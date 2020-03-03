Super Tuesday Vote Results – Open Discussion Thread – Polls Begin Closing 7:00pm EST

Today is Super Tuesday where 14 states and two territories vote in the presidential primary. Polls begin closing at 7 p.m. Eastern, in Vermont, Virginia and parts of Alabama. The first state call of the night for Democrats will probably be Vermont; the home-state for Senator Bernie Sanders. Massachusetts closes at 8pm, will Warren hold her home-state?

The media will follow the Club rules on election day reporting. Results favorable to Joe Biden or ‘Never Bernie’ will be released first and emphasized. Results favorable to Bernie Sanders will be delayed and downplayed. This is also the first set of ballots that will include Mini-mike Bloomberg. The narrative coming out of this evening is critical.

♦ Vermont (16 delegates), polls close 7pm ET – ♦ Virginia (99 delegates) polls close at 7pm ET – ♦ North Carolina (110 delegates) polls close 7:30pm ET – ♦ Alabama (52 delegates), most polls close 8pm ET – ♦ Maine (24 delegates), polls close 8pm ET – ♦ Massachusetts (91 delegates), polls close 8pm ET – ♦ Oklahoma (37 delegates), polls close 8pm ET – ♦ Tennessee (64 delegates), polls close 8pm ET – ♦ Texas (228 delegates), polls close 8pm ET – ♦ Arkansas (31 delegates), polls close 8:30pm ET – ♦ Colorado (67 delegates), polls close 9pm ET – ♦ Minnesota (75 delegates), polls close 9pm ET – ♦ Utah (29 delegates), polls close at 10pm ET – and ♦ California (415 delegates), polls close 11pm ET.

