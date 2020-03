U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams appeared for an interview this afternoon to discuss the coronavirus along with ongoing efforts by the administration to address illnesses and continue proactive containment. [COVID-19 Website Here]

General Adams emphasizes “keeping things in perspective” and apply common sense approaches that everyone should follow: Wash hands frequently; cover your cough; clean household surfaces with disinfectant, and maintain good personal hygiene standards.

I also shared that the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions are proving most at risk for hospitalization and for death from #Coronavirus. Most young & healthy people get only mild illness- but if you are in a higher risk group, be extra cautious w/ hand hygiene! — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) March 5, 2020