Super Tuesday Vote Results – Open Discussion Thread – Polls Begin Closing 7:00pm EST

Posted on March 3, 2020 by

Today is Super Tuesday where 14 states and two territories vote in the presidential primary. Polls begin closing at 7 p.m. Eastern, in Vermont, Virginia and parts of Alabama. The first state call of the night for Democrats will probably be Vermont; the home-state for Senator Bernie Sanders.  Massachusetts closes at 8pm, will Warren hold her home-state?

The media will follow the Club rules on election day reporting.  Results favorable to Joe Biden or ‘Never Bernie’ will be released first and emphasized.  Results favorable to Bernie Sanders will be delayed and downplayed.   This is also the first set of ballots that will include Mini-mike Bloomberg. The narrative coming out of this evening is critical.

♦ Vermont (16 delegates), polls close 7pm ET – ♦ Virginia (99 delegates) polls close at 7pm ET –  ♦ North Carolina (110 delegates) polls close 7:30pm ET –  ♦ Alabama (52 delegates), most polls close 8pm ET – ♦ Maine (24 delegates), polls close 8pm ET – ♦ Massachusetts (91 delegates), polls close 8pm ET – ♦ Oklahoma (37 delegates), polls close 8pm ET – ♦ Tennessee (64 delegates), polls close 8pm ET – ♦ Texas (228 delegates), polls close 8pm ET – ♦ Arkansas (31 delegates), polls close 8:30pm ET – ♦ Colorado (67 delegates), polls close 9pm ET – ♦ Minnesota (75 delegates), polls close 9pm ET – ♦ Utah (29 delegates), polls close at 10pm ET – and ♦ California (415 delegates), polls close 11pm ET.

New York Times Election Results Here

CNN Election Results Here

Politico Election Rssults Here

This entry was posted in Bernie Sanders, Big Government, Conspiracy ?, Dem Hypocrisy, Election 2020, Joe Biden, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Socialist, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

22 Responses to Super Tuesday Vote Results – Open Discussion Thread – Polls Begin Closing 7:00pm EST

  1. freepetta says:
    March 3, 2020 at 6:47 pm

    Stupid Tuesday is something I can wholeheartedly avoid.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Mary Van Deusen says:
    March 3, 2020 at 6:50 pm

    Have been so much looking forward to this thread. Love reading treehouse reactions and speculations on how the Dems will self-destruct. Voted in MA for a candidate with the guts to put Trump on her campaign literature. LOVE VOTING!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    March 3, 2020 at 6:52 pm

    When Democrats win Americans lose

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Nigella says:
    March 3, 2020 at 6:52 pm

    Let the s**t show begin!

    Like

    Reply
  5. JohnCasper says:
    March 3, 2020 at 6:55 pm

    Joe Biden staring in The Man With The Incredibly Shrinking Brain. If he gets the Democrats nomination will he even remember the next day?

    Like

    Reply
  6. Dekester says:
    March 3, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    Cheers Mary,

    I too thoroughly enjoy the CTH threads.

    It is the only place I know of that gives one accurate and intelligent unbiased reporting.

    CTH supporters really are the best.

    My two cents worth is that Bernie will over perform.

    We on the Right despise our “ leaders” Those on the Left do too. Sanders all the way, until he is “ knee capped “

    Seriously Bloomberg a mega Billionaire, ex Republican is not someone disaffected socialists will vote for.

    Like

    Reply
  7. jeffsn4 says:
    March 3, 2020 at 7:00 pm

    LOL Joe Biden is now 60 cents on PredictIt to Bernie’s 40.

    Unbelievable. They’re going with Creepy Joe! LOL

    Like

    Reply
  8. Co says:
    March 3, 2020 at 7:01 pm

    Wow that was some fast counting in Virginia like 1 min. post close

    Like

    Reply
  9. sundance says:
    March 3, 2020 at 7:02 pm

    Like

    Reply
  10. sundance says:
    March 3, 2020 at 7:03 pm

    Like

    Reply
  11. bulwarker says:
    March 3, 2020 at 7:04 pm

    Time to see if Operation Chaos paid off.

    Like

    Reply
  12. thelastbesthope says:
    March 3, 2020 at 7:05 pm

    So VA in an instant WIN for Biden .. but VT for Bernie is not.

    Like

    Reply
  13. freepetta says:
    March 3, 2020 at 7:05 pm

    Oh Goodie!! Super Tuesday guide: The states, the stakes, who’s in contention and more

    https://www.foxnews.com/politics/super-tuesday-states

    Explore the Fox News apps that are right for you at http://www.foxnews.com/apps-products/index.html.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s