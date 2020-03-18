The Media Disconnect – White House Press Pool Focused on Political Correctness While Million of Americans Suffer Economic Impacts…

The entire nation is being impacted by a multitude of consequences from coronavirus; millions of Americans concerned about lost work, lost wages and possibly lost jobs; the largest economy in the world at a near standstill; trillions of wealth lost and rippling economic consequences yet to be properly quantified;…. and yet the White House press pool is worried about calling COVID-19 the “Chinese coronavirus”?
Amid all of the seemingly unending and insufferable nonsense from American journalists, this is, yet again, reaching an all time high of stupidity. WATCH:
Lots of this now including Oil & Gas industry which was today taken to its knees. The E&P company our youngest boy works for in west Texas for now 26 mos. as a Petroleum Eng.w/a Petro Eng. degree out of TTU. He works for the largest E&P in west Texas who had a breakeven @$25.00 a barrel (WTI) at this moment trading at $22.50. This looks to be a generational test of onions aka balls. We also have the election coming up and it’s idiotic to dismiss the sheer ignorance of some 50% of this as presently composed electorate adequately displayed by what I observed at the stores today which remain cleaned out post 0800. Biden is UNTHINKABLE. If we lose PDT we’re into 3xDeep Shxt. Can you imagine what this man goes to sleep and wakes up with? Let alone what he’s already weathered? I firmly believed G_d raised PDT up for this time. And this time, is NO time for overconfidence about 3 November 2020. We could lose everything.
It is past surreal this spectacular imbecile Biden could at this point be nominated. But he will be.
If I didn’t know better (and maybe I don’t) I’d be thinking something like this: ‘well Mueller/Russia didn’t work; impeachment didn’t work. Hey, I know! We’ll have China let a lethal virus escape and then we’ll shut down the world economy. Yeah, that’ll work. That’ll take him down. Call me crazy, but it sure feels that way!
Biden would be the face of the presidency.
Hitlary Clinton, or Obamination and his ilk like Jarrett would run everything, with Pelousey.
I firmly believe this virus was let loose on purpose. The vile Commie Globalists want President Trump out of office. The Turd Alinsky Dems and the whore media and their minions are playing their part to make the President look inept.
The media asks this every day. They get the same answer every day. They are stuck on stupid.
Flake News…
Flake News…
The exchange a few minutes after this one was even more priceless, where the brain dead reporter asked about the term kung flu. The Presidents response was epic, he is a master troll.
Well, let’s put some of this in perspective. The absolute, hands-down easiest degree in the world to get is a “journalism” degree. People with a journalism degree awarded in this century have about the equivalent education to that of the 7th grade in my childhood. It is possible to either not attend, attend drunk or sleep through the entire experience referred to as “journalism school.” These aren’t science classes we are talking about. The people who gravitate to journalism are, by and large, people who like to hear themselves talk or read their own writing and who have no background in anything other than high school gossip. They don’t understand a word spoken by a medical doctor or a scientist (real ones, not “environmental scientists”). And, consequently, they can’t participate in a discussion of anything serious. All they do is gossip…”but I heard you called so-and-so a bad word.” That’s all they are cognitively capable of, anyway.
Lol, rigst4.
Sadly, this is so true; I can’t tell you how many holiday meals I have suffered thru while the “journalists” in the family bore me to absolute death with their self righteous, social justice warrior, juvenile opinions and pontificating.
My opinion of them is probably even lower than yours; the “journalists” in my family are both women. One writes for some big lib outfit and she’s pretty well known too. But she’s so arrogant, uninformed and rabidly left, I pay very little attention to her anymore, except to laugh at her. I don’t even know where she’s published.
When I was in grad school, I overheard a couple of professors calling an undergrad management degree a “Mickey Mouse” degree. They were discussing merits of degrees and said management was worthless. It probably still is, but I no longer read want-ads to find out. Journalism falls in the same category. There are no real journalists produced anymore. Being a leftist appears to be the top criterion news outlets want anyway.
I told my 18 year old daughter there is one action that will solve this massive problem in less than one day. She guessed all kinds of medical and other economic actions. After a day she forced me to say what. I said *if* Trump resigns his administration and appoints someone selected by the DNC as president the following will happen immediately – media will stop over-hyping, D mayors and governors will rescind their shutdown orders, the new Potus will be praised to the hilt, CDC officials will call this a serious flu epidemic that needs to be controlled by simple measures, businesses will reopen – all this within a day or two. She had never heard any such thing and did not believe me.
LikeLiked by 9 people
You might be a cottin pickin genius!
The other option is for Trump to say the election in November will be delayed until three months after the virus is declared safe. Why not, the Governors have been delaying elections. It will only take a short time for this to get through the thick skulls that it means Trump remains president — then the virus will be stopped quickly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The ” Fifty Cent ” Army Trolls.
tony site called worldometers posts daily totals,and you can click on the country name and it will give you their totals but it does not list by age.
i agree with the tariffs.and after we get our drug production back the tariffs should be higher then what the drugs sell for here to keep em out.
Let the dogs of war loose…when will the lawyers start sueing China for letting the virus escape from their lab?
As soon as Canada and US agree what to do with Xiangguo Qiu, M.D. from same province as Wuhan, who somehow became a Canadian Virologist in their only Level4 Bio-Lab. She and her Doctor husband and their crew got walked out of the lab by the Royal Mounted boys and has disappeared. Canada saying not related to China19. BS, she is the center of gravity. RCMP not saying where she is, I tracked where she was also teaching, they fired her same time. Nobody but the spooks know where she is but she ain’t in China (sorry if that’s racist–the new racist word is China). If they crack her in time before we are all wearing loin cloth or dead, we may get a medical/virol/legal lead. Do your own search about her, lots of intrigue that is far more then coincidence. Xiangguo Qiu
Kung Flu is accurate and funny.
Very timely and appropriate post, SD.
The only positive aspect of their repeated questions about whether the term “China virus” is “RAY-CIST” is that it drives home to more people the realization of how demented identity politics has become.
China isn’t even a “race”.
For that matter, Chinese is lumped into “Asian”
I’m with Mickey.
MAY 1, 2009:
Swine flu name change? Flu genes spell pig
(AP) — No matter what you call it, leading experts say the virus that is scaring the world is pretty much all pig. So while the U.S. government and now the World Health Organization are taking the swine out of “swine flu,” the experts who track the genetic heritage of the virus say this: If it is genetically mostly porcine and its parents are pig viruses, it smells like swine flu to them.…
On Wednesday, U.S. officials not only started calling the virus 2009 H1N1 after two of its genetic markers, but Dr. Anthony FAUCI the National Institutes of Health corrected reporters for calling it swine flu. Then on Thursday, the WHO said it would stop using the name swine flu because it was misleading and triggering the slaughter of pigs in some countries.
Another reason the U.S. government wants to ditch the swine label is that many people are afraid to eat pork, hurting the $97 billion U.S. pork industry. Even the experts who point to the swine genetic origins of the virus agree that people can’t get the disease from food or handling pork, even raw.…
https://medicalxpress.com/news/2009-05-swine-flu-genes-pig.html
The Naming of Swine Flu, a Curious Matter
HONG KONG What to call the new strain of flu raising alarms around the world has taken on political, economic and diplomatic overtones.
Pork producers question whether the term “swine flu” is appropriate, given that the new virus has not yet been isolated in samples taken from pigs in Mexico or elsewhere. …
FTA:
The World Organization for Animal Health, which handles veterinary issues around the world, issued a statement late Monday suggesting that the new disease should be labeled “North American influenza,” in keeping with a long medical tradition of naming influenza pandemics for the regions where they were first identified. This has included the Spanish flu of 1918 to 1919, the Asian flu of 1957 to 1958 and the Hong Kong flu of 1967 to 1968.
The media dubbed it “The Chinese Virus.” Not President Trump.
New York Times:
Media montage:
Enough with the ”Fake News”!
That’s a wholly inaccurate label . . . like describing the Nazis of the 1930’s as ”upstarts.”
The American mainstream media today are the deceptive, bellicose, inimical, and traitorous political-action personnel of six multinational conglomerates with no interest in fulfilling any traditional oversight, ”watchdog” function.
The president’s second (and third) terms should see legislative actions destroying their destructive monopolies.
Enough already!
I just got a seven day ban on Facebook for calling it the “china virus”. The left is in full CYA mode and it’s China’s ass they are covering.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They’re in full subversion mode, you can’t fight it
Spanish Flu Being Renamed Across the Internet to ‘1918 Influenza’ As Leftists Declare it Racist to Refer to Coronavirus as ‘Chinese’
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/03/spanish-flu-being-renamed-across-the-internet-to-1918-influenza-as-leftists-declare-it-racist-to-refer-to-coronavirus-as-chinese/
IMO, Covid19 is an extremely dangerous pathogen BUT, instead of surrendering to it’s onslaught by assuming an entirely defensive position, epidemologists should be focusing on developing protocols that would enable our essential industries to operate without fear of infection.
Seriously. McDonalds ALONE sells 6.5 MILLION burgers EVERY DAY. IF a fast food organization can accomplish that, why aren’t American industries producing enough N95 surgical masks for our healthcare workers (AND General population?)
For perspective, the Coca-Cola bottling company sells 1.5 BILLION servings A DAY. That is just ONE soft drink manufacturer. WHY are we not SWIMMING in Purell hand sanitizer by now?
And, Amazon ships 1.6 MILIUON packages A DAY. What is the combined delivery capability of UPS, FEDEX, and the USPS?
The US Auto industry produces about 9 MILLION vehicles a year, but our hospitals are SCREAMING for ventilators to handle the expected Covid 19 driven surge in need.
SO
WHAT I’M SAYING IS…
No, McDonalds won’t produce surgical masks, Coca-Cola bottlers won’t make hand sanitizer, and GM won’t retool to build ventilators…
BUT
America has TREMENDOUS capabilities that, with ingenuity and enthusiasm, COULD be brought to bear to fight this “pandemic”. So WHY does every “Breaking News Alert” focus on Store Closings, Layoffs, and Shutdowns, instead of POSITIVE measures taken to FIGHT BACK?
WHY are we being convinced to simply give up?
Depends where you look, people are helping out. Scott Adams twitter has been helpful talking about positive news about this uncontrollable thing.
There’s a little teeny sliver of blue sky breaking in the dark cloud rolling across the country…
Here’s just a few good things…
Amazon is hiring a bunch of people, & paying a bonus of $2 hr for Amazon & Whole Foods. The grocery store in Covidland, WA is hiring…
https://komonews.com/news/coronavirus/volunteers-making-homemade-equipment-to-combat-shortages-caused-by-covid-19
https://www.forbes.com/sites/felipeschrieberg/2020/03/17/these-uk-and-us-distilleries-are-making-and-donating-hand-sanitizer/#47c86c5e7bc9
All we need now are Covid119 themed “Kilroy was Here” signs.
From what I have heard on the task force updates, the N95 masks are produced in large quantities in the US for industrial use, but because of issues with FDA guidelines, regulatory issues, and liability companies like 3M do not sell into the health area. President Trump and his task force have rescinded these regulations and ended liability for those manufacturers making these. That should improve the availability.
As an electrical engineer with over 40 years experience I have seen many electronic components with explicit statements in the datasheets stating that the part is not to be used in healthcare or critical life support systems. Not because these were in any way unreliable or poor quality but because ambulance chasing liability lawyers would take every opportunity to sue them in ANY case they saw where money could be extracted. I have seen many instances where a company I worked for refused business from medical equipment industries due to this risk. Also many products that are used in those or other safety industries require very expensive testing, qualification, licensing, and monitoring which makes working in that market unprofitable.
Qualifying a product for medical use is complex, expensive, and exposes you to liability which for companies like 3M that make the masks would would make the expense and return questionable. Plus, there is the on-going inspection and auditing which ensures the manufacturing meets all the requirements (good, OK, but most companies handles this well withing their own QA department audits.) but is billed to the company, adds additional costs, and requires additional staff to manage the extensive reporting.
In many instances, could we make it in the US? YES! But the regulations, costs, and liability risk just don’t make it reasonable. Sorry for the rant.
No worries! It was very informative, and food for thought. Our litigous society has victimized itself.
Kung Pao Chicken, ‘Kung Fu Fighting’ song, etc…… Kung has been our lexicon for decades no one said a peep. Leftists are so damned ridiculous.
The push is on to blame this completely on Trump. apparently..hes god or something.
These people must be utterly destroyed. They are not only enemies of America, they are enemies of humanity.
It is not correct to say the media did this “misdirection” about political correctness. There were of course a few stupid question on that topic. But the author fails to note that there were several questions to the President about why he is now totally contradicting what he was saying just a week and two weeks ago when he compared the virus to seasonal flus and told people the best advice was to wash hands and stay away from sick people. Now, the President is leading a charge to shut down our entire economy. SO the question was put directly to him – what changed? He did not answer the question. He avoided it. And that was the key takeaway from the news conference. The “smokescreen” is this BS about blaming China. Is nobody here interested in the real answer to the question President Trump was asked but refused to answer? I would like to know what changed that makes it worthwhile to destroy our economy to keep a few deaths in the very aged from happening, people who already suffer from other serious health risks. What changed, Mr. President?
JT: The facts and conditions changed! This is a dynamic and rapidly changing situation. His task force is trying to understand the risks and the progress of the pandemic. No one can predict the course of this. I have been listening to the task force presentations and as an engineer, I see an image of what is going on behind the scenes. This is a complex problem with many unknowns and a continuing change in the state of the disease progress. What was thought yesterday is not what is apparent today. The goals of the morons in the press is to hurt the president and have their moment in the light.
Too many stupid reporters cannot understand the complexity of ensuring the supply chain meet the needs. it is complex, difficult, and changes at a moments notice. There are a lot of moving parts more complex than most of us can comprehend without detailed knowledge of the information that the team has. I think they need to test their temperature and IQ before allowing them to enter a press briefing. I’ve seen the briefings the last 7 days and am impressed with how open they are. I’m also discouraged with the kind of questioning the press is making.
So, my question is what are we doing individually to help with this catastrophic situation?
Actually, nothing changed about the number of people with this and the tiny number of deaths. Nothing changed about the fact that most people who get it don’t even know they have it. And the vast majority suffer nothing from having it. So, a disease with extremely tiny numbers of deaths, with symptoms that are not even noticeable, and no long term harm to those who recover. All that is unchanged. And to stop this we are stopping life as we know it and we are utterly destroying our economy. Brilliant. As an engineer you can watch as the wealth of a nation is drained out of existence all in about a month and the life savings of a population is evaporated.
The dangerous propaganda organizations need to be removed immediately from the White House and grounds! They are in too close proximity to Natioal Security decision making!!!
We would be a lot safer; and who knows, leaks might be reduced significantl
GET THEM OUT!!!!!
National Security
and
Significantly
new paragraph…GTO
If you had a job or business yesterday but don’t have one today?
China took it from you.
This is China’s fault.
#BDSMadeinChina
Reporters need to identify who they work for so we have an even better idea of the idiots behing the stupid.
It’s not political correctness. It’s “destroy Trump.” The media has declared war on Donald Trump and America. Until we recognize this and form a battle plan it’s only going to get worse.
Shut down msm!
It is difficult to underestimate the intelligence of many individuals who are called “journalists” these days.
Oh, there are a few “stars” we see on TV and hear on the radio, or still have bylines in newspapers and magazines. Unfortunately, as a group they have neither the drive nor the ability of the consummate professionals of yesteryear.
And the amazing thing is our universities keep cranking thousands of them out each year… straight into a dying industry!
My family is Chinese-american originating from Taiwan. To call this the “Chinese Virus” is not accurate. It is the “Wuhan Virus” or the “China Virus”. Calling this the Chinese Virus identifies the virus as coming from the Chinese when in fact it comes from the Chinese in China.
I don’t think anyone is interpreting it the way you are, other than the press which is deliberately misinterpreting it.
PDJT has on at least 3 different nation wide tv appearances said he is calling it the Chinese virus because it came from China, and the Chinese government was lying and saying it came from the US military.
Like the Spanish flu…
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever?
Lyme Disease?
The Chicoms utilized biological warfare on us. Thanks to Trump USA was winning bigly. Chinese casualties in the process are insignificant. The Chinese people are expected to die for the emperor whether they want to or not. “There are Trillions at stake”.
the media are so damn stupid dumb question,
China isn’t a race; it’s a country.
Personally, this is all a hoax; the timing is just too perfect. Factually, that means nothing. It is based on contempt and disdain for anything media. President Trump knows much more; his actions will be responsible for the future of America. He has chosen to err on the side of caution; in the history of the world, that has never been the wrong thing to do. Who can argue with that?
