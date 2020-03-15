Fox News Chris Wallace Claims: Americans Returning from Europe are Carrying the Coronavirus….

Dr. Anthony Fauci appears on Fox News to discuss the latest administration efforts to mitigate the impacts of the coronavirus. As soon as the interview begins Fox News Chris Wallace makes a startling claim about Americans returning from abroad:
“You can see them here, in close proximity, coming back from Europe, some of them carrying the coronavirus“…
Really? Chris Wallace criticizes the administration over every granular word assembly; yet, amid his pathological need to hype fear and panic, Wallace seemingly has no self-awareness about his own statements. Again, more ridiculousness.
If taken at its purest presentation (and it shouldn’t be)…. If what Wallace claims is correct, doesn’t the appearance of infected people at U.S. airports by itself explain the need for the screening he is criticizing?
.
Additionally, it is becoming increasingly clear Dr. Fauci has entered a psychological phase where he’s become addicted to his own sense of importance. His need to appear on all media everywhere, is now a detriment to the administration effort.
.
.
Agreed about Fauci !
You said it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Little man syndrome.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I looked up Fauci and H1N1. There are a series of recorded, factual interviews that appear to have been produced by the WH perhaps? Fauci is in his office and the interviews are factual and fairly low key. The same interviewer in each one. Maybe an approach like that would be better. The administration needs to keep the media jackals away, they are not helping. The daily news conferences are gotcha feeding frenzies.
LikeLike
The Administration reads your work daily Sundance. The Doctor appears very tired- his right being partially closed. An overdose of TDS infected media talking heads will do that-even to supermen like our wolverines on occasion. That being said you can bet your ass the President is in watching and when he sees fit will make a move regarding the doctors public speaking engagements.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fauci’s right eye shows a little ptosis. Easily correctable with a small surgery…but, at such an advanced age, why bother? It’s just a stretched tendon.
He’s a really smart guy, however. Perhaps a bit self-important now? I wouldn’t disagree, but let the fella have his “15 minutes.”
LikeLike
Close the borders, now. Fortress America.And the rest…GET OUT OF MY COUNTRY!
LikeLike
How do you know the administration didn’t send Fauci out there to represent them? After Benghazi, I believe the networks all wanted Hillary, but got Susan Rice. She was everywhere.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed. If Dr. Fauci doesn’t appear, the media will pivot back to “the administration is being secretive” again. Dr. Fauci just might be willing to do this unpleasant task.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Never heard Chrissy state or ask if the virus would be carried in “checked or carry-on”. We need to know the facts … come on man.
LikeLike
I would think that Doctor Fauci would be in his office pouring over data or maybe in his lab? Is that too much to ask? Do a quick search on the other things that the CDC have “researched ” over the past two decades. Uhmm LGBTQ health, gun violence, I’m sure there’s more…….I used to think that the CDC was about keeping us safe from germs……wrong!!!!!! They have dabbled into all sorts of social issues.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dying to hear somebody ask CDC how in 25 years did our #1 enemy gain control over crucial medicines such as heparin, B/P meds, half of anti-biotics, for starters, not to mention 6 vaccines. Unimportant to disease control? The Reds are going to have us for quite awhile until USA can regain “active ingredient” and mass production capability. That’s what that insipid commie meant in his “sea of corona” tweet this week. I’d like to smoke that little pinko descendant of rice patties raised on bat soup, dogs, cats, and snake snacks.
Dear PT: Not your fault, but billions for The Space Force can wait.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The total idiocy to allow our crucial stuff to be out-sourced is unbelievable. I can’t say I recall precisely when it started, but I do recall thinking to myself, “Self, what the hell are these people thinking?”
Looking back, I can’t believe still, that our government actually let that stuff get away.
LikeLike
The tried and true line used here on CTH, “follow the money” cannot be overused enough on this issue.
The Trail:
Export License via US State Department, money and factories to China Inc.’s pocket, money brought back on shore by exporting US company and then money deposited to campaign slush funds everywhere.
There is a reason “the establishment” supports and controls the democrat party. Nobody listened when it was blatantly stated in ALL business news outlets, elect Hillary and continue the Obama era economic policy OR elect Donald Trump to grow domestic capability. IT WAS NO SECRET in 2016.
LikeLike
🔶
People seem to be taking medical advice from journalists
🔶
LikeLiked by 1 person
hocuspocus, why not take medical advice from the media morons, they take political advice from them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Journalism as practiced in this country, is a pathology, not a profession (the few exceptions prove the rule). If one of these talking heads said the sun was coming up tomorrow, I would go check. Doom On Them.
LikeLike
Dr. Fauci is not at all careful about what he says. Chris and Chuck are each so happy to see him, as they know that they will easily get him into Hyperbolic Land. Chuck was especially gracious and welcoming to his partner-in-crime in getting this country completely wigged-out!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree. Fauci has become a detriment to the administration’s efforts. I suspect he wants to get himself removed from the Task Force so that left can blame POTUS for covering up the truth from the public. These people are evil.
LikeLike
Yeah, I’m going to be needing this on a sticker- just so I can mock any sheeples on the road.
LikeLike
We all know that Chris always tries to stir up trouble. But when we send our politically savvy on his show, they shut him up quickly.
On the other hand, I have to agree with Chris in this instance. I have little doubt that a small amount (with any amount being too much) of COVID-19 will sneak through our screening process. Double-edged sword….
LikeLike
Last week is was xenophobia against Asians because Chinese restaurants were empty. This week it’s responsible social distancing. Here in San Francisco most patrons in Chinese restaurants are …
Chinese. One crazed man on a subway yells at Asians and it’s broadcast all over the work. “Racism raises its ugly head”. No matter that for every one of those drunken idiots and that are many thousands of community members helping one another. I’m so damn sick of this enemedia.
LikeLike
I’m the typo king.
LikeLike