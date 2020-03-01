Devin Nunes Discusses His Lawsuit Against the Washington Post, Ratcliffe as DNI and The Taliban Opportunity…

HPSCI Ranking Member Devin Nunes appears on Fox News to discuss his upcoming lawsuit against the Washington Post, the nomination of John Ratcliffe as DNI, and the opportunity for a peaceful resolution provided to the Taliban.
Nunes: “They will be left with their mountains and goats…”.
and their Korans.
Nunes is a dairy farmer, I believe. He has nothing against raising livestock.
Yes, but Im fairly certain he doesnt have sexual relations with his cows like they do with their goats.
The leftist media and Dems will try to make an issue (RACIST!!!!) over the “goats” comment. By tomorrow they will try to Trent Lott him.
You Know Your War Has Gone On Too Long When…
…its starting to have baby wars of it’s own with the babydaddys in the ‘hood.
…it asks to be transferred to Covington for senior year.
…you’re flying in Grandpa’s B-52 over Dad’s forward base to your older brother’s unit.
…your former detainees are serving in Congress.
…it’s old enough to register for Selective Service in case it has to fight in itself.
…it’s looking at condos in Del Boca Vista.
…you’re as proud as can be because your war got acceptance letters from two Ivy League schools.
…”Let’s Roll!” becomes “Let’s roll in the Bar-co-Lounger.”
…your war is old enough to vote.
…people start saying “Lets fight them over there so they don’t get elected over here!”
…Even Bob Menendez thinks your war is too old to date.
Sometime in the near future … …
Faced with an ineffective and corrupt Afghanistan government, an extremely ineffective Afghan Army, except for shooting American troops while they were training them, continuing failure to win primitive Islamic “Hearts and Minds” and “Unicorns and Flowers” and with no end in sight, fatigue and deteriorating morale among the over used and abused American troops who were given the job of bringing Afghan Muslims into at least the eighteenth century by their moronic Generals, resistance to continue the war on the part of the American people, President Donald J. Trump did what his two predecessors could not or would not do and brought American troops home.
The failure of the Forever War supporters, such as Lindsey Graham, Max Boot and the Ghost of John McCain, to admit that President George Bush’s, President Barack Obama’s and the Pentagon Generals Afghanistan Great Islamic Society Nation Building policies had been ill advised and a profound failure would have a huge impact on their psyches and its impact would be manifest in their desire to involve the American nation and it’s military in yet another war and yet another Great Islamic Society Nation Building sociology experiment that they felt could be won this time thus bringing them vindication.
Many among the Islam ignorant and war mongers would support the false idea that President George Bush’s, President Barack Obama’s and the Pentagon Generals Great Islamic Society Nation Building policies had been going very well in Afghanistan and with just a little more time and just a few more tens of thousand of still more American troops and just a little more surging and a little more COIN’ing and a little more stay the course the Afghanistan Great Islamic Society Nation Building sociology experiment would have resulted in the building of a successful democratic, rule of law Afghanistan nation that would be an ally in the war against terror and serve as a shining example for the rest of the Middle East.
They believed that President George Bush’s, President Barack Obama’s and the Pentagon General’s Great Islamic Society Nation Building sociology experiment had been visionary and brilliant and would have soon succeeded, except for being betrayed at home by cut-and-runners and surrender monkeys, whom they would call “the Defeatist Criminals”, the infamous ‘Stab in the Back’ theory. (Similar to the myth and betrayal theory [Dolchstosslegende] popular in Germany in the period after World War I which attributed Germany’s defeat to a number of domestic betrayals instead of failed geostrategy.)
This ‘Stab in the Back’ theory would become hugely popular among many Islam ignorant and war mongers who found it impossible to accept the fact that President George Bush’s, President Barack Obama’s and the Pentagon Generals Great Islamic Society Nation Building policies had been an utter disaster.
“Faced with an ineffective and corrupt Afghanistan government, an extremely ineffective Afghan Army,…, continuing failure to win primitive Islamic “Hearts and Minds” and “Unicorns and Flowers””
The only way we were able to do what we wanted to over there was to pay off the various tribal leaders with stacks of $100 bills and bottles of Viagra. The government was/is useless.
I heard this first hand from a retired CIA officer whose job it was to delivery of those items to the various tribal warlords. He now resides in Florida.
There’s a lot of goats in Afghanistan. Millions of cashmere goats.
And then there’s buzkasi, the national sport of Afghanistan, dating back to late Medieval times, sort of a cross between rugby and polo, which uses a goat carcass as a ‘ball’;
https://theculturetrip.com/asia/afghanistan/articles/buzkashi-afghanistans-goat-grabbing-national-sport
EXCLUSIVE: John Ratcliffe, President Trump’s pick as top U.S. spy chief, pushes back against critics saying he’s not qualified for the role. Watch more from his interview with
@cbs_herridge
Roscoe wrote a thread on this interview. BTW, he likes Catherine Herridge and her work.
Oh good grief. I linked to the last tweet in the thread. Start here.
The left will always let you know who they fear – anyone they attempt to smear. So transparent. So boring. So predictable.
The liberal dogma is at least superior to the madness of leftism, but liberalism falls into the moral trap of believing we must help others, good and hard; if they don’t want the help, that just demonstrates how badly they need it. Bloomberg and Hillary fervently believe in helping others, until it hurts (you, not them).
If the Afghans don’t want our help, good bye and good luck; of course, that should mean no more foreign aid. And if they allow their country to become a haven for terrorists again, we go back in again; with a much broader definition of who’s a terrorist.
The Allies extinguished Nazism by having zero tolerance for Nazis. No former Nazi could hold any position of power or significance; that was easy since most serious Nazis were dead or hiding. Millions of Nazi prisoners of war got sick and died in Soviet prison camps. Funny how that worked. The FDR government had serious discussions about castrating all German males. They had categorically decided there would be no World War III with Germany (They settled for partition and long-term military occupation of Germany).
Travel bans were made for cultures like Afghanistan, where terrorism and hatred are passed along in their mother’s milk.
Wish Devin Nunes the BEST on his lawsuit with the Swamptown Post. Don’t which is worse -the NY Slimes or the Swamptown Post. I guess it depends on how the CIA and FBI OPS feel on a given day. I get mixed up as to who “reported” what.
My long term memory serves me well at times. But the U.S. invaded Afghanistan under the cover of 9/11. They REFUSED to have a U.S. desired and planned gas pipeline run through their country. And I guess that pissed off everyone. But after blowing people to pieces and polluting the country with depleted uranium all were left to the people were their goats. These goats, raised at a HIGH altitude make the best CASHMERE IN THE WORLD.
And we couldn’t get the gas, well there were always the POPPIES. The BEAUTIFUL POPPIES. All of those HEROIN PRODUCING POPPIES.that American troops and the paid contractors have been having their brains and limbs blown off .to protect the CIA BLACK BUDGET FUNDING MECHANISM. Just to keep up this ENDLESS WAR.
WHAT A SHAME and WHAT A SHAM at this WASTE OF BLOOD AND TREASURE. And that they are already MANUFACTURING MORE SH*T and SHINEOLA to criticize the PEACE ACCORD. Imagine the BLUES ALL OF THESE LIARS at THE NEW YORK SLIMES ARE PLAYING TONIGHT. Well I’ll play along with these crooks and liars on my violin: it is so small you can’t even see it or hear it. Time for the CIA BLACK BUDGET TO GO. Make an honest living already.
Sorry to say but republicans are weak.
Mueller started arests and indictments after 2 months of his investigation, and we are still hoping for something from Durham? forget it, we lost.
Republicans should have stick together and defend Flynn in 2017, but they left him with legal bills.
Why nobody of these tv lawyers stepped up and helped him…..
remember how Democrats had pro bono dream team for BlazeyFord…
