Fox News Chris Wallace Claims: Americans Returning from Europe are Carrying the Coronavirus….

Dr. Anthony Fauci appears on Fox News to discuss the latest administration efforts to mitigate the impacts of the coronavirus. As soon as the interview begins Fox News Chris Wallace makes a startling claim about Americans returning from abroad:

“You can see them here, in close proximity, coming back from Europe, some of them carrying the coronavirus“…

Really? Chris Wallace criticizes the administration over every granular word assembly; yet, amid his pathological need to hype fear and panic, Wallace seemingly has no self-awareness about his own statements. Again, more ridiculousness.

If taken at its purest presentation (and it shouldn’t be)…. If what Wallace claims is correct, doesn’t the appearance of infected people at U.S. airports by itself explain the need for the screening he is criticizing?

.

Additionally, it is becoming increasingly clear Dr. Fauci has entered a psychological phase where he’s become addicted to his own sense of importance. His need to appear on all media everywhere, is now a detriment to the administration effort.

.

.