The tweet by Christine Pelosi wasn’t celebrating Rand Paul’s diagnosis. It was part of a Twitter conversation in which it was revealed that, due to Senator Paul’s alleged failure to “Self Quarantine” while awaiting his Covid19 test results, Senator Romney (whose wife has MS) had to self-quarantine (causing him to be unable to be in contact with his wife) for 14 days, because of “close contact” with Senator Paul.

    Apparently, during a previous conversation, Romney had told someone that contracting Covid19 was one of his biggest fears because it would keep him from his wife. When this conversation was mentioned, someone ELSE Tweeted that “I bet Rand Paul’s neighbor can give Mitt Romney some advice on how to handle this” which eventually led to Pelosi tweeting that.

    https://mobile.twitter.com/DrSCubed/status/1241865626278187012

    Like

    Reply
  31. jwh49 says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:31 pm

    The apple never falls far from the tree!

    Like

    Reply
  32. 1000 Clowns says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    Is the tweet real? I can not find it on @sfpelosi’s timeline.

    Like

    Reply
  33. dcnnc says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    People like the Pelosi’s need to be dragged out of their mansions by their hair and dragged through the streets behind horses.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Mike in a Truck says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:38 pm

    Evil. Plain and simple and that’s how these people should be addressed. Make them own it. “Dont you think your remarks and behavior are Evil?” Isolate the issue. Hammer it again and again.Hey two can play the Saul game.

    Like

    Reply
  35. AnotherView says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:39 pm

    Gee, what kind, benevolent people they are, huh! Bunch of wicked demons doing Satan’s work. I despise every one of them.

    Like

    Reply
  36. T2020 says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:40 pm

    Hell has a special place for both of them. They don’t even have to believe in it. They will when they get there.

    Like

    Reply
  37. PinotNoir says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:46 pm

    Wonder what makes any elected congressional democrat think they would survive should a kinetic phase begin? Vile, arrogant and betting on the forbearance of their mortal enemies.

    Like

    Reply
  38. dc6aircraft says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    Both hellosi’s need to go. I don’t care where, but far away from our GREAT COUNTRY. And, they need to take all of there relatives with them. I’m thinking Venezuela or Cuba. Maybe Russia or even China, where they investments. They are ruining California, course it was already on its way out.

    Like

    Reply

