ABC News Poll Shows Significant Majority, 55% Approve of POTUS Management of Coronavirus, 43% Disapprove…

First, regardless of what the poll numbers reflect, based on a three-year track record of doing whatever it takes, it is safe to say President Trump would do whatever was the best approach while considering polling of those hard decisions irrelevant.
Second, even with the constant back-biting, snark and transparent attacks from the mainstream media, President Trump’s strength as a leader and manager of crisis is well identified by the majority of Americans. The media hate us, he’s just in their way.
(Via ABC) As a deepening public health crisis rocks the nation, a new ABC News/Ipsos poll released Friday shows a far different portrait of a country than from only one week ago, as nearly three in four Americans now say their lives have been upended in some way by the novel coronavirus and President Donald Trump’s approval for his handling of the outbreak is on the rise.
In the new poll, 55% of Americans approve of the president’s management of the crisis, compared to 43% who disapprove. Trump’s approval on this issue is up from last week, when the numbers were nearly reversed. (read more)
Reversed? Doubt that. Maybe the media was buying into its own hype.
Trump has a solid base of well-grounded people.
Yup. Just watching his pressers is very impressive. A very competent man and I think people can’t help but feel that if they actually watch him.
but he doesn’t look good…. he knows Fauci is the enemy… but I don’t think he can do anything about it…. Fauci said none of these things when he worked under the Citicorp Lawn Jockey….
Fauci is another enemy within…. Damn I wish Trump could dump that bstard
He’s a leader. If anybody ever wants to know what commanding (and not demanding) respect looks like, this is it. This guy is competent as hell. Even if he makes mistakes he fixes them.
He also has an amazing ability to have a knee jerk reaction that basically matches most of the country…. (my reaction was it’s all overblown)…. and then when evidence suggests different, he changes his position like any rational, intelligent leader would. Yes, it’s overblown, but we do need to do something about it… so he is.
He’s a very rational, intelligent, and courageous leader we will likely never see another like him. He has the balls to do what he thinks is right, and if people he trusts explain to him he should look at this info, and this is the way we should go, if he decides they’re correct he isn’t afraid to change his position which is also a sign of courage.
We are absolutely blessed to have someone so competent, and courageous leading the world at the moment, regardless of how overblown this is or isn’t.
Divine Guidance comes to mind.
Can we even imagine what it would be like if Hillary was in charge right now? 😱
and just why would we want to allow thoughts like that to come into our mind? {shivers }
She would be apologizing to them for taking their virus.
Only if there was a nickel in it.
……and demanding WE give an economic stimulus to THEM!
In exchange for a donation to the Clinton foundation, of course.
Trump’s approval rating will soar even higher if he clamps down hard on the press. I don’t mean just insulting them at his daily briefing. I mean arresting journalists who are deliberately trying to spread panic and fear.
Arresting journalists? Bad idea, no matter how evil they are. They will use that to start a new false narrative.
He looks like he’s aging quickly…. I worry about him. Fauci … MUST GO … but I fear Trump can’t dump that bastard…. he said NONE of this when he served under the Lawn Jockey….
I pulled up some of his quotes from then… and he’s a Trojan Horse .. AGAIN Trump has been betrayed by an Obiola holdover…
Let them try all they want…he is Teflon Don because we pray for him…and will continue.👍🏻😇🙏
It would be great if he could use the Defense Production Act to force the Fake News to tell the truth instead of made up lies. The death penalty would go a long way with those snowflakes.
The 43% are the idiots on twitter who believe the fake “hoax”story.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep about 50/50 Dems and Never Trumpers.
If President Trump cured cancer, that same 43 % would criticize the way he did it.
I wonder about this poll. IF they disapprove, what would they have him do / done differently. The “sooner” argument is total BS. We’ve been at this for WEEKS. Had he taken all these powers week 1 they would have crucified him for being a dictator. And they are STILL doing that!
Losers.
Yea, but the people that do not follow the news and cannot open their business , only ask who is President. This better be short term or people will get very frustrated, quickly. I see it already.
Folks who do not keep themselves informed are going to be frustrated about many things. The truth should not be one of them.
President Trump is God’s vessel. Keep the faith and steady as she goes. Teddy Roosevelt’s quote of “The Man in the Arena” describes our beloved President so well.
“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”
He sees every obstacle thrown at him as an opportunity, and they just don’t get it. They give him a fake pandemic, he runs with it and uses it to close the borders, bring manufacturing back, stimulate small business and the middle class.
LikeLiked by 2 people
EXACTLY!!
An ABC poll? Which means Trump’s approval rating is closer to 65-70%…
LikeLiked by 6 people
I sincerely doubt anything the media and deep staters will do will change the votes of his base or most of the people fundamentally disgusted with the nonstop 4 years of games and politics aimed at hating a single person. But as Sundance points out, they hate us, and he is just in their way. As long as Trump keeps fighting for what he believes is right or wrong, he will get re-elected. At least that’s the way I see it
The most contagious things right now are fear, panic and anger.
Since the very beginning PDJT has exuded calm. His consistent, everyday message has been ‘be calm; we will get through this; we will be ok and the future is bright’.
Despite the best efforts of the Demfilth and the Media lickspittles, that message is getting through.
Great leader. Great President. Great Man.
55% is alright. Should be higher. In a national emergency the media needs to be charged for inciting panic and fear.
If only the USA had an Attorney General
Remember to add at least 10 points to every Poll.
I’ll follow PDJT wherever he leads me.
Trust PDJT!
Where’s Joe?
Biden’s staff is apparently wearing gloves and masks around him. High risk you know.
Trump just keeps on -our Lion….
I was just at the grocery store. Woman in front of me said she saw a lot of people at the gun shop. I said people are buying guns at a high pace right now. The 18-20 something year old boy said people don’t need guns. I said people don’t need to panic. He then said that all of our food and everything we buy comes from China, and if ports are shut down the country is in trouble. I said that 22,000 people died from regular flu this past year. He gave me a dirty look. I said thank you. He ignores me and said something as I walked away.
Also the jails where I live have released all prisoners and are not going to arrest anyone. Yep.
The RINO Arizona Governor shut down the entire state.
Oops….18-20 year old was the store employee check out He was rude. It is very disturbing that he doesn’t know anything.
I trust President Trump & Thank God for him every day!
And there it is – the popular vote on Nov.3 .. no matter who the Dems run (other that Bernie, who wouldn’t reach 40%)
Had a chance to listen to the press conference today. He absolutely took the media to the woodshed. Multiple times. After crushing the male reporter, that started it, I noticed that the female reporters were the ones that kept asking him about why he was so aggressive to the media. I’m thinking trying to bait him into saying something and then playing on the sexist, blah blah blah, stuff. He didn’t fall for it. He politely crushed them as well.
Then Sec Pompeo got into the act and went after the media as well.
I’d love to talk to some of the 43% and ask them why they don’t think he’s done/doing a good job. I’m thinking it’ll all come down to …. Orange Man Bad. They don’t care about anything else.
Help me out, fellow Treepers. What is the difference between inciting panic and fear versus yelling fire in a crowded theater?
