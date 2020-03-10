President Trump Endorses Tommy Tuberville Over Jeff Sessions in Alabama Senate Race….

Good news.  President Trump has endorsed Tommy Tuberville over Jeff Sessions for the Alabama senate race.  This is a resounding message to Sessions showing just how badly his tenure at the DOJ is considered by President Trump:

Congratulations Tommy Tuberville.  Additionally, a recent poll today showed Tuberville leading Jeff Sessions by 12 points (52/40) in Alabama. [LINK]

5 Responses to President Trump Endorses Tommy Tuberville Over Jeff Sessions in Alabama Senate Race….

  1. Robert Smith says:
    March 10, 2020 at 10:49 pm

    Great, I’d rather not have Jeff Sessions show his face again in DC. Plus, a strong message to those who are playing games with various forms of “resist”!

  2. SoCal Patriot says:
    March 10, 2020 at 10:51 pm

    Thank goodness…Sessions put this country through hell.

  3. Redzone says:
    March 10, 2020 at 10:51 pm

    It’s all part of the master 4D chess plan….. NOT!

  4. felipe says:
    March 10, 2020 at 10:52 pm

    So, this means we can now categorically conclude that Jeff was not a double-secret white hat, right?

  5. Tall Texan says:
    March 10, 2020 at 10:53 pm

    I can’t wait for the trusty planners’ take on this latest.

