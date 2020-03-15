New York City Closes all Schools, Restaurants, Bars, Nightclubs, Cafe’s, Coffee Houses, Movie Theaters, and Public Spaces…

The Big Apple is about to get very interesting… A dense, mostly liberal population, all bound up in close proximity, now instructed by executive order and forced mandatory compliance, to essentially shut down. [Link to NYC Press Releases]

New York Mayor de Blasio – “Our lives are all changing in ways that were unimaginable just a week ago. We are taking a series of actions that we never would have taken otherwise in an effort to save the lives of loved ones and our neighbors.

Now it is time to take yet another drastic step. The virus can spread rapidly through the close interactions New Yorkers have in restaurants, bars and places where we sit close together. We have to break that cycle.”

Effective tomorrow, March 16, New York City schools will close.

“Tomorrow, I will sign an Executive Order limiting restaurants, bars and cafes to food take-out and delivery. Nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses, and concert venues must all close. The order will go into effect Tuesday, March 17 at 9:00 AM.”