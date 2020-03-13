President Trump News Conference on Coronavirus – 3:00pm Livestream…

Posted on March 13, 2020 by

President Trump will hold a press conference on COVID-19 today at 3:00pm ET.  It is expected that President Trump will declare a national emergency.

WH Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkFox Business Livestream Link

312 Responses to President Trump News Conference on Coronavirus – 3:00pm Livestream…

  1. Ivehadit says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:17 pm

    WE LOVE YOU MR. PRESIDENT! THANK YOU FOR ALL YOU ARE DOING FOR OUR COUNTRY!. AND FOR YOUR TERRIFIC STAFF AND VP AND CABINET.
    BEST PRESIDENT EVER. YOU ARE BELOVED!

  2. coveyouthband says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:18 pm

    They got him this time…..
    Yawn

    🙂

  3. L4grasshopper says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:18 pm

    Was encouraged to see oil up over $33 a barrel at today’s close.

    Make no mistake: the crash in the price of oil has greatly exacerbated the market hysteria over the virus.

    If oil price can firm and slowly get back over $40 in the near future, market panic will greatly subside.

  4. LIG says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:19 pm

    My President is Brilliant. Thank God for him. He has a plan and pulled American retailers and pharmaceutical and testing ,etc into presentation. I’m so Impressed. My retirement account made exceptional gains and for that I am very thankful. People will get sick but he’s got the right approach going. If it gets over sooner than later we can get back to normal. We need our NCAA basketball tournament fix in my state. Got a call today from my home health aide company for elderly parents that our aide needed to leave for testing. Pray that she has not been exposed. Amen

  5. Brant says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:19 pm

    Trump needs to be careful with what leaders he meets with. What if this entire thing has been one last chance to JFK him? They wouldn’t care if they kill 1000s in the process.

    And even though he needs to keep holding rallies in spite of them, no close quarters to people. His supporters will understand completely.

  6. oldersoul says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:19 pm

    Why is the media allowed to gather like this. It’s a breeding zone.

    It’s a coronavirus risk! Disperse and go home, hyenas.

  7. Reserved55 says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:21 pm

    How many times are these brain dead’s going to ask the same question? These Doctors are humans not higher beings.

    • flova says:
      March 13, 2020 at 4:27 pm

      Lord have mercy, who was that sterling example of journalism, the African-American woman asking about ‘responsibility.’ Trump said ‘that was a nasty question.’ MAGA!

  8. gsonFIT says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:21 pm

    Deborah Birx needs a seat at cabinet table

  9. Bill says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:23 pm

    Even the leftists that post on the sports blog I go on, are praising Trump for a very well done press conference and plan. Not good news for the MSM and DNCCCP.

  10. freespeechfanatic says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:23 pm

    Brilliant press conference.

  11. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:23 pm

    • maggie0987 says:
      March 13, 2020 at 4:34 pm

      As much as I despise BB these days, for HIM to say this is a massive turnaround, I think.

      Let us hope so cos PDJT sure deserves to take a victory lap on his handling of this
      problem. Can’t wait for SDance to post the Sunday talk show moaning minnies.

  12. dawg says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:23 pm

    The majority of doctors agree, the best cure for WuFlu is RETAIL THERAPY!

    GO OUT AND BUY STUFF AND THIS WILL ALL BE OVER!

  13. Reserved55 says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:24 pm

    Chanel!!

  14. Reserved55 says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:25 pm

    They LEFT, he didn’t disband it.

  15. FPCHmom says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:26 pm

    Emergency declaration allows them to go around congress who is moving slowly with this.

    This is exactly why we have the singular executive.

  16. oldersoul says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:26 pm

    PDJT has flipped this from a negative narrative into a very positive one.

    A very strong ‘war time’ Presidential response and approach is emerging. He is playing the press group like an orchestra leader right now.

    The media will shut down this pandemic narrative next week. They are starting to lose it.

    Trump is using it to show how good he really is in a crisis, fake (like this) or otherwise. It contrasts too sharply with Biden and the last group of bumblers.

    • FPCHmom says:
      March 13, 2020 at 4:32 pm

      Yes. The minute they realize that he is “winning” the messaging and the real fight, it will be dropped like a hot potato.

  17. booger71 says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:26 pm

    These angry women want the President to take responsibility, I can’t put down what I am screaming at the TV

  18. gsonFIT says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:26 pm

    It is easy to tell which reporters really care about America by the questions asked

  20. Reserved55 says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:28 pm

    Mason, move to Wuhan.

  21. J says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:29 pm

    NPR with a gotchya question full of lies. Par for the course but makes my blood boil.

  22. Tiffthis says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:30 pm

    President choked on that “dismantled pandemic task force” question. He should have mentioned the Biodefense team he implemented

  23. booger71 says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:31 pm

    The press should self isolate from the planet

  24. Lumina says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:32 pm

    FYI, I went out this morning to a grocery store in the shadow of Evergreen Health hospital in Kirkland, WA…most of the shoppers were oldsters, shopping without a care in the world. Whu Flu is not going to stop them…lady in line in her 40’s had a cart of TP. She looked like she came in for cleaning supplies, she meekly said she had heard about the shortage and saw it on the shelf & loaded her cart.

  25. Tl Howard says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:33 pm

    Mike Pence proving EVERY DAY why POTUS made a great choice in appointing him to this job as a co-ordinator of the task force.

  26. sundance says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:34 pm

  27. Jase says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:34 pm

    I’m still convinced this is going to be the biggest boomerang in history on the Dems and their media slime.
    They have hyped this as the End of Days Apocalypse so much, if tens of thousands don’t start dying in the street real soon, and it dawns on people that they and their friends aren’t at death’s door, those people are going to turn on the Dems/Media.
    People don’t like hoaxes that make them scared for themselves or their loved ones.
    I also expect some great bargains to be had in toilet paper on e-bay in the coming months.
    Oh, and Tom Hanks isn’t dead.

  28. Jenevive says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:35 pm

    Why do they seem to want him to self isolate? If he does
    does that mean Pence has to take over while he is in isolation
    they seem SOOO into getting him to isolate himself?
    Why?

  29. Reserved55 says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:35 pm

    Dr Birx: Just to review, ONE MORE TIME!!

  30. sunnyflower5 says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:35 pm

    And yet, the top minds stand with President Trump.
    Are they “selfish” as the Lapdog Media embarrass themselves? Or, may they feel comfortable with the screening of the President of the United State by WH physicians.

  31. Lumina says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:36 pm

    OMG…don’t they know POTUS is a germaphobe? Frantic screech sounded more like wishing he is infected…all he has to say he’s POTUS he has a team to make sure he is safe….

    I really like Doctor Burkes…smart cookie and a stylish dresser…

  32. Ausonius says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:37 pm

    Annoying harpies masquerading as reporters!

    “WHY AREN”T YOU BEING TESTED? Blah-Blah-Blah!”

    PAY ATTENTION, SCHMUCKETTES!

    The president already said he has no symptoms, and he never said that being tested is off the table, just that there is no reason for it right now, since he HAS NO SYMPTOMS.

