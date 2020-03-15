Fox News Chris Wallace Claims: Americans Returning from Europe are Carrying the Coronavirus….

Posted on March 15, 2020 by

Dr. Anthony Fauci appears on Fox News to discuss the latest administration efforts to mitigate the impacts of the coronavirus.  As soon as the interview begins Fox News Chris Wallace makes a startling claim about Americans returning from abroad:

“You can see them here, in close proximity, coming back from Europe, some of them carrying the coronavirus“…

Really?   Chris Wallace criticizes the administration over every granular word assembly; yet, amid his pathological need to hype fear and panic, Wallace seemingly has no self-awareness about his own statements.  Again, more ridiculousness.

If taken at its purest presentation (and it shouldn’t be)…. If what Wallace claims is correct, doesn’t the appearance of infected people at U.S. airports by itself explain the need for the screening he is criticizing?

.

Additionally, it is becoming increasingly clear Dr. Fauci has entered a psychological phase where he’s become addicted to his own sense of importance. His need to appear on all media everywhere, is now a detriment to the administration effort.

.

.

This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, CDC, Coronavirus, European Union, Infectious Disease, media bias, Notorious Liars, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

153 Responses to Fox News Chris Wallace Claims: Americans Returning from Europe are Carrying the Coronavirus….

Older Comments
  1. YvonneMarie says:
    March 15, 2020 at 4:37 pm

    Agreed about Fauci !
    You said it.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Debra says:
      March 15, 2020 at 5:00 pm

      Little man syndrome.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Somebody says:
      March 15, 2020 at 6:19 pm

      I looked up Fauci and H1N1. There are a series of recorded, factual interviews that appear to have been produced by the WH perhaps? Fauci is in his office and the interviews are factual and fairly low key. The same interviewer in each one. Maybe an approach like that would be better. The administration needs to keep the media jackals away, they are not helping. The daily news conferences are gotcha feeding frenzies.

      Like

      Reply
  2. Mo says:
    March 15, 2020 at 4:40 pm

    The Administration reads your work daily Sundance. The Doctor appears very tired- his right being partially closed. An overdose of TDS infected media talking heads will do that-even to supermen like our wolverines on occasion. That being said you can bet your ass the President is in watching and when he sees fit will make a move regarding the doctors public speaking engagements.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • drg13miami says:
      March 15, 2020 at 5:49 pm

      Fauci’s right eye shows a little ptosis. Easily correctable with a small surgery…but, at such an advanced age, why bother? It’s just a stretched tendon.

      He’s a really smart guy, however. Perhaps a bit self-important now? I wouldn’t disagree, but let the fella have his “15 minutes.”

      Like

      Reply
  3. Mike in a Truck says:
    March 15, 2020 at 4:42 pm

    Close the borders, now. Fortress America.And the rest…GET OUT OF MY COUNTRY!

    Like

    Reply
  4. TycheSD says:
    March 15, 2020 at 4:45 pm

    How do you know the administration didn’t send Fauci out there to represent them? After Benghazi, I believe the networks all wanted Hillary, but got Susan Rice. She was everywhere.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Carly says:
      March 15, 2020 at 5:07 pm

      Agreed. If Dr. Fauci doesn’t appear, the media will pivot back to “the administration is being secretive” again. Dr. Fauci just might be willing to do this unpleasant task.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  5. thedoc00 says:
    March 15, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    Never heard Chrissy state or ask if the virus would be carried in “checked or carry-on”. We need to know the facts … come on man.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Red says:
    March 15, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    I would think that Doctor Fauci would be in his office pouring over data or maybe in his lab? Is that too much to ask? Do a quick search on the other things that the CDC have “researched ” over the past two decades. Uhmm LGBTQ health, gun violence, I’m sure there’s more…….I used to think that the CDC was about keeping us safe from germs……wrong!!!!!! They have dabbled into all sorts of social issues.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Les D says:
      March 15, 2020 at 5:38 pm

      Dying to hear somebody ask CDC how in 25 years did our #1 enemy gain control over crucial medicines such as heparin, B/P meds, half of anti-biotics, for starters, not to mention 6 vaccines. Unimportant to disease control? The Reds are going to have us for quite awhile until USA can regain “active ingredient” and mass production capability. That’s what that insipid commie meant in his “sea of corona” tweet this week. I’d like to smoke that little pinko descendant of rice patties raised on bat soup, dogs, cats, and snake snacks.

      Dear PT: Not your fault, but billions for The Space Force can wait.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • drg13miami says:
        March 15, 2020 at 5:54 pm

        The total idiocy to allow our crucial stuff to be out-sourced is unbelievable. I can’t say I recall precisely when it started, but I do recall thinking to myself, “Self, what the hell are these people thinking?”

        Looking back, I can’t believe still, that our government actually let that stuff get away.

        Like

        Reply
        • thedoc00 says:
          March 15, 2020 at 6:04 pm

          The tried and true line used here on CTH, “follow the money” cannot be overused enough on this issue.

          The Trail:
          Export License via US State Department, money and factories to China Inc.’s pocket, money brought back on shore by exporting US company and then money deposited to campaign slush funds everywhere.

          There is a reason “the establishment” supports and controls the democrat party. Nobody listened when it was blatantly stated in ALL business news outlets, elect Hillary and continue the Obama era economic policy OR elect Donald Trump to grow domestic capability. IT WAS NO SECRET in 2016.

          Like

          Reply
  7. hocuspocus13 says:
    March 15, 2020 at 4:56 pm

    🔶
    People seem to be taking medical advice from journalists
    🔶

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Hello Kitty says:
    March 15, 2020 at 5:06 pm

    Dr. Fauci is not at all careful about what he says. Chris and Chuck are each so happy to see him, as they know that they will easily get him into Hyperbolic Land. Chuck was especially gracious and welcoming to his partner-in-crime in getting this country completely wigged-out!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    March 15, 2020 at 5:46 pm

    Agree. Fauci has become a detriment to the administration’s efforts. I suspect he wants to get himself removed from the Task Force so that left can blame POTUS for covering up the truth from the public. These people are evil.

    Like

    Reply
  10. CM-TX says:
    March 15, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    Yeah, I’m going to be needing this on a sticker- just so I can mock any sheeples on the road.

    Like

    Reply
  11. drg13miami says:
    March 15, 2020 at 6:00 pm

    We all know that Chris always tries to stir up trouble. But when we send our politically savvy on his show, they shut him up quickly.

    On the other hand, I have to agree with Chris in this instance. I have little doubt that a small amount (with any amount being too much) of COVID-19 will sneak through our screening process. Double-edged sword….

    Like

    Reply
  12. Donzo says:
    March 15, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    Last week is was xenophobia against Asians because Chinese restaurants were empty. This week it’s responsible social distancing. Here in San Francisco most patrons in Chinese restaurants are …
    Chinese. One crazed man on a subway yells at Asians and it’s broadcast all over the work. “Racism raises its ugly head”. No matter that for every one of those drunken idiots and that are many thousands of community members helping one another. I’m so damn sick of this enemedia.

    Like

    Reply
  13. Donzo says:
    March 15, 2020 at 6:23 pm

    I’m the typo king.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s