Kudlow Explains $800 Billion in Options for Direct Financial Infusion to Middle Class…

National Economic Council (NEC) Director Larry Kudlow held an impromptu press conference to describe what sectors of the U.S. economy may need direct financial assistance to bridge revenue gaps from mandated government policy. The stock market is not the U.S. economy.

Calling this type of financial assistance a “bailout” is not a fair term considering the financial impact was created by government instruction. Government orders to shut down restaurants creates a financial loss for restaurants who also have bills and payroll obligations to meet. These types of effected businesses will need immediate assistance.

Airlines, hotels, resorts, private parks, gyms, restaurants and various entertainment companies/industries may also need a direct infusion of cash or deferred tax payment to compensate for financial losses. Again, these businesses have been impacted by government ordering their closure. Depending on the size of the business, the need for gap funds may be urgent.