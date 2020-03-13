Andrew Gillum Found Wasted in Hotel Room With Bags of Crystal Meth by Paramedics Responding to Drug Overdose….

Thankfully Florida elected Ron DeSantis as governor instead of this guy.

Florida authorities responding to a drug overdose located three men in a hotel room. One man was overdosed and needed paramedics.  There were bags of crystal meth found in the room and one of the men incapacitated was former Jacksonville Mayor, former Florida gubernatorial candidate, and current CNN contributor Andrew Gillum.

MIAMI – A police report about an apparent drug overdose in a Miami Beach hotel room overnight Thursday says that one of the three men present in the room was former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum.

Three small plastic bags containing suspected crystal meth were found in the room, the police report said.

[…] The police said officers responded to a room at 1100 West Ave., which is the address of the Mondrian South Beach. Police found fire rescue personnel treating a man for a possible drug overdose.

Police found two other men in the room, including Gillum, described as an “involved other.”

One of the men told police that when he arrived at the hotel shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday, Gillum and the person having the medical issue were “inside the room under the influence of an unknown substance.”

The police report said the man said that on arriving he “observed Mr. Gillum inside the bathroom vomiting…. Officers then attempted to speak to Mr. Gillum. Mr. Gillum was unable to communicate with officers due to his inebriated state.”

Gillum confirmed his presence in a statement Friday.

“I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends. While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines. I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement,” Gillum said. (more)

37 Responses to Andrew Gillum Found Wasted in Hotel Room With Bags of Crystal Meth by Paramedics Responding to Drug Overdose….

  1. T2020 says:
    March 13, 2020 at 3:52 pm

    The “movement” Gillum mentioned must refer to bowels.

  2. arsumbris says:
    March 13, 2020 at 3:55 pm

    No one on the right will be surprised, no one on the left will feel betrayed. The absolute state of things today.

  3. Jeffrey Coley says:
    March 13, 2020 at 3:55 pm

    Looks like Andrew Gillum is planning to run for mayor of DC.

  4. Marc says:
    March 13, 2020 at 3:55 pm

    Hmm…drugs, two other men, hotel room? Sounds like a gay orgy in the works. It’s always the most compromised degenerates the Left puts up as poster children of their party.

  5. TreeClimber says:
    March 13, 2020 at 3:57 pm

    I am a horrible person. My first reaction was wry amusement.

  6. Don Long says:
    March 13, 2020 at 3:57 pm

    Correction. Gillum was a former Tallahassee Mayor not Jacksonville

  7. jumpinjarhead says:
    March 13, 2020 at 3:59 pm

    The apple doesn’t fall from the tree in the ‘hood.

  8. Raptors2020 says:
    March 13, 2020 at 3:59 pm

    So begins Gillum for President 2024.
    (John Delaney told him it’s important to start early. Like Biden, he now thinks he’s in Iowa.)

  9. Kirsty I says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:00 pm

    We were told to watch for a rash of “suicides”.
    …so it begins.

  10. mark says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:00 pm

    CNN contributor yep birds of a feather flock together

  11. Mr. Morris says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:02 pm

    CNN contributor and former Democrat gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was found under the influence of unknown drugs in a hotel room with other men. I wonder how many other CNN anchors and contributors are under the influence of known and unknown drugs?

  12. Mike Robinson says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:03 pm

    That stuff is horrible. Thank God the man is still alive.

  13. auscitizenmom says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:04 pm

    I would like to say I am surprised……………….I’m NOT.

  14. Snow White says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:06 pm

    And this joker wanted to be governor. Thank God he lost.

  15. OhNoYouDont says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:08 pm

    Miami Beach police report …

  16. muckeyduck says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:10 pm

    Not Mayor of Jacksonville. Gillum was mayor of Tallahassee.

    Jacksonville has enough nutty Mayors without importing any from the panhandle.

  17. zekness says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:14 pm

    start reality….heavy cocaine and meth use is a “thing” with the homosexual types. Particularly a sad feature among GAY men, not restricted to the young gay men.

    Excessives…and a warped sense of gross sexual perversion pushed well out of bounds.

    this isn’t surprising news.

    friend of mine works the ER at a New Orleans Hospital. Nightly drug overdoses with a high percentage from meth and the gay community there.

    but…hey, lets not talk about the strangeness of the homosexual people.

    nope…I’m not going to stop talking about what it really represents.

  18. Mike Robinson says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:19 pm

    Whether he was using the drugs or merely drunk, the danger is real and too-often deadly. I repeat that he is damned lucky to be alive. And I hope that he has the presence of mind to say, “I am an alcoholic,” and seek professional help. Next time he might not be so fortunate. This sort of thing kills without mercy. You think that you can beat it. You can’t.

  19. gunrunner03 says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:20 pm

    Mayor Gillum does have a future. He’s perfectly suited to be mayor of Washington, DC. To those folks who remember Marion Barry, you know what I mean.

  20. Merkin Muffley says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:21 pm

    This is the man the media claimed was so much better, so much more qualified, and so much more honest than Ron DiSantis.

  21. Baby Hurley says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:25 pm

    Those Thursday weddings are the thing these days, aren’t they?

  22. ZurichMike says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:29 pm

    No sympathy AT ALL for him. Gay and/or an addict — this is fracking 2020. You know the dangers. Seek help. Or die. I just don’t care any more.

  23. Elric VIII says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:34 pm

    Ed Buck hardest hit. He SO wanted to be there.

