Unhappy Meals – McDonalds USA Closes all Dining Rooms and Playgrounds…

The McDonalds USA corporate restaurants, not necessarily all franchises, has announced the closing of all in-house dining and the kids playgrounds. Approximately eight percent of all “food away from home” comes from McDonalds restaurants.
McDONALDS Press Release – “To align with increasing regulations throughout the country, effective at the close of business today, McDonald’s USA company-owned restaurants will close seating areas, including the use of self-service beverage bars and kiosks, and shift our focus to serving customers through Drive-Thru, walk-in take-out and McDelivery.
This decision allows for customers without access to a Drive-Thru and those unable to use McDelivery to continue to have access to McDonald’s.
Additionally, we have made the decision to close all PlayPlaces at U.S. locations, also effective today.
Our independent franchisees continue to focus on the needs of their local communities and make safe and caring decisions. Franchisees are strongly encouraged to adopt similar operations procedures while keeping the needs of their people and communities at the center of their decisions. This guidance is supported by franchisee leadership and is expected to be adopted by the majority of franchisees.” (more)
My local pizzeria is actually a grocery store, so they’re still open. LOOPHOLED! XD
CNN will find a loophole and close it….shhhhhh!
Massachusetts has closed schools until April 7. Many colleges are going to online courses for the rest of the semester (June). I did see a strange light in the sky last night. I think the Grey’s are coming…
Next week they will be announcing that they need to shutdown the internet for a few weeks. And the FCC may need to revise the emergency broadcasting system, so you be without tv for a few weeks too. So just stay in your houses and don’t bother going outside until we tell you.
More people working from home and classes are moved online during school closings. They’ll say the internet crashed cause the system was overloaded. Hope not but it wouldn’t surprise me.
Ahhhhhhh… nothing like mass hysterics and histrionic impulses.
Spit… the “people” behind all this are sick and evil.
Time for action against them.
Let us please focus our anger, upon the true culprits of this whole deliberate and dastardly deed.
” The Chinese Government” respectively know as the Chinese Yellow Swamp….
Close down all Dollar Stores, which was the beginning of winnng over, the poorest percentage of the population, with the Chinese lowest, cheapest and stinking products shipped around the world and especially North America.
From now on citizens refuse to purchase, any products made in China.
From now on refuse to sell, any products made in China…
…. THEN, SHUT CHINA DOWN AND ANY CORPORATIONS THAT WORK WITH CHINA AGAINST NORTH AMERICA AND THE WORLD…
MY GOSH, will they still have Shamrock Shakes available?
Are they closing restrooms also? That is a lot of toilets removed from the system.
Think of all the toilet paper that will save!
Yeah, I learned a long time ago that the bathrooms at McD’s are a clean, safe bet “in a pinch”
Our Mickey D’s are all private franchises. thank goodness.
I went to Chic Fil A today, the store was closed but the drive through was open.
Where in the hell are poor people expected to eat? McD’s offers some of the most inexpensive food in the major cities.
Poor people can still get all the food they want at McD’s. Did you bother to read the article?
Poor people don’t have cars. Hopefully they’ll be allowed to use the dining room to pick up orders.
shift our focus to serving customers through Drive-Thru, walk-in take-out and McDelivery.
didn’t you read the article?
It clearly states that you can still buy food but you just can’t eat it inside
If people just take a moment to think less fear will be spread
Nothing to fear but fear itself! Franklin D. Roosevelt.
Repeat after me………………. Nothing to fear but fear itself!
Repeat after me………………. Nothing to fear but fear itself!
Repeat after me………………. Nothing to fear but fear itself! Amen, So Be It!!!
One thing FDR got right. Anyone who remembers the bank runs at the end of the Hoover Administration might agree.
I don’t want to think about the wait time in cars. For Drive Thru. Ok. We’re done. Stick a fork in it.
They are almost as good at people moving as Chick-fil-a!
Walk-in, take-out. I do that anyway when the drive thru line is long.
The sausage egg McMuffins are pretty good too! When I want to throw caution to the win (calories and cost) I order a sausage egg mcmuffin.
wind
these closures may instigate caravans of illegals returning home. no work and already a crack down on benefits. I’m sure there are gates in the wall that swing outward. Conservatives should start trending #hireamerican
Guess it’s time to learn how to cook again.
Let’s start with rice, because rice kept the North Vietmanese Army (and a lot of prisoners) basically alive – though not very well “nutrient-ed,” for years:
This is my dialed-in recipe, (at least for Southern cooking) which is why it is detailed:
-=========-
Saucepan method for cooking long-grain white rice
1. Using medium-high heat, bring 1½ cups water to boil in covered saucepan, then add 1/4 tsp. salt and stir.
2. Add 1 cup rice, then stir again, reduce heat to low, then cover saucepan. Check rice after 2 minutes to make sure it has reduced to a steady bubbling simmer, not a full boil. Adjust temperature if needed and re-cover. Set timer for 17 minutes. DO NOT STIR RICE AGAIN UNTIL COOKED and don’t lift lid after simmer is set.
3. After 17 minutes, turn off heat, lift lid and stir rice, then re-cover and leave on burner to sit 5 minutes before serving.
Microwave rice cookers are the best. About 9 minutes on high.
My stove top method. Put rice in pan. Add water up to the first knuckle on your index finger. Bring to a boil. Turn to simmer for 5 minutes. Let stand for 20 minutes.
Wait… they have MICROWAVE rice cookers? My countertop rice cooker DIED about 2 wks ago, and I plan to replace it. I TRIED using the Instantpot, but haven’t refined the process yet, and was about ready to just give in and buy a new countertop cooker.
They are the greatest thing ever. You should be able to get a small one between $6 and $10. The lid has vents and an area to catch boil over and let it drain back into the cooker. Once you have this down, you will not go back to stove top. Your cooking time will vary depending on the power of your microwave.
We have had microwave rice cookers for at least 20 years in our home. Each one of my kids as they got older and moved out took the one from the house and we always get another one. Very easy!
Brown rice is more nutritious, because it still some of the inner hull left (a pure polished rice diet leads to the deficiency disease beri-beri). But it takes longer to cook and make palatable. I supplement my rice with veggies.
Spice it up a bit –
https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/58211/authentic-louisiana-red-beans-and-rice/
Your “Do not stir again, Do not open lid until done” is KEY FOR SUCCESS.
I am a “Checker” who CONSTANTLY peers into pots to stir and assess progress. I could NOT, for the life of me, figure out WHY my rice ALWAYS SUCKED. Until a roommate walked in while I was “checking the rice” and started to 😆 “I think I see your problem…”
Actually, some people need to learn how to be more self-reliant. Use what you have to survive, make-do and suck it up. This country hasn’t truly gone through austerity for decades, and this virus hopefully will be a temporary one and inconvenience us for only a few weeks or months. We’re viewed as tough, hardy people so let’s show the world how quickly we can adapt and get back on our feet.
Well, I’m generally skeptical of what Joe Hoft at TGP puts out there, but this comes under the “Huge if True” heading. He says (based on CDC data) that we’ve been given a deceptive narrative about the corona virus. “Experts” have been saying that the flu has a mortality rate of .1% compared to the corona virus’ 3.8%–making the corona virus almost forty times more lethal! But here’s what they’re not telling you. That .1% mortality rate for the flu is arrived at by dividing the ESTIMATED number of flu cases in the USA last year (36,000,000) by the number of US deaths, which was 22,000. But the number of Tested and CONFIRMED cases of flu was only about 223,000, making the confirmed death rate 10%!
What does this have to do with the corona virus? Well, that 3.8% mortality figure given for corona is based on cases CONFIRMED by testing. They’re comparing apples to oranges. If you compare the 3.8% death rate for confirmed corona virus cases with the 10% death rate for confirmed flu cases, the flu turns out to be almost three times deadlier than the corona virus.
Add to that the fact that the confirmed corona death rate in the USA now stands at around 2%, not the 3.8% world-wide figure, and it makes the flu five times deadlier than the corona virus in the US.
I’m not suggesting that anyone throw caution to the wind, but I’m beginning to smell a rat,here. https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/03/breaking-exclusive-the-coronavirus-fatality-rate-reported-by-the-media-is-completely-inaccurate-the-actual-rate-is-less-than-the-flu-media-lying-again/
Electra, in China with a population of 1.5 billion chain smoking people who live with the worst air pollution in the world only 3,100 people died from the Kung Flu so you can use that extrapolation!
When I was a kid, our local McD’s didn’t HAVE a dining room. It was a “Take Out” deal, but there WERE some concrete picnic tables and benches out back.
I remember a time when Mc’Ds didnt have a “dining area”. Neither did thire arch rivals Carrols in upstate NY.Whose colors were blue and almost a mirror image.They had better food than that stupid clown too.
Liars figure and figures lie!
Went thru the McD’s drive thru this afternoon, line wasn’t bad. This makes me Mchappy. 😊
McDonald’s is popular all over and super popular with the black community. POTUS has gained more support with black Americans so is this a way to dampen that support?
Can someone help me here? When we calculate death rate from the virus (deaths as a percentage of cases), does “cases” include testing positive but asymptomatic, or does “cases” include only symptomatic people? This has significance when calculating morbidity and death rate.
July or August? President Trump might as well said he was endorsing Joe Biden for President! Last week Dr. Fauci predicted the virus would run it’s course in eight weeks with the warm weather which stops virus infections every summer. Now President Trump said July or August. That’s insanity with 20 deaths in 49 states outside of Washington State with a 360 million population.
Glad I live in the country. Plenty of fresh air and wide open spaces to roam. The woods are so peaceful. Soon I’ll be able to plant the peas, spinach, carrots and radishes. Tomatoes, cucumber, and peppers will be started inside of the enclosed sun porch in a couple weeks. Beets, beans, and squash go in in mid May.
Keep busy with productive things you like to do, what ever it is. Turn the TV off and don’t allow the fear merchants to stress you out.
This too shall pass…..exactly right, Sundance.
It’s a scam, probably set up by Bloomberg, for them to save money on drink refills.
