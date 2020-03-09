White House Coronavirus Task Force Press Briefing – 5:30pm Livestream…

The media is attempting to initiate panic about the Coronavirus in 2020 the same way the media attempted to manufacture panic about an upcoming U.S. recession in 2019. The level of panic pushing is over-the-top ridiculous. Congress is now considering legislative action to include payments for people to stay home & expanded food stamp distribution.
Vice-President Mike Pence and the COVID-19 task force will be delivering the latest information via a press briefing at 5:30pm [Livestream Links Below]
WH Livestream Link – NBC Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link
.
The White House Coronavirus Task Force includes: Vice President Mike Pence; Ambassador Debbie Brix, White House Corona Virus Response Coordinator; Secretary Alex Azar, Department of Health and Human Services; Dr. Robert Redfield, Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr. Anne Schuchat, Principal Deputy Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr. Stephen Hahn, Commissioner of Food and Drugs, Food and Drug Administration; Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
.
.
“Never let a crisis go to waste.” And if you don’t have a crisis, make one up.
Funny how Mexico, Southern Calif and Hawaii with warm sunny weather have little or no Covid-19 cases yet Seattle and New York seem to be the epicenter of US cases! It would appear that warm dry weather is a good deterrent to the virus. So, we have another benefit of global warming! LOL
The Fox Business channel is already pushing a federal bailout for businesses that are losing customers like cruise ships, airlines, and such. I hope that President Trump just says “NO’ on this idea.
That bailout is pocket change compared to the blackmail about to be attempted by Major Multi-Nationals coming back on shore, especially big tech, big AG, banks and big pharma.
Just like the fake crisis of 20008-09, they need to clear their books of bad investments. Except this time its bad overseas investments as well as legally entangling export agreements and licenses that need to be “fixed” to help these poor souls.
Bailouts might stabilize the stock market.
The same Fox Bus. channel just said the briefing is now scheduled for 6:00 p.m. eastern time, and that President Trump is expected to also be there.
Of course, President Trump is the most available and transparent president.
President Trump will steady the ship!
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
The Dems are going to have a field day this year. They are going to spend to their heart’s content all in the name of the corona virus.
Since January, 607 cases and 22 deaths in the US have been attributed to COVID-19, about 10 deaths per month.
Since November, 350,000 hospitalizations and over 20,000 deaths in the US have been attributed to the flu, about 4,000 deaths per month.
The one we are told to fear tells you the real motivation of this panic is not public health.
Don’t know what Pence will say but if one goes to the Johns Hopkins Dashboard linked below, you can see what is happening. Focus on Seattle area and secondarily NYC, Westchester and Nassau Counties.NY
https://www.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
If you have time, read this article from Aesop(beware salty language) about the current situation in Kirkland. WA. at the Life Care Center Hospital east of and near Seattle.
https://raconteurreport.blogspot.com/2020/03/embrace-suck.html
The second link in your post is no longer available but I live very close to the “epicenter” of the outbreak and I have many friends in EMS in the area. All of the Life Care Centers in this area are basically the final stop for elderly, seriously ill people, who do not want/are not able to go home on Hospice to die. They are understaffed and the level of care is known to be less than stellar (there may be some great, caring, compassionate people working there but they are NOT the majority). If the deaths associated with this particular facility were removed then the number of deaths (and therefore “THE SKY IS FALLING” panic) would be substantially reduced.
I wish an enterprising reporter would delve into how many people died at this particular facility in December, and during last year’s regular flu outbreak. I don’t think these numbers are out of the ordinary at all but the local MSM is covering this story as if it’s only a matter of time before we all contract COVID-19 and die a slow painful death!!
I’m NOT satisfied that Coronavirus isn’t a low grade bio weapon unleashed by the masters of the universe. There are BILLIONS at stake. The globalist and China would do anything to keep us on track- including kill a bunch of seniors.
Am I the only one here who thinks the New World Order is using this virus as a bio weapon against their enemy(people who oppose globalism)
What if… deep state is using this as a cover to get POTUS “sick”? It’s very interesting how many congressmen, etc came out today that the media is chomping on how close they were to POTUS.
I would not put anything past these evil creatures. They can’t take him down because God is protecting him to save our country.
POTUS is apparently doing this one.
Excuse my language, but F-ck China. Nothing good comes out of that godforsaken place…their appalling cruelty towards animals, lack of human rights, destruction of the environment, property and intellectual theft, etc.
The DOW would be over 30,000 right now if it wasn’t for those subhumans eating wild animals and spreading diseases.
John Roberts just said the meeting has been pushed off till 6:30pm
What are they going to do about people who refuse quarantine and go to social functions, deliberately exposing the public? Shouldn’t there be legal consequences?
22 dead from COVID-19 in the USA this year
20,000 dead from the Flu in the USA this year.
One instills fear and panic, one is a nuisance.
This whole thing is a big power play by the MSM and the opposition.
Hearing about a bump to 6:30 pm.
Here in NY Don Corleone Cuomo is playing this for all that it’s worth. He has declared an official state of emergency so I’m prepared for some really Gestapo like orders to start coming down from Albany.
Our radical left, Dem Commie Legislature has granted him some extraordinary powers so he can make NY even more of a hell hole than it already is.
By the way- to show you just how cynical the DemonRats truly are, and how much they really care about public health, the scumbags just implemented a BAN on plastic shopping bags in all our supermarkets and stores. Nothing like forcing people to use and re-use unsanitary cotton and cloth bags that can’t be washed during a phony “pandemic.”
Can’t believe that NY was once known as the Empire State. FUBAR.
