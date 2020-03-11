Judge Rejects Hunter Biden Attempt to Stall Deposition – Overall Case May Be Settled…

Hunter Biden had attempted to use his fear of coronavirus in his attempt to avoid a deposition in a paternity and child support lawsuit against him. However, Arkansas Judge Holly Meyer was having none of it. [Ruling and order pdf] The judge rejected all of the claims by Hunter Biden and told him to appear in court.
However, now that Hunter’s father, Joe Biden, is the presumptive Democrat nominee for president… it doesn’t come as a surprise to discover that early this morning a deal was reached to end the paternity and child support lawsuit.
Those who represent the interests of Joe and Hunter Biden have made a financial settlement agreement with lawyers for Ms. Lunden Alexis Roberts.
As soon as the DNC Club decided to rally around Joe Biden as their nominee, the issues around Hunter Biden and his refusal to pay child support became an issue. That’s why there is an agreement now to pay Ms. Lunden Roberts and Baby Roberts.
Yesterday I read an article where a journalist called Biden “sleazy and dishonest.” The apple didn’t fall far from the tree since Hunter is not only sleazy and dishonest also, he’s a trashy deadbeat father trying to get out of his responsibility. I’m sure the child won’t be proud to carry the Biden name and lineage.
Pulling down his incredibly lavish ill gotten gains and still trying to dead beat his own kid? What a bum.
Quid pro quo joe threatened to withold aid on Jan 20 2021 if the Ukrainian foreign minister didn’t cover the child support & legal fees.
In other words, US taxpayers continue to cover the Biden’s lifestyle.
My wife thinks his defense is legit. If anyone deserves to get CoronaVirus it’s Hunter Biden.
#WhatsBidenHidin?
The salami
It’s not like he can ‘win’ the case rather than just delay the outcome. If the DNA test results say he’s the father then he is required to pay child support in accordance with guidelines of that state. I expect also the mother will get a custody order granting her full physical and legal custody given H. Biden hasn’t shown much of an interest in establishing a relationship with the baby.
It really isn’t funny to a judge presiding over a paternity case and to establish child support that the father claims he can’t appear in court because he has, meanwhile, impregnated yet another woman and she needs his presence at the birth. It’s quite rude to make that excuse and just more proof that Hunter Biden has no interest in a child he fathered other than paying as little as possible
I see that Ron Johnson just turned into a big coward and has put up with the sepenia to go after Biden and find out what happened there so they muct really think Loser Biden is going to be President and they are going to stuff all their crooked dealing under the rug like so many other things the congress does, Well there has to be a way to get rid of all these Rino’s and time to start looking for way to knock them all out. Dems Republicans and Rino’s
Shame the hell on all of them
I can’t help but contrast what Hunter gets from his own Dad, and what he does for his own child. It’s all about Hunter, I guess.
Also, Bill Clinton fathered an African American son out of wedlock long ago, and never acknowledged or helped him, if I recall correctly. The kid looked a lot like Bill, and, in the interview I saw, didn’t seem to want or expect much from him, though his mom who raised him was very poor.
And that reminds me of the end of one of the Trump-Clinton debates in 2016, when asked if each could think of something nice to say about the other:
Trump: She’s a fighter and I admire that.
Clinton: He’s raised lovely children and that says a lot about a person.
