In Memoriam…

Posted on March 1, 2020 by

Eight years ago today we lost Andrew Breitbart.  Three weeks before his death he delivered a message that still resonates today.

This entry was posted in Agitprop, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Cultural Marxism, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Election 2020, Heros, media bias, Occupy Type Moonbats, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

42 Responses to In Memoriam…

  1. freepetta says:
    March 1, 2020 at 11:16 pm

    Loved Andrew Breitbart!! Was part of his site years before his untimely death.
    Thanks for the reminder and the great speech!!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  2. WVPatriot says:
    March 1, 2020 at 11:18 pm

    Andrew Breitbart, an extraordinary American Patriot!

    He is missed everyday.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  3. samwise163 says:
    March 1, 2020 at 11:25 pm

    War!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. Deplorable Canuck says:
    March 1, 2020 at 11:29 pm

    He would have loved to see Trump’s ascension and the way he has led this new American revolution! RIP Andrew!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  5. mikeyboo says:
    March 1, 2020 at 11:33 pm

    Andrew Breitbart was a rare and true hero.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  6. The Devilbat says:
    March 1, 2020 at 11:35 pm

    Andrew was a really fine man.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  8. WVPatriot says:
    March 1, 2020 at 11:46 pm

    Total agreement! Andrew would be on the front line at this time in history.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. RedBallExpress says:
    March 1, 2020 at 11:49 pm

    He would be very proud of Sundance!
    RIP Andrew – your work goes on!
    We will never, ever, give up!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. joebkonobi says:
    March 1, 2020 at 11:53 pm

    One of the first to push back. To a large degree he is responsible for the Trump movement. May he rest in eternal peace.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  11. billmonnie says:
    March 1, 2020 at 11:55 pm

    God Bless the life of Andrew Breitbart and his memory!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Ackman419 says:
    March 2, 2020 at 12:00 am

    Wow, what an inspirational man.
    imagine what AB would be doing right now.
    I bet Our Lion would have a spot for him somewhere in his Admin.

    Dear God, I miss that man

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. Kay123 says:
    March 2, 2020 at 12:03 am

    I too loved the Breitbart site for many years. I
    wrote a poem about “WE’VE LOST OUR LADIES”….
    (our Lady Liberty, our Lady Justice, our Lady
    Saints, our Ladies of Motherhood.)

    I was inspired by Andy, and it was the 4th of July, 2009.
    I gave all rights to Andy as a “thank you” for allowing

    conservatives to vent their frustrations with the current
    president Barry Hussein Sotoroe 0bama.
    He (was murdered) died the following March.

    I too was threatened by a Somali activist. Times
    were rough back then. They wanted ..bl…..k
    president and people were going to die if needed.

    I always said it is better to know who your enemies
    are…..usually they are the ones full of hot air………
    but the silent ones are the ones to watch!

    BTW, the poem was a “peace loving”
    observation of life…..wishing the USA
    would return to.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. vikingmom says:
    March 2, 2020 at 12:04 am

    Someday, I hope the TRUTH of what he knew will be revealed and that those who went to such extraordinary means to keep it secret will be brought to justice!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. livefreeordieguy says:
    March 2, 2020 at 12:06 am

    One of the great injustices is that AB never saw the full fruit of his labor and the fire from his spark… Across the globe… and in the White House.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. bluenova1971 says:
    March 2, 2020 at 12:10 am

    Thanks, sundance!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 2, 2020 at 12:12 am

    It’s one of those memories where I remember where I was and what I was doing the moment I was given the news of Breitbart’s passing.

    I’ll never forget the sadness that overcame me. He had such an impact on culture and politics. It was like the beginning of fighting back in the culture war. There was no greater warrior. He inspired a movement.

    I will forever miss him and feel the loss.

    💕

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. WVPatriot says:
    March 2, 2020 at 12:25 am

    Sundance, thank you very much for this rememberance.

    A man passed; however, never forgotten!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. theoldgoat says:
    March 2, 2020 at 12:37 am

    He was a force to be sure. He became a zealot for exposing the truth.

    It is very possible his death was just that, but it breathed a sigh of relief into a certain administration who he made quite uncomfortable. I never bought the story that his big report was on Obama in college. It seemed too tame for the hype he gave to it.

    He made a difference, and it helped shape the acceptance that the media is not very honest when it comes to a lot of areas, especially politics. He helped launch the alt media, which has kept the heat on the left.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. WSB says:
    March 2, 2020 at 12:38 am

    Andrew, we know you are seeing what we are attempting to succeed for you.

    We DID elect the TEA Party President, and He and We are ripping up DC!

    Keep watching, and we shall keep ripping!!!!

    May God bless you, Andrew!

    Like

    Reply
  21. Vikram Parmar says:
    March 2, 2020 at 12:43 am

    I apologize for my ignorance since I’ve only been reading the site for about a year and a half and I really don’t wanna read Wikipedia or any other sources. What was the cause of his passing?

    Like

    Reply
  22. Rj says:
    March 2, 2020 at 12:46 am

    To bad his baby is turning into another Drudge

    Like

    Reply
  23. angelartiste1 says:
    March 2, 2020 at 12:47 am

    I met Andrew in 2011 when he spoke at the Nixon Library. In my biased opinion, he spoke a much more impassioned, inspiring speech there. He was incredible. I came up to him later and told him I had a conservative blog called Dark Angel Politics. He wasn’t impressed. I then said that I wrote some articles and political cartoons for American Thinker. He brightened up and said “I like American Thinker”. Made my day.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Rynn69 says:
    March 2, 2020 at 12:59 am

    A man of courage and conviction. RIP Andrew.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Mike Lee DelMarcelle says:
    March 2, 2020 at 1:27 am

    He must have had amazing instincts to recognize what was going on around him in college 30 years ago. I am the same age and had no idea about any of the garbage that was going on back then. It is easy to spot today because of people like him.

    Rest in peace.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Guy-Blanc Déploré says:
    March 2, 2020 at 2:09 am

    Thanks, sundance.

    Rest easy on the couch with God, Andrew, we got this. 🍿
    The message took, we got hooked, and shit’s gonna hit the fan!
    Those responsible for your death WILL be found and properly “rewarded”.

    In the meantime, chill, and enjoy this:

    Lyrics for the3 non-video inclined;
    https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/shamansharvest/inchains.html

    Like

    Reply
  28. MNcarrypermitholder says:
    March 2, 2020 at 2:31 am

    It is very interesting to compare Trump and Breitbart. I have no idea if they ever met or not, but they were clearly tapped into the same wavelength. They saw a lot of the same things, even though they went in very different directions.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s