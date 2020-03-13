President Trump News Conference on Coronavirus – 3:00pm Livestream…

President Trump will hold a press conference on COVID-19 today at 3:00pm ET. It is expected that President Trump will declare a national emergency.
WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Fox Business Livestream Link
WE LOVE YOU MR. PRESIDENT! THANK YOU FOR ALL YOU ARE DOING FOR OUR COUNTRY!. AND FOR YOUR TERRIFIC STAFF AND VP AND CABINET.
BEST PRESIDENT EVER. YOU ARE BELOVED!
They got him this time…..
Was encouraged to see oil up over $33 a barrel at today’s close.
Make no mistake: the crash in the price of oil has greatly exacerbated the market hysteria over the virus.
If oil price can firm and slowly get back over $40 in the near future, market panic will greatly subside.
Saudi Arabia and Russia need to workout an agreement.
My President is Brilliant. Thank God for him. He has a plan and pulled American retailers and pharmaceutical and testing ,etc into presentation. I’m so Impressed. My retirement account made exceptional gains and for that I am very thankful. People will get sick but he’s got the right approach going. If it gets over sooner than later we can get back to normal. We need our NCAA basketball tournament fix in my state. Got a call today from my home health aide company for elderly parents that our aide needed to leave for testing. Pray that she has not been exposed. Amen
Trump needs to be careful with what leaders he meets with. What if this entire thing has been one last chance to JFK him? They wouldn’t care if they kill 1000s in the process.
And even though he needs to keep holding rallies in spite of them, no close quarters to people. His supporters will understand completely.
Why is the media allowed to gather like this. It’s a breeding zone.
It’s a coronavirus risk! Disperse and go home, hyenas.
How many times are these brain dead’s going to ask the same question? These Doctors are humans not higher beings.
Lord have mercy, who was that sterling example of journalism, the African-American woman asking about ‘responsibility.’ Trump said ‘that was a nasty question.’ MAGA!
Deborah Birx needs a seat at cabinet table
Even the leftists that post on the sports blog I go on, are praising Trump for a very well done press conference and plan. Not good news for the MSM and DNCCCP.
Brilliant press conference.
Yes. Except for the female ‘reporters’ acting like b**ches.
As much as I despise BB these days, for HIM to say this is a massive turnaround, I think.
Let us hope so cos PDJT sure deserves to take a victory lap on his handling of this
problem. Can’t wait for SDance to post the Sunday talk show moaning minnies.
The majority of doctors agree, the best cure for WuFlu is RETAIL THERAPY!
GO OUT AND BUY STUFF AND THIS WILL ALL BE OVER!
Ooopps, let me clarify, buy things other than toilet paper and wipes!!
Chanel!!
They LEFT, he didn’t disband it.
Emergency declaration allows them to go around congress who is moving slowly with this.
This is exactly why we have the singular executive.
PDJT has flipped this from a negative narrative into a very positive one.
A very strong ‘war time’ Presidential response and approach is emerging. He is playing the press group like an orchestra leader right now.
The media will shut down this pandemic narrative next week. They are starting to lose it.
Trump is using it to show how good he really is in a crisis, fake (like this) or otherwise. It contrasts too sharply with Biden and the last group of bumblers.
Yes. The minute they realize that he is “winning” the messaging and the real fight, it will be dropped like a hot potato.
These angry women want the President to take responsibility, I can’t put down what I am screaming at the TV
…go ahead..Adrem.. will understand it…
It is easy to tell which reporters really care about America by the questions asked
Same for the politicians
Like a BOSS!!!
Mason, move to Wuhan.
NPR with a gotchya question full of lies. Par for the course but makes my blood boil.
President choked on that “dismantled pandemic task force” question. He should have mentioned the Biodefense team he implemented
The press should self isolate from the planet
FYI, I went out this morning to a grocery store in the shadow of Evergreen Health hospital in Kirkland, WA…most of the shoppers were oldsters, shopping without a care in the world. Whu Flu is not going to stop them…lady in line in her 40’s had a cart of TP. She looked like she came in for cleaning supplies, she meekly said she had heard about the shortage and saw it on the shelf & loaded her cart.
Mike Pence proving EVERY DAY why POTUS made a great choice in appointing him to this job as a co-ordinator of the task force.
Sounds like Schumer is mad because President Trump declared national emergency to circumvent the bureaucracy in the House and Senate!
STFU Chuck!
I’m still convinced this is going to be the biggest boomerang in history on the Dems and their media slime.
They have hyped this as the End of Days Apocalypse so much, if tens of thousands don’t start dying in the street real soon, and it dawns on people that they and their friends aren’t at death’s door, those people are going to turn on the Dems/Media.
People don’t like hoaxes that make them scared for themselves or their loved ones.
I also expect some great bargains to be had in toilet paper on e-bay in the coming months.
Oh, and Tom Hanks isn’t dead.
Why do they seem to want him to self isolate? If he does
does that mean Pence has to take over while he is in isolation
they seem SOOO into getting him to isolate himself?
Why?
They must think during self isolation he can’t be President.
Dr Birx: Just to review, ONE MORE TIME!!
And yet, the top minds stand with President Trump.
Are they “selfish” as the Lapdog Media embarrass themselves? Or, may they feel comfortable with the screening of the President of the United State by WH physicians.
OMG…don’t they know POTUS is a germaphobe? Frantic screech sounded more like wishing he is infected…all he has to say he’s POTUS he has a team to make sure he is safe….
I really like Doctor Burkes…smart cookie and a stylish dresser…
Annoying harpies masquerading as reporters!
“WHY AREN”T YOU BEING TESTED? Blah-Blah-Blah!”
PAY ATTENTION, SCHMUCKETTES!
The president already said he has no symptoms, and he never said that being tested is off the table, just that there is no reason for it right now, since he HAS NO SYMPTOMS.
