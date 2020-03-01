In Memoriam…

Eight years ago today we lost Andrew Breitbart. Three weeks before his death he delivered a message that still resonates today.
Eight years ago today we lost Andrew Breitbart. Three weeks before his death he delivered a message that still resonates today.
Loved Andrew Breitbart!! Was part of his site years before his untimely death.
Thanks for the reminder and the great speech!!
LikeLiked by 11 people
This speech brought tears to my eyes again! I loved that Patriot!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ditto
LikeLike
Andrew Breitbart, an extraordinary American Patriot!
He is missed everyday.
LikeLiked by 12 people
A most untimely death….
LikeLiked by 4 people
I am sorry for my ignorance. I don’t have any desire to see “official” sites, but what was the cause of his passing?
LikeLike
War!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LIKE,LIKE,LIKE!!!
WAR!
LikeLiked by 3 people
He would have loved to see Trump’s ascension and the way he has led this new American revolution! RIP Andrew!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Andrew sees it, DC. He does.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Andrew Breitbart was a rare and true hero.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Andrew was a really fine man.
LikeLiked by 7 people
A good man
LikeLiked by 4 people
Total agreement! Andrew would be on the front line at this time in history.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That is the reason they took him out! RIP Andrew! I loved your courage and leadership.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly!
LikeLike
He would be very proud of Sundance!
RIP Andrew – your work goes on!
We will never, ever, give up!
LikeLiked by 5 people
One of the first to push back. To a large degree he is responsible for the Trump movement. May he rest in eternal peace.
LikeLiked by 7 people
God Bless the life of Andrew Breitbart and his memory!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow, what an inspirational man.
imagine what AB would be doing right now.
I bet Our Lion would have a spot for him somewhere in his Admin.
Dear God, I miss that man
LikeLiked by 3 people
God himself has a place in his administration for Andrew Breitbart.
…maybe he’s in charge of the Trump Department.
👍 😎
LikeLike
TWO thumbs up!
LikeLike
I too loved the Breitbart site for many years. I
wrote a poem about “WE’VE LOST OUR LADIES”….
(our Lady Liberty, our Lady Justice, our Lady
Saints, our Ladies of Motherhood.)
I was inspired by Andy, and it was the 4th of July, 2009.
I gave all rights to Andy as a “thank you” for allowing
conservatives to vent their frustrations with the current
president Barry Hussein Sotoroe 0bama.
He (was murdered) died the following March.
I too was threatened by a Somali activist. Times
were rough back then. They wanted ..bl…..k
president and people were going to die if needed.
I always said it is better to know who your enemies
are…..usually they are the ones full of hot air………
but the silent ones are the ones to watch!
BTW, the poem was a “peace loving”
observation of life…..wishing the USA
would return to.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Someday, I hope the TRUTH of what he knew will be revealed and that those who went to such extraordinary means to keep it secret will be brought to justice!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Absolutely!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It wasn’t just “the TRUTH”, it was many truths and we all know them. He just chose to speak out against them with the loudest voice he had.
Now we have a VSG President and he too speaks out against them, with a calm, resolved voice and we have the chance to finish Andrew’s work.
I pray that we do.
LikeLike
One of the great injustices is that AB never saw the full fruit of his labor and the fire from his spark… Across the globe… and in the White House.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks, sundance!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s one of those memories where I remember where I was and what I was doing the moment I was given the news of Breitbart’s passing.
I’ll never forget the sadness that overcame me. He had such an impact on culture and politics. It was like the beginning of fighting back in the culture war. There was no greater warrior. He inspired a movement.
I will forever miss him and feel the loss.
💕
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen.
“I Want You To Be ANDREW BREITBART!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance, thank you very much for this rememberance.
A man passed; however, never forgotten!
LikeLiked by 3 people
He was a force to be sure. He became a zealot for exposing the truth.
It is very possible his death was just that, but it breathed a sigh of relief into a certain administration who he made quite uncomfortable. I never bought the story that his big report was on Obama in college. It seemed too tame for the hype he gave to it.
He made a difference, and it helped shape the acceptance that the media is not very honest when it comes to a lot of areas, especially politics. He helped launch the alt media, which has kept the heat on the left.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Andrew, we know you are seeing what we are attempting to succeed for you.
We DID elect the TEA Party President, and He and We are ripping up DC!
Keep watching, and we shall keep ripping!!!!
May God bless you, Andrew!
LikeLike
TWO thumbs up!
LikeLike
I apologize for my ignorance since I’ve only been reading the site for about a year and a half and I really don’t wanna read Wikipedia or any other sources. What was the cause of his passing?
LikeLike
To bad his baby is turning into another Drudge
LikeLike
I met Andrew in 2011 when he spoke at the Nixon Library. In my biased opinion, he spoke a much more impassioned, inspiring speech there. He was incredible. I came up to him later and told him I had a conservative blog called Dark Angel Politics. He wasn’t impressed. I then said that I wrote some articles and political cartoons for American Thinker. He brightened up and said “I like American Thinker”. Made my day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A man of courage and conviction. RIP Andrew.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He must have had amazing instincts to recognize what was going on around him in college 30 years ago. I am the same age and had no idea about any of the garbage that was going on back then. It is easy to spot today because of people like him.
Rest in peace.
LikeLiked by 1 person
John Brennan
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, sundance.
Rest easy on the couch with God, Andrew, we got this. 🍿
The message took, we got hooked, and shit’s gonna hit the fan!
Those responsible for your death WILL be found and properly “rewarded”.
In the meantime, chill, and enjoy this:
Lyrics for the3 non-video inclined;
https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/shamansharvest/inchains.html
LikeLike
It is very interesting to compare Trump and Breitbart. I have no idea if they ever met or not, but they were clearly tapped into the same wavelength. They saw a lot of the same things, even though they went in very different directions.
LikeLike