Empty Shelves? – Understanding Supply Chains, Logistics, and Recovery Efforts…

By now everyone is familiar with the abundant pictures on social media of empty shelves in local stores. Having some familiarity with the supply chain might help people to understand some of the challenges; and possibly help locate product. (Pics from Twitter)
There are essentially two types of distribution centers within the retail supply chain for most chain markets, food stores and supermarkets. The first type is a third party, or brokered, distribution network. The second type is a proprietary, company owned, distribution center. Knowing the type of distribution helps to understand what you can expect.
If your local retail store is being replenished from a third party distribution center, you can expect greater shortages and longer replenishment times; we will see entire days of empty shelves in these stores. However, if your local retail store owns their own warehouse and distribution network, the replenishment will be faster. In times of rapid sales, there is a stark difference.
These are general guidelines: An average non-perishable distribution center will replenish approximately 60 stores. Those 60 stores will generally not extend beyond 100 miles from the distribution center. The typical company owned warehouse will have approximately 20 tractors (the semis) delivering trailers of goods to those sixty stores.
In this type of network… On a typical day a truck driver will run three loads. Run #1 Delivery-Return; Run #2 Delivery-return, Run #3 Delivery Return. End shift.
If every tractor is operating that’s a maximum capacity of 60 trailers of merchandise per day. Many stores receiving more than one full trailer.
A typical store, during a non-emergency, will receive 1 full trailer of non-perishable goods three to five times per week. However, under current volume the purchased amount of product is more than triple normal volume. It is impossible to ship 180 trailers of merchandise daily to sixty stores with 20 fixed asset tractors. This is where the supply chains and logistics are simply incapable of keeping up with demand.
Thinking about distribution to a 100 mile radius. The stores closest to the distribution center will be delivered first, usually overnight or very early morning (run #1). The intermediate stores (50 miles) will be delivered second, mid-morning (run #2). The stores furthest from the distribution center will be delivered third, late afternoon (run #3).
So if you live close to a distribution center, your best bet is early morning. If you live in the intermediate zone, late morning to noon. If you are in the distant zone in the evening.
The current problem is not similar to a holiday, snow event or hurricane. In each of those events typical store sales will double; however, during holidays or traditional emergencies the increase in product(s) sold is very specific: (a) holiday product spikes on specific items are known well in advance and front-loaded; and (b) snow/hurricanes again see very specific types of merchandise spikes, with predictability.
In the current emergency shopping pattern the total business increase is more than triple, that’s approximately 30% more than during peak holiday shopping. Think of how busy your local store is on December 23rd of every year. Keep in mind those customers are all purchasing the same or similar products. Now add another 30%+ to that volume and realize the increases are not specific products, everything is selling wall-to-wall.
Perishable and non perishable products are selling triple normal volume. This creates a replenishment or recovery cycle that is impossible to keep up with. The first issue is simply logistics and infrastructure: ie. warehouse (selectors, loaders), and distribution (tractors, trailers, drivers). The second issue is magnifying the first, totality of volume.
A hurricane event is typically a 4 or 5 day cycle. A snow event might be 2 days. The holiday pattern is roughly a week and all the products are well known. However, the type of purchasing with coronavirus shopping is daily, everything, with no end date.
Once the store is wiped out, a full non-perishable recovery order might take four tractor-trailers of merchandise. In our common example, if every store needed a full recovery order that would be 240 tractor-trailers (60 stores x 4 per store). This would need to happen every day, seven days a week, for the duration of the increase. [And that is just for the non perishable goods]
That amount of increase is a logistical impossibility because: (a) no warehouse can hold four times the amount of product from normal distribution; (b) the inbound supply-chain orders to fill the distribution center cannot simply increase four fold; and (c) even with leased/contracted drivers doubling the amount of tractors and trailers, there’s still no way to distribute that much product.
Instead what we see are priorities being assigned to specific types of product that can be shipped to maximize “cube space” in outbound trailers going to stores. A distribution center can send 100 cases of canned goods (one pallet) in the same space as 15 cases of paper towels or toilet tissue (one pallet). So decisions about what products to ship have to be prioritized.
Club stores (ex. BJ’s, SAM’s, or Costco) can ship bulk paper goods faster because they do not carry a full variety of non-perishable items. The limited selection in Club stores naturally helps them replenish; they carry less variety. Meanwhile the typical supermarket distribution center has to make decisions on what specific goods to prioritize.
Nationally (and regionally) the coronavirus shopping panic is far outpacing the supply chain of every retailer. Instead of a weeks worth of food products, people are now trying to purchase a months worth. Every one day of coronavirus sales is equal to three or four normal days.
To try and get a handle on this level of volume we will likely see changes in operating hours. Expect to see stores closing early or limiting the amount of time they are open every day…. the reason is simple: (1) they don’t have the products to sell over their normal business hours; and (2) they need to move more labor into a more compact time-frame to deal with the increases in volume.
Almost all of the people that I saw in my local grocery store yesterday looked so out of place, so lost. They had a deer in the headlights look. They looked as if they had never set foot inside a grocery store before. I’m sure you’ve seen it before, around Thanksgiving or Christmas, folks are visiting family out-of-town and shopping in an unfamiliar store.
I believe a large portion of our population relies very heavily on restaurants for all of their meals. A coffee drive through in the morning or donuts at the office, a fast food burger for lunch, and take-out for dinner. Repeat daily.
At some point, the supply chain will adjust, it’s just a question of when. As demand at restaurants goes to almost 0, there will be additional availability of foods and other non-perishables in the supply chain.
This does not take into consideration 1 – Many people have already red lined their cards…Saw 3 of them today maxed out. 2 – many schools have closed and will closed… People are going to be needed home to watch kids…Less Doctors, Firemen, police, nurses and truck drivers….
There are going to be severe problems and they will be blaming Trump for that too
Unless your part of the logistic chain and participate in it highly unlikely that you would know all of the details involved in it. The greatest delay for truckers is at the shippers and receivers. Every week I write and e-mail to those close to me telling them about my loads for the week. Here is the e-mail I sent out on Saturday, Feb. 15 describing my runs that week (This post will be followed by another describing how things work at a grocery DC (Distribution Center).
Tuesday at about 17:00 got a call to come in right away. Run for the Vandalia, OH terminal.
Called me at 5 pm for a run that was supposed to leave from Vandalia at 3 PM.
While I did the 3 S’s Sherry brewed coffee to fill a thermos for me.
Bobtailed to the Vandalia (think Dayton International Airport) terminal and hooked to a trailer loaded with dunnage (empty racks, totes, etc) and took that to a facility in Jefferson, IN (across the river from Louisville, KY. There I dropped the trailer I brought and hooked to one preloaded with parts for Toyota.
Sounds simple, right? Well not exactly. I had never been to the facility and there was no one there to tell me what to do. I had to figure it out on my own based on the paperwork on a table in the caged off drivers area outside the closed shipping office. Dropped trailer in slot 217 and hooked to the trailer in slot 406. That will give you an idea of the size of the place.
Took the trailer I hooked to back to the Vandalia terminal and dropped it and then bobtailed back to the terminal in Anderson.
Thursday at 04:00 the phone rang. They were giving a heads up that I would be leaving at 08:00. Nestles load. Refer trailer full of Nestles chocolate and strawberry milk and various flavors of creamers bound for a place called Jack & Jill Ice Cream in Columbia, MD (Southwest side of the greater Baltimore area). Hook to the trailer at the Nestles facility in Anderson across from our terminal. Had to clean off my pickup truck and once I got to Carter clean the snow off my big truck.
So I checked out the radar and it didn’t look good for the 2nd half of the route to MD. Then did the 3 S’s and made myself two thermoses worth of coffee to take with me.
Got started early because all that stuff takes time.
After getting everything ready to go with the truck I bobtailed over the Nestles and punched in the information at the kiosk to get in. What doing. Truck number. Nestles load number. The gate raised and I drove to the guard shack where they handed me a little slip of paper with the trailer number and load number and an empty line for the driver to fill in that is the number on the seal that is on the trailer doors. Then bobtail around in the dark looking for the trailer. Find it, back under it, do a pre-trip inspection. Fill in the blank with the seal number. Then slide the trailer tandems about where the driver thinks is correct to get the weight right. Then pull the trailer back to the guard shack and hand them the little slip of paper. They take that and hand you a clip board with the Bill of Lading where one initials where the refer temp is noted, prints and signs one name and fills in another black space for the seal number. They take back the clip board and make a copy of. the form and hand that back to you the gate raises to let out of the facility.
Now you may think that refer trailers only refrigerate. That is not the case. They also heat. In this case the concern is for the milk freezing. So the refer temp is set at 40 F. because the outside temp is below freezing. If I were hauling the same load during the summer the refer temp would have been set at 34 F.
Nestles loads are almost always heavy so you have to weigh the rig. Usually one can do that right at the scales Carter put in besides Nestles but probably due to the accumulated ice and snow those scales were out of order. So I stopped at the Love’s truck stop at the junction of Indiana Hwy 109 and I-70 out by Knightstown to weigh because that was the first CAT scale enroute.
One pulls up on the scale, ensures that none of the tires of the rig are sitting over a joint because those scales are actually four different individual scales. Then push the button for the intercom. Eventually someone answers and asks “First weigh or re-weigh?”. Answer: “First weigh”. Next they ask “Truck Number? Answer: “Truck 21533” Next they say “Ok. Got your weight go park and come in.”
So I park the truck and go in making sure that I have the trailer number, my truck mileage, and the first 6 digits of my license (which of course I have memorized). I go to the counter and tell the girl “Cat Scale” and she asks “Truck Number?” and I give it. She then asks “trailer number? and I reply “531062RA” She enters that information and then prints out a scale ticket. I pay using the qualcom card and that is why I need my mileage and license number.
The scale ticket shows the weight of the steer axle, the tandem drive axles of the tractor, the tandem axles of the trailer, and the gross weight of the whole rig. Maximum for each are:
Steer axle 12,000 lb.
Tractor drive Tandems 34,000 lb
Trailer Tandems 34,000 lb
Maximum gross 80,000 lb.
In this case I was about 1,500 lb too heavy on the trailer tandems. So when I went back out to the truck I unlocked the slide for the trailer tandem trolley and slid the trailer tandems back 4 holes there by shifting weight from the trailer tandems to the drive tandems of the tractor. This particular weigh was more difficult because I was so heavy. The gross weight being 79,390 lb. Then I drove back to the scale. Now the first weigh costs $14.00 but to reweigh only costs $2.00. On the scale ticket is a 4 digit “weigh number” and that is what you give them when they ask so they know it’s a re-weigh. After going in and getting the new scale ticket I saw I was now 300 lb. heavy on the tractor drive axles. I didn’t reweigh, just slid the trailer tandems trolley one hole forward (1 hole is supposed to equal about 450 lb) and said to hell with it!
All of that weighing was done with full fuel tanks. You figure 8 lb per gallon of fuel and I carry about 200 gallons of fuel. So as the trip progressed I would be losing some weight on my tractor axles and on my gross weight.
Along my route going east there is one permanent set of scales in Ohio just past Indiana state line just east of Richmond and another in Maryland west of Baltimore. No permanent scales on I-70 or I-76 in Pennsylvania but their DOT does set up temporary scales in rest areas at times. Turned out none of the scales were open when I got to them.
I arrived at the Jack & Jill Ice Cream at about 21:20 after a trip of 574 miles. The trip ticket said in the drivers notes that they had overnight parking available and it was correct. Thankfully there was guard onsite and he directed me where to park because that facility wasn’t really built for big rigs but for straight trucks with a 20′ box for ice cream delivery to local stores.
The way places like that work is the drivers go out during the day and make their deliveries. When they come back they back into a dock to have the empty racks/dunnage removed and account for what the delivered and then they park their empty trucks. During the night others take those trucks, back them into the docks and load with the product that the driver will deliver the next day and then park them in designated spots so the delivery driver will know where his truck will be when he comes into work in the morning.
My delivery to them was scheduled for 09:00 in the morning after all the delivery trucks had left to make their runs so I had plenty of room to manuver to get into the dock they assigned me. At 08:00 I went in and gave them the bills and they told me someone would come out and get me when they ready for me to back into a dock. I was in the dock by 09:10 but like almost everywhere out east this place was union and so getting unloaded was not exactly a quick process. Still when they were done and I had my signed bills for receipt of delivery I still had not gotten a new load to pick up to bring me home. So I parked in the same place I had spent the night and waited.
At 12:05 my qualcom started receiving messages. Pick up at Quaker foods in Carlisle, PA. Hurry, hurry, hurry. Need to be there by 14:00. I copied down the info and quickly as possible then called the broker and told them I was 105 miles away and with Friday afternoon traffic I did not anticipate making it to the shipper any earlier than 14:20. He said that would work. As I anticipated there was heavy traffic along I-495 around Baltimore and then I-83 heading up towards Carlisle.
Got there right at the time I said I would be there. Then waited in a line of other drivers to get to the shipping office window. After going through their procedures and I assigned door 60 and backed into it a 15:00 and as per their instructions I had the trailer tandems slip all the way to the rear of the trailer. They did not touch me for over two hours and it was 4 hours and 15 minutes before they had me loaded. They just killed any chance I had of making it back to Anderson without taking a another 10 hour break along the way. Though I was heavy I didn’t weigh. The one set of scales along the way in Ohio west of Cambridge would almost certainly be closed by the time I got there. I would pull off before the Indiana scales and take US 35 to Hwy 36.
I made it back as far as the large rest area about 15 miles east of Columbus, OH and I still had an hour to drive but finding parking at 0’dark30 can be pretty difficult so I pulled into the big rest area because I knew I’d find parking there. I was 190 miles from home. Put a can of Dinty Moor beef stew in to little heater and went in and used the facilities. After eating and checking out the news I laid down and slept.
Because of all of time wasted the day before I only had to take an 8 hour break because after that time I would get back 5 1/2 hours drive time which was more than enough to get home. Got back, fueled the refer and my truck and did all the things necessary to be ready to roll again. Turned in my paper work and dropped the loaded trailer in the yard for a day cab driver to deliver it to Indianapolis tomorrow at 08:00.
On the way home new messages came in over the qualcom. I go out again at 20:30 Sunday night for another Nestles load. This just goes to Bloomington, IN though. Short trip and no scales between Anderson and Bloomington. Delivers at 01:00 Monday morning. Since it’s so close I can just drive back to Anderson empty. The downside of that is that when I get back I will have to ensure the trailer is clean inside and the tank for the refer is full and then take it over the Nestles.
So I have had 3 overtime days in the last two weeks. Another month of that and I’ll have made back all the money spend on our trip to Florida.
BTW the according to the truck traffic the economy is humming along. Truck traffic today (Saturday) was just as heavy as during a normal week day.
Thank you! for your first person account of a few days in the life of a trucker working in the supply chain. Very interesting.
Keep healthy and driving safely !
First…..let me thank you for taking your valuable time off from the road to recount your exploits. Whoa….you are one hard-workin’ man!
As I sit snugged up with the family for the duration, I think few of us could imagine the strength and fortitude it takes to do the job you signed up for. We all owe you our gratitude for being one of the people that keeps our country moving in time of need.
Rah, that was absolutely fascinating. I had no idea how much was involved in driving the big rigs — thank you for sharing that.
Wow fascinating. But you know, Bloomberg would say you just drive a truck. I mean, put it in gear, head in the right direction and push the pedal. Simple really……. 🙂
I was thinking the same thing Brant! Such a putz…..
Thanks for that. I don’t think an airline pilot has to do what you do. I had no idea.
All I can say is wow, lots of work. Where would we be without truckers? Appreciate all of you.
Maybe you should consider a writing career. Probably not as lucrative as your present job, but you’re damn good with a narrative.
Stores will need to STOP allowing one customer to buy, e.g., 60 rolls of TP at a time.
Some are already doing this: limiting each customer to ONE four-pack at a time. That also helps cool down the competition — when customers realize their neighbors can’t buy it all, they’ll CALM DOWN a bit.
We have reached peak Idiocracy.
BTW, my co-workers are very upset that I plan to go to the office to work on Monday; they’re all working from home. But it’s just not as comfortable for me. Besides, with everyone home, what place could be safer? LOL!
Just more of the same here in So. Oregon:
Went to Albertsons nearby for some beer and Gatorade.
Place was packed. Doing some brisk business.
Absolutely zero TP(aka corona antidote).
I was told that Walmart, Fred Meyers, etc is out, and that if I really needed some I should go to Dollar General. This was basically on the down low info, wink wink.
Was also told that the truckload last night was sold in hours. And the next truck with TP isn’t coming until Monday.
As my friend in CA said, End Of Days.
I read threw all the posts here and although shouldn’t laugh had too there is so much panic going on that its crazy just tried to buy some stuff from a big box store on line and they said that they were having so much trouble keeping up with demand that their orders are like 4 to 10 days behind I always order all the stuff that I needed for my dogs on line so they have enough to last no matter what
I have a bug out bag and stove and enough food from prepping to last for a good 6 months
and I ordered Canned Water a long time ago so have 8 cases of that When cold it tastes great
last 25 years At one time I worried about not being able to get to the store so bought a lot of stuff I also canned a bunch of chicken to make sandwiches out of. and have my own home made jelly . I never thought in my life time though that I would see something like this happen in the USA maybe other places but never here.
We will come threw this Wuhan Virus and be better than ever
I pray every day that this will turn around and they will not get what they want by trying so hard to harm the President and his family.. I believe that he is trying to show people that he is strong and will do what ever he has to in order to keep us safe .
I haven’t read all the comments… but people think…. we have an abundance of food.. think of all the chicken farms in the south… the hog farms…. the cattle ranches…Idaho potatoes… WE WILL SURVIVE . Food will not be an issue… no one will starve…
We are not food dependent on other nations….it might be a short term supply problem…
A month ago I bought alcohol at Walmart.. the shelf was full.. I bought only enough for our family to last about two weeks to a month… the remainder to help other families… the alcohol you leave on the shelf might save the life of your fellow American neighbor.
Ps. Water comes out of faucets.. it works just as good as the stuff that comes out of plastic bottles…
Most of all if you look at the historic peak in CHINA… WE SHOULD HIT THE PEAK IN 6 WEEKS TO TWO MONTHS..and then decrease rapidly… It started in China Dec the peak in January…
Might be time for me to sell some pulpwood.
Please buy more TP.
Maybe more folks will look into buying passive water filters for their homes. Like Berkey. Those filters make it unnecessary to buy or depend on bottled water. The filters can remove 99+% of pathogens and other contaminants, plus remove chemicals that affect taste.
My sister has used them since the early 1990s and never had a problem with the water quality they produce. And her tap water in eastern NC was relatively poor compared to Baltimore. It was ok for washing or bathing but tasted bad.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bleach bottles are good for storing water. The little bit left will kill any bacteria, and the plastic is ‘heavier duty’than milk jugs.
Just sayin,…
Time to buy a bidet?
What a great explanation and accurate, too! I provide educational services too many manufactures, especially in logistics. Most folks have little to no idea what happens “behind the scenes.” You have moved back the curtain for us to see. Thanks for your post!
We normally do our weekly shopping on Mondays (less crowded, less chance of the toddler getting into/making trouble,) but this week our Monday is taken up with doctor’s appointments (routine)… so we’re going tomorrow for our weekly shopping. I’ll bring back a ground report… if I survive.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good Luck! I’ll await your report.
Good luck TreeClimber!😲
.both my parents went thru the depression,as probably alot of other posters here. and all the time growing up one thing i remember is our shelves in the pantry were always full,i would go to the store with my mom and the cart was never under 3/4th full.and i have grown up with that mindset,i could probably live 6 months off the pantry and deep freeze,people nowadays just don’t have that mentality, these days,it’s a drive-thru generation.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pricing commensurate with ability to resupply is the answer, but that’s called illegal gouging.
Once the retailer knows he has a resupply nightmare on his hands, and if his upchain pricing is allowed to fluctuate, the pricing signal will determine just how much supply there is to meet the over the top demand. If/when that price hits retail, the consumer is faced with a choice: buy excessively and have no money left, or buy what you reasonably need/afford. The buyer has to decide what reasonable is, and that’s when sanity starts to intercede–reality forces it upon those with limited means. The next buyer has a purchase opportunity and a choice, so on down the line.
The retailer, however, now has recovered the market value of those supplies and can place marginally lesser demand upchain and also afford the premium that attaches to emergency supply chain operations.
Thought experiment: if the shelves were fully stocked but the retailer would only sell at $1,000 an ounce for goods, no one would buy; they walk away from the store empty-handed. When the shelves are bare, the buyer walks away empty handed. When price is not allowed to fluctuate, you already HAVE price gouging…it’s just not called that.
How things work at a grocery warehouse from a truckers point of view:
First off there will be different buildings or doors for receiving different classes of products:
Some small places receive fresh produce and dry goods in the same building but refrigerated and frozen products must be received in their respective separate buildings or section of a building. You aren’t going unload ice cream in the same place you unload paper towels.
Almost all smaller independent grocery warehouses/distribution centers and many larger ones, use “Lumpers”. The “lumpers” work for an independent company that contracts to handle the freight for the warehouse/DC. You see, when a producer ships their product it is packed and palatized by product type. Shipping quantities and packing are determined by the most efficient use of the space in the trailer and of course are subject to the weight limitations.
So typically when I deliver to a grocery warehouse or DC I will have BOLs (Bills of Lading) that cover three to six purchase orders from the receiver. The lumpers unload that freight, a warehouse rep inspects it and OKs it. Then the lumpers break down the products as shipped to re-palatize them to fit the orders from the various retail stores they will be delivered to. So a palate with 48 cases of chocolate milk shipped from Nestles may be broken down and re-palatized onto several other palates. Each palate filling the quantity ordered of the product from a particular retailer the warehouse/DC will be delivering it to. Those pallets then are taken and put into the racks or areas for the product being delivered to that particular retail facility.
There is usually an option for the driver to unload the freight and break it down per the lumpers instructions there by avoiding the lumper charge but the trucking company I work for does not allow us drivers to do that. We pay the lumpers.
When we arrive at the warehouse receiving window/office we give them the BOLs. They print out a form that gives the Lumpers the details of what they must do. The driver then takes that form to the Lumpers office/desk and the Lumper representative quotes the price of the fee for the unloading and breakdown to the driver.
The driver goes back to his/her truck and calls their company with the amount and sits and waits for the company to call them back with the express code for the blank comcheck the driver has. The driver fills out the comcheck like any other check but comchecks have a space for the express code and another for an authorization code that makes the check valid. The driver has to also include information like truck and trailer number and the drivers individual number that identifies him/her.
When the freight has been unloaded and completely checked the driver returns to the lumper desk, tells them what door he/she was unloaded at and presents the filled out comcheck. The lumper clerk then calls the comcheck company and gives them the information on the check and the express code. The comcheck company then verifies it and gives the Lumper an authorization number that confirms the check is valid and is now legal tender that the comcheck company will honor. The Lumper then presents the driver with a receipt proving their bill has been paid. The driver then takes the receipt back to the warehouse desk where he presents it and is given the signed BOLS proving the shipment has been delivered and accepted.
There are variations to the procedures described above at different warehouses/DCs but those are the basics. Thankfully many large grocery chain DCs have made separate contracts with the lumpers there by cutting the trucking company and the driver out of that procedure. But still many work it just as I have described with small variations.
The driver will then “Transflow” the lumper receipt and signed BOLs to a company that sends the information to the producer who ultimately pays for the lumper service by reimbursing the trucking company. Transflowing can be done using an app on a smart phone to picture scan the documents or from kiosks that are found in the truck stops of major chains.
Don’t even ask about what happens if a part of a shipment is refused. So now you know more about how things work in the grocery distribution chain than you probably every wanted to know.
Thank you for this explanatory post.
I lived in Puerto Rico for about 10 years and saw my share of panic buying when big storms were approaching. If they actually hit things got really bad. The difference I see with the current situation is that there has been no run on the gas stations.
LikeLiked by 1 person