Amid Ongoing Fight FISA Will Lapse – McConnell Hopes to Assemble Vote Next Week, But Trump May Veto…

The House Rules Committee previously released the text of proposed changes to FISA (full pdf). The “deal” is intended to reauthorize the FISA “business records provision”, the “roving wiretap” provision, the “lone wolf” provision, and the more controversial bulk metadata provisions [Call Detail Records (CDR)], all parts of the Patriot Act. However, key Senators and President Trump say not enough being done to change it.
The current FISA authorities expire on March 15th; it looks like they will lapse as Mitch McConnell tries to regroup for a possible vote next week. McConnell was forced to delay consideration past the expiration date after Senators Mike Lee (R), Rand Paul (R) and Ron Wyden (D) said they would object.
WASHINGTON DC – President Trump told Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) on Thursday that he does not support a House-passed surveillance bill— raising fresh questions about the fate of the legislation.
A spokesman for Lee confirmed the conversation and that the president told the Utah Republican that he does not support the House legislation. Officials speaking for the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Lee and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) have been working to kill the House bill, including urging Trump to veto it if it reaches his desk, over concerns that it does not go far enough to reform the court associated with the Freedom Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). (read more)
The House legislation, negotiated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, supports the requests of AG Bill Barr and would renew several provisions the FBI claims vital to fighting terrorism.
The House legislation updates the three expiring surveillance provisions, including one that permits the FBI to obtain secret court orders to collect “business records” on subjects in national security investigations. The main purpose of this section is researching Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA) violations. Using the FISA process for anyone suspected of FARA violations is a bucket of deep state horse-poo. It’s essentially an excuse for surveillance of anyone in DC.
Another provision, known as the “roving wiretap” provision, permits surveillance on subjects even after they’ve changed phones. So long as the subjects are “foreign” that’s no big deal. However, if the account owner of the phone is an American…. well, you can see the problem. Again, more sketchy stuff from the DOJ.
The third provision “lone wolf” allows agents to monitor subjects who don’t have ties to international terrorism organizations. This is where any American can be suspected, accused, and with no oversight have secret surveillance authorized by the secret court. The surveillance is retroactive; meaning the warrant allows the DOJ/FBI to find evidence to support the application for the warrant. Sketchy.
I find myself in alignment with Rand Paul who says the laws should be changed so that *ONLY* foreigners can be targeted by FISA, and for all investigative issues involving Americans the DOJ/FBI should be forced to go to a traditional Title-3 Court to ask for a search warrant or surveillance. This approach is a more reasonable assurance for Fourth Amendment protection.
(Via Associated Press) […] Republicans had been aggressively seeking changes to the law since the Justice Department’s investigation into Trump’s campaign and Russia, while many Democrats already had concerns about government surveillance.
At the behest of those Republicans, the House compromise takes aim at some of the missteps the Justice Department has acknowledged making during the Russia investigation. Applications under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to eavesdrop on a former Trump campaign aide were riddled with omissions and missteps, according to an inspector general report.
The measure would require that officers responsible for FISA applications certify that the department has been advised of any information that could undercut or contradict the premise of the surveillance. In the Russia investigation, some of the information the FBI omitted from its applications cut against the idea that former Trump adviser Carter Page was a Russian agent, the watchdog found.
Page has denied that and was never charged with wrongdoing.
The bill also would institute criminal penalties and other sanctions for making false statements to the secretive Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, which issues warrants to the FBI to eavesdrop on people it has probable cause to believe are agents of a foreign power. It would require the attorney general to approve in writing of an investigation if the target of the surveillance is a federal candidate or official.
Attorney General William Barr was involved in the negotiations with the White House and Congress, and he said Wednesday that he supports the bill.
“It is of the utmost important that the Department’s attorneys and investigators always work in a manner consistent with the highest professional standards, and this overall package will help ensure the integrity of the FISA process and protect against future abuses going forward,” Barr said.
But Barr’s support does not guarantee that Trump is on board. The president kept Congress guessing with a Thursday tweet that did not indicate how he would act. (more)
I hope Sens. Cruz, Scott and Gosar are all back in the Senate next week after their self quarantines.
Good. Let it die. Get a warrant the old fashioned way.
Exactly correct, DJ.
Good old fashioned police work will get the job done, if the police are intelligent and resourceful.
“the president told the Utah Republican that he does not support the House legislation. ” Ya think? Was he about to support the idea of putting get-out-of-jail-free “intent” language in the law? The President might have been born at night oh, but it wasn’t last night
But his AG does. Does Barr quit over this? That was the plan I guess to waste all this time.
Barr is and always ways a deep state creep and I mean he looks creepy, talks creepy and acts creepy. Odjebi Barr!!!
Absolutely agree with you; especially the last part 🙂
Sleight of hand: Look, over there – it’s a virus!
Fortunately, there are still some of us who can walk and chew gum at the same time. We will not let this get lost in the weeds.
70Million+ Americans want you to veto it, too!!
A shot across Bondo Barr’s bow? Let’s see some proof that a real investigation is taking place. I don’t buy this crap that they “need more time to dot the i’s and cross the t’s”. Devin Nunes hand delivered all the proof they needed neatly wrapped with a ribbon. Running out the clock.
Let it lapse Mr. President. This can never happen again.
“A shot across Bondo Barr’s bow? ”
Barr already publicly fired a shot across Trump’s bow. A return shot should be for the kill. I don’t see how Trump can give him another opportunity to take aim.
Notice how quickly Creepy porn Lawyer Avenatti was indicted, went to trial, and found guilty? Wow. Someone wanted him shut down. Pelosi, CNN?
Fitton said if Barr passed on easy charges against McCabe & Comey, why would he prosecute more difficult cases?
Veto until such time as Barr’s indictments have resulted in conviction and serious sentences handed down.
Only then review the proposed FISA “fixes”.
You don’t hear anything about them. But numerous surveys have indicated that the American people are more afraid of their own government than they are of terrorists or foreign powers.
I am .
“associated with the Freedom Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA)”
Freedom? What a load of horseh!t.
Uh… no. That was either a typo or Sundance’s sharp sarcasm cleverly inserted into the text for sharp readers to enjoy.
Otherwise it is the “Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act”
No, that was in the source article from The Hill. Jordain Carney, the reporter, wrote it that way. It was an eye-opener for me, too, but I think it was an erroneous conflation of the USA FREEDOM Act and the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. They’re related but quite distinct from each other.
I saw it in the source as well and wondered if it was conflated.
Regardless, it shows the ignorance of those reporting on this fiasco.
Thank you President Trump. Why sign for your own poison? Rinos are traitors.
So what’s the deal? The Deep State gets clean FISA renewal and Trump gets waning chance of Deep State indictments, a collapsed economy, and endless torment.
And you can bet more impeachment BS is ready and waiting.
Notice no Democrats are self quarantining. Fascists never take a break from seeking power.
With Brandon Van Grack from the Mueller CreepsOnAMission.com in charge of the FARA section at DOJ–and it’s already long history of collapsing FARA into FISA–the changes amount to NOTHING. It should be vetoed until people are prosecuted for the violations that happened already and eliminated any application of it with respect to Americans. There are multiple legal provisions that apply to prohibit lying to courts and making up charges against General Flynn, the President and others. They need to be enforced. New prohibitions don’t matter a whit when existing ones are not enforced.
Exactly, well said!
Keep up the good work!
Sidney –“New prohibitions don’t matter a whit when existing ones are not enforced.”
Case Closed. Will reopen case when Congress presents a cogent alternative that ensures no President, NSA Director or American will ever be the easy prey of FBI and DOJ Dirty Cops again. Book tours and CNN consultant jobs are not serious penalties either.
Mr President get some of your NYPD bros, deputize them and start mass arrests of current and former FIBs.
Wray is a Comey Communist.
“…until people are prosecuted…”
This is America. Get in line.
There have been two prosecutions of Deep-Staters:
Greg Craig, the Clinton/Castro/Obama/Ukraine lawyer who was charged with FARA-related perjury so Mueller /Weissman could pretend their investigation was bi-partisan. Craig was given a left-wing Nullifyin’ Jury, just like Roger Stone was given a left-wing Hangin’ Jury.
The other was James Wolfe, whose perjury rap was more coverup than conviction.
LikeLiked by 4 people
SMH.
Thank you Sidney. Dead on. Bongino always says it too: “you want to spy on Americans??? GET A TITLE-3 WARRANT.” Keep up the fight Sidney, and throw a punch for me.
No truer words, Sidney! I pray for General Flynn and you every day, and I cannot wait until his original law firm is also destroyed.
Best wishes to the Flynn family and you!
From my 40 plus years in law enforcement and vividly able to recall the JEdgar Hoover days, what would make any of even begin to think if it vetoed, they will simply stop? You don’t need a PhD in criminal psychology to figure these bastards out
Then I guess it boils down to who controls the secret police, not that we have one. Dems seem to understand that. Our side,not so much.
LikeLiked by 2 people
FISA and Corona – both viruses.
Sundance, I wonder if this is why the FIB is always quick to interject the term “lone wolf” when a domestic terrorist attack happens. It’s like SB, Pulse, Las Vegas, and so on. That just clicked in my mind…but maybe I’m just late to the party.
No such thing as lone wolves, there are in fact *known wolves*.
It’s IslamoMarxist propaganda.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I bed that PDJT will sign the bill once it passes.
Anyone want to take that bet?
It’s filthy. I still don’t understand why Trump simply hasn’t announced he’ll veto it. How many more years of playing footsie with these totalitarians? I sure hope Trump isn’t too nice to avoid going in for the kill.
dunno. If I had to guess I’d say he wants what Rand Paul wants and is still trying to accomplish that. It’s very tough getting through all the Republican opposition to the President.
FISA-enabled and enforced data collection always has been, is now, and always will be unconstitutional and therefore problematic, regardless of how it is tweaked around the edges. Why? Because there is no recourse for someone to fight for their 4th Amendment rights when the processes involved are shrouded in secrecy as part of the system. American citizens should be able to defend their right to privacy and themselves in open court, with full access to evidence held by the government. That is the crux of the problem. As long as the government can go to court and demand that the secrecy be maintained, the problem will remain.
You/we can thank the Communist criminal Buuuush cabal for the abominable unconstitutional “Patriotic Act”.
Don’t forget Congress. “Never let a serious crisis go to waste” when it is an opportunity for more government control, eh?
“negotiated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, supports the requests of AG Bill Barr”
Anyone still thinking Kevin McCarthy now out of the closet, possibly being the new speaker of the house. Will actually be any different than Pelosi or McConnell promoting the Swamp agenda against President Trump and the Deplorables? Doing the same thing expecting different results?
FISA and the FISC court is a JOKE!
Tom Fitton says they don’t even have hearings… have 36 applications a week … one (?) judge … hence, a rubber stamp. “Where do I sign”??
McCarthy was for this? Why!!!???
P.S. Fitton also asking for Hillary & Huma’s text messages. Hello!!?? Three years and nobody has those?
Anybody arrested today
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lawbreakers will continue to break laws until they are caught and jailed. It doesn’t matter how many times the laws are changed, they are lawbreakers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whether a House or Senate bill is presented to DJT it better not have any pork within. OINK!
