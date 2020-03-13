Andrew Gillum Found Wasted in Hotel Room With Bags of Crystal Meth by Paramedics Responding to Drug Overdose….

Thankfully Florida elected Ron DeSantis as governor instead of this guy.
Florida authorities responding to a drug overdose located three men in a hotel room. One man was overdosed and needed paramedics. There were bags of crystal meth found in the room and one of the men incapacitated was former Jacksonville Mayor, former Florida gubernatorial candidate, and current CNN contributor Andrew Gillum.
MIAMI – A police report about an apparent drug overdose in a Miami Beach hotel room overnight Thursday says that one of the three men present in the room was former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum.
Three small plastic bags containing suspected crystal meth were found in the room, the police report said.
[…] The police said officers responded to a room at 1100 West Ave., which is the address of the Mondrian South Beach. Police found fire rescue personnel treating a man for a possible drug overdose.
Police found two other men in the room, including Gillum, described as an “involved other.”
One of the men told police that when he arrived at the hotel shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday, Gillum and the person having the medical issue were “inside the room under the influence of an unknown substance.”
The police report said the man said that on arriving he “observed Mr. Gillum inside the bathroom vomiting…. Officers then attempted to speak to Mr. Gillum. Mr. Gillum was unable to communicate with officers due to his inebriated state.”
Gillum confirmed his presence in a statement Friday.
“I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends. While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines. I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement,” Gillum said. (more)
The “movement” Gillum mentioned must refer to bowels.
No one on the right will be surprised, no one on the left will feel betrayed. The absolute state of things today.
Too bad more of his butt friends from CNN weren’t there too…
Looks like Andrew Gillum is planning to run for mayor of DC.
This crook should not hold public office anywhere in the USA….
Some stupid liberal-assed state will elect this criminal. Didn’t Marion Barry get re-elected.
Gillum will claim that the drugs were planted by the CIA !! Hell !! He’ll claim the CIA “invented” meth … and distributed it to the “urban” zones of America!!!
Or Toronto.
Hmm…drugs, two other men, hotel room? Sounds like a gay orgy in the works. It’s always the most compromised degenerates the Left puts up as poster children of their party.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So “they” can control them…
I am a horrible person. My first reaction was wry amusement.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, you and me, both. 🙄
Remember, HRC said deplorable. Haahahaahahaha
Correction. Gillum was a former Tallahassee Mayor not Jacksonville
LikeLiked by 3 people
Undisclosed sources claim they heard partially understandable , partially incoherent mumblings from the bathroom about “endorsing Joe, mumble mumble……”.
Tallahassee is correct. The city hall that is under investigation by the FBI.
The apple doesn’t fall from the tree in the ‘hood.
So begins Gillum for President 2024.
(John Delaney told him it’s important to start early. Like Biden, he now thinks he’s in Iowa.)
Because any press is good press, at least for a leftist.
We were told to watch for a rash of “suicides”.
…so it begins.
CNN contributor yep birds of a feather flock together
CNN contributor and former Democrat gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was found under the influence of unknown drugs in a hotel room with other men. I wonder how many other CNN anchors and contributors are under the influence of known and unknown drugs?
That stuff is horrible. Thank God the man is still alive.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would like to say I am surprised……………….I’m NOT.
And this joker wanted to be governor. Thank God he lost.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Miami Beach police report …
Shirtless gay dude with a nipple ring. Hmmm……nothing to see here.
Not Mayor of Jacksonville. Gillum was mayor of Tallahassee.
Jacksonville has enough nutty Mayors without importing any from the panhandle.
start reality….heavy cocaine and meth use is a “thing” with the homosexual types. Particularly a sad feature among GAY men, not restricted to the young gay men.
Excessives…and a warped sense of gross sexual perversion pushed well out of bounds.
this isn’t surprising news.
friend of mine works the ER at a New Orleans Hospital. Nightly drug overdoses with a high percentage from meth and the gay community there.
but…hey, lets not talk about the strangeness of the homosexual people.
nope…I’m not going to stop talking about what it really represents.
Whether he was using the drugs or merely drunk, the danger is real and too-often deadly. I repeat that he is damned lucky to be alive. And I hope that he has the presence of mind to say, “I am an alcoholic,” and seek professional help. Next time he might not be so fortunate. This sort of thing kills without mercy. You think that you can beat it. You can’t.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mayor Gillum does have a future. He’s perfectly suited to be mayor of Washington, DC. To those folks who remember Marion Barry, you know what I mean.
This is the man the media claimed was so much better, so much more qualified, and so much more honest than Ron DiSantis.
Those Thursday weddings are the thing these days, aren’t they?
” I have never BEFORE used methanphetamines….” THERE. FIXED IT.
think it’s a “gay” thing
No sympathy AT ALL for him. Gay and/or an addict — this is fracking 2020. You know the dangers. Seek help. Or die. I just don’t care any more.
Ed Buck hardest hit. He SO wanted to be there.
