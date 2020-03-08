The Second Sunday of Lent 2020

Gospel Mt 17:1-9
Jesus took Peter, James, and John his brother, and led them up a high mountain by themselves.
And he was transfigured before them;
his face shone like the sun
and his clothes became white as light.
And behold, Moses and Elijah appeared to them, conversing with him.
Then Peter said to Jesus in reply, “Lord, it is good that we are here.
If you wish, I will make three tents here, one for you, one for Moses, and one for Elijah.”
While he was still speaking, behold, a bright cloud cast a shadow over them,
then from the cloud came a voice that said, “This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased; listen to him.”
When the disciples heard this, they fell prostrate and were very much afraid.
But Jesus came and touched them, saying, “Rise, and do not be afraid.”
And when the disciples raised their eyes, they saw no one else but Jesus alone.
As they were coming down from the mountain, Jesus charged them, “Do not tell the vision to anyone until the Son of Man has been raised from the dead.”
Amen 🙏
Our King of Kings! What amazing power and grace, thank you lord!
“These books…” as you say… are the Word of God:
2 Timothy 3:16 “All scripture is given by inspiration of God and is profitable…”
2 Peter 1:21 “For the prophecy came not in old time by the will of man: but holy men of God spake as they were moved by the Holy Spirit”.
Matthew 24:35 “”Heaven and earth shall pass away, but my words shall not pass away”.
Praise God for His living Word.🙌🏻😇🙏❤️
