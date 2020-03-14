President Trump Proclaims Sunday March 15th A National Day of Prayer….

[White House] ~ A PROCLAMATION~

In our times of greatest need, Americans have always turned to prayer to help guide us through trials and periods of uncertainty. As we continue to face the unique challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, millions of Americans are unable to gather in their churches, temples, synagogues, mosques, and other houses of worship.

In this time we must not cease asking God for added wisdom, comfort, and strength, and we must especially pray for those who have suffered harm or who have lost loved ones. I ask you to join me in a day of prayer for all people who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and to pray for God’s healing hand to be placed on the people of our Nation.

As your President, I ask you to pray for the health and well-being of your fellow Americans and to remember that no problem is too big for God to handle. We should all take to heart the holy words found in 1 Peter 5:7: “Casting all your care upon him, for he careth for you.” Let us pray that all those affected by the virus will feel the presence of our Lord’s protection and love during this time. With God’s help, we will overcome this threat.

On Friday, I declared a national emergency and took other bold actions to help deploy the full power of the Federal Government to assist with efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

I now encourage all Americans to pray for those on the front lines of the response, especially our Nation’s outstanding medical professionals and public health officials who are working tirelessly to protect all of us from the coronavirus and treat patients who are infected; all of our courageous first responders, National Guard, and dedicated individuals who are working to ensure the health and safety of our communities; and our Federal, State, and local leaders.

We are confident that He will provide them with the wisdom they need to make difficult decisions and take decisive actions to protect Americans all across the country. As we come to our Father in prayer, we remember the words found in Psalm 91: “He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust.”

As we unite in prayer, we are reminded that there is no burden too heavy for God to lift or for this country to bear with His help. Luke 1:37 promises that “For with God nothing shall be impossible,” and those words are just as true today as they have ever been.

As one Nation under God, we are greater than the hardships we face, and through prayer and acts of compassion and love, we will rise to this challenge and emerge stronger and more united than ever before. May God bless each of you, and may God bless the United States of America.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, do hereby proclaim March 15, 2020, as a National Day of Prayer for All Americans Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic and for our National Response Efforts. I urge Americans of all faiths and religious traditions and backgrounds to offer prayers for all those affected, including people who have suffered harm or lost loved ones.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this fourteenth day of March, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-fourth.

DONALD J. TRUMP

  1. EJS says:
    March 14, 2020 at 9:37 pm

    My question is what in the heck is coming down the pipes that national day of prayer needs to be changed and moved up a couple months?

    • frankmystery says:
      March 14, 2020 at 9:50 pm

      I presume it’s politics in the sense they are declaring he is doing everything incorrectly and he’s showing them different. Back and forth. Based on what we’ve been told it sure doesn’t seem as serious as all these actions add up to.

    • benifranlkin says:
      March 14, 2020 at 9:51 pm

      Because we need it now. This nation has engaged a highly contagious deadly virus like we never have before. It’s trial by fire. Pray we overcome it.

    • P says:
      March 14, 2020 at 9:55 pm

      EJS, there’s no harm in having more than one National Day of Prayer IMO. It’s always good to come together as a nation and pray. I’m glad we have a President who will do this for our nation!

    • Amy2 says:
      March 14, 2020 at 10:05 pm

      He’s asking for “A” national day of prayer, not to move “THE” national day of prayer.

      Liked by 13 people

      • The Devilbat says:
        March 14, 2020 at 11:06 pm

        One could say that he is asking for a National Emergency Day of Prayer. Yes the democrats have politicized the virus but with 142 countries /regions infected and according to the CDC a mortality rate that is some ten times higher than influenza covid-19 has to be dealt with the utmost degree of seriousness. This is a brand new virus meaning that nobody had any antibodies for it. For all those who are ignoring the warnings and are eating at crowded restaurants, you particularly need to put your hands together and pray as hard as you can.

    • trapper says:
      March 14, 2020 at 10:12 pm

      Every Sunday should be a national day of prayer (Saturday for some of my friends). In my church we always pray for our country and our President, whomever that may be at the time, for God’s wisdom and guidance. In the process of dong that, it reminds that we are in the end all in this together. Also, never hurts to read Matthew 5-7 regularly.

    • trialbytruth says:
      March 14, 2020 at 10:17 pm

      Gee I think we can have as many as we want. I think k now is a good time I also know I will be declaring a day of prayer on election day, please join me.

    • bertdilbert says:
      March 14, 2020 at 10:36 pm

      The 15th will probably mark the bottom of the stock market. The Fed has a meeting later next week where they will likely make a further rate cut. So if we make the 15th a day of prayer, then the resulting glory can be given to God as an answer to prayer.

      Trump will once again look like a VSG.

    • Despicable Me says:
      March 14, 2020 at 11:12 pm

      I think the difference is whether one uses a definite and an indefinite article as in THE National Day of Prayer or A day of national prayer.

    • Kaco says:
      March 14, 2020 at 11:31 pm

      He has labeled it as ” National Day of Prayer for All Americans Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic ” so it is a specific National Prayer.

    • 1footballguru says:
      March 14, 2020 at 11:42 pm

      Weird? Isn’t another day of praying for our nation needed? Did he remove the National Day of Prayer? Your comment seems strange, why?

      We need to pray as a nation, MANY more days than just ONE, I see this as a great message and policy! May God bless and enlighten you.

  2. joeknuckles says:
    March 14, 2020 at 9:39 pm

    This is certain to trigger psychiatric liberals.

    • MTeresa says:
      March 14, 2020 at 10:06 pm

      I hope it triggers them to pause and think about what’s really important.

      We need to come together as a nation. We all need to do our part.

      It’s difficult, but yet more Christ-like to pray for even those we don’t agree with.

      Let’s be the right example.

  3. slowcobra says:
    March 14, 2020 at 9:42 pm

    Great idea, how wonderful. God bless President Trump.

  4. rah says:
    March 14, 2020 at 9:42 pm

    Say one for him also. God bless and protect our President. Give him all of your armor God so he may continue to defeat the forces of evil which now surrounds him and all of the righteous.

  5. Sigh2016 says:
    March 14, 2020 at 9:44 pm

    In Jesus’ Name, Amen and Amen!

  6. vicschick says:
    March 14, 2020 at 9:46 pm

    I love this President. Praying for him every day!🙏❤️

  7. Magabear says:
    March 14, 2020 at 9:47 pm

    Amen to what PDJT said. I will also pray for an end to the mass hysteria over a flu virus, an end to needless hoarding of essential supplies so everyone to obtain them and a general regaining of moral and logical sanity. Amen.

    P.S. If you have a favorite restaurant or other place you like to hang out at, please try and give them some extra business if you can. My favorite diner where I live was at about 25% of its normal volumn of customers today. These establishments are getting killed by the wuhan virus hysteria. Wait until the states see their tax receipts plummet, then maybe they’ll start to rethink their lockdown strategies.

    • Magabear says:
      March 14, 2020 at 9:49 pm

      Apologies for the typo in sentence #2. 😞

    • Eric French says:
      March 14, 2020 at 9:51 pm

      We are doing exactly that tomorrow…and my son works there. Tre Sazon in Hawley, PA, right near Lake Wallenpaupack in the Poconos.

    • lgstarr says:
      March 14, 2020 at 9:57 pm

      I live where a LOT of people come for Spring Training (Surprise, Arizona) and that’s DEAD now!! Home rentals, restaurants, hotels, taxis, etc. etc. are all, suddenly without this normal increase in their incomes…not to mention that next month the Snowbirds all go home!!! We are members of a very large Lutheran church that just had to cancel all events (they rent out their premises to companies and organizations) and services…I’m sure many more have done the same. And, for some reason, there’s no toilet paper around here, either (and we’re probably 75% senior citizens with all the Del Webb communities here and Sun City West and in Sun City–along with Surprise).

      • California Joe says:
        March 14, 2020 at 10:45 pm

        People are realizing that Arizona and other warm desert locations are experiencing much less of the Kung Flu because the coronavirus doesn’t survive in the ultraviolet rays of the sun and warm weather. You may be surprised to see residents from the North spending a lot of time in Arizona after all.

        • Kristin DeBacco says:
          March 14, 2020 at 11:41 pm

          Our President and our country need prayers now. Not only for this corona virus epidemic. But because he and it has been under attack relentlessly.
          Btw:
          It has been cooler and wetter than usual in AZ here. I am still wearing a sweater or jacket when I go outside.
          I was told not to go to Costco yesterday by someone who was there as it was horrible.
          Trader Joe’s freezers were almost empty. And I never saw lines like I did at Whole Foods.

    • tuskyou says:
      March 14, 2020 at 10:11 pm

      Buying a restaurant gift card will help too. Every little bit helps.

  8. gabytango says:
    March 14, 2020 at 9:48 pm

    At no time has this been more needed and I thank God for His mercy in placing President Trump as our President for such a time as this. Let us raise up our voices, joining in with millions, to intercede on behalf of our very, very fallen world.

    The confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to His will, He hears us.” – I John 5:14

    “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound. mind.” – II Timothy 1:7

  9. JohnCasper says:
    March 14, 2020 at 9:48 pm

    The Lord granted Donald Trump’s prayer quite some time ago when he recited the same prayer Voltaire did..

  10. TradeBait says:
    March 14, 2020 at 9:49 pm

    The. Great. Awakening.

  11. JohnCasper says:
    March 14, 2020 at 9:50 pm

    The Lord granted Donald Trump’s prayer quite some time ago.

    “Dear Lord, please make my enemies … … … ridiculous”.

  12. Richie says:
    March 14, 2020 at 9:50 pm

    I pray the Coronavirus Response Act will one day provide respiration protection masks for all its citizens.

    • Carly says:
      March 14, 2020 at 10:11 pm

      Barring that, search Google for instructions on how to make a mask on your own. There’s even directions on making one with a single bra cup.

      • Richie says:
        March 14, 2020 at 10:24 pm

        I didnt think that was something you would want to risk trying to make yourself considering how tiny a virus is. Its not like making hand sanitizer. But Ill check it out anyway.

        • Dutchman says:
          March 14, 2020 at 11:11 pm

          Hm, I recall reading something awhile back. Viruses can enter thru your ears, almost,as easy as your mouth and nose.

          Granted, breathing sucks in, whereas thru ears is more passive entry.
          Anyone, imagine someone sneazing, virus in the air, and theres your ears, open and inviting.

          Article suggested breaking off a cigarette filter, and sticking it in your ear,

          Just a random thought, “making your own mask” caused me to remember.

  13. thehawkeyehoneypot says:
    March 14, 2020 at 9:53 pm

    I think the order should be more specific. I could see most of the satanic deep state praying to baal, moloch, satan. Anybody but our christian god.

    • P says:
      March 14, 2020 at 11:36 pm

      “I could see most of the satanic deep state praying to baal, moloch, satan.”

      Yes, probably so, but the first 2 mentioned are men’s idols and don’t really exist, and the 3rd one mentioned was defeated FOREVER at the Cross.

      Ephesians 4:8 “Wherefore He saith, When He ascended up on high, He led captivity captive, and gave gifts unto men.”

      All glory be to the Father and His Son forever and ever and ever and ever. Amen!

  14. JohnCasper says:
    March 14, 2020 at 9:53 pm

    Dear Lord, please make Joe Biden senile.

    Never mind. I see You are already taking care of that.

  15. JohnCasper says:
    March 14, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    Dear Lord, please fix the ventilation and water supply at the Pentagon.

  16. Todd says:
    March 14, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    Thank You, Lord Jesus and Your Father and Mother…SO HAPPY!

    It’s Sunday over the Pond, so let’s PRAY, BE JOYOUS and get a head start ahead of tomorrow!

    HAPPY DAY!

    (Thank you so much, sundance!)

    LOVE, LOVE, LOVE

    • amazed treetop downlooker says:
      March 14, 2020 at 10:14 pm

      THANK YOU,Todd !

      PRAISE BE the LORD JESUS CHRIST, NOW & FOREVER !!

      GOD IS GOOD, ALL the time…ALL the time, G O D IS GOOD !!!
      ✝️⚓️❤️

    • margarite1 says:
      March 14, 2020 at 10:16 pm

      WOW! Wonderful and wouldn’t it have been great to be there – so many joyful faces.

    • P says:
      March 14, 2020 at 10:50 pm

      Just think what Heaven is going to be like — when all the people who can sing all down through the ages all join together at once to sing praises to the Father and His Son! What a Day of Rejoicing that will be for sure!

  17. vikingmom says:
    March 14, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    TDS on full display – most people I know are thankful for a President who openly seeks the wisdom and charity of Almighty God…but a few are “horrified” that the President is mixing religion with politics! (These are the same people who still think that Obama had a “scandal free” eight years and wish that term limits could be repealed so he could run again!)

  18. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    March 14, 2020 at 9:56 pm

    1 Timothy 2:1-5 KJV

    I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men; [2] For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty.
    [3] For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour; [4] Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth. [5] For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus;

    Philippians 4:4-8 KJV

    Rejoice in the Lord alway: and again I say, Rejoice. [5] Let your moderation be known unto all men. The Lord is at hand.

    [6] Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.

    [7] And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus. [8] Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.

  19. hillbillysage says:
    March 14, 2020 at 10:12 pm

    While we pray for the families of the 58 who have died of COVID19 we may also say a word for the 22,000 to 55,000 Americans that according to the CDC have died from October thru March 7 from other flu.

  20. Jlwary says:
    March 14, 2020 at 10:12 pm

    Wow… what a proclamation!

    All the Glory to God… I love you, God!

  21. ETCM(SS) USN E9 Retired says:
    March 14, 2020 at 10:16 pm

    The worst has yet to come folks…gird your loins…and be prepared. It isn’t going to be pretty. Do not lose your head while those around you lose theirs. Maintain focus on doing the right thing with each decision and you’ll stay out of trouble…..:)

  22. bigd57 says:
    March 14, 2020 at 10:16 pm

    It is a National Day of Prayer tomorrow, but Cuomo says no meetings over 250 people indoors, so lots of the larger churches are closed tomorrow in western NY! What happens next week and the week after that and the week after that….? As someone said above, pray for this mass hysteria to end and people’s eyes to be opened.

    • JSBachLover says:
      March 14, 2020 at 10:58 pm

      Many states are limiting meetings. No hysteria when there are hundreds of thousands of people who are high risk and very possibly wouldn’t survive the virus if contracted. I’m one of them. That includes people with asthma, COPD, diabetes, heart disease and various other issues. The key for all such is non-exposure, and that does mean avoiding outside contact.

  23. Ploni says:
    March 14, 2020 at 10:21 pm

    Meanwhile, halfway across the globe, the Chinese Communists are celebrating their 26,347th official day of no prayer.

  24. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    March 14, 2020 at 10:28 pm

    And AG Barr has not indicted anyone yet………………..SAD

  25. Landslide says:
    March 14, 2020 at 10:32 pm

    Lord, during this time while confusion, fear, anxiety, anger, etc. are trying to engulf people, I ask that you move in great mercy and power as people turn to you. May they know that You love them, will be their strength, and that you hear and answer their prayers. You are A VERY PRESENT HELP each and every day. It is Your peace that passes our understanding. May we choose to receive it and rest in it. Amen.

    • Todd says:
      March 14, 2020 at 10:45 pm

      Thank you so much for posting this incredibly amazing joyous song!

      USA!

      • Landslide says:
        March 14, 2020 at 11:13 pm

        You are very welcome. God uses this song to bring His glory and presence near to me. I pray some others experience the same.

        And the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir is amazing. God willing, I will get to hear them in person someday!

    • wondering999 says:
      March 14, 2020 at 11:12 pm

      Nice. Lifted me right up.
      And praying, once again, for our President, all Deplorables and the rest of our beautiful world, let’s make it the best ever over all obstacles

    • P says:
      March 14, 2020 at 11:15 pm

      Psalm 92:1 [A Psalm or Song for the sabbath day.] “It is a good thing to give thanks unto the LORD, and to sing praises unto thy name, O most High:”

      Psalm 98:4 “Make a joyful noise unto the LORD, all the earth: make a loud noise, and rejoice, and sing praise.”

      Psalm 146:2 “While I live will I praise the LORD: I will sing praises unto my God while I have any being.”

      Matthew 21:22 “And all things, whatsoever ye shall ask in prayer, believing, ye shall receive.”

  26. gabytango says:
    March 14, 2020 at 10:34 pm

    THIS verse is why it is so important for everyone to go before the Lord. His words do not come back unto Him void. God keeps His promises!

    II Chronicles 7:14 – If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will heal their land.

    • amazed treetop downlooker says:
      March 14, 2020 at 11:16 pm

      One of the MOST BEAUTIFUL …and ESSENTIAL…A N D …TIMELY prayers in all of Sacred Scripture.

      Thank you, gabytngo !

    • VandalizeDuhMastuhsAlgorithms says:
      March 14, 2020 at 11:41 pm

      This place! So many blessings.

      Still not tired tho, of winning or the blessings..

      Praise God from whom all blessings flow,
      Praise Him all creatures here below,
      Praise Him above ye heavenly host,
      Praise Father, Son and Holy Ghost.

  27. chojun says:
    March 14, 2020 at 10:36 pm

    We don’t deserve him.

    • Snow White says:
      March 14, 2020 at 11:34 pm

      Chojun,

      It’s not about deserving Him because we don’t but it is His mercy and love for us. God wants all people to repent and live.

  28. Publius2016 says:
    March 14, 2020 at 10:44 pm

    We will pray for 45 wife family country and the sick and lonely…May the Lord continue to bless our land and heal our hearts

  29. Rj says:
    March 14, 2020 at 10:49 pm

    Most of us have a national day of prayer everyday for this President and have since he first announced his intention.

  30. 335blues says:
    March 14, 2020 at 10:56 pm

    Yes, let us all pray for our fellow Americans that those who do not have the wuhan virus do not get it, and those who have it are made well.
    Let us also pray that the FISA authorization dies.

  31. burginthorn says:
    March 14, 2020 at 10:58 pm

    As believers we are to take up our cross daily and persevere through our trials and tribulations in faith. Through it we are being forged by fire, strengthened and fashioned into objects for His glory. But …when trials and tribulations become too much, I’ve always viewed prayer as coms to God for heavy artillery, air support and reinforcements.

    President Trump is calling in the big guns with this day of prayer imho.

  32. Richie says:
    March 14, 2020 at 10:59 pm

    Marianne Williamson prayer to cleanse “you vagina, your penis, your buttox” from the coronavirus.

    This democrat Bernie supporting loon @marwilliamson shows us just how looney the left really is…. 😂 🤣 She meditates to “desolve” #CoronVirus and prays that it be healed: “your cervix, your pen!s, your vag!na, your buttox“You just CANT make this stuff up anymore 😂 pic.twitter.com/R0WDgUrljG— 🇺🇸🇺🇸✨Trump Noodle🌻🇵🇱 (@HappyNoodleUSA) March 14, 2020

  33. tuskyou says:
    March 14, 2020 at 11:07 pm

    My fervent prayer is that every person will use this coronavirus as a wake up call. Did you slack on preparing or never were prepared in the first place? Let this be the start of new habits or redoubling your efforts. Now is the time to take responsibility for yourself and your loved ones with a “can do” attitude, esp if you have kids. Praying for people to tap into their grit and know that this is temporary. Praying for people to realize their God given potential to handle life’s challenges. My prayers are obviously geared towards people who don’t read here so I’ll pray for them to start!

    It’s time for people to see POTUS is leading all Americans thru this situation. It’s not like only the deplorables get paid sick leave or free testing. His leadership benefits people who didn’t vote or didn’t vote for him, not just his supporters. If people can’t see that he genuinely cares about all Americans then they never will. If they can’t see his commitment to us as individuals and as a whole they never will. I’m optimistic about the future for non Trump loving people. Some are beyond help but there are others who will finally get it—-even if it takes a global pandemic they will finally see what we see.

  34. Cobra227 says:
    March 14, 2020 at 11:19 pm

    Evil Kings Ahab and Manasseh humbled themselves before God, and God heard their prayers. How much more will God hears the prayers of a good King?
    MAGA prayers!

  35. VandalizeDuhMastuhsAlgorithms says:
    March 14, 2020 at 11:31 pm

    A few sections from Psalms 33:

    5 The Lord loves righteousness and justice;
    the earth is full of his unfailing love.
    6 By the word of the Lord the heavens were made, their starry host by the breath of his mouth…

    10 The Lord foils the plans of the nations;
    he thwarts the purposes of the peoples.
    11 But the plans of the Lord stand firm forever,
    the purposes of his heart through all generations.

    12 Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord,
    the people he chose for his inheritance…

    16 No king is saved by the size of his army;
    no warrior escapes by his great strength.
    17 A horse is a vain hope for deliverance;
    despite all its great strength it cannot save…

    20 We wait in hope for the Lord;
    he is our help and our shield.
    21 In him our hearts rejoice,
    for we trust in his holy name.
    22 May your unfailing love be with us, Lord,
    even as we put our hope in you.

    Amen!

    All I can add is my personal prayer of gratitude for our President for such a time as this…

    POTUS did promise us, “The best is yet to come!”

