Eight States Now – Ohio, Delaware and Louisiana Become Latest States With Mandatory “Stay At Home” Orders…

Today Ohio, Delaware and Louisiana joined California, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Illinois by issuing mandatory stay at home orders for their citizens. A total of eight states now have total coronavirus compliance orders restricting movement.
(Via Reuters) […] “Every piece of evidence that I can lay my hands on indicates that we’re at an absolutely crucial time in this war and what we do now will make all the difference in the world,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “What we do now will slow this invader. It will slow this invader so our health care system … will have time to treat casualties.”
Ohio has 351 cases and three deaths while Louisiana has 837 cases and 20 deaths, several in a senior care facility. Louisiana has the third highest number of cases per capita and saw a 10-fold increase in cases in the past week, Governor John Bel Edwards said.
Ohio’s order will go into effect at midnight on Monday and stay in effect until April 6. Louisiana’s order goes into effect 5 p.m. CT Monday (2000 GMT) and lasts through April 12. Delaware’s order starts 8 a.m. Tuesday.
The lockdown affecting large segments of the American public is likely to last 10 to 12 weeks, or until early June, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday. (read more)
Protect your community comrades. Report any non-compliant citizen behavior to the Directorate of Coronavirus Compliance.
When your state government decides what businesses can operate, when you can and can’t leave your house and then uses intimidation and force (the police and national guard) to enforce their edicts you have the tyrannical government we were warned about in the constitution. It doesn’t matter the reasoning – tyranny is tyranny.
Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron’s cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.
– C. S. Lewis
Add Kentucky to the list. Dem gov Beshear ordered all non essential businesses closed by 8 pm tommorow:
http://www.westkentuckystar.com/News/State/Kentucky/Beshear-Orders-Nonessential-Businesses-to-Close.aspx
Just talked to a family member in KY.
Everyone is working from home, except my niece who is a neonatal nurse.
Johnson County, KS announced tuesday they would be in lock down, tonight, Douglas County, KS announced the same thing. Watch for more to follow suit. Democrat Govenor. We are being wiped out here in the midwest, lol! 60 effing cases in the whole state with 2 deaths. I know of 4 people who have died in car accidents in the last week. Hand over your keys.
I figured he would..he wants to be on the team
Never thought I would anticipate a hurricane but this ignorant edict to hide in our homes would go out the window if a Cat 5 hurricane came a calling and mass evaucuations were ordered
We live in a Federal Republic Government. Every Governor thinks he is rules his fiefdom better than the President and every Senator thinks he is smarter than the President.
This is ridiculous. These officials are going to send us into a Great Depression with 30% unemployment. Given that the true fatality rate is unknow, that which is k own is that if you are 40 and under you may get sick but you won’t die. These stay at home and shit down orders should exempt bosses, workers and contractors 40 and under and allow all businesses that are managed on site or run by these people to remain open.
