Former Obamacare Official Spreads Panic on MSNBC Demands All Masks Sent to New York City…

Posted on March 19, 2020 by

As you watch this, you start to realize the national panic hasn’t yet really sunk in.  However, think carefully about the instability of Mr. Slavitt and how he expresses it.

Former Obamacare official Andy Slavitt appears on MSNBC in a state of panic to demand that all medical masks and equipment throughout the nation be sent to New York City; while accusing other states, including Texas, of “hoarding” critical healthcare supplies.

Former FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate recognizes that participating in any discussion with this level of emotional panic is not going to be helpful, he walks off set. WATCH:

.

Panicked NYC resident and visibly unstable former ACA official Andy Slavitt, is talking about medical equipment when he demands all masks and supplies be redirected to New York with a sense of urgency.  However, imagine *if* the shortage *was* food. Prepare yourselves and your family accordingly.

This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, CDC, Coronavirus, Culture, Dem Hypocrisy, DHS, Economy, Infectious Disease, media bias, New York, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

106 Responses to Former Obamacare Official Spreads Panic on MSNBC Demands All Masks Sent to New York City…

Older Comments
  1. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    March 19, 2020 at 8:39 pm

    Craig is like: “Where’s my waders?Deuces, I’m outta here.”

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s