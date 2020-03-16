NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses Economic Impact of Coronavirus…

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow discusses what economic options the U.S. government has to mitigate and assist businesses and individuals dealing with the financial impacts of coronavirus.
.
Note to Mr. Kudlow: Do not trust Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Fauci is a purposeful panic seller. His goals are not the administrations goals.
I’d like to know internally if they are doing a red team/blue team strategy/tactical response to this or some other tool to inject contrary opinions.
We can all end up on the road to Abilene otherwise.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m not downplaying this health scare, I do think the number infected will be in the hundreds of thousands but I hope the death toll remains extremely low. But the biggest threat as of this minute is a major recession. Yes the economy was a solid footing but this situation is actually shutting businesses down for an extended period of time. The administration better throw it’s entire might behind fortune 500 companies, small businesses and the general population to attack the thought of a recession head on.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Our best hope is that the virus has mutated to a less virulent strain than the strain that first attacked people in Wuhan, but Americans MUST understand that ANY respiratory virus is ALWAYS dangerous and it’s especially dangerous when the numbers of people it strikes overwhelms our medical facilities.
The numbers scare the researchers and policy makers because this virus spread (is simply MORE CONTAGIOUS) to more folks than the “regular flus” we often see. Data from other nations show that most folks hospitalized for it WILL survive but ONLY if they are able to get that treatment. They won’t be able to if their numbers overwhelm the system.
I’m sick of folks not understanding that that is the MAIN difference between it and the “other flus.” THE NUMBERS and the MEDICAL SYSTems IN PLACE.
If a teacher has one or two acting out kids in a class, order can be maintained. IF 20% do so, chaos is the result, esp. if there is no place to isolate and “treat” those troublemakers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who says that the strain in Wuhan is any different from now?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m afraid that the reality is that this is a common-cold virus. Cases typically run just like colds do. A very small number of people, mostly compromised already, develop more serious cases. We haven’t been tracking this virus until recently so we really don’t know how many cases there are which are “un-confirmed.” But there’s nothing in this virus which actually justifies the irrational public response which has been afforded to it. Neither have we afforded any such response to anything at all since polio.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hardly the common cold. Many people recovering from this virus have severe lung damage. Does a cold do that?
https://www.sciencealert.com/even-those-who-recover-from-corona-can-be-left-gasping-for-breath-afterwards
LikeLike
L4grasshopper – It is the MSM and you know they always strive for the truth. IMO China, South Korea, and Italy are not good places to compare with the US. Maybe with Chicago.
LikeLike
My concern now is that much of our fate is in the hands of state / local wannabes. We have passed the threshold where there is zero chance of a politician doing “too much” to fight this “global health crisis” while all of them stand in fear of being accused of doing “too little”. I fear folks like Whitmer who is apparently running for VP and what she might do to set herself apart….there are others. The slightest pushback gets you criticized for downplaying it, or worse being a cold hearted capitalist that doesn’t care about elder health. This will get crazier as loons leverage it for their activist agenda….I submit the gun grabbing mayor in Illinois…
LikeLiked by 1 person
” Never let a crises go to waste “.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The death toll will remain extremely low with the whole world shut down. This thing is going to be over in no time, in some ways thanks to the massive overreaction. But it was far too over-hyped to begin with.
China has now shut down the last of it’s dozen special hospital set-ups to deal with the virus because there of the very small amount of new cases now being reported. THINK ABOUT IT… In the originating country, where there was no forewarning or preparation, and in a country with a population of 1.44 billion people living in poor environmental conditions, only just over 3,200 people have died from it. That’s 0.000002% of the population – and it now seems to have run it’s course there. So what are the chances it’s going to be any worse than that in countries that have had time to prepare, with cleaner air and water?
In ALL of North AND South America there are still less than 100 deaths. This thing is going nowhere. I predict more bankruptcies than deaths, due to the panicking to shut down all these businesses and lay off employees.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can understand your point of view but I pray that it is not misplaced.
LikeLike
If 35% of workers have interrupted work that’s about 60 million people. If we send them each $700 per week that is only 500 billion over 3 months. It’s cheap and highly effective.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not being snarky …. but doomberg could afford that, right? 😉
LikeLike
I am on social security and get 1200 a month. My husbands is a little less. Most of us have never made $700 a week in our lives.
LikeLiked by 3 people
At least your SS income will not be interrupted. God Bless and stay safe.
LikeLike
I flat out don’t trust anything out of NIH nor the CDC. Just look at their skewed, politically correct reports and stats. They’re nothing but expensive labs, black holes that suck up billions taxpayer money and produce nothing of value in return. Both should be abolished.
LikeLiked by 14 people
And good luck trying to hold anyone in the senior leadership ranks accountable for mistakes and malfeasance. The penalty for failure at that level is either a lateral reassignment at the same rate of pay, or an offer of early retirement with a good recommendation, i.e. a “clean SF-50”.
There’s rarely a third option. Trust me, I’ve seen it first hand.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sadly, I have to agree with your assessment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, sad but true. No one at any level of gov’t ever gets fired. I’ve seen it first hand too. I’ve spent my career in the private sector in IT. You knew what the rules were and you followed them or you were canned. Yes, there were favorites of the powers that be, but not even close to what I’ve seen in gov’t. I’ve been in my current job in gov’t for over 3 years. I was told during the hiring process that they wanted private sector ways of doing things and thinking, new ideas, yadda yadda. Nope. Not as advertised. I saw someone make a $2 MILLION dollar mistake. Nothing happened.
I recently read an article where the Air Force finally pulled the plug on a software project that had been going on for years. They spent $4 billion, $7 billion? I don’t remember the number, but it was multiples of BILLIONS. No one was fired, demoted, or anything. What is the incentive for giving a crap? None.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did you make a typo Another? If you substitute FBI and DOJ for NIH and CDC; your statement still makes good sense!
LikeLiked by 4 people
grumpyqs – I don’t see how you can say that. Without the FBI and CIA we might never have avoided things like the Boston bombing, twin towers, and several other incidents oh wait we didn’t avoid them hmmmmm.
LikeLike
I have said from DAY ONE that the CDC needs to be investigated by the Senate OverSight They deliberately have botched this from DAY ONE … you see that big fat arse Litchefield is never at briefings now. He and Fauci have lied and slow walked this to hurt the POTUs
LikeLiked by 1 person
We need a blood test for SARS-2 antibodies so that we can make curative vaccines and determine what percent of the population has already been exposed. We’d have to do some random sampling in major metro areas.
(No, I’m not a doctor nor do I play one on tv.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama was never worried about a vaccine for SARS-1 and neither was anybody in the news media when 12,000 Americans died????
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s what I don’t understand. Also, over 20,000 people have already died from the flu this season. Don’t those 20,000 people matter?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just read an article about that–it’s being worked on by several companies in the US and elsewhere as we speak.
LikeLike
“We need a blood test for SARS-2 antibodies…”
——————————————————————–
I’m not a doctor either, but these doctors are doctors and they have already done this.
https://newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org/discussion/mayo-clinic-develops-test-to-detect-covid-19-infection/
LikeLike
My concern is that this is not truly “the economic impact of Coronavirus,” but the economic impact of irrational and unwarranted responses to Coronavirus.
Coronaviruses are one of the two families of viruses usually responsible for “the common cold,” and while it was first formally identified a few months ago it’s probably been in circulation for a much longer time. Since we have not been testing for it, and since it usually causes “a cold,” we really don’t know how dangerous it is. It appears, though: “not much.”
Nevertheless, this virus suddenly turned into headlines. And those headlines turned into irrational and unjustified knee-jerk response.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, it appears to me that the too big to fail bankers have done it again. Hopefully President Trump will not fall for their fraudulent scam a second time. I would suggest he seize all financial assets held by the big banks and financial institutions as trustee on behalf of the legitimate depositors and immediately arrest any and all of these bankers and confiscate their billions of dollars they have illegally obtained. Their massive fraud is the real crisis in this country. Even Sleepy Joe recognizes that it is time for arrests.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Come again?
LikeLike
POTUS wants to get rid of the central bank system. Looks like it might happen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fauci has become captivated by the cameras lights. Time to make him the Chief Medical Officer on a cruise ship.Silver lining? Pharmaceutical production must return to the U.S. Warehousing kids in Government run public schools is a failed experiment whose only purpose is to indoctrinate them and perpetuate teachers unions.Countries are now realizing PDJT was right- borders mean something. Best of all- Red China is being exposed for the anti-humanity skunks that they are.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As high school kids in 1972, we knew that Kissinger’s ping-pong diplomacy, the supposed opening of China and beginning of a new era of peace and prosperity was bull. Absolute bull.
The chicom regime’s official state policy has always been, ‘use capitalism to build communism to destroy the West.’
Thus far, all’s going swimmingly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Keep in mind that the current bull market run is 11 years old and the longest in history. Taking profits has got to be tempting at this point, politics and manufactured crises aside. We may have a dip in GDP for a quarter or two, but the US economy will come roaring back thanks to PDJT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s margin calls !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLike
And here is another one to watch –
https://www.spectator.com.au/2020/03/dr-who/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Newt Gingrich lost me on this. Now he is spreading panic. More big government. Italy is different than USA. Elderly population with high levels of smokers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WEll, he was or is in Italy and sees the hospitals overwhelmed. That can tend to wake a person up.
LikeLike
I haven’t seen or heard Newt on this. Is he saying we are inferior to the socialized healthcare present in Italy and that we are woefully unprepared as a result? Last stat I saw is that the US is MOST prepared to handle a pandemic as compared to any other country on the planet. Italy is ranked #31 BEHIND the likes of Latvia, Slovenia, Malaysia. Why would you use Italy as a benchmark of what we will see here? To do so is irresponsible. Just like listening to a dem Congress that has a 10% approval rating and a Media that holds a 15% trust rating over PDJT and his team. It’s irresponsible.
LikeLike
He was on Perino’s Faux show. Can’t find the link.
LikeLike
Average age of the deceased in Italy is 81. The region where it is most prevalent also has a high concentration of Chinese that have settled in the North for the textile industry. When I sense the “experts” understand Italy, I’ll trust them with developing a state side plan. Until then, I’ll stay vigilant, informed and suspicious. The MIT econ prof that said this event will go down as the single largest market manipulation in history, at minimum has my attention.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Plus a large Chinese population from Wigan in northern Italy. That flew home for the New Year and came back🤔🤔🤔.
Strange how that happened.
LikeLike
You are precisely right Ninja. Why the heck can’t we get the straight story on all this and your point on the Chinese New Year is spot on. High travel rate = high transfer rate. everything you Don’t want. Italy saw this back in December when we did…if the media did THEIR job all this would pointed out. If Italy took the action PDJT did and were willing to take the hits of being called a xenophobe by the likes of that clown Nadler, where would this be? Instead…our side was sleeping and dreaming of impeachment the whole month of December and January as this took place. Not to mention it was NEVER a topic of questioning during the debates the last 3 MONTHS. Aggravating.
LikeLike
Hate autocorrect should be Wuhan
LikeLike
Couldn’t agree more on Fauci.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fauci is an egotistical money grubbing leftist. He backed obama in 2014 when NO quarantine or travel ban was issued during Ebola scare. It was also crickets from him when zero would not issue national emergency order in 2009 until after 1000 Americans were dead 100 of them children. All of a sudden he’s on the shutdown bandwagon.
Fauci sabotaged Trump during the hearing and is speaking out of three sides of his mouth. He came out with this rhetoric after Rod Rosenstein’s sister was exposed for her relationship to the traitor. She went away and out comes Fauci to take down Trump.
May God help us because these people are out for total destruction of our way of life. To see DeBlasio and other communists leading their states into misery is demonic.
LikeLike
Sorry, should explain a bit! This is about the WHO boss – Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus,- not inspiring much confidence?
LikeLike
LikeLike
This is interesting if you have time…
https://www.bitchute.com/video/-727K585amo/
LikeLike
Dr. Messonnier’s CDC TRANSCRIPT: Reports out of China that looked at more than 70,000 COVID-19 patients found that about 80% of illness had — was mild and people recovered. 15 to 20% developed serious illness. Let’s talk about who those people are. So far it seems like it’s not children. Of the 70,000 cases, only about 2% were in people younger than 19. This seems to be a disease that affects adults. And most seriously older adults. Starting at age 60, there is an increasing risk of disease and the risk increases with age. The highest risk of serious illness and death is in people older than 80 years. People with serious underlying health conditions also are more likely to develop serious outcomes including death. The people who are at greatest risk are those older and who also have serious long-term health conditions like diabetes, heart disease, or lung disease.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I live in a small community and this morning they said that there is a family here who has the Virus but we shall see I asked the postmaster where they were tested and no one seems to know
LikeLike
I have never trusted Fauci, since back in the 80’s with HIV. AZT killed a lot of people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fauci should be asked about how the death rate for the flu of .1% is derived, and why that is any comparison to how the death rate for COVID-19 is valid, since the two rates are calculated from completely different denominators — the flu uses the CDC estimate of infected, but the COVID-19 uses only the known, tested infection number.
The flu death rate from the CDC using the known, tested for the flu number as denominator is 10% — the .1% comes from using the CDC estimated number of 36,000,000.
At present there is no — and because of lack of data, cannot be — any death rate for COVID-19 using a reliable estimate of infected.
But based on using the RATE calculated for both using death/tested infected — the flu is 10% and COVID-19 is just 2%.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The denominator is a moving target, but so is that number of deceased. Epidemiologists understand this and do their best to take those facts into account in their educated guesses about Case Fatality Rates. The CFR and stats regarding percentages who need intensive care have been remarkably similar from China to Italy.
LikeLike
The other thing remarkably similar is some of the lower standards of hygiene in heavily populated areas.
LikeLike
Perhaps I should start self-identifying as a 28 year old.
LikeLike
Also, everyone takes hope from the lower CFR in South Korea, but their pool of total infected was unusually young because of that weird church/cult that purposely infected its members – most of whom are in their 20’s. With continued spread, their median age of infected has risen and the CFR is rising accordingly. South Korea’s .6% CFR unfortunately looks like an outlier and a fleeting one.
LikeLike
So when this is over in the next few weeks, as it will undoubtedly be, will there be anybody raked over the coals and exposed for this insanity? When there is less than 50 K Americans verified as having caught this, a small fraction of a flu outbreak – what will the narrative be?
Stupid is a stupid does.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree with you. This panic is stupid. Stock market has gone nuts and all for nothing. It’s like nobody has any faith in God anymore. Looking to man to fix everything is why people are panicking. Earth is not heaven. There is no guarantee down here. Never was and never will be. God is the way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Man is on earth, GOD is in Heaven.
Man plans and GOD laughs 😊🤗🤔
LikeLike
At this rate………….. The future may be going backwards.
There just may be a whole lot of empty buildings; as working and learning will be done at home via phone and computer. People will travel less; as they did before airplanes. Live entertainment (music, theater, sports, …… Disney type parks, etc) ???
Neighborhoods may become ‘Mayberry’; neighbors fussy and curious about newcomers.
>vaudeville and the tented circus
LikeLike
That IS NOT backwards. That is the path to destruction and total loss of community and allegiance to anything or anybody. That is 100%, the exact opposite of what the USA was. You are utterly wrong about Mayberry as well. “Neighbors” actually knew each other, helped each other and looked out for each other.
LikeLike
“Note to Mr. Kudlow: Do not trust Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci is a purposeful panic seller. His goals are not the administrations goals.”
The Holy Corono Virus (Anthony Fauci, High Priest and Ayatollah) belief system:
1) All roads start with Corono Virus.
2) All roads end with Corono Virus.
3) The Sun revolves around the Corono Virus.
4) The Moon revolves around the Corono Virus.
5) The Stars revolve around the Corono Virus.
6) If all the earth’s inhabitants do not surrender all their rights to Big Brother are not immediately put in solitary confinement, the ying and the yang of the Earth will become profoundly unbalanced and all remaining Corono Viruses in the entire Universe, C19 thru C1000000 will hit the Earth and we will all die a countless number of agonizing deaths.
LikeLike
😊😋🤔 Unfortunately that is what they are peddling.
LikeLike
If that fauci makes any more public speeches or appears on any news shows, Pence should be removed for continuing to allow it. How can PDJT allow this fear mongering sob to continue to promote his media hyped stories? We COULD all be killed by an asteroid next week. There is more danger from the continued leakage of radiation into the Pacific ocean from Fukushima than this virus.
LikeLike
That’s a great idea. Not. Get everybody in a total panic because politicians are muzzling the scientists.
LikeLike
Ah yes Fukushima , the silent killer.
Now that there is one clustersuck and it ain’t over till the fat lady sings.
Half life can be a beotch.
LikeLike
” How can PDJT allow this fear mongering sob to continue to promote his media hyped stories? ”
It boggles the mind. This happens over and over. Someone in a position of authority in the Trump admin. tries to destroy it from the inside. I guess since nobody gets prosecuted or goes to jail for anything there’s no real fear of being caught. Whatever.
LikeLike
Kaiser Permanente is testing a Covid-19 vaccine!
https://komonews.com/news/coronavirus/kaiser-permanente-recruits-volunteers-for-1st-coronavirus-vaccine-trials
LikeLike
By the time we have a working vaccine, there’ll probably be millions dead worldwide. In the interim, repositioned existing meds could prove vital in cutting the death rate.
LikeLike
Translation: “We need a way to explain the lack of mass death from the balognavirus, so let’s say we brilliantly found a way to turn it into a mild flu”.
LikeLike
Somebody help me out.Im not the brightest bulb on the dash. ISIS has warned its Jihadists not to go to Europe. Jihadist: “I go to Europe, blow myself up, kill many infidels.” But you can catch the Chinese bat flu. Jihadist: “I do not want to die”.
LikeLike
We need a placebo vaccine to quell the hysteria.
LikeLike
I am seeing a growing legion of people online describing what has been dubbed rather generically “not the flue/worse than a cold,” and many of the reports go back to early December. Many Chinese citizens are saying that this virus actually became known in the grapevine in early November, so there was ample opportunity for it to travel from China far and wide.
I too had this unusual “not a flu/worse than cold” in early January about a week after travelling on 3 airplanes to get home from New York. It caught my notice because of its tenacity but never felt life threatening – dry, hacking cough, bronchial pneumonia, a couple of days of light fever. It was not a bed-slammer like the flue can be, but it was a bit of a tussle. I treated it with Coricidin, humidifier with “On/Guard” essential oil on it, vitamin C, and vitaminD3. After two weeks of that I started to develop “six-pack abs” from all the coughing and at times tempestuous sneezing fits. LOL. Took about 2 weeks to quit coughing with another week of tapering little coughs. This is the exact MO heard often online in comments sections, and everybody thought it had an unusual “personality.”
I never felt compelled to visit a doctor, and since this was just before the Wuhan thing really got going in the media, I did not make a connection to C-19 at the time.
I am 66 years old, in reasonably good health and eat right.
LikeLike
This has been my experience too with people I know. I didn’t get it but I know a few people who did, none spring chickens and they are still alive and kicking. If people knew it’s been here for months and they’ve already been exposed to it and have lived to tell the tale, this manufactured panic would grind to a halt.
LikeLike
From personal observation and with people I know, I think that this virus has been here at least since December back before it had a label. I know several people who had the worst case of flu they ever had but got over it; it was more intense than usual and took a bit longer to get over but they got over it just doing what you normally do for the flu.
This is all a big scam and exercise in psychological warfare, IMHO. Just look how primarily d-rat politicians are using it as an excuse to become dictators which if not stopped, will destroy the economy. If people knew the virus has been operating here since at least Dec, and maybe even Nov, they would put two and two together and realize they are being fed a line of crap because they’ve likely already been exposed to it and either didn’t get sick or got it and got over it, just like the flu.
I think it is very telling that last fall, I read where Bill “the moron” Gates sponsored an exercise with a scenario about this very virus creating a “pandemic”. Either he’s psychic (snowball’s chance in hell) or someone is playing dangerous games with this country and perhaps the world. The moslems in Europe have killed more people than this so-called killer virus.
I was born before vaccines and treatments existed for most communicable diseases. Every year, there were the polio epidemics. Every winter, people died of pneumonia, diptheria, scarlet fever, etc. The list was extensive, there was no treatment and guess what, humanity survived.
This entire fiasco reminds me of a Twilight Zone episode where a group of extra-terrestrials land near a neighborhood and began messing with the people by manipulating the power grid; turning it on and off selectively to various houses. They had people violently turning on other people. At the end, you see the aliens outside their ship operating a control panel and commenting on how easy it was to manipulate earthlings. IMHO, that is what is happening now. Sad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I find myself in a very irritable mood today. Tired of all the BS, business is dead, so nothing to occupy my time with. To top it off, I can’t even go workout because the damn gym is closed. Cold and raining out, too.
LikeLike
Wonder what Kudlow thinks about this? Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) is calling for the federal government to issue a $1,000 check “to each American” to help offset the cost of dealing with the coronavirus. Make that every working person and senior citizen; not every man, woman, and child.
The feds can turn around and take the money from the upcoming increased tariffs on Chinese products. Do it for like two months until this China Flu mania fades away. If city and state governments can shut down private enterprises willy-nilly then something needs to be done to offset citizen losses and a payroll tax break isn’t it.
LikeLike
One of the very first press conferences was telling: Before anything much had been said we got the question: Is Dr. Fauci being muzzled? This was foreshadowing. Maybe the MSM got ahead of their talking points.
LikeLike