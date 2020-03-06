Attorney General Bill Barr Responds to Federal Judge Who Questioned His Credibility…

Yesterday Federal Judge Reggie Walton questioned the credibility and truthfulness of Attorney General Bill Barr. [SEE HERE] Today AG Barr responded:
PRETTY NIFTY TAKE DOWN OF THIS UPPITY JUDGE
👍👍
Lt.,
Yup, t’was a take down by DOJ and their PR people. Below’s the Court Order in .pdf that SD provided us here yesterday. Jump to the end few sentences to avoid pages of legalese. You’ll see unequivocally that the Judge orders DOJ to produce the unredacted doc’s for him to take an in-private look-see.
The PR response above gives DOJ’s position that his look-see was still being pondered by the judge. Not. That horse left the barn bro Barr and u know it, da Judge ain’t pondering didly, he ordered this stuff to be produced.
And note the back hand, how the DOJ press release above starts out with the acceptable, but not really nice, deliberately, for something going out to the press, “a district court (no caps, no name, slap#1)…..whether it should review the unredacted…” slap#2). “Whether it should” my ass, it was ordered.
This one is headed upstairs, Barr will win, GJ stuff released in only ltd situ’s, we all know. RINO judge, only worked as a lawyer 6 years and been sitting on his ass for 40 years, IMHO for how hard they work as opposed to hard most people and lawyers must. Appointed by Reagan and ‘ol Bush to two local DC benches for 20 ys, and then by baby Bush to the Fed bench, and pooped on them ever since. But, he’s going to lose this one.
DOJ willl prevail on GJ grounds, and the App Ct for DC is one of the most favorable for a Rep administration, surprise, surprise. If you believe in pedigree, the Fed Appellate Court of DC of the total 16 currently sitting, Obama 5; Clinton 2; Carter 1; Reagan 4,OldBush 2, BabyBush1,Trump 2.
https://ecf.dcd.uscourts.gov/cgi-bin/show_public_doc?2019cv0810-111
Co-Vid 19 and the election have taken over the news cycle. All of these matters seem like distant memories that will pass silently into the dust bin of our nations history.
All by design… and that is strangely accurate.
Mixed argument.
Obliterate one argument by confusing it with two separate arguments.
Crafty.
AG Barr has made a powerful and appropriate response to a totally inappropriate professional rebuke by an obviously politically biased fed judge. Good job here AG Barr and the team . Now lets see you go after the swamp creatures with the same zeal-the army of creatures who tried to take down the president.
Nice.
Barr sidesteps personal direct knowledge of the redactions, yet speaks loudly of the honor of the DOJ. I would be counting my spoons at this point.
The DOJ statement does not say AG Barr has no direct knowledge of the redactions, just that he was not personally involved in making the redactions. We can be sure, however, that he knows exactly what is redacted.
I have questions. By what authority does this judge demand disclosure of it? Does he even have the security clearance to see it? He sounds like a PelosSchumer to me.
Bruce Ohr still has a job.
I read it a bit differently. When Barr defends the acts of the corrupt Mueller team and says “career attorneys blah blah blah,” that tells me the Judge is right NOT to trust the redactions and demand to see the unredacted version.
This is not written by Bill Barr. It is written by department spokesperson. It claims Barr did not review the redactions and further, Barr did not write this. That makes it double safe if any redactions are found to be in “error”. Barr can deny and say he relied on career department people.
The problem with the FBI and DOJ was career department people.
This is cover up.
Attorneys defending attorneys based on some convoluted belief (nah, NEED to plant the seed) that being an attorney suddenly makes one well, above suspicion and beyond reproach!
Imagine that…
I think that we can agree that the Mueller team and their bureaucratic cohorts were not interested in the truth but developing a document that supported their desired result.
Seems kind of a brush-off to see what Walton might respond with.
I still think Barr might respond saying it can’t be released yet until his review of FISA issues is over.
“Until his review of FISA issues is over” is thin Gruel code to message “shut up and leave the premises”.
FISA criminals have been exposed and the criminals continue to ply the day jobs as TV bloviator and Tweet profound messages. Barr continues to play out the time until the Fall election.
seems barr is telling the judge what to expect when he gets the material, which is nothing. and then the judge looks like the hack he is.
So it’s on them, attributable to somebody else speaking for them? Sheesh, lawyers. This will be interesting (but infuriating to those if us who have to apply common sense in our lives).
“There is no basis to question the work or good faith of these career department lawyers”
Queue up hysterical laughter.
@John Casper: That was my first thought as well. Trust the lawyers. They have made a career of this…
@John Casper: That was my first thought as well. Trust the lawyers. They have made a career of this…
That sentence deserves the caps lock:
/SARC !!!
Career lawyers almost have to be dems.
Funny that, in the swamp there is no ideology as democrat/republican… they all worship the one thing they crave the most.
Power over people’s lives, which is domination. Sick, isn’t it?
I thought FISA abuse by senior and career staff was the basis.
I wonder if any of these career DOJ Attorneys were the same who handled the Flynn case or the Stone case or the Manafort case??
Speaking of credibility, how’s the credibility coming on these things??
1) Uranium One – No Crimes, No Indictments
2) Hammer 47 Hard Drives – No Crimes, No Indictments
3) Anwan Brothers – No Crimes, No Indictments
4) HRC Unsecured Server & 33K Emails – No Crimes, No Indictments
5) Wiener Laptop Email Contents – No Crimes, No Indictments (outside Wiener)
6) DNC Server Hack – Alleged Crime, No Indictments
7) Seth Rich murder – No arrests
8) Fake Dossier and fraud on FISA Court 4 times – No Crimes, No Indictments
9) Years of FISA Abuse – No Crimes, No Indictments
10) Years of FIB Contractor Abuse – No Crimes, No Indictments
11) Carter Page FISA Leak – No Crime for Leaking (just one count lying)
12) Numerous other Classified Leaks – No Crimes, No Indictments
13) Numerous referrals to DOJ – No Crimes, No Indictments
14) Numerous Agents violating policy – No Crimes, No Indictments
15) Ukraine WB fraud – No Crimes, No Indictments
16) Impeachment Fraud and made up narrative by House Leader – No Crimes, No Indictments
17) Ukraine Money Laundering – No Crimes, No Indictments
18) Epstein – No Crimes, No indictments
The loss of credibility is in-your-face obvious. Everyone involved in these scandals should be prosecuted. If they somehow are not convicted, they should all be stationed in an appropriate location, e.g., Antarctica (Alaska is too good for them).
Re: #4. Heard today that HRC will be deposed by Tom Fitton regarding illegal server as a result of FOIA action. If I heard him correctly, deposition should occur within 75 days and he (Tom Fitton) mentioned that the existence of the illegal server was discovered during the Benghazi hearings. Wasn’t he of the perpetual purple tie part of those hearings? Did anyone else hear about this? Tom Fitton & Greg Jarrett were interviewed about it on Hannity’s radio show today. I thought it was huge news but maybe the wax buildup in my ears is affecting my IQ?
It was news a day or two ago.
So it’s no big deal apparently. Huh.
So it’s no big deal then. Huh. I thought it sounded like a fairly positive step in the right direction.
Excellent list, Bogey. Maybe add
) Years of exculpatory evidence withheld.
) Years of altered 302s.
) Years of malice aforethought.
“there is no basis to question the work of good faith of any of these career Department Lawyers”
thanks bill barr…I will know have to spent about a week deep cleaning my keyboard a monitor….It’s a disaster.
why do I have this gut feeling that walton wants a little more than just “in camera” independent arbitrator examination of the unredacted documents?
and why NOW? Somethings cooking…what has provoked Walton to order a review only now?
could it be something much more related to the FISC judges needing to make absolutely sure that they come out looking like roses…
FISA renewal coming up in congress…silly me…of course this is what this is about.
last hour, make a show….force Barr to play ball…find the dirt on his institution and make him comply to tone things down. renew the FISA..everyone goes home tonight..
yeah…I’m not stupid…
The Democrats and their allies in the media are still trying to get an official okey-dokey to start pushing the Grand Jury (innuendo) portion of the Mueller Report (which they already have, or they wouldn’t know enough about it to keep trying).
So that’s a hard “no you can’t see the unredacted report” to the judge from AG Barr
Never let a good distraction go to waste.
Yes, this is what I’m thinking too. I feel like I am watching a play put on for our benefit.
This all comes down to – who do you believe is working for the American people, AG Barr or Federal Judge Reggie Walton. I believe Walton is seeking to help the Deep State, but then again I see Barr doing the same.
double bingo…trust your instincts….you are more likely to be correct in this than any other plausible occam.
At this point, it is possible they want to discredit Barr ahead of Durham indictments.
its in the “best interests” of everyone involved, congress, gang of 8, IC, cybercom, private tech corps, wall street and bankers, military industrial complex, HRC/Obama and camp, DOJ, FBI, AND the FISC , and a global collection of “users” that the durham investigations (and any other investigations that will lead to a harder look) just stop asap..finite…..there is a renewal taking place soon….that’s the gold ring ….it sets a diamond cluster on top.
walton is on a mission….and so is barr…but those things have nothing to do with the gold ring….this is re-arranging deck chairs and playing violins.
it’s up to US NOW…It’s really always been up to US…
we are the dark knight…
we are looking at the wrong people to solve this problem….the gold ring establishes its power because there is nothing that compares to its power….it’s the existent threat to everything that you care about…in the hand”s of the few, who will complete the circle….
our future …and generations that follow will depend upon what WE DO right now.
we have a narrow window right now to capture that ring and destroy it.
Now is the time for that battle…waiting will almost guarantee all that matters is lost.
yes, it is that dire.
It should be noted that every person Barr mentioned worked for him.
the 6e material is what walton wants. he isn’t asking (or even if does, it will never pass muster) for 6e redaction TO THE PUBLIC…sorry buzzfeed..read the constitution..what’s left of it anyway.
nope…walton wants to see it for himself….”in camera” in the SKIF…make mental notes…and then make a call to BARR…uh yeah…lets me make some things clear… AND I cannot be tempted to allow any risk that the full truth about FISA abuse and your corrupt institutions have committed of the years…and this isn’t just me at FISC stating this..this country needs the highest level of vigilance for national security spying….more than ever…we can work out some reforms …but we cannot allow this to go on any more…congress will need to renew the powers in a few days, and you need to understand the risk of those officials ..because the people will eat them alive if you make fools of them..
here is something useful for you to think about..now that I KNOW..and have informed the public that I KNOW…and that I HAVE READ all the dirty secrets…I will make public statement, backing you up and we will sell this as otherwise some minor tweaks need to happen…but noone goes to jail…no need for any more grand jury crap…this ends today..okay…just shut it all down.
I’m retired…you’re retired..(I mean come’on man you really are retired…) so you and I take the hit on this and go have some beers later this month and celebrate we saved the country from chaos…because that is what this is…chaos….
just make some reforms…maybe fire some people that are irritating…(read: let them retire with full pay or transfer to another office)…I’ll back you up if you do this…and we can work for a better outcome than chaos.
barr: sounds reasonable….btw, can you do me a favor and not be so incendiary in the public side of this.? some of the patriots around here are starting to take you a little too serious and that might make your life uncomfortable…capiche.
walton: now now….lets not forget how this entire thing got started..settle down junior….I still tackle grown men in my spare time for fun.
LikeLike
The IC has had 22 years of NSA abuse with no prosecutions. The IC has spent 50 billion plus dollars, year over year to fund allot of FISA abuse without the ability to self correct.
I can not talk for the rest of the voters, but I am ready to see the FISA Act and NSA to be removed. And, to revert to our constitution.
In the early days of anti-biotics research, medications were developed that killed infections but unnecessarily damaged the patients body. Later, we began to understand that the cure can be worse than the treatment. Overtime, we stopped using the crude versions of these early anti-biotics.
I believe we have reached the point of addressing the usefulness of the IC. It’s time to find a better version, one without the early crude methods or side effects seen with the IC.
those are not side effects…bugs..they are features.
the IC isn’t interested in making any healthy….it’s not the mission.
the mission is to use information that is private and then to use it for all manner of self enrichment.
casualties do not even make it to the radar.
casualties are expected should they get in the way of the mission.
you are either in the club and a collector and super user….or you are the target…this is how this must be described…because that is the reality.
when you take it to its eventual inevitable ends, the technocrats will have achieved a separate society that will have the power of influence and control over every single important and decisions that are important…we will live in a world where THE ORDER will determine how our lives are controlled….in every single aspect.
I think of it in these terms. alien super race occupation….you never really know they exist…because you just can’t even complemplate the technology….so it goes with the secret spying apparatus and what it actually achieves..it shifts power to the most genius level coordination among very powerful people…..it’s basically the same outcome.
ordinary people can’t prove it, because we are unaware of its power and scope…we just feel the effects.
this is what is playing out right now…some are feeling the effects of this power…the president of the united states. It is showing it effects..how it can become very powerful to influence sentiment. We call it money..and it is that..but it is the acquisition of private information…and also using the same apparatus to infect the network with false and misleading information…
first you collect everything you want about a person…or persons…
and then you twist up and invent information to reinforce why changes must be performed by ordinary people.
in many ways this is very much like how a virus works…it learns the tiny hidden secrets of the body…find a way to steal information..and then bonds with it and exchanges it own information, fooling the body into re-creating the virus…do it correctly and the body recovers, but the virus is now very much still alive…ready to infect the next host…crude analogy…but very similar to the predictable trajectory of the evolution of the sypying apparatus.
the real difference is that the state is asking us that this is for our own good…that we need to walk into the fire…willingly…that we will come out of it stronger and invisible to other threats..
this is the devil’s gimmick…..it’s slight and subtle..but make no doubt…it is very powerful….
we have wicked men and women who do not respect that the devil exists..they have been inspired by the most powerful angel that god ever created, who is right now in domain…..making his play and inspiring men and women to carry out his plans. with simple greed and sloth as the method.
Too bad he won’t stand up and arrest the DOJ crooks already.
The zeal to see the unredacted report means there are some small bombs in there concocted by the Mueller team, first the department attorneys wanting it released, then the Democrats then this judge.
Barr asserts that he has nothing to do with the actual review conducted and the redactions imposed, he just assessed and presented the findings.
He is laughing his head, damning with faint praise when he says the Department attorneys acted in good faith, ditto the career attorneys.
He has carefully preserved his distance from the original perpetrators and also from the reviewers allowing him the ability to be and state he was acting independently and in good faith.
–
My take on Barr is that he is a good cop.
He had to work in the swamp all his life but that does not mean he has to agree with it.
On the other hand there is no value in taking down the whole institution for the presence of the bad cops.
There will always be good and bad cops and boundaries they do not cross.
You do not dob your partner on for accepting a free coffee or MacDonald’s.
The bad cops have gone too far.
Far too far, there need to be repercussions and redrawing of the lines.
Putting in place precautions to stop this happening again.
Barr with his laid back manner and Cheshire smile is the most dangerous adversary for the swamp we will ever see.
Don’t stop knocking him, would hate to see the other side estimate him.
Typical corrupt DOJ circle the wagons. Trust the career lawyers who cover for each other. This is why no one has been indicted and why no one will be indicted. It’s all a club and we ain’t in it. Sessions trusted the club and what did we get? Nothing. Barr is no better.
seems to me he politely called the judge a liar.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions trusted the club No Sessions was part of the club.
See the glowing endorsement he is getting from Trump for the truth.
Sessions trusted the career lawyers in the DOJ, including Rosenstein. His excuse was that the career lawyers said he had to recuse, and he did. Yes, he w
as part of the swamp, but like Barr, he used the career DOJ lawyers as his cover.
No.
Big question for me is what’s in the 6e material? I support the secrecy of the grand jury. I also do not object to a sitting judge looking at it. I have an issue if the buzzfeed counsel sees it. I bet Weissman has already shared the full report with Nancy, Jerry and Adam. I’ll see how this pans out. I have almost no trust in the career DOJ lawyers. They have earned my distrust.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To help your distrust along. I am convinced that we will not see real corrections or removal of the unconstitutional FISA Act. And, that no-one connected with the Carter Page warrant will be prosecuted in any meaningful way.
“There is no basis to question the work or good faith of any these career department lawyers.” 🤣
Yeah there is Mr. AG. I hope the judge continues to demands the unredacted report for review to see what should be released under the terms of the FOIA. Otherwise we have no judicial oversight in this country. I can understand to an extent Barr trying to protect the turf of the DOJ, but he shouldn’t vouch for other agencies. How would he know whether lawyers from other agencies acted in good faith or were so skilled and knowledgeable in the FOIA?
LikeLiked by 2 people
There are no good guys in this altercation. But one of them is trying to make this all go away, while the other is trying to bury the president.
No thanks to this Judge getting to review the unredacted report.
At this point it’s almost comical reading such a statement.
Dear Judge,
You’re crooked. So are the guys that reviewed the report. None of us really know if our crooked agendas are aligned. But in this instance, you’re motive for doing things to harm the president interfere with our plans to manipulate the Public.
Therefore, go pound sand. See you at the beach, friend.
AG Bondo Barr
“Dear Judge,
You’re crooked. So are the guys that reviewed the report. None of us really know if our crooked agendas are aligned. But in this instance, you’re motive for doing things to harm the president interfere with our plans to manipulate the Public, while harming the President too.
Therefore, go pound sand. See you at the beach, friend.
AG Bondo Barr
FIFY as the two would go hand in hand ya know!
something to watch closely for: Steve McIntrye and “Fool Nelson” (both very close analysts of Mueller/Steele/FBI issues) are saying that they have made a major discovery about the PSS (“primary sub-source”) of the Steele dossier!! Quite possibly the identity of the PSS, or else, at least, some important information about PSS. Alas, they are also saying it is so big that they will not announce it on Twitter…. presumably that means they are considering options for an article or how to attain maximum impact — maybe Sundance and they will join forces for a major series here at CTH !!
End of round 1 of a multi round fight went like this:
Barr tells Reggie:
(1) Reggie, you got your facts wrong.
(2) Mueller, not Barr, made the redactions to the Mueller report. Mueller made the redactions in response to FOIA requests he, Mueller, had received.
(3) So, if you’ve got heartburn about a redacted Mueller report, your bitch is with Mueller, Reggie, not with Barr.
(4) Get your facts straight first, Reggie, then come back and we’ll talk some more.
End of round 1 discussion.
Love this approach by Barr, i.e., sic ole swampster Reggie onto swampster Mueller.
Round 2 should be fun.
My first feeling was Barr is using the credibility of deep state against itself, like “it was YOUR people who reviewed and approved the redactions, so if you question their credibility then you concede the people who orchestrated and performed the witch hunt lacked the credibility to lead an honest investigation”. Now if lying media starts supporting Walton in questioning the redactions they will be questioning credibility of their heroes on the Weismann gang.
If Bill Barr and that Wray guy were not on the take like Comey, Lynch, Holder, and Mueller, we would not have malware. For decades malware was created by the CIA to spy on our potential enemies, but that is being used now to spy on us for economic/political purposes.
I don’t care who wrote it at the DOJ.
I’ve lost confidence in AG Barr.
After reading those comments that slam AG Barr, and praise the judge. know this. The target is the President and his campaign, Attacking Barr is the route to that objective.
It’s all good, and I ain’t no ways tarred of winnin yet!
“The top DoJ coup plotters colluded with the Russian Witch Hunt Smear Team coup plotters to redact some text and I had nothing to do with it, but we trust the coup plotters fully so there!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barr is a black hat, a career criminal, a moat to protect his co conspirators from prosecution, beginning with the bush & kkklinton krime families.
“
One of his oldest & endearing friends is .. “HOLIER THAN THOU” POPE COMEY.
And therein is the extrcation of barr from the
And therein is the extrication of Barr from the Mueller Report.
The judge missed the mark, the DOJ, not Barr is the mark
So would these “career lawyers” be the same ones who committed the FISA abuses and/or participated in the coup against the President or illegally spied on the Trump campaign??
Honor is not to be won. It is only not to be lost.
– Author Schopenhauer
The DOJ has lost its honor. The FBI has lost its honor. The CIA has lost its honor. All of it. Period. Full stop. This is not even debatable anymore.
the spy powers they wield do not require them to have any honor…we are well beyond honorable or self-discipline or ethics or morally…
we are in a technocrat era where legal and social norms are fluid and flexible bent around the mission: to gain power and control and influence using any means necessary.
now that they have established the means…none of the things you and I find worthy of respecting are considered..in all ways, having these normal ordinary natural rights are a direct threat to these spy powers and the people behind it.
that is what the battle boils down to.
not if the power will be allowed to exist in secret and unchecked…that is already the situation….
the battle is decided based on what WE THE PEOPLE will do about it.
we are asking the wrong people and the wrong institutions to solve this problem…
they have protected KING POWERS/POLICE STATE POWERS…
what WE DO against that and to take it down will decide how terrible OUR SITUATION becomes.
