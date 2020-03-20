Mutual Agreement – U.S. Closes Mexico and Canada Border Blocking Non-Essential Travel…

March 20, 2020

Earlier today President Trump announced the closing of the southern border (Mexico) and northern border (Canada) to non essential travel. Entry/Exit for trade and business travel will continue to operate with additional screening.

PROTECTING PUBLIC HEALTH: President Trump is taking action at our northern and southern borders to prevent further spread of the coronavirus in the United States.

♦ The United States has reached mutual agreements with Canada and Mexico to restrict non-essential travel across our northern and southern borders.

♦ The United States will expeditiously return aliens who cross between ports of entry or are otherwise not allowed to enter the country, as the facilities in which these aliens would normally be held cannot support quarantine for the time needed to assess potential cases.

  • These aliens are processed in stations designed for short-term processing, where distancing is not a viable option, creating a serious danger of an outbreak.
  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has determined that these conditions present a serious infection control challenge and are a risk to public health.
  • Should an outbreak occur at these facilities, local medical facilities would be forced to devote extensive resources and may become overwhelmed.
  • This action will also protect the health of our country’s dedicated border agents and other law enforcement personnel, who are vital to the security of our Nation.

♦ Trade and business travel will continue to operate across our borders, ensuring workers and goods are not impeded.

  • American citizens, lawful permanent residents, and individuals with valid travel documents will be exempted.
  • CBP will continue to process cargo, as there has been no identified health threat related to cargo shipments.
  • Entry for trade and business travel will continue to operate with additional screening.

SAFETY MEASURES AT THE BORDER: Numerous countries around the world have taken safety measures at their borders to stem the spread of the virus.

♦ The President, like dozens of other leaders across the world, is taking action to protect the health and wellbeing of our citizens during this public health crisis.

♦ Similar measures have been taken by numerous countries.

  • A number of countries have closed or restricted their borders to neighboring countries or the international community together.

STEMMING THE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS: President Trump acted early and decisively to restrict travel from impacted areas and continues to do so.

♦ President Trump took action early to restrict travel from China and stem the spread of coronavirus to the United States.

♦ The President took further action to restrict travel from additional impacted areas, including Iran, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

  • American citizens are exempt from the travel restrictions and are being routed to select airports, where they can be properly screened.

♦ The State Department has issued a global level 4 travel advisory, informing Americans that they should avoid all international travel.

32 Responses to Mutual Agreement – U.S. Closes Mexico and Canada Border Blocking Non-Essential Travel…

  Nigella says:
    March 20, 2020 at 3:14 pm

    Finally closed our borders…

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  Landslide says:
    March 20, 2020 at 3:22 pm

    Lemonade from lemons.👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  riverelf says:
    March 20, 2020 at 3:23 pm

    Promises kept.
    And by that I mean putting America and Americans First, every day, all day.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  Patience says:
    March 20, 2020 at 3:24 pm

    There is so much to see in the USA. Remember, President Trump said so?
    There will be many more American jobs to come:
    > Made In America.
    > Made by Americans.
    Beautiful!

    Traveling across our rebuilt "info-structure", "roads" and "bridges" will be awesome and fuel affordable –and safer; in several ways.

    Americanism is becoming (again) the only good ism.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  musicdoc2020 says:
    March 20, 2020 at 3:25 pm

    Well this just might make this crisis go away faster. All those potential democrat voters being deported. The inhumanity../sarc

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    mickeyhamtramck says:
      March 20, 2020 at 4:02 pm

      MusicDoc. Good twist and a great stop to what has been an epidemic of illegal dem voters crossing into our elections. The beauty of this border stoppage is the 'agreement with Mexico'. Reality is that the Communist Chinese Flu has not been as deadly in Central and South America ( to this point ). These sunny tropics are very much concerned of a Northern Invasion in this sense. Crazy. (Southern Africa the same.)

      Like

      Reply
  ann says:
    March 20, 2020 at 3:25 pm

    Wonder how our lunatic mass media.will spin this.
    The open borders , one world crowd, Rather takes the wind out of their sails

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Sentient says:
    March 20, 2020 at 3:27 pm

    Pssst? Canadian bacon? ….(it's just ham).

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Grant says:
    March 20, 2020 at 3:27 pm

    This latest poll from the American Research Group is bullcrap! It's a total liberal bias! Agreed?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  frankmystery says:
    March 20, 2020 at 3:35 pm

    Someone should tell the Trump campaign to stop sending 2-3 campaign donation emails daily during this crap show. I have no money for any politics for 2020 at this point.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    bertdilbert says:
      March 20, 2020 at 4:03 pm

      They may not be from Trump campaign. I get text messages daily asking for money and sure they are not all coming from the campaign.

      Like

      Reply
  jmclever says:
    March 20, 2020 at 3:36 pm

    Very stable genius, President of the United States, Donald J. Trump
    Oh the irony!
    Who's going to speak against closed borders now?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  FPCHmom says:
    March 20, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  Chip Doctor says:
    March 20, 2020 at 3:51 pm

    If you live in an area that still allows sit in dining, grab a neighbor and enjoy a nice meal. If you are able, leave a generous tip and write MAGA on the check. You'll make someone's day. My son who is a waiter got laid off today.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  spren says:
    March 20, 2020 at 3:58 pm

    Better late than never. But I wish he had implemented the northern and southern border restrictions (and Europe) at the same time he banned travel from China. When I heard that Canada was still accepting flights from China I immediately thought that people could enter Canada and then find a way to travel through to the US.

    Like

    Reply
  Garavaglia says:
    March 20, 2020 at 4:00 pm

    One step closer. Turn lemons into lemonade.

    Like

    Reply
  ewreck1967 says:
    March 20, 2020 at 4:00 pm

    Page 657, paragraph 9, sentence 3. "Fleeing a third world shi.hole and illegally entering Merika will be deemed ESSENTIAL for those caught".

    Like

    Reply
  Jason Ross says:
    March 20, 2020 at 4:01 pm

    https://bnonews.com/index.php/2020/02/the-latest-coronavirus-cases/

    U.S.
    17,635 cases to date.
    64 serious and critical.

    That's 0.3 percent of cases, folks
    Time to stop this hysteria.

    Right now, half the country has human papilloma virus, yet we are free to get a haircut.
    Thirty million Americans suffered from influenza in the 2018-2019 season alone, yet Spring Break went on unabated.
    In the last couple months, severe numbers of RSV came and went through workplaces and daycare centers, yet we were still allowed to leave the the house.

    Come on, people!

    Like

    Reply

