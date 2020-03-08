Sunday Talks: Bernie Sanders -vs- George Stephanopoulos and The Club – Topic Michigan…

If you want to know what those inside the DNC Club are thinking watch one of the club insiders, George Stephanopoulos. In this interview Stephanopoulos tries to blur the lines between Biden and Bernie by saying their policies are identical. Nice trick.
Stephanopoulos asks Bernie when will he drop out; and if the senator will keep campaigning even after it becomes mathematically impossible to get to the convention with most delegates.
.
Michigan is a key state for the presidential primary contest between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. Michigan (125 delegates), Idaho (20), Mississippi (36), Missouri (68), North Dakota (14), and Washington State (89) all vote this upcoming Tuesday, March 10th.
Former Vice-President Joe Biden, an advocate for outsourcing U.S. jobs via corrupt trade deals, is hoping to leverage his phony pro-union bona-fides & crush Bernie Sanders in Michigan.
However, Bernie has a strong ground team in Michigan, understands the importance in delegate accumulation, and also knows it is critical to defeat the ‘unelectable‘ narrative the DNC Club has deployed against him.
Michigan is also critical for Bernie because his positions on Cuba have damaged his hopes in Florida (219 delegates) voting on March 17th.
If Bernie is going to mount a progressive charge against the power of the DNC apparatus he needs a strong outcome from working class voters in Michigan, Illinois (155) and Ohio (136 delegates). The primary contests in Illinois and Ohio are held on March 17th along with Florida.
Team Bernie needs a win or split decision in Michigan (125 delegates) and Washington State (89 delegates)… because Idaho (20), North Dakota (14), Missouri (68), and Mississippi (36), are far less favorable.
The importance of Michigan on March 10th, and the alignment of the professionally-black caucus behind Biden, appears to be why Bernie is ceding Mississippi in the south and cancelling trips.
The positive for Sanders is the DNC rule-changes that make every state proportional in delegate distribution. If Sanders can stay a close second in states he does not win and simultaneously expand large margins in the states he does win, then he has a viable path against the machine. However, this approach requires BIG wins in BIG delegate-rich states.
Essentially that’s Bernie’s delegate road-map to the convention:
(1) stay a close second place in the smaller states that he loses; and
(2) have big wins in the big states where he has larger networks.
The Club wants Bernie eliminated with extreme prejudice and they want it done now; much sooner than could organically be accomplished. The end goal as it currently appears is total capitulation by the Sanders campaign quickly; and all forces are being brought down upon the candidate to achieve that goal.
In many ways it makes sense for the Club to attempt this now as they will need the maximum amount of time available to heal wounds and herd the unwieldy Bernie coalition into the tent of Joe Biden. Capturing and controlling Sanders’ grassroots enthusiasm the Club needs to achieve their November objective is a very challenging task; and a DNC Convention battle against progressives is the worst case scenario. It simply cannot be allowed.
Everything is pointing to the Club’s intent to destroy Sanders between the Tuesday, March 10th primary races in Michigan (125 delegates), Idaho (20), Mississippi (36), Missouri (68), North Dakota (14), Washington State (89)…. and the March 17th primary races in Florida (219), Illinois (155) and Ohio (136 delegates).
The Club is pulling out all the stops -targeting the psychology of Bernie supporters- to get rid of Sanders via complete campaign capitulation between March 10th and March 17th. That puts the debate on March 15th as a key inflection point.
Since Bernie’s bone-headed praise of Cuban communism his support in Florida has dropped to a tenuous 12% total. That’s not a typo, that’s 12 percent total support for Bernie in Florida… and that is below the 15% threshold for any delegates. Fidel Sanders might do slightly better with Warren out of the race, but that same poll has Joe biden with over 60 percent of the Florida Democrat vote.
Polling less than the minimum proportional threshold, with 219 delegates at stake, in a two person race, portends the possibility of a crushing defeat is possible on March 17th.
The Club wants Bernie gone now, this month, and the Club has the planets aligned to do just that… Getting rid of Bernie also has the dual benefit of putting freshman activist and professional moonbat, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), back into a containment box.
Are both these old timers gonna go campaign in Washington state? 😱 if yes they aren’t listening to Dr Fauci
Bernie didn’t have the fight in him to go negative on Hillary and like doesn’t have it to go after Biden,
his surrogates do however ( like AOC).
will they fight to drag Bernie over the finish line?
remains to be seen.
Bernie is just like the old Soviet apparatchiks who went quietly to their hangings when the system no longer was pleased with them. It is the communist way and Bernie is a commie first, a Democrat Presidential candidate second.
Wait, Bernie just said nafta was a failure and cost people in Michigan lots of jobs. But wasn’t he also against getting rid of nafta when trump said he would? Bernie just accidentally gave trump a hi five
there is some overlap between their positions
Bacause they ARE, both “Nationalist/Populists, although one is LEFT, and one is Right.
The Uniparty has done everything they could, my whole life, to undermine N/P, from either direction.
I hope Bernie gets LOTS of airtime/facetime.
His criticisms of Bidens positions are pure GOLD, for the Trump campaign, as are his criticisms of NAFTA.
Biden will get the endorsement of Union leadership, but rank and file that don’t support PDJT, will support Bernie.
I hope he pulls it off, in Michigan and Ohio, and think he has a good chance.
There is really NO difference in policy positions, between Bernie and Biden.
Bernie is smartly pointing out his AUTHENTICITY; Biden goes where the political winds of the moment take him, Bernie took these same positions when they were tough to take.
I hope he hangs in there till the Convention, he is the gift that keeps on giving.
His adaption of Reagans eleventh commandment is not only admirable, but it helps PDJT that he is attacking Biden on POLICY, and not personal issues.
There are plenty of others questioning Bidens mental condition, and his corruption. Let Bernie stick with hammering Biden on policy, and consistency. He is GOLD, for PDJT!
Bernie is a nationalist, but not for America.
Sens. Bernie Sanders and Corey Booker voted ‘no’ on USMCA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I figured Bernie did. Lol. Thanks for confirming- trump will send bring that up if he ends up debating Bernie 💯
LOL, looks like the elementary school gymnasium is packed to its 150 person capacity. Bwahaha
I grew up in dearborn so I can say that. Heehee
More and more it seems Bernie is copying President Trump’s style, from this one re: the round table to having similar music, the Rolling Stones’, Village People’s songs, at his rallies. Somehow he has built a network of his Occupy, Antifa groups to bring out big crowds to create the similar visuals of huge outside crowds that we see at PDJT’s rallies.
Bernie might surprise everyone and intend to stay in it for the long haul.
They say that imitation is the most sincere form of flattery.
Bernie just needs to put his picture into Bloomberg’s political adds, because that is exactly what Mini-Mike was doing … plagiarizing President Trump’s 2016 adds and adding the democrat party socialist spin. Now that Mini-Mike is out Bernie can assume those very same adds.
Joe is stuck with Obama left overs.
I disagree with SD. the one thing George Snufalopogus got right was that the entire Democrat Filed was pitching the same free stuff message. The only difference, not covered by George, is that Bernie’s fascist-socialist stripes are the genuine article … down to their being a rich a elite running the show who will still pull the football at the last second to keep the masses hungry wanting more.
Bernie likes the money he makes from running for political office. Running for president is the top game for him. He intends to win some money, as to the election…that is second on his bucket list.
Its all about the cash…………
“Milwaukee will burn” -Bernie Bros
It will be interesting to see how Bernie plays his inevitable hand…
hello from macomb county, michigan.
everyone in my family is voting for Bernie on tuesday. the lawfare alliance must be opposed at every opportunity. [and trump doesn’t need our votes]
Overall, I have previously expressed opposition to “operation chaos”.
Lets get a brokered convention in Miwaukee, by,…any means neccesary?
Notice how George immediately marginalizes Tulsi by introducing Bernie as Joe Biden’s “last remaining opponent”.
Also note that the tape of Biden has been mis-leadingly altered, and cleaned up to remove the misspeak and bumbling.
They did that on our local newscast last night, also. I was waiting to laugh at Obiden but they edited that out. It is ridiculous the level of propaganda that passes as news these days.
Doesn’t matter. Its “out there”, and people are wise to the msm manipulation.2
Was Cankles looking in the mirror when she said that? Bet she is on the fewest Christmas card lists (if any).
Crooked Hillary doing what corruptocrats doe best, project themselves onto others.
Still in search of the elusive Hillary accomplishment.
She’s projecting.
I caught that clip… I’m just trying to assess her motives.
OBiden’s not up to the challenge so I don’t think it’s about consolidating the party after dispatching Bernie, however that goes down.
Maybe it’s all about staying in the political hunt to avoid any legal trouble but I’m not betting on the DOJ to mete out any justice.
What’s her angle?
Will she get back in the ring after a brokered convention? Get on a ticket as VP? Is she trying to humanize the Clinton brand (I also caught clips of her and Bill talking about the affair) to benefit Chelsea’s political ambitions?
After what she’s done and will apparently get away with (fingers crossed for Tom Fitton but I’m not betting on it), maybe she sees herself as invincible and just won’t leave the spotlight.
Has anyone ever TRIED dousing her with a bucket of water? Hey, you never know… it just might work.
Reading along, then laughed out loud.
Was it raining the day she collapsed into that secret service mobile during the NYC 9/11 event?
i can not stand george.i would rather pull out my toe nails then listen to that bufoon.
>>”In this interview Stephanopoulos tries to blur the lines between Biden and Bernie by saying their policies are identical.”
In terms of domestic policy that’s largely correct. The significant differences between the two are on foreign policy and trade. On those issues the communist Sanders is more pro-American than is the globalist-socialist Biden.
Decisions, decisions…
Vote for an old commie fraud who never worked a real job in his life and who’s policies will bankrupt the country and destroy it?
Or, vote for an old senile fraud who’d sell out the country to the highest bidder, be a puppet of the deep state and destroy the country at the same clip as Bernie?
It must be hard being a democrat, although not having a working brain kinda eases the decision dilemma
Obviously, the Democrats are trying hard to shut out Senator Sanders. But, they probably don’t really like Joe Biden as a candidate either, with his cognitive issues and exposed corruption. As a weak campaigner, he has a very low chance of beating President Trump.
A more likely outcome will be a series of “events” in which Super Delegates and “powers that be” find another candidate. But who will it be? Is Hilliary Clinton really a viable choice? or Michelle Obama? Conventional wisdom seems to say Michelle is not interested in the job.
There are two wings of the Democrat Party: Clinton and Obama. For the Obama wing, other likely “selections” might include Eric Holder, Rahm Emanuel, John Kerry, or possibly even Chris Matthews.
For the Clinton wing: Terry McCauliffe and George Stephanopoulos could be possibilities.
What do other Treepers think?
I can’t help thinking she wants another shot… and I’m seeing her name brought up more and more frequently, in general.
If they assume she’s as popular now as she was in 2016, why wouldn’t they run her again? If Michelle intends to wisely sit this one out, who better than the Wicked Witch of DC to take on their greatest foe?
Biden has been doing alot of “me too” as far as his stated positions on issues, so at least rhetorically he and Fidel Sanders are alot alike.
Sanders has already won.
Politics and policy have the same root, for a reason.
Most people, when discussing politics, focus on PERSONALITY, which is a mistake, IMHO.
Tweets, and demeanor don’t MATTER.
WHAT are the POLICIES the Candidate is advocating, and does he/she REALLY mean it,, or are they pandering.
So, “personality” DOES become important, in terms of detirminig AUTHENTICITY.
Hence, Bernie is rightly, IMHO hitting Biden in terms of AUTHENTICITY, in his attacks on Joe.
Bernie really WILL try to enact GND, for instance, while Joe will only do so, to the point that it is politically expedient.
Go, Bernie, GO! Stay in as long as possible, hopefully to the convention, if not beyond!
Ideally, either way we get the debate BOTH bases have been clamoring for;
Conmunism vs. Capitalism, Leftist N/P vs. Rightist N/P, and the Uniparty b.s. relegated to the sidelines.
On with the show!
Very true!
AOC needs to campaign in Florida if she wants to be NY Senator AOC!!
Funny how everything comes back to hard work, loyalty commitment and faith!!!
Democrats and the dark art of projection:
The presidential candidate who actually “colluded with the Russians” for years, including during the 2016 election, feigns innocence while her party accuses the other candidate – utterly without evidence – of selling out America to Vladimir Putin.
In psychology, projection is just one of many defense mechanisms people unconsciously employ to avoid facing uncomfortable feelings within themselves – by ascribing these unpleasant qualities to another person.
But in today’s political and cultural battles, projection is a tactic of all-out warfare.
What the Left/Dims and their MainStreamMob are doing to old addlepated Joe and their voters is actually cruel.
Definition of fraud – noun
a: deceit, trickery
specifically : intentional perversion of truth in order to induce another to part with something of value or to surrender a legal right
b: an act of deceiving or misrepresenting : trick
2a: a person who is not what he or she pretends to be : impostor
also : one who defrauds : cheat
b: one that is not what it seems or is represented to be
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/fraud
Comments to the tweet …wow
The US is really going off the deep end. Both parties are really in trouble. We are heading into uncharted waters.
Sanders says beware the Deep State:
Sen. Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday results: “One of the things I was kind of not surprised by was the power of the establishment to force Amy Klobuchar, who had worked so hard, Pete Buttigieg who had really worked extremely hard as well out of the race.” https://t.co/FMsEFyFDY3 pic.twitter.com/9C5lLFJCR5
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 8, 2020
Any working class voters who would vote for any Democrat are too stupid to be allowed to vote. Especially after the last three years of MAGA. I’ve lived my entire working life during the managed decline of America’s blue collar strangulation brought about by globalist machinations. These morons deserve the crap they get from Democrat rule, but the rest of us don’t.
just saw over on TGP that the dnc has again changed the debate rules.for the arizona debate the candidates will be seated not standing at podiums.guess obidens going down faster then we thought.
An exit by Bernie will muzzle “professional moonbat,” AOC?
Where can I sign up to do THAT?
In 1972, George McGovern chose Thomas Eagleton as his running mate.
Eagleton had been hospitalized for mental disorders, which was hidden from the public.
19 days later, Eagleton’s nomination was withdrawn because his doctor advised McGovern that that Eagleton could endanger the country if he were to become president.
Biden’s feeble mental state would endanger the country. Everyone knows that. But there isn’t a Democrat left that is honorable enough to say it. Say what you want about McGovern, but he at least put the country first, doing what was right even though he knew his campaign would never recover if he did. McGovern went on to lose 49 states.
I’m sure Mini-Mike will make a nice $1 billion gift to Bernie to convince him to retire to a nice southern French villa.
This may be the year the Democrat candidate tacks left after being nominated. Sleepy Joe needs the Bernie Bros more than he needs the mushy middle.
Rush had a caller on Friday who announced himself as a conservative, then went into a Crazy Bernie-type rant against the rich. Such people are common, and often single-issue voters.
For example, if Ann Coulter is right, people who voted for the southern border wall elected Trump.
