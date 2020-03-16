White House Coronavirus Task Force Press Briefing – 3:30pm ET Livestreams

Posted on March 16, 2020

Vice-President Mike Pence and the COVID-19 task force will be holding a press briefing from the White House at 3:30pm ET.  Livestream Links Below

  1. WeThePeople2016 says:
    March 16, 2020 at 4:48 pm

    Well, Bezos still hiring for Amazon.

  2. FL_GUY says:
    March 16, 2020 at 4:48 pm

    You realize, if this was an actual epidemic, all those homeless camps in CA, OR and WA, with drug users and alcoholics would have people dying in mass numbers. Is that happening? I haven’t heard about it if it is.

