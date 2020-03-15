New York City Closes all Schools, Restaurants, Bars, Nightclubs, Cafe’s, Coffee Houses, Movie Theaters, and Public Spaces…

The Big Apple is about to get very interesting… A dense, mostly liberal population, all bound up in close proximity, now instructed by executive order and forced mandatory compliance, to essentially shut down. [Link to NYC Press Releases]
New York Mayor de Blasio – “Our lives are all changing in ways that were unimaginable just a week ago. We are taking a series of actions that we never would have taken otherwise in an effort to save the lives of loved ones and our neighbors.
Now it is time to take yet another drastic step. The virus can spread rapidly through the close interactions New Yorkers have in restaurants, bars and places where we sit close together. We have to break that cycle.”
Effective tomorrow, March 16, New York City schools will close.
“Tomorrow, I will sign an Executive Order limiting restaurants, bars and cafes to food take-out and delivery. Nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses, and concert venues must all close. The order will go into effect Tuesday, March 17 at 9:00 AM.”
“This is not a decision I make lightly. These places are part of the heart and soul of our city. They are part of what it means to be a New Yorker. But our city is facing an unprecedented threat, and we must respond with a wartime mentality.” (read more)
Well, he won’t be re-elected.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
If this goes on long enough first there will be stealing of food, looting, rioting and, eventually there will be cannibalism in the cities.
LikeLiked by 3 people
calm down, these idiot governors are not giving businesses the time to prepare for closing. This is wrong, but what do you expect from dirty dems? The dems are creating this unnecessary panic on purpose!
LikeLiked by 2 people
When does the run on banks start?
Asking for a friend.
LikeLike
NOW
LikeLike
That only applied in a cash economy. No one uses cash anymore. Some places won’t even take it. No need to take money out of your account when it is always immediately available 24/7 with your debit card to pay for stuff.
LikeLike
Yes but demonrat sheeple do not know that…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh sure, you can always use your debit card…. until the government decides to shut down the banks. Been done before. I’m looking at you, Franklin Delano Roosevelt
LikeLiked by 2 people
Honestly, I think you need cash when the electricity is out. Like a hurricane or tornado. But here I don’t see any power outages.
I’m just wondering why so many resources are squandered and the entire economy can tank when everything should be focused on protecting the 60+ community and those with depressed immune systems. It’s not easy for others to cover their work places, double shifts will be necessary, but with some team effort it could be done without entire businesses failing. Schools can also be partly shut down (if data does prove they are vectors in transmission- which I am beginning to think they are but only manifest in the symptoms of a cold). But all resources should be spent wisely, protecting those with the highest vulnerability rate.
Ps still at home coughing like a wild person.
LikeLiked by 1 person
CDC OFFICIAL: “But again, based on what we know about this virus, we do not expect most people to develop serious illness. Reports out of China that looked at more than 70,000 COVID-19 patients found that about 80% of illness had — was mild and people recovered. 15 to 20% developed serious illness. Let’s talk about who those people are. So far it seems like it’s not children. Of the 70,000 cases, only about 2% were in people younger than 19. This seems to be a disease that affects adults. And most seriously older adults. Starting at age 60, there is an increasing risk of disease and the risk increases with age. The highest risk of serious illness and death is in people older than 80 years.” Sounds like the flu to me!
LikeLiked by 4 people
At least the UFC hasnt cancelled any events
LikeLiked by 1 person
Death from a Corona virus seems fairly remote compared to what they do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember the movie, “Escape from New York?”
LikeLike
Great movie 👍🏻 Isaac Hayes and his Cadillac decked out with chandeliers
LikeLike
The Duke of New York.
LikeLike
All reports on this virus should come straight from the task force. No more task force guests on the news shows. They will answer questions daily at the WH briefing. I’m nervous if this goes on for another week.
LikeLike
Except put a muzzle on Fauci
LikeLiked by 2 people
Booger, I think Fauci does well when answering questions in front of his peers during the press briefings
LikeLike
I agree, he talks a bit too loose!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He doesn’t understand how the media can spin.
LikeLike
True story: I was in a full movie theater once when there was a bang, a hiss, and then a loud crackling popping sound. Someone yelled “FIRE!” and they were off. I knew it wasn’t a fire because I saw what it really was, so the wife and I ducked under the seats to protect us from the crowd as half the crowd crashed down the aisles and over the seats to the exits. Saw a terrified woman leave her kid sitting alone in the front row as she fled to the back in blind panic. Can’t judge. Self preservation instinct takes over. Not pretty. Damned scary.
This is getting out of hand.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It couldn’t have been her kid. She might have been a nanny or a babysitter. A mother’s first thought and instinct is to protect her kids.
LikeLike
You are right! “out of hand” is putting it mildly. I don’t fear the virus, but I’m getting afraid of so many nutjob people out there – hoarding like it’s the end of the world (& what the hell is all that toilet paper for?? 🙂
LikeLike
Any kind of “martial law” is a “wartime mentality” against its Citizens!
In this Republic, there is no such thing as “martial law”.
“Martial law” equals tyranny!
“They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.” — Benjamin Franklin
LikeLike
It would not be tyranny with Trump! He may have to do that to protect people from lunatics, and there are plenty!
LikeLike
what a hero… it took this to get him to clean the subway cars.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Forgive my skeptical crassness, but this panic of the invisible deadly social impending doom is a communist liberal’s wet dream; to command people to personally do what disrupts and terrorizes their lives like stampede herd animals, for the benefit of what–the self anointed elite???
To prevent the hyperbolic unknown catastrophe of a category 3 winter flu??? What a scam!!
Watch out what next the communist democrats roll out as commands; maybe martial law and medical triage the elderly in advance of the election, since they are likely conservative votes,
doubt it??
Someone might think that 1984 Soylent Green is here, and being run by amoral soi pod creatures.
LikeLike
Not with Trump as president! He has the control, not them!
LikeLike
I’m hoping to see that New York “up yours” attitude toward being told what to do bubble up to resist this nonsense.
LikeLike
I like cities. Cities can be pretty boring if nothing is open or you can’t congregate in public.
LikeLike
This is getting interesting. The president is responsible for the economy, trade and national security, but WE are responsible for our social arrangements.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/03/nashville-business-owners-defy-mayor-and-remain-open-say-order-to-close-bars-and-restaurants-on-broadway-is-unconstitutional/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Major cities closing bars and eat joints starting tomorrow by order of the Gubner or their Butti. Got to disallow that “proximity”. Tomorrow, a few hundred thousand people will be on cramped public transportation getting to/from work, stuffed like sardines. If somebody sneezes there will be a stampede of screamers, people jumping out the doors at first chance. Gotta keep that ‘proximity’. American politics at its worst.
LikeLike
It’s really quite astonishing when the Mayor of Los Angeles publicly states his disappointment that he cannot shutter Churches and places of worship because they are protected by the U.S. Constitution.
LikeLike
They would love to close all churches. They probably think God lives inside the building and can’t come out.
LikeLike