President Trump Delivers Remarks to National Association of Counties Legislative Conference – Video…

Posted on March 3, 2020 by

Earlier today President Trump delivered remarks to the 2020 Legislative Conference of the National Association of Counties (NACo), an organization representing 3,069 counties, nearly 40,000 elected county officials, and 3.6 million county employees who together serve more than 80% of the U.S. population.

At the beginning of his remarks President Trump announced he would be traveling on Friday to Tennessee to visit the area hit by last nights devastating tornado. The President noted “we are sending our love and our prayers to the 19 people killed by the deadly tornado in Tennessee” and promised “my administration will always be your partner, friend, and resource.”

This entry was posted in Big Government, Legislation, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s