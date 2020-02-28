NEC Director Larry Kudlow Holds Press Conference….

The media is initiating panic about the Coronavirus in 2020 the same way the media attempted to manufacture panic about an upcoming U.S. recession in 2019.

Everything about Coronavirus is hyped with purpose. The CDC official who lit the fuse to create the panic was Dr. Nancy Messonnier who read a script handed to her by resistance operatives inside government.  Dr. Messonnier is Rod Rosenstein’s sister.

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow appears in the Brady briefing room of the White House to answer media questions about the economic impact of Coronavirus and a declining stock market.  WATCH:

