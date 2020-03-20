White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 11:45am ET Livestream…

Posted on March 20, 2020 by

The White House coronavirus task force briefing is being held today at 11:45am ET.

WH Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkFox Business Livestream Link

.

.

This entry was posted in Big Government, CDC, Coronavirus, Donald Trump, Infectious Disease, Live Streaming, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 11:45am ET Livestream…

  1. Jimmy R says:
    March 20, 2020 at 11:44 am

    CNN.com is still betting their readers are stupid. They’re claiming that Trump said that chloroquine has been approved by thd FDA for treatment of the virus, and that this fact-checks to false. Or maybe the reporter is simply too stupid to follow the things that Trump says.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s