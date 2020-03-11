Judge Rejects Hunter Biden Attempt to Stall Deposition – Overall Case May Be Settled…

Posted on March 11, 2020 by

Hunter Biden had attempted to use his fear of coronavirus in his attempt to avoid a deposition in a paternity and child support lawsuit against him.  However, Arkansas Judge Holly Meyer was having none of it.  [Ruling and order pdf]  The judge rejected all of the claims by Hunter Biden and told him to appear in court.

However, now that Hunter’s father, Joe Biden, is the presumptive Democrat nominee for president… it doesn’t come as a surprise to discover that early this morning a deal was reached to end the paternity and child support lawsuit.

Those who represent the interests of Joe and Hunter Biden have made a financial settlement agreement with lawyers for Ms. Lunden Alexis Roberts.

[pdf link]

As soon as the DNC Club decided to rally around Joe Biden as their nominee, the issues around Hunter Biden and his refusal to pay child support became an issue.   That’s why there is an agreement now to pay Ms. Lunden Roberts and Baby Roberts.

This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Dem Hypocrisy, Election 2020, Joe Biden, Notorious Liars, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

170 Responses to Judge Rejects Hunter Biden Attempt to Stall Deposition – Overall Case May Be Settled…

Older Comments
  1. AnotherView says:
    March 11, 2020 at 7:19 pm

    Yesterday I read an article where a journalist called Biden “sleazy and dishonest.” The apple didn’t fall far from the tree since Hunter is not only sleazy and dishonest also, he’s a trashy deadbeat father trying to get out of his responsibility. I’m sure the child won’t be proud to carry the Biden name and lineage.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. paper doll says:
    March 11, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    Pulling down his incredibly lavish ill gotten gains and still trying to dead beat his own kid? What a bum.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. boomerbeth says:
    March 11, 2020 at 7:23 pm

    Quid pro quo joe threatened to withold aid on Jan 20 2021 if the Ukrainian foreign minister didn’t cover the child support & legal fees.

    In other words, US taxpayers continue to cover the Biden’s lifestyle.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
    March 11, 2020 at 7:29 pm

    My wife thinks his defense is legit. If anyone deserves to get CoronaVirus it’s Hunter Biden.
    #WhatsBidenHidin?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. j'accuse says:
    March 11, 2020 at 7:51 pm

    It’s not like he can ‘win’ the case rather than just delay the outcome. If the DNA test results say he’s the father then he is required to pay child support in accordance with guidelines of that state. I expect also the mother will get a custody order granting her full physical and legal custody given H. Biden hasn’t shown much of an interest in establishing a relationship with the baby.

    It really isn’t funny to a judge presiding over a paternity case and to establish child support that the father claims he can’t appear in court because he has, meanwhile, impregnated yet another woman and she needs his presence at the birth. It’s quite rude to make that excuse and just more proof that Hunter Biden has no interest in a child he fathered other than paying as little as possible

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. rustybritches says:
    March 11, 2020 at 7:51 pm

    I see that Ron Johnson just turned into a big coward and has put up with the sepenia to go after Biden and find out what happened there so they muct really think Loser Biden is going to be President and they are going to stuff all their crooked dealing under the rug like so many other things the congress does, Well there has to be a way to get rid of all these Rino’s and time to start looking for way to knock them all out. Dems Republicans and Rino’s
    Shame the hell on all of them

    Like

    Reply
  7. Doppler says:
    March 11, 2020 at 7:54 pm

    I can’t help but contrast what Hunter gets from his own Dad, and what he does for his own child. It’s all about Hunter, I guess.

    Also, Bill Clinton fathered an African American son out of wedlock long ago, and never acknowledged or helped him, if I recall correctly. The kid looked a lot like Bill, and, in the interview I saw, didn’t seem to want or expect much from him, though his mom who raised him was very poor.

    And that reminds me of the end of one of the Trump-Clinton debates in 2016, when asked if each could think of something nice to say about the other:

    Trump: She’s a fighter and I admire that.
    Clinton: He’s raised lovely children and that says a lot about a person.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s