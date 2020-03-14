President Trump Proclaims Sunday March 15th A National Day of Prayer….

[White House] ~ A PROCLAMATION~
In our times of greatest need, Americans have always turned to prayer to help guide us through trials and periods of uncertainty. As we continue to face the unique challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, millions of Americans are unable to gather in their churches, temples, synagogues, mosques, and other houses of worship.
In this time we must not cease asking God for added wisdom, comfort, and strength, and we must especially pray for those who have suffered harm or who have lost loved ones. I ask you to join me in a day of prayer for all people who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and to pray for God’s healing hand to be placed on the people of our Nation.
As your President, I ask you to pray for the health and well-being of your fellow Americans and to remember that no problem is too big for God to handle. We should all take to heart the holy words found in 1 Peter 5:7: “Casting all your care upon him, for he careth for you.” Let us pray that all those affected by the virus will feel the presence of our Lord’s protection and love during this time. With God’s help, we will overcome this threat.
On Friday, I declared a national emergency and took other bold actions to help deploy the full power of the Federal Government to assist with efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
I now encourage all Americans to pray for those on the front lines of the response, especially our Nation’s outstanding medical professionals and public health officials who are working tirelessly to protect all of us from the coronavirus and treat patients who are infected; all of our courageous first responders, National Guard, and dedicated individuals who are working to ensure the health and safety of our communities; and our Federal, State, and local leaders.
We are confident that He will provide them with the wisdom they need to make difficult decisions and take decisive actions to protect Americans all across the country. As we come to our Father in prayer, we remember the words found in Psalm 91: “He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust.”
As we unite in prayer, we are reminded that there is no burden too heavy for God to lift or for this country to bear with His help. Luke 1:37 promises that “For with God nothing shall be impossible,” and those words are just as true today as they have ever been.
As one Nation under God, we are greater than the hardships we face, and through prayer and acts of compassion and love, we will rise to this challenge and emerge stronger and more united than ever before. May God bless each of you, and may God bless the United States of America.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, do hereby proclaim March 15, 2020, as a National Day of Prayer for All Americans Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic and for our National Response Efforts. I urge Americans of all faiths and religious traditions and backgrounds to offer prayers for all those affected, including people who have suffered harm or lost loved ones.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this fourteenth day of March, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-fourth.
My question is what in the heck is coming down the pipes that national day of prayer needs to be changed and moved up a couple months?
I presume it’s politics in the sense they are declaring he is doing everything incorrectly and he’s showing them different. Back and forth. Based on what we’ve been told it sure doesn’t seem as serious as all these actions add up to.
Because we need it now. This nation has engaged a highly contagious deadly virus like we never have before. It’s trial by fire. Pray we overcome it.
EJS, there’s no harm in having more than one National Day of Prayer IMO. It’s always good to come together as a nation and pray. I’m glad we have a President who will do this for our nation!
EJS, Not the big deal some may make of it. How many of us are shocked about National Prayer Day? NBA basketball season, MLB season , College basketball, Masters Golf Tournament, International Travel Protective Changes, ??? Bigger things are happening. Every day should be a prayer day.
The law requires at least once a year in May but the President can add as many as he wants after that. They are all proclaimed by the President. Thanksgiving is a Presidential proclaimed day of Prayer too.
If EJS is offended or troubled, do not join in! Your opinion, your decision, this is the USA and you are allowed your decision. As all are. Not as criticism, choice.
Can you imagine he actually quoted a verse out of the Bible. I am just waiting for all the church and state critters come out of the woodwork……
Sadly, most of the “church-critters” are the ones hiding right now!
He’s asking for “A” national day of prayer, not to move “THE” national day of prayer.
LikeLiked by 13 people
One could say that he is asking for a National Emergency Day of Prayer. Yes the democrats have politicized the virus but with 142 countries /regions infected and according to the CDC a mortality rate that is some ten times higher than influenza covid-19 has to be dealt with the utmost degree of seriousness. This is a brand new virus meaning that nobody had any antibodies for it. For all those who are ignoring the warnings and are eating at crowded restaurants, you particularly need to put your hands together and pray as hard as you can.
Your bat reminds me of the virus
Every Sunday should be a national day of prayer (Saturday for some of my friends). In my church we always pray for our country and our President, whomever that may be at the time, for God’s wisdom and guidance. In the process of dong that, it reminds that we are in the end all in this together. Also, never hurts to read Matthew 5-7 regularly.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Gee I think we can have as many as we want. I think k now is a good time I also know I will be declaring a day of prayer on election day, please join me.
LikeLiked by 9 people
The 15th will probably mark the bottom of the stock market. The Fed has a meeting later next week where they will likely make a further rate cut. So if we make the 15th a day of prayer, then the resulting glory can be given to God as an answer to prayer.
Trump will once again look like a VSG.
I think the difference is whether one uses a definite and an indefinite article as in THE National Day of Prayer or A day of national prayer.
POTUS has declared or proclaimed other national days of prayer.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/presidential-proclamation-national-days-prayer-remembrance-2019/
He has labeled it as ” National Day of Prayer for All Americans Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic ” so it is a specific National Prayer.
Weird? Isn’t another day of praying for our nation needed? Did he remove the National Day of Prayer? Your comment seems strange, why?
We need to pray as a nation, MANY more days than just ONE, I see this as a great message and policy! May God bless and enlighten you.
This is certain to trigger psychiatric liberals.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I hope it triggers them to pause and think about what’s really important.
We need to come together as a nation. We all need to do our part.
It’s difficult, but yet more Christ-like to pray for even those we don’t agree with.
Let’s be the right example.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Great idea, how wonderful. God bless President Trump.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Say one for him also. God bless and protect our President. Give him all of your armor God so he may continue to defeat the forces of evil which now surrounds him and all of the righteous.
LikeLiked by 19 people
Amen!!!
In Jesus’ Name, Amen and Amen!
LikeLiked by 9 people
I love this President. Praying for him every day!🙏❤️
LikeLiked by 14 people
Amen to what PDJT said. I will also pray for an end to the mass hysteria over a flu virus, an end to needless hoarding of essential supplies so everyone to obtain them and a general regaining of moral and logical sanity. Amen.
P.S. If you have a favorite restaurant or other place you like to hang out at, please try and give them some extra business if you can. My favorite diner where I live was at about 25% of its normal volumn of customers today. These establishments are getting killed by the wuhan virus hysteria. Wait until the states see their tax receipts plummet, then maybe they’ll start to rethink their lockdown strategies.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Apologies for the typo in sentence #2. 😞
LikeLiked by 2 people
No worries, Magabear, your kind thought came through loud and clear.
And let he who has never hit a wrong letter throw the first key. 😉
LikeLiked by 9 people
Good shot, Beverly! 😉
Love it!
We are doing exactly that tomorrow…and my son works there. Tre Sazon in Hawley, PA, right near Lake Wallenpaupack in the Poconos.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great area!
My daughter and her family love Tanglwood and go there every year for vacation. We lived three years in Milford and absolutely loved it there.
I live where a LOT of people come for Spring Training (Surprise, Arizona) and that’s DEAD now!! Home rentals, restaurants, hotels, taxis, etc. etc. are all, suddenly without this normal increase in their incomes…not to mention that next month the Snowbirds all go home!!! We are members of a very large Lutheran church that just had to cancel all events (they rent out their premises to companies and organizations) and services…I’m sure many more have done the same. And, for some reason, there’s no toilet paper around here, either (and we’re probably 75% senior citizens with all the Del Webb communities here and Sun City West and in Sun City–along with Surprise).
LikeLiked by 2 people
People are realizing that Arizona and other warm desert locations are experiencing much less of the Kung Flu because the coronavirus doesn’t survive in the ultraviolet rays of the sun and warm weather. You may be surprised to see residents from the North spending a lot of time in Arizona after all.
Our President and our country need prayers now. Not only for this corona virus epidemic. But because he and it has been under attack relentlessly.
Btw:
It has been cooler and wetter than usual in AZ here. I am still wearing a sweater or jacket when I go outside.
I was told not to go to Costco yesterday by someone who was there as it was horrible.
Trader Joe’s freezers were almost empty. And I never saw lines like I did at Whole Foods.
Buying a restaurant gift card will help too. Every little bit helps.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At no time has this been more needed and I thank God for His mercy in placing President Trump as our President for such a time as this. Let us raise up our voices, joining in with millions, to intercede on behalf of our very, very fallen world.
The confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to His will, He hears us.” – I John 5:14
“For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound. mind.” – II Timothy 1:7
LikeLiked by 12 people
The Lord granted Donald Trump’s prayer quite some time ago when he recited the same prayer Voltaire did..
LikeLiked by 1 person
The. Great. Awakening.
The Lord granted Donald Trump’s prayer quite some time ago.
“Dear Lord, please make my enemies … … … ridiculous”.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I pray the Coronavirus Response Act will one day provide respiration protection masks for all its citizens.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barring that, search Google for instructions on how to make a mask on your own. There’s even directions on making one with a single bra cup.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I didnt think that was something you would want to risk trying to make yourself considering how tiny a virus is. Its not like making hand sanitizer. But Ill check it out anyway.
LikeLike
Hm, I recall reading something awhile back. Viruses can enter thru your ears, almost,as easy as your mouth and nose.
Granted, breathing sucks in, whereas thru ears is more passive entry.
Anyone, imagine someone sneazing, virus in the air, and theres your ears, open and inviting.
Article suggested breaking off a cigarette filter, and sticking it in your ear,
Just a random thought, “making your own mask” caused me to remember.
eyes yes but not the ears. We just going to have to make do with what we have.
Any orifice. Great pick, must be libtards, protecting themselves from the dreaded “Trump virus”?
I think the order should be more specific. I could see most of the satanic deep state praying to baal, moloch, satan. Anybody but our christian god.
LikeLike
“I could see most of the satanic deep state praying to baal, moloch, satan.”
Yes, probably so, but the first 2 mentioned are men’s idols and don’t really exist, and the 3rd one mentioned was defeated FOREVER at the Cross.
Ephesians 4:8 “Wherefore He saith, When He ascended up on high, He led captivity captive, and gave gifts unto men.”
All glory be to the Father and His Son forever and ever and ever and ever. Amen!
Dear Lord, please make Joe Biden senile.
Never mind. I see You are already taking care of that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That wasn’t right………………damn funny though!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dear Lord,
Thank you for Joe Biden!
Dear Lord, please fix the ventilation and water supply at the Pentagon.
LikeLike
Thank You, Lord Jesus and Your Father and Mother…SO HAPPY!
It’s Sunday over the Pond, so let’s PRAY, BE JOYOUS and get a head start ahead of tomorrow!
HAPPY DAY!
(Thank you so much, sundance!)
LOVE, LOVE, LOVE
LikeLiked by 3 people
THANK YOU,Todd !
PRAISE BE the LORD JESUS CHRIST, NOW & FOREVER !!
GOD IS GOOD, ALL the time…ALL the time, G O D IS GOOD !!!
✝️⚓️❤️
LikeLiked by 2 people
WOW! Wonderful and wouldn’t it have been great to be there – so many joyful faces.
Just think what Heaven is going to be like — when all the people who can sing all down through the ages all join together at once to sing praises to the Father and His Son! What a Day of Rejoicing that will be for sure!
TDS on full display – most people I know are thankful for a President who openly seeks the wisdom and charity of Almighty God…but a few are “horrified” that the President is mixing religion with politics! (These are the same people who still think that Obama had a “scandal free” eight years and wish that term limits could be repealed so he could run again!)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obama never left. Notice how we dont hear anything about FISA, Spygate, Durham, etc anymore…?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, I had noticed that the media decided to go “Coronavirus 24/7” right after shampeachment failed and right before John Durham’s report was supposed to be released. But I’m sure that is just a coincidence! /sarc
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hope CTH didnt forget.
I am not ‘waiting’for Durhams report at all. I AM very interested in FISA renewal, and Ratcliff appointment.
To me, that is code for declass, and IMHO PDJT already knows Durham is NOT going to be indicting anyone, and is moving towards declassing SD’s “wish list”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
1 Timothy 2:1-5 KJV
I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men; [2] For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty.
[3] For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour; [4] Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth. [5] For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus;
Philippians 4:4-8 KJV
Rejoice in the Lord alway: and again I say, Rejoice. [5] Let your moderation be known unto all men. The Lord is at hand.
[6] Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.
[7] And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus. [8] Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.
LikeLiked by 2 people
While we pray for the families of the 58 who have died of COVID19 we may also say a word for the 22,000 to 55,000 Americans that according to the CDC have died from October thru March 7 from other flu.
LikeLiked by 6 people
AMEN & A M E N !!!
👏🙏👏hillbillysage
LikeLike
Amen to that. 👍
LikeLike
Going on the averages, about 100 Americans died in motor vehicle accidents yesterday. About 100 will die today and another 100 tomorrow and every day for the rest of the year. Pray for their families and for this ridiculous hysteria to end.
LikeLike
How many die every week, 52 weeks/year from “black on black” gun violence in our large, democrat run cities, with strict gun control laws?
LikeLike
Wow… what a proclamation!
All the Glory to God… I love you, God!
LikeLike
The worst has yet to come folks…gird your loins…and be prepared. It isn’t going to be pretty. Do not lose your head while those around you lose theirs. Maintain focus on doing the right thing with each decision and you’ll stay out of trouble…..:)
It is a National Day of Prayer tomorrow, but Cuomo says no meetings over 250 people indoors, so lots of the larger churches are closed tomorrow in western NY! What happens next week and the week after that and the week after that….? As someone said above, pray for this mass hysteria to end and people’s eyes to be opened.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Many states are limiting meetings. No hysteria when there are hundreds of thousands of people who are high risk and very possibly wouldn’t survive the virus if contracted. I’m one of them. That includes people with asthma, COPD, diabetes, heart disease and various other issues. The key for all such is non-exposure, and that does mean avoiding outside contact.
LikeLike
Meanwhile, halfway across the globe, the Chinese Communists are celebrating their 26,347th official day of no prayer.
And AG Barr has not indicted anyone yet………………..SAD
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hazsn’t,…and won’t. Barr is a turd.
Lord, during this time while confusion, fear, anxiety, anger, etc. are trying to engulf people, I ask that you move in great mercy and power as people turn to you. May they know that You love them, will be their strength, and that you hear and answer their prayers. You are A VERY PRESENT HELP each and every day. It is Your peace that passes our understanding. May we choose to receive it and rest in it. Amen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you so much for posting this incredibly amazing joyous song!
USA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are very welcome. God uses this song to bring His glory and presence near to me. I pray some others experience the same.
And the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir is amazing. God willing, I will get to hear them in person someday!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice. Lifted me right up.
And praying, once again, for our President, all Deplorables and the rest of our beautiful world, let’s make it the best ever over all obstacles
Psalm 92:1 [A Psalm or Song for the sabbath day.] “It is a good thing to give thanks unto the LORD, and to sing praises unto thy name, O most High:”
Psalm 98:4 “Make a joyful noise unto the LORD, all the earth: make a loud noise, and rejoice, and sing praise.”
Psalm 146:2 “While I live will I praise the LORD: I will sing praises unto my God while I have any being.”
Matthew 21:22 “And all things, whatsoever ye shall ask in prayer, believing, ye shall receive.”
THIS verse is why it is so important for everyone to go before the Lord. His words do not come back unto Him void. God keeps His promises!
II Chronicles 7:14 – If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will heal their land.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One of the MOST BEAUTIFUL …and ESSENTIAL…A N D …TIMELY prayers in all of Sacred Scripture.
Thank you, gabytngo !
This place! So many blessings.
Still not tired tho, of winning or the blessings..
Praise God from whom all blessings flow,
Praise Him all creatures here below,
Praise Him above ye heavenly host,
Praise Father, Son and Holy Ghost.
We don’t deserve him.
Chojun,
It’s not about deserving Him because we don’t but it is His mercy and love for us. God wants all people to repent and live.
We will pray for 45 wife family country and the sick and lonely…May the Lord continue to bless our land and heal our hearts
LikeLiked by 2 people
Most of us have a national day of prayer everyday for this President and have since he first announced his intention.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Since June 16th, 2015. Amen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, let us all pray for our fellow Americans that those who do not have the wuhan virus do not get it, and those who have it are made well.
Let us also pray that the FISA authorization dies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As believers we are to take up our cross daily and persevere through our trials and tribulations in faith. Through it we are being forged by fire, strengthened and fashioned into objects for His glory. But …when trials and tribulations become too much, I’ve always viewed prayer as coms to God for heavy artillery, air support and reinforcements.
President Trump is calling in the big guns with this day of prayer imho.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Moe better bigly; than even a sky full of A-10’s
Marianne Williamson prayer to cleanse “you vagina, your penis, your buttox” from the coronavirus.
My fervent prayer is that every person will use this coronavirus as a wake up call. Did you slack on preparing or never were prepared in the first place? Let this be the start of new habits or redoubling your efforts. Now is the time to take responsibility for yourself and your loved ones with a “can do” attitude, esp if you have kids. Praying for people to tap into their grit and know that this is temporary. Praying for people to realize their God given potential to handle life’s challenges. My prayers are obviously geared towards people who don’t read here so I’ll pray for them to start!
It’s time for people to see POTUS is leading all Americans thru this situation. It’s not like only the deplorables get paid sick leave or free testing. His leadership benefits people who didn’t vote or didn’t vote for him, not just his supporters. If people can’t see that he genuinely cares about all Americans then they never will. If they can’t see his commitment to us as individuals and as a whole they never will. I’m optimistic about the future for non Trump loving people. Some are beyond help but there are others who will finally get it—-even if it takes a global pandemic they will finally see what we see.
Evil Kings Ahab and Manasseh humbled themselves before God, and God heard their prayers. How much more will God hears the prayers of a good King?
MAGA prayers!
A few sections from Psalms 33:
5 The Lord loves righteousness and justice;
the earth is full of his unfailing love.
6 By the word of the Lord the heavens were made, their starry host by the breath of his mouth…
10 The Lord foils the plans of the nations;
he thwarts the purposes of the peoples.
11 But the plans of the Lord stand firm forever,
the purposes of his heart through all generations.
12 Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord,
the people he chose for his inheritance…
16 No king is saved by the size of his army;
no warrior escapes by his great strength.
17 A horse is a vain hope for deliverance;
despite all its great strength it cannot save…
20 We wait in hope for the Lord;
he is our help and our shield.
21 In him our hearts rejoice,
for we trust in his holy name.
22 May your unfailing love be with us, Lord,
even as we put our hope in you.
Amen!
All I can add is my personal prayer of gratitude for our President for such a time as this…
POTUS did promise us, “The best is yet to come!”
