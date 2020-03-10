President Trump Endorses Tommy Tuberville Over Jeff Sessions in Alabama Senate Race….

Good news. President Trump has endorsed Tommy Tuberville over Jeff Sessions for the Alabama senate race. This is a resounding message to Sessions showing just how badly his tenure at the DOJ is considered by President Trump:
Congratulations Tommy Tuberville. Additionally, a recent poll today showed Tuberville leading Jeff Sessions by 12 points (52/40) in Alabama. [LINK]
Great, I’d rather not have Jeff Sessions show his face again in DC. Plus, a strong message to those who are playing games with various forms of “resist”!
Thank goodness…Sessions put this country through hell.
It’s all part of the master 4D chess plan….. NOT!
So, this means we can now categorically conclude that Jeff was not a double-secret white hat, right?
I can’t wait for the trusty planners’ take on this latest.
