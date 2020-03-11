Judge Rejects Hunter Biden Attempt to Stall Deposition – Overall Case May Be Settled…

Hunter Biden had attempted to use his fear of coronavirus in his attempt to avoid a deposition in a paternity and child support lawsuit against him. However, Arkansas Judge Holly Meyer was having none of it. [Ruling and order pdf] The judge rejected all of the claims by Hunter Biden and told him to appear in court.

However, now that Hunter’s father, Joe Biden, is the presumptive Democrat nominee for president… it doesn’t come as a surprise to discover that early this morning a deal was reached to end the paternity and child support lawsuit.

Those who represent the interests of Joe and Hunter Biden have made a financial settlement agreement with lawyers for Ms. Lunden Alexis Roberts.

As soon as the DNC Club decided to rally around Joe Biden as their nominee, the issues around Hunter Biden and his refusal to pay child support became an issue. That’s why there is an agreement now to pay Ms. Lunden Roberts and Baby Roberts.