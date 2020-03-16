Unhappy Meals – McDonalds USA Closes all Dining Rooms and Playgrounds…

The McDonalds USA corporate restaurants, not necessarily all franchises, has announced the closing of all in-house dining and the kids playgrounds. Approximately eight percent of all “food away from home” comes from McDonalds restaurants.

McDONALDS Press Release – “To align with increasing regulations throughout the country, effective at the close of business today, McDonald’s USA company-owned restaurants will close seating areas, including the use of self-service beverage bars and kiosks, and shift our focus to serving customers through Drive-Thru, walk-in take-out and McDelivery.

This decision allows for customers without access to a Drive-Thru and those unable to use McDelivery to continue to have access to McDonald’s. Additionally, we have made the decision to close all PlayPlaces at U.S. locations, also effective today.

Our independent franchisees continue to focus on the needs of their local communities and make safe and caring decisions. Franchisees are strongly encouraged to adopt similar operations procedures while keeping the needs of their people and communities at the center of their decisions. This guidance is supported by franchisee leadership and is expected to be adopted by the majority of franchisees.” (more)

This too shall pass…