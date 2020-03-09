White House Coronavirus Task Force Press Briefing – 5:30pm Livestream…

The media is attempting to initiate panic about the Coronavirus in 2020 the same way the media attempted to manufacture panic about an upcoming U.S. recession in 2019. The level of panic pushing is over-the-top ridiculous. Congress is now considering legislative action to include payments for people to stay home & expanded food stamp distribution.

Vice-President Mike Pence and the COVID-19 task force will be delivering the latest information via a press briefing at 5:30pm [Livestream Links Below]

WH Livestream Link – NBC Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link

The White House Coronavirus Task Force includes: Vice President Mike Pence; Ambassador Debbie Brix, White House Corona Virus Response Coordinator; Secretary Alex Azar, Department of Health and Human Services; Dr. Robert Redfield, Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr. Anne Schuchat, Principal Deputy Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr. Stephen Hahn, Commissioner of Food and Drugs, Food and Drug Administration; Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

