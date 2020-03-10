Washington Post Outlines New Joe Biden Strategy To Win 2020 Election: “Hide”…

Most intellectually honest people have noted the leading Democrat front-runner for the DNC presidential nomination, 77-year-old Joe Biden, is slowly losing mental acuity. He might not have lost all his marbles, but there’s definitely a worsening hole in the bag.
As a direct result when Biden gives speeches he ends up speaking in what can best be described as jibberish.
Media covering for the loss of mental acuity have taken to calling the bouts of extreme jibberish “gaffes”; however, the scale and scope of the awkward word-salads has started to outpace the ability of the media to cover for them.
A plan of action, something more substantial, is going to be needed if the Democrats and their aligned media are going to successfully nominate a cognitively challenged candidate.
The Washington Post outlines the latest campaign strategy, which, one might think doesn’t exactly inspire a great deal of confidence. The Club solution: limit Biden’s visibility and stop him from talking.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Joe Biden cradles a delegate lead through the handful of primary states that will vote Tuesday, he has unleashed a rarely used weapon in what has become a two-man battle for the Democratic presidential nomination:
Brevity.
Biden’s event in St. Louis, framed by the Gateway Arch, clocked in at around seven minutes Saturday. A short time later, at a windswept event in Kansas City, people were streaming for their cars after Biden wrapped up in 12 minutes.
[…] Most voters who hear Biden’s stump speech are experiencing it for the first time and are thus unaware of the newly abbreviated nature of his remarks. (read more)
Just wait until Biden has to debate Trump. Is that going to be a popcorn event or what?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m thinking he will refuse to do it at all.
LikeLike
Biden will not debate Trump. They will ask for all kinds of conditions for the debate, and make scheduling impossible. The media will find a reason to blame PDT or the debate commission.
LikeLike
That was HRC’s 2016 strategy and it worked splendidly.
LikeLike
All he can promise is a third Obama term with all the same cabinet members and a old White Guy
LikeLike
Dem voters understand. They vote for a machine. Whose name is on the label on the machine this go ’round is not overly relevant. So long as their party is in power, the same rules are applied for the same end results. Biden, Clinton, BG, even Sanders…the machine is powerful.
Look to Trump. He, as an eminently powerful individual, is marginally powerful as the executive of our government. install a pliable replacement and you have a machine in control of damn near everything. Biden is the cracker, the vehicle for the cheese.
LikeLike
Don’t think that strategy is going to work too well too well if the DNC does manage to get the nomination away from Bernie…once debate season starts, Joe will not be able to hide from Donald Trump. The RNC better demand at least 3 or 4 full length debates, maybe 5 or 6!!
LikeLike
I just couldn’t Believe this last one, where he Endorsed Donald Trump. Hell, he the teleprompter right in front of him. No way they will allow him to debate President Trump. He will probably keep going right up to the convention and withdraw due to health and the delegates can decide on who they want.
LikeLike
The unknown factor is if Mr. Biden will actually be able to remember that he is suppose to be brief and succinct. I believe that most people that have spent much of their lifetime spouting off verbally find it difficult to “bite the tongue” and keep quiet – especially when provoked.
LikeLike
This reminds me of an old Star Trek episode called ‘Patterns of Force’ where the Nazi-like leader (who originally was a Federation observer that intervened in local politics) was drugged and made to look as if he was actually speaking when his pronouncements were recycled bits of past speeches.
Where’s Chauncey Gardiner when you need him?
DELENDA EST BIDEN!
LikeLike