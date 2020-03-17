President Trump, Vice-President Pence and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin lead the daily coronavirus briefing on COVID-19 mitigation efforts from the White House.
[Video Below – (prompted) – Transcript Will Follow]
President Trump, Vice-President Pence and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin lead the daily coronavirus briefing on COVID-19 mitigation efforts from the White House.
[Video Below – (prompted) – Transcript Will Follow]
Maybe, instead of making a PR call to restaurant executives President Trump might call the Governor of Arizona and ask why he has only 18 Coronavirus cases and no deaths with a overwhelming large population of elderly and very vulnerable people? It could be as Dr. Fauci said last Friday (before he went Zombie Apocalypse on Saturday) that the Coronavirus would peak in 8 weeks due to the arrival of WARM WEATHER! It would be nice to put an end to the hysteria when 99% of the people with flu symptoms tested don’t have the Coronavirus!
LikeLiked by 1 person
West Virginia still has zero confirmed cases.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And I think Maine has 1 case and also Alaska.
LikeLike
Maybe, instead of posting the same exact comment near the top of two threads, you might stop being so critical of President Trump.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Strong work by our Team! My lefty loon Husband agreed with much. Amazing, he listened to whole thing and didn’t criticize PDT the whole time. I think he finally understands that this is serious, not a political game.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Congrats-probably you influence is having an effect.
LikeLike
Are we NOT being told something about CV? Something just ain’t passing the smell test in a big, Swalwellian way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Enough with the conspiracy theories…
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump has had to deal with such a dishonest media that he is forced to rely on draconian measures combatting this, I’ll say it WUHAN VIRUS. Every grandmother’s death would be pinned on his administration and Democrats along with their mouthpiece media would be screaming for his head.
Shutting down most of the nation seems to be an overreaction.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is it really “shut down”? Can you not leave your house to buy food and supplies? Seems like a very rational, sensible attempt to limit spread and buy time for the docs to save beds in the hospitals to me. Now if we could just get the same percentage of citizens tested as they did in South Korea, we might be able to map the disease’s path accurately.
LikeLike
University of MN is immediately moving to phase 2 clinical trials of three possible COVID19 treatments:
Remdesivir
Chloroquine and
Losartan
The latter two are available as generics. The Fed government should preemptively place big orders for all three, since – even though the trials are not all complete – there is a lot of anecdotal evidence that the first two have been effective and considerable agreement among endocrinologists that Losartan should be very effective at limiting damage / reducing effects of COVID19.
Also, orders for N95 masks should be massively increased.
LikeLike
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04311177?term=Losartan+covid19&draw=2&rank=1
LikeLike
We should take the cruise ships that are sitting idle that we are going to tax subsidize and move them to high population states where they can be converted to hospital ships.
The main populations in this country are on the coasts. All these coast population centers have ports that can accommodate these vessels with port facilities.
California for example has 40 million people. They can have hospital ships in San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego. Those main population centers can each easily accommodate 2 vessels each.
People who test positive can be sent to these vessels to quarantine as well as have intensive care areas with ventilators. The vessels are already staffed with mostly healthy young people that can take care of the primary needs of cooking, laundry and room cleaning, along with engineering staff.
This would take a huge load of our medical facilities and reduce infected people mingling with our regular hospital population.
Since all these vessels are built in Italy, we can fly in workers from Italian shipyards that are already familiar with the vessels to help with any necessary conversions.
If we are going to be tax subsidizing these vessels anyway, we should be getting something back in return.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
“Everybody was Kung-Flu fighting!” It’s always an anonymous White House official which means it’s bullshit fake news/ fake tweet! I posted this in Presidential Politics but it’s probably more appropriate here since this supposedly happened at the White House! Godspeed President!
LikeLike
Looks like the MSM and the Coupsters are going to loose bigly…. yes it’s going to cost a trillion dollars… but the deep state will loose…
PDT ….. people who work for tips will be taken care off, banks/ stock market etc will be taken care of … read no bank crash…. no run on banks… Boeing will be taken care off. ….. airlines ….
PDT will get credit.. for saving the American people…
LikeLike
I feel like Trump knows this is a scam but is playing along in order to get things done for the American people.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
One would have to be insane to vote for a Democrat.
LikeLike