White House Trade/Manufacturing Adviser Peter Navarro Discusses COVID-19 Supply Chain Initiatives….

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro outlines some of the ongoing supply chain initiatives to meet ongoing demands of the corovirus effort.  Navarro highlights the cooperation between US government and private enterprise.  WATCH:

  1. A2 says:
    March 18, 2020 at 3:40 am

    Again, the press seems to think they understand testing, and other medical and ancillary activities.

    Time for the pundits, Right, Left and Centre on the wankerati press, to acknowledge they don’t have a clue.

    Mr Navarro gave concrete examples of what the Administration is doing.

    I’m impressed. Well done.

  2. wodiej says:
    March 18, 2020 at 4:08 am

    What we are seeing is another example of PT getting the job done. He’s taking out the trash.

