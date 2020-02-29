President Trump Speech to CPAC 2020 – 3:15pm Livestream….

Posted on February 29, 2020 by

President Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks to the audience at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC 2020) this afternoon.  The speech was initially scheduled at 3:00pm ET; however, there is a delay due to earlier press briefing.

White House LivestreamNBC Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

.

.

This entry was posted in Big Government, Donald Trump, Election 2020, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

51 Responses to President Trump Speech to CPAC 2020 – 3:15pm Livestream….

  1. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 29, 2020 at 3:18 pm

    Trump just landed. He is about five mins away. Soon!

    Like

    Reply
  3. fred5678 says:
    February 29, 2020 at 3:30 pm

    I hope he says that he wants to deploy resources to screen ALL illegal aliens crossing the border for Coronavirus. Dem heads explode.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. NICCO says:
    February 29, 2020 at 3:30 pm

    Father ,we thank you that your hand is upon our president mightily,we cover him with the precious shed blood of Jesus Christ,and decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over him and his family..Let the fire of your glory surround them and that no witchcraft,no voodoo,no hex,no vex,no curse no power,no principality and no demon in hell shall prosper against them.Father we ask that you dispatch legions of your warring angelic hosts to destroy every plot and plan of the enemy.Father let your anointing rest strongly upon him at all times and our nation is brought totally back to you.Father ,we praise you,we glorify you in the name above all names ,Jesus Christ,King of Kings,Lord of Lords and soon to return Messiah,Amen.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 29, 2020 at 3:33 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Adios Traidora says:
    February 29, 2020 at 3:37 pm

    Old Glory still glorious

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  8. GB Bari says:
    February 29, 2020 at 3:40 pm

    Watching live on OANN

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. bambamtakethat says:
    February 29, 2020 at 3:43 pm

    “I believe justice will be served, or I wouldn’t be very happy right now.”

    PRESIDENT TRUMP speaking about winning against the swamp.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  10. Adios Traidora says:
    February 29, 2020 at 3:45 pm

    Some of the measure of a good man is the unimpressive nature of the lowlife slime who hate him

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. Reserved55 says:
    February 29, 2020 at 3:47 pm

    EUSSR

    Like

    Reply
  12. tuskyou says:
    February 29, 2020 at 3:55 pm

    “I left soldiers there to keep the oil”. Press doesn’t report why he left the soldiers there.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. bambamtakethat says:
    February 29, 2020 at 3:57 pm

    “Border security is health security.”

    I believe more restrictions coming quickly.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 29, 2020 at 4:01 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Landslide says:
      February 29, 2020 at 4:17 pm

      Welcome to the real world, Mr. Beck.

      THIS happens over and over again. People see our President in person and awaken out of their stupor. Even if they were not in a stupor, they are totally surprised by his candor and charm. THEN, they listen to all of the TRUTH he articulates. (in the manner of the “everyday man”)

      👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • bambamtakethat says:
        February 29, 2020 at 4:56 pm

        Beck may “get” it. But has he said he was wrong for handing out teddy bears at border.

        Mr. Beck taught us a lot…..then went off the rails.

        I just never got past it. But I thank him for what I learned prior to his hatred for President and us.

        Like

        Reply
    • StanH says:
      February 29, 2020 at 4:58 pm

      In your failed attempt to ingratiate yourself with certain swamp creatures, the never-Trumpers and now you want ingratiate yourself with the winners and our Great President Trump. I say…take your Cheetos and buzz-off Glen Beck, you’re not to be trusted.

      Like

      Reply
  15. Adios Traidora says:
    February 29, 2020 at 4:03 pm

    Trump supporters reject media false narratives that are in fact HOAXES
    fabricated by subversive propagandists for the gullible and weak minded

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 29, 2020 at 4:06 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Adios Traidora says:
    February 29, 2020 at 4:07 pm

    Warren versus Warren …..who would win the inner jihad ?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. J Gottfred says:
    February 29, 2020 at 4:07 pm

    Get me off of this stage ^^^^!!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. tuskyou says:
    February 29, 2020 at 4:07 pm

    OMG he’s imitating mini Mike without a box to stand on. 😂😂😂 Barely saw his head above the podium. Hilarious!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  20. bertdilbert says:
    February 29, 2020 at 4:07 pm

    Trump imitates Mini Mike. Crowd goes ballistic and starts chanting 4 more years!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. Drogers says:
    February 29, 2020 at 4:07 pm

    Mr. President is killing it!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Reserved55 says:
    February 29, 2020 at 4:08 pm

    The best ‘stand up’ President in history.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  23. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    February 29, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    Besides best president ever he is the funniest speaker.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. TrueNorthSeeker says:
    February 29, 2020 at 4:10 pm

    Sitting here laughing outloud watching our very humorous VSGPOTUS! I Love this guy! Comedic timing is awesome! (Mini-Mike routine). 🤣

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. Adios Traidora says:
    February 29, 2020 at 4:12 pm

    Tired of winning yet ?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. tuskyou says:
    February 29, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    Jeffrey Lord gets a shout out from POTUS. He certainly deserves it. He never backed down from defending Trump on CNN. They ganged up on him but he fought hard. I have a lot of respect for him.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  27. wilski says:
    February 29, 2020 at 4:21 pm

    Feb 2025; citizen, ex-president, PJDT MC on SNL. (Saturday Night Live)
    Meanwhile, 2020 PDJT
    2024-2032 President DJT-Jr
    2032-2040 President Ivanka Trump
    2040-2048 Barron Trump

    Like

    Reply
  28. tuskyou says:
    February 29, 2020 at 4:23 pm

    “I like calling her First Lady – It’s okay you can call me Melania”. I can picture them joking around like this. Oh to be a fly on the wall…

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  29. Reserved55 says:
    February 29, 2020 at 4:24 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Reserved55 says:
    February 29, 2020 at 4:28 pm

    Taxes

    Like

    Reply
  31. calbear84 says:
    February 29, 2020 at 4:31 pm

    Good to see POTUS relaxed and enjoying the CPAC crowd! He was awesome last night in SC, right on the heels of a perfect India trip. Most inspiring person I’ve ever seen.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  33. sunnyflower5 says:
    February 29, 2020 at 4:33 pm

    “Mankind” is perfectly fine. Thank you, Mr. President.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. bambamtakethat says:
    February 29, 2020 at 4:43 pm

    FLOTUS gave him a history lesson.
    Thank the people.

    Love them!!!

    Like

    Reply
  35. bambamtakethat says:
    February 29, 2020 at 5:01 pm

    NO LIMIT to what we can achieve.

    The best is yet to come!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s