President Trump Speech to CPAC 2020 – 3:15pm Livestream….

President Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks to the audience at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC 2020) this afternoon. The speech was initially scheduled at 3:00pm ET; however, there is a delay due to earlier press briefing.
White House Livestream – NBC Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
.
.
Trump just landed. He is about five mins away. Soon!
LikeLike
CPAC 2020 LIVE
https://cpac.conservative.org/attend/live/
LikeLike
It is on CSPAN also.
LikeLike
I hope he says that he wants to deploy resources to screen ALL illegal aliens crossing the border for Coronavirus. Dem heads explode.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mexican Border State Governor Announces 4th Coronavirus Case
https://www.breitbart.com/border/2020/02/29/mexican-border-state-governor-announces-4th-coronavirus-case/
LikeLike
Father ,we thank you that your hand is upon our president mightily,we cover him with the precious shed blood of Jesus Christ,and decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over him and his family..Let the fire of your glory surround them and that no witchcraft,no voodoo,no hex,no vex,no curse no power,no principality and no demon in hell shall prosper against them.Father we ask that you dispatch legions of your warring angelic hosts to destroy every plot and plan of the enemy.Father let your anointing rest strongly upon him at all times and our nation is brought totally back to you.Father ,we praise you,we glorify you in the name above all names ,Jesus Christ,King of Kings,Lord of Lords and soon to return Messiah,Amen.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I stand with you NICCO and add my voice in prayer as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Old Glory still glorious
LikeLiked by 7 people
Winds Of Change
LikeLiked by 2 people
Watching live on OANN
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I believe justice will be served, or I wouldn’t be very happy right now.”
PRESIDENT TRUMP speaking about winning against the swamp.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Heard that as well…hmmm. Encouraging!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Some of the measure of a good man is the unimpressive nature of the lowlife slime who hate him
LikeLiked by 5 people
EUSSR
LikeLike
“I left soldiers there to keep the oil”. Press doesn’t report why he left the soldiers there.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Border security is health security.”
I believe more restrictions coming quickly.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Welcome to the real world, Mr. Beck.
THIS happens over and over again. People see our President in person and awaken out of their stupor. Even if they were not in a stupor, they are totally surprised by his candor and charm. THEN, they listen to all of the TRUTH he articulates. (in the manner of the “everyday man”)
👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beck may “get” it. But has he said he was wrong for handing out teddy bears at border.
Mr. Beck taught us a lot…..then went off the rails.
I just never got past it. But I thank him for what I learned prior to his hatred for President and us.
LikeLike
In your failed attempt to ingratiate yourself with certain swamp creatures, the never-Trumpers and now you want ingratiate yourself with the winners and our Great President Trump. I say…take your Cheetos and buzz-off Glen Beck, you’re not to be trusted.
LikeLike
Trump supporters reject media false narratives that are in fact HOAXES
fabricated by subversive propagandists for the gullible and weak minded
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Warren versus Warren …..who would win the inner jihad ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I prefer “Pretendian”
LikeLike
Get me off of this stage ^^^^!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
OMG he’s imitating mini Mike without a box to stand on. 😂😂😂 Barely saw his head above the podium. Hilarious!
LikeLiked by 6 people
It was hilarious, only Trump could have pulled that off. That will go viral all over.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Crowd was laughing their butts off for over a minute plus then went into the four more years chant. Might have been his funniest moment yet….
LikeLiked by 1 person
I dunno… Every time I think he’s had the best line, best speech or best rally he tops it somehow. The man is amazing
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is as much fun as a rally, Tuskyou!
LikeLike
Trump imitates Mini Mike. Crowd goes ballistic and starts chanting 4 more years!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mr. President is killing it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The best ‘stand up’ President in history.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Besides best president ever he is the funniest speaker.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sitting here laughing outloud watching our very humorous VSGPOTUS! I Love this guy! Comedic timing is awesome! (Mini-Mike routine). 🤣
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah loved the I’ll be back next year, best ever.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mini-Mike = ducking down behind the podium.
~~~~~~~ TRUMP ~~~~~~~ 2020
LikeLike
Tired of winning yet ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jeffrey Lord gets a shout out from POTUS. He certainly deserves it. He never backed down from defending Trump on CNN. They ganged up on him but he fought hard. I have a lot of respect for him.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Feb 2025; citizen, ex-president, PJDT MC on SNL. (Saturday Night Live)
Meanwhile, 2020 PDJT
2024-2032 President DJT-Jr
2032-2040 President Ivanka Trump
2040-2048 Barron Trump
LikeLike
“I like calling her First Lady – It’s okay you can call me Melania”. I can picture them joking around like this. Oh to be a fly on the wall…
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Taxes
LikeLike
Good to see POTUS relaxed and enjoying the CPAC crowd! He was awesome last night in SC, right on the heels of a perfect India trip. Most inspiring person I’ve ever seen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thisi president is the best
LikeLiked by 1 person
What will the Alphabets do?
LikeLike
“Mankind” is perfectly fine. Thank you, Mr. President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FLOTUS gave him a history lesson.
Thank the people.
Love them!!!
LikeLike
NO LIMIT to what we can achieve.
The best is yet to come!
LikeLike