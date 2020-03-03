Club Superdelegate Donna Brazile Shouts: “Stay The Hell Out of Our Race”….

March 3, 2020

Methinks Ms. Brazile doth protest too much. The Mamet Principle on steroids… Fox News contributor, former DNC chairwoman and current superdelegate Donna Brazile loses her cool when confronted about the DNC Club manipulating the race to stop Bernie Sanders.

Considering that Donna Brazile personally worked in 2016 to eliminate Bernie Sanders by giving advanced copies of townhall questions to the preferred club candidate Hillary Clinton, the protestations from Brazile today are particularly rich.  WATCH:

In November 2017 DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile penned an article in Politico laying out brutal sunlight upon the Clinton control over the DNC and how the party apparatus was used by the Clinton campaign in the 2016 election. Essentially, every complaint held by Bernie Sanders and his supporters was confirmed.  –SEE HERE-

The bottom line in the expose’ was that everything previously claimed by Team Bernie, and denied by the DNC, was actually happening.  The 2016 Democrat primary election was a complete con, a fraud; and so too is the 2020 process.

About a decade ago, David Mamet wrote a rather controversial op-ed for the Village Voice titled: “Why I am No Longer a Brain-Dead Liberal“.    A few years later Mamet followed up with an excellent book titled: “The Secret Knowledge“.

After a life amid a tribe of toxic liberalism, Mamet began to choke on the inherent hypocrisy of it all.  He began to point out that hypocrisy, causing his tribe to go bananas and dispatch him as if he were spreading Ebola.  Later in his evolution he connected the hypocritical dots to the natural outcomes and said:

…”in order for modern Liberals [leftists] to retain their tenuous grip on their ideology, they have to pretend not to know things”…

  1. donnyvee says:
    March 3, 2020 at 7:01 pm

    Donna Brazile feel bad about the murder of Seth Rich because she had a hand in the murder of Seth Rich.

  2. AnotherView says:
    March 3, 2020 at 7:01 pm

    I still don’t understand why Fox hired that lying water buffalo. Disgraceful.

