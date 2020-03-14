VP Mike Pence Coronavirus Task Force Press Briefing – 12:00pm ET Livestream…

Posted on March 14, 2020 by

Following a 10:00am meeting with President Trump and the COVID-19 task force members, Vice-President Mike Pence will be holding a press briefing at noon.

WH Livestream LinkNBC Livestream LinkUSA Today Livestream Link

.

.

This entry was posted in Big Government, CDC, Coronavirus, Donald Trump, Infectious Disease, Live Streaming, media bias, Mike pence, President Trump, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

9 Responses to VP Mike Pence Coronavirus Task Force Press Briefing – 12:00pm ET Livestream…

  2. WeThePeople2016 says:
    March 14, 2020 at 12:07 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • joeknuckles says:
      March 14, 2020 at 12:14 pm

      That’s a great idea, but I’m not sure they are using the correct method. The only sure way to know they are getting accurate reading would be to go in from the backside, preferably with an extra large thermometer.

      Like

      Reply
  3. sunnyflower5 says:
    March 14, 2020 at 12:08 pm

    Like

    Reply
  4. sunnyflower5 says:
    March 14, 2020 at 12:09 pm

    Like

    Reply
  5. susandyer1962 says:
    March 14, 2020 at 12:10 pm

    I’m watching!!

    On a side note…….still no toilet paper to be found in my town of Cornelius NC. They also bought up all the bleach and disinfecting wipes!! Panicked people are really making this worse!!

    Like

    Reply
  6. BlackKnightRides says:
    March 14, 2020 at 12:11 pm

    This could be EPIC – WAIT for IT [speculation]:

    “A member of the White House Press Pool – with an ELEVATED TEMPERATURE – appears to have potentially exposed the entire Press Pool to COVID-19. Thanks to our vigilant press reports that infected people could be carriers for up to 47 days, ALL will be quarantined for that period to ENSURE their safety. Thanks to all for their concerns over President Trump’s safety. We’re returning those concerns over YOURS”

    Like

    Reply
  7. sundance says:
    March 14, 2020 at 12:11 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s