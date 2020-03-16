Kudlow Explains $800 Billion in Options for Direct Financial Infusion to Middle Class…

National Economic Council (NEC) Director Larry Kudlow held an impromptu press conference to describe what sectors of the U.S. economy may need direct financial assistance to bridge revenue gaps from mandated government policy. The stock market is not the U.S. economy.
Calling this type of financial assistance a “bailout” is not a fair term considering the financial impact was created by government instruction. Government orders to shut down restaurants creates a financial loss for restaurants who also have bills and payroll obligations to meet. These types of effected businesses will need immediate assistance.
Airlines, hotels, resorts, private parks, gyms, restaurants and various entertainment companies/industries may also need a direct infusion of cash or deferred tax payment to compensate for financial losses. Again, these businesses have been impacted by government ordering their closure. Depending on the size of the business, the need for gap funds may be urgent.
As a small business (bookstore), I am definitely in favor of tax deferral. It would help me the most if I need to access capital, rather than taking loans with interest charges (regardless of how low they may be).
I am not hearing any solution for all the people who just got laid off from bars and restaurants that were heavily reliant on tip income. This will not be covered by unemployment insurance.
Payroll tax cut that Kudlow is big on does not help a single employee who’s job has been eliminated due to government intrusion. They need to address this very quickly.
The help seems to be centered on helping business that is impacted and not the displaced employees. This needs to be addressed very quickly.
Tax deferral would be a ‘yuge’ assist.
How many people just got laid off? Shutting down restaurants and stores may result in layoffs, but I have t seen them yet? Please send your sources.
If one is losing hours of employment, it’s alot like being laid off.
If the wind stopped blowing and sailboats were dead in the water with their sails flopping, just because you did not see the sailboats, does not mean they don’t exist. Common sense from looking at the glassy water would tell you that there is no wind to power the sails.
If a bar is shuttered, there is no customers to pay the tips to the non working persons. You do not have to be armed with personal direct knowledge to come to a logical conclusion.
Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing it incorrectly and then misapplying all the wrong remedies.
– Grouco
“The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.” ~ H. L. Mencken
The Great H.L. Mencken! I live just south of Baltimore. I especially love his trilogy.
Happy Days! Newspaper Days! Heathen Days!
Chinese communist government must go.
President Trump couldn’t even get a payroll tax break until the end of the year from Pelosi!
The Pelosi bill hasn’t passed the senate yet, have we given up already on the political fight? Give it a few days/week. We have the best POTUS on the planet for business and economic recovery.
No one in the house or senate wants to help the middle class. They want us back in the game darkest days of 2009-2011 💯
Wrong! Give it a few days/week, don’t panic, help is on its way!
It’s going to damage every other industry even when we’re not being “closed”. I know firsthand. Everyone’s too scared to spend right now. Feels like 2008 again. Contractors in my area are worried. Minnesota is closing a large portion of businesses starting tomorrow afternoon and after 2 weeks (most likely longer) many will be in major trouble.
What is your firsthand information? Yes we will go thru a a few months of hard times, but this will pass and business will get back to growing again. Please stop panicking, help is on its way.
Excuse me, there is no pot of money stashed away where $800 Billion will be “withdrawn” and injected. This is printing of money out of thin air. Insanity. Even if it feels good to the recipients.
Absolutely this inflationary socialism…
My thoughts exactly.
Businesses are the front line of tax collection. You need to keep your tax collectors in business. It is where the revenue comes from.
Exactly, which is why there should be a 2019 tax delay. Do NOT fork over any funds we do not need to. It will just be wasted.
bertdilbert, you’re right, and have a better understanding about a successful economy, than many of our politicians and citizens. … We all need to pray for the safety of Trump, and his reelection in 2020. … +American Businesses; ~ tax dollar producers, and unpaid tax collectors.
Maybe if all of the laundered money in all of the various states of existence is clawed back, we would really be getting our pre-printed money back!
Trusty Haste said: “… there is no pot of money stashed away where $800 Billion will be “withdrawn” and injected. This is printing of money out of thin air.
To quote Austin Powers, “Sorry baby, but that train has sailed”
That’s the way government funding has worked for the past 20 years or more
Just put it on the tab
Consider the Social Security “Trust Fund”
You know – the one in the “lock box”
sorry to correct you, but if the entire world is printing $$ at the same time, really can’t be inflationary, USA has an advantage most people don’t see, we are the currency of record, therefore we can keep a tremendous amount of debt off books. We will be continuing to import deflation on currency given what other central banks are doing.
Any help in there for retirees who need $ from their retirement accounts that are being depleted?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nope.
Don’t mean to hurt your feelings but if someone is retired most planners would recommend having very little in the market, for exactly this reason. The time to be in the market is during one’s working years. Not in retirement. Too much risk!
How can your retirement account be depleted, the market has not gone below the previous administrations levels, far from it. Also. your money is in funds that are full of cash waiting to BUY when this crisis is over. Are you pulling out all your funds for one month of downturn? Do you need to spend all your retirement in one month?
So I’m listening to Steve Forbes in Ingraham’s show and he says we need a payroll tax cut now. Great, I’m all for that, but how does that help someone put out of work due to the Wuhan flu hysteria? 🤔
Forbes was also nodding his head to the idea of bringing back medical equipment manufacturing to the USA, but I distinctly remember him labeling Pat Buchanan as an isolationist for wanting to do that very thing over 20 years ago. Better late than never I suppose.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You are correct. One good thing (maybe the only good thing) that has come out of this hysteria is the majority of people have now realized the need to bring manufacturing of goods back to the USA. Especially out of the Communist China. China hasn’t withheld goods yet but they made the threat. This should give President Trump a stronger hand in getting this done especially if the people give his a majority in both Houses in the coming election.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Does any government anywhere, or any government official anywhere, ever say:” Jeez, that’s a problem, but we can’t fix it, good luck, God speed, and we’re sure you private sector guys will!”.
Because I’m thinking the death penalty for government johnnies who don’t say exactly that.
PRAY, everyone. PRAY like you’ve never prayed before — that the Panic of 2020 will IMPLODE and the goo will be spewed all over the perpetrators: the Media and their fellow Leftwingers.
We need to explode this bubble of hysteria NOW. Civil disobedience on a massive scale: JUST SAY NO to forced closures!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tiffany’s on Fifth Avenue just cut the jobs of 18 employees. And they are CLOSED for the “foreseeable future.”
Just the beginning of the biggest domino fall in history.
Hippocrats!!!!! Tiffany’s is open and well in HK and other locales!!!! You could not keep 18 people on for four to eight weeks?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beverly, perhaps you missed this in business week,
https://www.businessinsider.com/retailers-comment-on-coronavirus-impact-business-2020-2
Not sure you are seeing the full picture on retail.
Today’s global debt triggered bubble pop and economic collapse was guaranteed to hit sooner than later, before C19 ever hit the scene.
The only solution is end the fed, reset the USD to a gold backed standard, flipping America back to a wealth instead of debt (slave) creating economic system.
Who said they’re looking for a “solution”? A third grade math education will tell you none of this makes sense on any level. A total worldwide freak out over this? Anyone buying this bulls..t is part of the problem.
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump will own the downside. He always does. But a gold standard or other (I believe we had a silver standard at one time), maybe both or other metals would be starter again.
Remove the Fed!
I’m counting on President Trump’s experience as a private businessman who reached the heights and fell below the depths of success and came out of that to again reach the heights to take that experience and translate it to our nation’s needs in this time of change, setting the stage for another successful 200+ years for future generations.
That’s one of the reasons I voted for him, someone who knows what it’s like to win/fail/win again is just what we need to navigate the changes we need in order to get rid of the globalist deep-state mindset.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Bessie, thank you. Never underestimate DJT.
The company I work for is doing okay so far. We perform an essential service, so we are still getting paid by our customers, although there is a slowdown.
The longer this drags on, the more the danger of layoffs in certain areas. A couple of weeks pain is one thing, we can weather that storm. We will not receive assistance, however, if the current relief bill passes the senate, since we are not considered a small business.
These closures cannot go on *indefinitely* without impacting our workforce. Some are already having childcare issues. If they stick with the current two week protocol, at least there’s an end in sight.
The elites reminding the peasants that they are still in charge. Bow down, obey and conform or they will destroy everything. Behold the power of the elites; from the best economy in history to complete meltdown and panic of the populace in a matter of weeks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed. Those in power have no concerns whatsoever as to where their “next check” is coming from.
Well the cows will get milked 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. come hell or high water here in Wisconsin.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That’s a refreshing reality, RedBall, thanks for voicing that
Bless you!
So I’m retired and live off rental income from a few small properties. My tenants are fast food workers, cooks, and motel cleaning people. I have no payroll tax that can be cut. As soon as they are laid off the rent will stop. Evictions are expensive. Where will new tenants come from?
Obama already made it so most of them are working two jobs. I bet there are thousands of landlords that are gonna be in trouble quick.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
… the workers probably have to work with their employers to get the paperwork filed, I’m sure the employers know the ropes
My wife has owned a small Pilates studio for the last 20 years (personal and small group teaching) and has a similar retired landlord. Many of her regular customers have already told her they’re not coming in April. We’ve decided to ride it out for a few months, losing as little money as possible, to see what happens to her larger competitors. Our hope is to come out stronger on the backside of this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now why would you think the government would do that?
Govt well understands the role of the trucking industry in keeping supermarkets supplied, gas stations filled, and all the other supply-chain functions of a working society.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They won’t. Trump suspended a 1936 law regarding truckers not being able to work more than 11 hours before resting, just today. First time ever! He knows deliveries are crucial.
