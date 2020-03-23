Nancy Pelosi’s Daughter Celebrates Violence and Suffering Toward Political Opposition During Coronavirus Pandemic…

Christine Pelosi is Nancy Pelosi’s daughter. In this tweet below Ms. Pelosi celebrates the coronavirus diagnosis for Senator Rand Paul, by commending political violence carried out by a neighbor against the senator last year. Do not look away:
[LINK]
Apples don’t fall far from trees. There is a reason why the far-left celebrates and embraces political violence; and cheers when their political opposition has any form of suffering. It’s a mindset our founders warned about, and carried into all political oaths of office; you might be familiar with the phrase: ..”against all enemies foreign and domestic.”
The Pelosi family publicly exhibit a psychology adverse to the interests of peace and tranquility. They are, quite simply, the manifestation and embodiment of the warning within the oath of office. These are the “domestic enemies” within our nation.
David Plouffe was the campaign manager for President Obama.
“His kind”?
Think about the words being used by both Plouffe and Pelosi very carefully.
My life is a precious gift from God. I’d like to think he’d approve of me defending it.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Agreed. Scripture says to “choose life”.
LikeLiked by 6 people
That’s why your 2nd Amendment rights are endowed by our Creator, not granted by sub-humans like Piglousy or goobermints.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I was under the impression he does and always used to. The only thing that’s changed is we now have an over abundance of lawyers and a corrupt media.
LikeLike
There is an elimination theory that promises the world would be a much better and happier place without the lawyers. I would like to see that theory in action.
LikeLike
I will join you.
LikeLike
Andrew Willcow I hope you saw this tweet…and never ever has this skank Christine Piglousi on you show again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sight correction. It’s Andrew Wilkow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance always keeps us aware of what we are facing and how much they hate us. This trait in wishing evil on opponents is not just a liberal vice, it happens to all those who lack the fear of God and common decency. People wish their opponents death and misery all that time.And that lack of regard for God’s justice and commandments is the biggest disadvantage we face…we win when people deal with the facts, wisdom and a concern for everyone.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Well stated.
Without GOD in their lives, what really do they have?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Millions of slaughtered babies thanks to her mom.
LikeLike
Aren’t Pelosi’s ancestors all gangsters anyway? This isnt exactly a change for them.
LikeLiked by 8 people
“Aren’t Pelosi’s ancestors all gangsters anyway?”
Click on the link to my post below and judge for yourself
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/03/23/nancy-pelosis-daughter-celebrates-violence-and-suffering-toward-political-opposition-during-coronavirus-pandemic/#comment-7968958
LikeLike
The family is ummmm well connected on both sides. 🤐
LikeLike
Mafia.
LikeLike
If the worm turns and she is on the wrong end I’m sure she will no idea of the hell that might rain down on her.
LikeLiked by 2 people
From your keyboard to God’s big beautiful monitor! Payback can’t come soon enough for the scumbag Demonrats.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If it’s political violence you want, then it’s political violence you will get.
This country is well-armed and though I unequivocally renounce violence, I don’t see how this ends well.
LikeLiked by 8 people
milktrader, I pray you are so wrong but I don’t see how either.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If it’s live on your knees or die on your feet I know which I will choose.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow…just wow…words fail me…and that hardly ever happens
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s a supremacist mindset.
A progressive supremacist mindset that they try and conceal.
Poorly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Versailles princess isn’t really bothering to conceal anything in that tweet.
LikeLike
They celebrate because everytime the Left commits violence they get away with it. Just look at the Inauguration Day ANTIFA rampage through Washington DC with the whole world watching. DC Police did almost nothing and the charges were dropped or dismissed by judges against almost every person arrested. Same thing in Portland and Seattle!
LikeLiked by 4 people
“The Pelosi family publicly exhibit a psychology adverse to the interests of peace and tranquility. They are, quite simply, the manifestation and embodiment of the warning within the oath of office. These are the “domestic enemies” within our nation.”
The Pelosi CRIME family
“No one can explain what California spends all their money on with the highest taxes and a very rich population and it doesn’t go to the homeless. The four corrupt families of California with their nepotism and long time friends have devoured California. It is their territory and all is eaten only in the family. The Browns, Feinsteins, (Pelosi’s / Newsoms) and the Getty’s.
The devouring ceremony started with Nancy Pelosi father’s crime syndicate, born in “Little Italy”, daughter of his Mafioso father, Don Tommaso d’ Alesandro, the first family of Baltimore’s grand mafia and the network wrapped up layer over layer until today that no outsider has access to their territory.”
https://ellacruz.org/2020/03/20/gavin-newsomes-new-craze-25-5-million-people-in-california-will-be-infected-over-an-eight-week-period/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you infidel. They are totally hooked up and made their millions on government contracts via nutty Nancy!
LikeLike
…Vengeance is mine, I will repay, saith the Lord.” I know, Lord, I just want to help you…
LikeLiked by 6 people
You will recognize some of the efforts on this chart as CURRENTLY happening …
(Note: “Infrastructure” does not mean what you think it does, it’s a code-word for their Socialist/Communist Agenda.)
LikeLike
Apparently today’s Democratic Party has morphed into a criminal enterprise he!!bent on destroying traditional America and turning it into a cesspool of anger, despair and perversion. How we respond to the threat of this domestic enemy will determine if our Republic continues well into the future or comes to an abrupt end. For now, it’s stay calm and keep your powder dry.
~~~~~~~ TRUMP 2020 ~~~~~~~
LikeLiked by 3 people
Barr is on the task force tonight………hmmmm Interesting? Fauci is absent again.
RICO the entire congress
LikeLiked by 1 person
We’ve stayed calm and done nothing —- and it’s taken us to the brink.
So, no, that isn’t the ticket.
LikeLike
They have been like this and getting gradually worse and worse for decades. Social media just allows them to indulge in their bombthrowing mentality from what feels to them like a safe distance. But anyone not crazy still sees what they’re really like.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The grotesque organized crime mentality, imho, became the core of the national Demonrat party when LBJ was inserted into the 1960 ticket as a fail-safe, since JFK was too strong a candidate to be denied, but also too idealistic (at least on certain issues) to be tolerated. And look how that worked out for JFK and then his anti-organized crime brother, RFK. Anyone who’s a Demonrat and not a crook is either a total dupe or on borrowed time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Back at you dear.
LikeLike
I’ll paraphrase what I already posted today, by EO President Trump now has enacted wartime executive powers. I expect him to use those powers against “all enemies foreign and domestic” — starting with Pelosi and Schumer.
It’s time. Why enact the powers if he won’t use them?
Our greatest enemies are in Congress and the media.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m rather concerned that the majority (Democrats) of America have lost all regards to the word civility! They really take to worshiping that “Golden Calf” called greed and power! This “pandemic” is exposing more and more of how the Left exists.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In contrast to the “Bless them” words towards MS-13.
LikeLike
I think CV-19 may be a cousin of MS-13.
LikeLike
America held hostage, day ??
LikeLike
I guess Rand Paul is not one of her “faves”.
Nancy Pelosi’s daughter says ‘some of our faves’ could be implicated in Jeffrey Epstein case after financier was arrested on sex trafficking charges involving dozens of underage victims
LikeLiked by 1 person
Something about Pelosi’s kids just look like mental patients. I saw one daughter with large glasses and drooling.
LikeLike
They may be HER kids, but are they her husband’s?
She and JFK … rumor has it that their affair was common knowledge – and she got plugged for a number of years in this hall-closet frisking.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I didn’t know that Pelosi had an affair with JFK. Wouldn’t surprise me. She’s a drunken fool who looks like she’s been extremely loose.
LikeLike
That’s okay. More than once I’ve wished that every Democrat member of Congress died a horrible death from COVID-19. They’ve been praying since early February that Trump would get it and die.
$&#% ‘em.
The Democrats are playing with gas and matches in a dry barn that is locked from the outside. If the bill doesn’t pass, Americans will remember that in November. Plus, if it doesn’t pass, odds are the country starts getting back to work in about a week.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah … imagine them with their guts hanging out – as they swing in the breeze from a hanging…but kept alive so that they can feel the flesh being stripped from their bones – the same thing the children they’ve murdered and feasted upon feels.
They have no idea with whom they mess.
LikeLike
So Paul was tested out of an abundance of caution. I wonder who else was. You know all those lawmakers who are 70+ who are at high risk if they get it, I wonder if they have been tested.
LikeLike
I believe there is a great cleansing coming soon. Like anything else, if this great country is not cleansed, the rot will destroy from the inside. Even now, the septic shock infection may be too far in to the body.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The marxist democrat party are most definitely domestic enemies of America.
They are enjoying the chaos and destruction they dispense.
Pelosi will not give in because she is achieving her goal: to destroy us.
How long will we take this before we have had enough?
LikeLike
Thank the good Lord for Sundance, the Tree House and my fellow Treepers. This has become my most special place to come to throughout the day as this crisis bears in on us. Thankfully we here are people of faith, love and compassion which is getting harder to find online or anywhere else.
Here’s an example of how things are in a Blue/Dem/ Commie/ Lib suburban community- right now.
I posted a couple of links on a local FB page from “conservative” websites about the Chi Com flu and some of the medical research and stats. I also noted that none of the thousands of local government employees in our County, towns, villages and school districts were going to lose a paycheck while we small business owners are going down the tubes. True, right?.
Even I was shocked when I saw the posts that followed from my neighbors and fellow townspeople. There was not ONE person that commented who agreed with any aspect of what I posted, including the scientific papers. Not one.
Instead there were over 350 nasty comments calling me every name in the book, denouncing our President, claiming that he was responsible for the crisis, that the government employees deserved every penny they get, etc. etc. Of course all of these nasty comments had the necessary virtue signaling- “we are all in this together.”
So there you have it in a microcosm- the insane Left, united in HATE for our President Trump, his supporters and the Deep State.
And they wonder why conservatives are leaving NY and Cali or why we defend our 2A rights.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nextdoor by chance?
I echo your sentiments, wholeheartedly!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not sure I know what you mean by nextdoor, but thanks for your kind words.
I now fully understand how the Salem Witch Trials came about.
We are experiencing a similar mass hysteria fueled by the Satanic media.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just left McD’s with take out. I can’t sit down to eat because of whatever, but the 8-9 employees all hustling around each other are ok….
Tried Dunkin first. Sign said drive thru only (I have a trailer with me). Girl came to the door and said it was to avoid person to person interaction. Yes, I tried to explain she was still having to…drive thru…counter…I left.
I can’t go to a park or the beach, but I can still get in a plane with 200 people.
I’ve mentioned several of these types of observations to libs, and they are completely dumbfounded….emphasis on the dumb.
LikeLike
I’m praying that President Trumps goes through the grocery list of items Pelosi and Schumer want to put in the bill!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So do I.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/03/23/nancy-pelosi-proposes-1120-page-coronavirus-bill-stuffed-with-pork/
LikeLike
I wish President Trump would re-tweet with comment…
LikeLike
It’s all fun and games hiding behind social media….until you actually say it to someone’s face and get punched in the mouth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
all- you just nailed it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For Clarity: I detest Pelosi, and her daughter Christine was totally wrong to Tweet support for violence against Rand Paul. But there’s MORE to the story.
The tweet by Christine Pelosi wasn’t celebrating Rand Paul’s diagnosis. It was part of a Twitter conversation in which it was revealed that, due to Senator Paul’s alleged failure to “Self Quarantine” while awaiting his Covid19 test results, Senator Romney (whose wife has MS) had to self-quarantine (causing him to be unable to be in contact with his wife) for 14 days, because of “close contact” with Senator Paul.
Apparently, during a previous conversation, Romney had told someone that contracting Covid19 was one of his biggest fears because it would keep him from his wife. When this conversation was mentioned, someone ELSE Tweeted that “I bet Rand Paul’s neighbor can give Mitt Romney some advice on how to handle this” which eventually led to Pelosi tweeting that.
https://mobile.twitter.com/DrSCubed/status/1241865626278187012
LikeLike
The apple never falls far from the tree!
LikeLike
Is the tweet real? I can not find it on @sfpelosi’s timeline.
LikeLike
People like the Pelosi’s need to be dragged out of their mansions by their hair and dragged through the streets behind horses.
LikeLike
Evil. Plain and simple and that’s how these people should be addressed. Make them own it. “Dont you think your remarks and behavior are Evil?” Isolate the issue. Hammer it again and again.Hey two can play the Saul game.
LikeLike
Gee, what kind, benevolent people they are, huh! Bunch of wicked demons doing Satan’s work. I despise every one of them.
LikeLike
Hell has a special place for both of them. They don’t even have to believe in it. They will when they get there.
LikeLike
Wonder what makes any elected congressional democrat think they would survive should a kinetic phase begin? Vile, arrogant and betting on the forbearance of their mortal enemies.
LikeLike
Both hellosi’s need to go. I don’t care where, but far away from our GREAT COUNTRY. And, they need to take all of there relatives with them. I’m thinking Venezuela or Cuba. Maybe Russia or even China, where they investments. They are ruining California, course it was already on its way out.
LikeLike