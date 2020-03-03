Super Tuesday Vote Results – Open Discussion Thread – Polls Begin Closing 7:00pm EST

Today is Super Tuesday where 14 states and two territories vote in the presidential primary. Polls begin closing at 7 p.m. Eastern, in Vermont, Virginia and parts of Alabama. The first state call of the night for Democrats will probably be Vermont; the home-state for Senator Bernie Sanders. Massachusetts closes at 8pm, will Warren hold her home-state?
The media will follow the Club rules on election day reporting. Results favorable to Joe Biden or ‘Never Bernie’ will be released first and emphasized. Results favorable to Bernie Sanders will be delayed and downplayed. This is also the first set of ballots that will include Mini-mike Bloomberg. The narrative coming out of this evening is critical.
♦ Vermont (16 delegates), polls close 7pm ET – ♦ Virginia (99 delegates) polls close at 7pm ET – ♦ North Carolina (110 delegates) polls close 7:30pm ET – ♦ Alabama (52 delegates), most polls close 8pm ET – ♦ Maine (24 delegates), polls close 8pm ET – ♦ Massachusetts (91 delegates), polls close 8pm ET – ♦ Oklahoma (37 delegates), polls close 8pm ET – ♦ Tennessee (64 delegates), polls close 8pm ET – ♦ Texas (228 delegates), polls close 8pm ET – ♦ Arkansas (31 delegates), polls close 8:30pm ET – ♦ Colorado (67 delegates), polls close 9pm ET – ♦ Minnesota (75 delegates), polls close 9pm ET – ♦ Utah (29 delegates), polls close at 10pm ET – and ♦ California (415 delegates), polls close 11pm ET.
Stupid Tuesday is something I can wholeheartedly avoid.
You mean Super Thursday, right?
😂Joe Biden still thinks it’s Thursday.🤦🏻♀️
Super Tuesday happens on the first Thursday of March in the presidential election cycle.
💁🏻♀️Maybe if it’s Tuesday it’s Belgium. Remember that old Bob Hope movie 😂
Who’s thirsty?
Got any Grey Goose 💁🏻♀️
Have been so much looking forward to this thread. Love reading treehouse reactions and speculations on how the Dems will self-destruct. Voted in MA for a candidate with the guts to put Trump on her campaign literature. LOVE VOTING!
When Democrats win Americans lose
Let the s**t show begin!
Joe Biden staring in The Man With The Incredibly Shrinking Brain. If he gets the Democrats nomination will he even remember the next day?
Cheers Mary,
I too thoroughly enjoy the CTH threads.
It is the only place I know of that gives one accurate and intelligent unbiased reporting.
CTH supporters really are the best.
My two cents worth is that Bernie will over perform.
We on the Right despise our “ leaders” Those on the Left do too. Sanders all the way, until he is “ knee capped “
Seriously Bloomberg a mega Billionaire, ex Republican is not someone disaffected socialists will vote for.
LOL Joe Biden is now 60 cents on PredictIt to Bernie’s 40.
Unbelievable. They’re going with Creepy Joe! LOL
Wow that was some fast counting in Virginia like 1 min. post close
Deep state gonna deep state.
and it is pretty deep
Time to see if Operation Chaos paid off.
So VA in an instant WIN for Biden .. but VT for Bernie is not.
Oh Goodie!! Super Tuesday guide: The states, the stakes, who’s in contention and more
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/super-tuesday-states
