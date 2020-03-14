At approximately 1:00am this morning the House of Representatives passed the Coronavirus Response Act [H.R.6201] (House Link Here)
The final text of the bill is also embedded below.
The Bill passed: 363-Yay/40-Nay with 26-Not Voting [Vote Tally Here]
.
Additionally, President Trump exercised statutory authorities to declare a national emergency in response to the coronavirus. The unprecedented action invites States, territories, and tribes to access over $42 billion in existing funding to combat the coronavirus.
♦ The Administration has taken decisive action to ensure State, local, and tribal leaders have the resources they need to provide protective measures for their communities.
- The Small Business Administration also has authority and available funding to make over $7 billion in loans to qualifying small businesses to assist economic recovery.
♦ President Trump is directing further actions across his Administration in response to the coronavirus.
- The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has announced guidance to limit medically unnecessary visits to nursing homes to protect vulnerable elderly Americans
- The Secretary of the Education will be waiving interest on all student loans held by the Federal Government.
- The President is directing the Department of Energy to purchase large quantities of crude oil for the strategic reserve.
♦ The President is urging every State to set up emergency operational centers and is asking every hospital to activate its emergency preparedness plan.
EMPOWERING HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS: The President’s emergency declaration will give healthcare providers on the front lines of this pandemic the flexibility they need to respond.
♦ President Trump continues to cut through every piece of unnecessary red tape that may hinder our response efforts and make every Federal resource available.
♦ The President will empower the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) to waive provisions of certain laws and regulations and give maximum flexibility to healthcare providers to care for their patients.
♦ The declaration will provide HHS with critical authorities to waive:
- Certain laws to enable telehealth, remote doctors’ visits, and hospital check-ins
- Licensing requirements so doctors from other states can provide services in areas with the greatest need.
- Critical Access Hospital requirements to allow those hospitals to have more beds and longer lengths of stay
- The requirement of a 3-day hospital stay prior to admission to a nursing home.
- Rules hindering hospitals’ ability to bring additional physicians on board or obtain needed office space.
- Restrictions on where hospitals can care for patients.
♦ The Administration will be working to eliminate every obstacle possible to ensure healthcare providers can deliver Americans the care they need.
RAPIDLY EXPANDING TESTING: The Trump Administration is working to rapidly expand coronavirus testing across the nation and make sure Americans who need them have access.
♦ President Trump is mobilizing resources across the Federal Government to accelerate testing and expand access for more Americans.
- The President wants to make sure that those who need a test can get a test safely, quickly, and conveniently.
♦ The Administration is working with the private sector to open up drive-through testing collection sites in critical areas impacted by the coronavirus.
♦ The Administration is working with Google to develop a website Americans can go to determine whether a test is needed and, if so, facilitate testing at a nearby location.
♦ The Food and Drug Administration is issuing emergency authorization for new commercial coronavirus tests that will help significantly expand testing across the country.
- One new test produced by Roche has already been authorized and authorization is coming for another test very shortly.
- Up to 2 million additional tests are expected to be available next week thanks to these efforts.
♦ President Trump and his Administration are working to provide maximum flexibility for States to approve labs for coronavirus testing.
♦ HHS recently announced it is providing funding to help accelerate the development of two rapid diagnostic tests.
♦ The Administration has designated Assistant Secretary for Health Brett Giroir to take the lead in coordinating testing efforts to ensure seamless access for patients, doctors, and hospitals.
♦ The Administration continues to cut red tape that restricted who qualifies for testing.
He’s leading with a flourish isn’t he? Trump dominating as usual. It was a matter of when and not if he would again make fools of his opposition.
I’m so proud of this man. He simply keeps working and keeps pounding and all his critics can do is cry and belly ache. He’s like a lion toying with a mouse before he devours it!
all he has to do it beat the hysteria through May. then the coups clock runs out, because they cant logically harp on virus virus is everywhere. he can continue with the HYPE and say a vaccine will be ready next season… arrest them in the meanwhile.
PS – he didnt fall for the trick of self quarantining himself. BRILLIANT. all who did were coup.or tricked
We have a First Amendment for a reason, but I hope somebody addresses all the fear porn that is out there for consumption. I suppose that’s too much to hope for now.
In the meantime, it would be beneficial if all the media (including local newspapers and news outlets) step up to the plate and remove all paywalls from their news sites.
Perhaps the “Fear Porn” can be used to promote the WALL! Never let a good crisis go to waste – we can play this game too!
That’s it, rehabilitate the illegitimate, insane Democrat party, in time for the big festive election season. Last night, John Solomon told Lou Dobbs not to expect any high-profile prosecutions of the high-level attempts to overthrow the President, with blatant lies and ridiculous, illegal scenarios (“I was afraid of what a President Trump would do — Comey”; “The President did not go through me, but acted counter to me, Lieutenant Colonel Vindman of the Ukrainian elite”; etc, etc, etc). I want to see if the Democrats will take the President’s olive branch — the most radical will not — or quickly go back to treating him like the criminal.
“ Last night, John Solomon told Lou Dobbs not to expect any high-profile prosecutions of the high-level attempts to overthrow the President…”
There’s John Solomon, openly saying what I have said all along:
“No one of any significance will ever be prosecuted for their involvement in FISAgate, SPYgate, or any OTHER activity involved in the Coup to overthrow our President, or to undermine his administration.”
NO ONE WILL GO TO JAIL FOR ANY OF IT
PDJT offered his enemies in the Uniparty an olive branch, actually more like a carrot/stick, as the new, 2018 House gaveled in to dession, with an exclusive interview.
Paraphrasing; If they want to work together, for the American people, we can do infrastructure, drug pricing, etc.
If they continue this resistance foolishness, I will hit them harder than everyones ever been hit!
They proceeded with Impeach, 24/7.
So, the gauntlet has already been thrown down, and picked up.
And, he continues to hit them, and they are so punch drunk, they don’t even realise they are being hit, and continue to assault him, driving their face into his fist, repeatedly.
As this continues, its liable to get to the point where the most devoted of fight fans,will be pleading with the ref, “for Gods sake, ref! STOP the fight, this is just TOO brutal!”
“The final text of the bill is also embedded below.”
Will be interesting to see what the swamp voted for….
https://thefederalist.com/2020/03/14/why-the-pelosi-wuhan-virus-deal-is-a-near-total-gop-surrender-for-blue-collar-entrepreneurs/
“— Washington politicians appear poised to fail the country once again, agreeing Friday evening to a one-sided and partisan coronavirus bill disguised as compromise. It’s not a shock to any conservatives in Washington and probably isn’t surprising to Republican voters either. They’re used to betrayal. But the suffering men and women who run America’s small and mid-sized businesses might have hoped they wouldn’t be abandoned in a D.C. “negotiation.”…”
FTA^^
Yet Friday night’s deal includes every Democratic wish except taxpayer-funded abortion and not a single Republican proposal. Those will come later, we’re told. We’re always told that, and it almost never happens.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Democrats are a pox on America. Vote RED (Remove Every Democrat) in November.
I’ve seen conflicting information about the abortion still being in the bill… are you confident it is not?
I hear the conservatives but we are in an election year and this is small set back for a bigger gain later. The nation absolutely could have the Dems making hay about the GOP response to this any longer than need be. It was prudent to allow for some relief for the people in the short term and address the virus head on with the emergency declaration.
Let Trump orchestrate this as he always does brilliantly. This too will pass. When it does, it’s back to growing jobs and the economy and renegotiating trade deals and kicking Biden’s ass in the fall !
After that, if the MAGA vote is huge, we can reclaim the House or greatly narrow the Dem majority and really put in some reforms that will make our country healthier fiscally for the long term.
Or it probably will not fall to Trump to solve the domestic fiscal issues. He’s done a lot. If Trump only fixes immigration, US trade deals and ends US interventionist foreign policy (all of this is essentially the US foreign fiscal budget) he would have saved our country hundreds of billions of dollars going forward. The next president can then focus on the domestic fiscal budget.
With that said, health care is the biggest driver of our fiscal woes. Trump says he has a health care plan and we know he’s for drug reimportation to drive down prescription drug prices.
“reclaim the House”
That really only matters IF the Speaker of the House is MAGA & on board w/ our VSGPDJT.
When Paul Ryan was SOTH, he obstructed MAGA legislation as much as possible. I offer 2 examples, the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act and Second Amendment Guarantee Act.
2nd Amendment legislation was not brought to the floor for a vote because “it was not one of his priorities”.
We here in WNY were told that by insiders in the know, because Rep. Chris Collins (R- NY) introduced the SAGA legislation. I know the attorney responsible for writing much of it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is always a friggin’ “election year”, every year. The tax payer has been sold out again for the “greater good”.
Read the article. Looks like small businesses got the shaft. 😡
Can an EO fix that?
LikeLike
I think the Senate would need to fix it. The problem lies when an employee takes off for 14 days to self quarantine, or stay with child, the small business will have to replace that employee and pay both of them. Many small businesses rely on weekly cash flow to pay employees and that cash flow depends on people actually leaving their house and going to that small businesses to buy something. With the fear the media has instilled in people, they will be reluctant to go to a restaurant or other such business. Small business loans can take anywhere from 3-6 months to realize any cash. The President could by EO, direct the Treasury to guarantee these loans at the onset to reduce this time to 72 or so hours. Without such a fix, I am afraid many small businesses will shut their doors, maybe for good.
booger,
My son works for family owned IT company. Providing complete services to many TX school districts. This is a disaster for this incredibly successful small company, and of course, their employees.
I am just imagining this scenario over and over and the impact. Very sad.
LikeLike
Thank you, Sundance, for YOUR vigilance.
Veritas
If it wasn’t for Sundance, I wouldn’t have started monitoring the fake news in relation to corona when Sundance informed me PT had taken the steps to limit entry into the US.
Fake news salaries are paid by pharmaceutical advertisements, the largest media advertiser, and journalists are given lucrative speaking tours at hospital conferences.
They have a vested financial and political interest in hyping this pandemic, spreading hysteria, increasing fear and panic. They can use it as a political weapon against PT or Comrade Bernie, which is what they did.
Within that time, the fake news equated Comrade Bernie to “coronavirus” AND a “Russian asset”, while the President was being called a “racist” for his prescient actions.
The deep state democrats and mockingbird media are weaponizing Covid-19 against Trump to do what the Russia Hoax and Impeachment Hoax could not.
Reminder – David Plouffe: “Trump Must Be Destroyed”…
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/05/18/reminder-david-plouffe-trump-must-be-destroyed/comment-page-1/
I don’t see anything about the repeal of the Hyde amendment that Nancy reportedly tried to sneak in… was that removed?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Has anybody who is used to reading this legalese found anything horrible in it. I’ve tried reading it and get lost and frustrated pretty quick. Curious why so many nay and non votes?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thanks for asking Brenda. You are my people!
At the risk of seeming cold.. I expect President Trump to indeed, “Turn a sow’s ear (or bat, or snake) into a silk purse”. The socialists will fail, as usual. Very Stable Genius, indeed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It is too bad that it took a National crisis of this magnitude to get bipartisan effort from the Democrats. My bet is by Monday they will be back on the attack. Thank you American Patriots for electing Donald Trump. Where would the western world be without him. One shudders to think what would be happening right now if Cankles Clinton were in charge.
LikeLiked by 6 people
There is the issue of precedent now. They did hold hands with the ‘orange one’ to get something done and in that aspect they had to ignore all the lies they have portrayed upon him ‘and’ more importantly, they ignored their crazy backers who explicitly told them to obstruct everything he puts forward.
Called a rock and a hard place and Trump just ran the table on their own game. Gotta love this president.
Never let a pandemic go to waste, isn’t that the globalists playbook?
So with the corona pandemic chaos, I’m assuming we will not be hearing from AG Barr come 3/31?
LikeLiked by 2 people
ding ding
bigger question is – is saudi helping us? by allowing PDJT to buy their oil for strategic reserve on the cheap? in return for….
Prayers for quick recovery for all those infected around the world. And constant prayers for our POTUS and his continued good health!🙏😇🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 4 people
SBA information
My brother applied for one a few years ago, he gave up after 3 months.
According to today’s Bizpack Review “Democrat Speaker Nancy Pelosi snuck permanent changes to welfare programs into the House’s coronavirus relief bill, causing 40 Republicans to vote against it. The bill still passed in the Dem-controlled House.”
https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/03/14/republicans-vote-against-house-coronavirus-bill-it-forever-changes-entitlement-programs-897014
*Bizpac Review not Bizpack
The one’s who voted for it likely didn’t read it. I hope there was nothing in there approving online voting or any other voting shenanigans.
well come on the dems have to have a win once in awhile.not.i see over on TGP that last night we took out another iranian rev guard commander mashhadani.and we hear the wailing from the dems in 3 2 1.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Will the Senate be able to mitigate any damage from this on Monday? Don’t they get to tinker with the bill or do they have to pass exactly what the House passed? Hoping that POTUS is behind the bill because he has assurances from McConnell that they will pull the bad stuff out. Maybe Rand Paul will weigh in…
So here is the link to that patent.
It’s over my head but maybe a patent person and scientist can decipher this more.
http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=10,130,701.PN.&OS=PN/10,130,701&RS=PN/10,130,701
By the way I noticed Gates stepping down from the Microsoft board yesterday.
37 out of 47 US Deaths due to Corona Virus occurred in one area in Washington State….
No wonder they made a Movie…
SEATTLE IS DYING !
(and trying to take the rest of the Country with it!)
What seems like a big deal to me was Trump bringing in the private sector to help solve our Nation’s coronavirus crisis. The likes which hasn’t been done since WWII.
The stock market must had liked it because of the historic rise within an hour and ten minute press conference. It makes the Democrats and the Media seem as anti-America as it can get.
Garbage legislation that massively expands entitlements. And people here are cheering it…
New info out in France, it seems that non steroid anti inflammatory meds can cause problems in young healthy patients with CoVid. Most with bad forms had been taking them. Something in the way it reacts increases the bug’s hold. I can look it up if you need the exact mechanism.
They say take paracetamol instead. But, of course don’t stop anything prescribed by your doctor.
When perusing the list of 40 congressmen who voted against this mess we may notice Andy Biggs, Louie Gohmert, Jim Jordan, and Debbie Lesko. Hopefully whatever objectionable garbage that may be hidden in this Bill is removed by the Senate over the weekend.
If I remember correctly The President has broad authority when he declared this a national emergency. Think about what he did with money from agencies to start funding wall projects.. They have given him the money.. In times of National Emergency he directs the fund where needed.. Just a thought..
