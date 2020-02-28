BREAKING: White House Wins DC Appeals Court Ruling Blocking Don McGahn Testimony…

In the background of the impeachment effort the House Judiciary Committee (HJC) led by Chairman Jerry Nadler was seeking: (1) Mueller grand jury material; (2) a deposition by former White House counsel Don McGahn; and less importantly (3) Trump financial and tax records. Each of these cases were then argued in federal court, appellate courts (6e and McGahn) and the supreme court (financials/taxes).
In November 2019 activist Federal District Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson ruled Don McGahn must appear before Congress; however, she also ruled McGahn retained the ability to “invoke executive privilege where appropriate” during his appearance.
The White House appealed the ruling to the DC appellate court on constitutional grounds. Today a three judge panel from the DC circuit agreed with the White House position.
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump scored a major legal victory on Friday when a federal appeals court panel ruled Democrats have no right to hear testimony from former White House counsel Don McGahn.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit’s ruling overturned a lower court decision requiring McGahn’s testimony and told the judge presiding over the case to dismiss it outright. The ruling is a blow to House Democrats’ attempts to break the Trump administration’s intransigent stance that it can block Congress from talking to witnesses. (link)
This ruling also undermines the ridiculous “obstruction” article of impeachment because it shows the White House had a justifiable and constitutional argument to make against the House in the judicial branch. The issue at stake was whether the legislative branch can penetrate the constitutional firewall which exists within the separation of powers.
After the November ruling, House Judiciary Committee counsel Doug Letter argued to the DC Appeals Court that the forced testimony of White House counsel Don McGahn was needed for evidence in their impeachment trial. [Court pdf Avail Here] The DC appeals court decision rebuked the House position that penetrating the constitutional firewall was adequately predicated:
The House Judiciary Committee could appeal for an en banc hearing of the full DC Appeals Court. We’ll have to wait and see if they do. However, it’s unlikely the HJC would succeed. The central issue is separation of power. DC Circuit spells out the deadline House Democrats for a rehearing before the entire DC Circuit is March 9th.
WINNING! 💥
LikeLiked by 13 people
This is a BIG WIN correct? That’s what I’m thinking. This is a middle finger in the face kinda WIN.
LikeLiked by 3 people
#wellsonofabitch…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry Nancy, no mpeachment II. 😂😂
LikeLiked by 4 people
How about the taxes? How about the Weissmann material (there is no Mueller material—he couldn’t find it anyway)?
LikeLiked by 2 people
SCOTUS is taking up taxes in May.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We, here on CTH had speculated the cases before the Courts were not going well, which was the reason for the rush to impeach. The big one is still waiting in the Supreme Court.
Schiff and crew may especially rue insulting the Chief Justice or maybe the President has discovered and removed the sword of Damocles hanging over the head of Justice Roberts.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Any comment from Comrade Pierre Delecto?????
LikeLike
Not to mention President Trump’s right to attorney client privilege which is sacrosanct! He should have never waived it for Mueller’s grand jury!!! When you’re dealing with thugs like Weissman you can never expect them to be fair.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is wonderful news and a great MAGA way to end the week, as we celebrate with tonight’s rally.
LikeLiked by 3 people
BOOM, like that! (To quote the title of a Mark Knopfler song.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Big win for President Trump, the U.S. Constitution, and the long-standing rule of attorney-client privilege. Good to know that this D.C. Court of Appeals is able to kneecap the horribly biased DC lower courts’ bad rulings.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love WINNING FRIDAYS!
LikeLiked by 1 person
No one who understands privilege ever had a doubt about this issue. Just the silly DC court judge who was driven more by partisanship than by the law. I am thinking that judge and Roger Stone’s judge should be the first impeached when Republicans retake the House next year.
LikeLike
Whipped em again, Josey!
LikeLike
Hahaha…. Lotta-waste no-neck-Nadler & Naggin-Nancy Schitting
LikeLike
Jerry? Jerry? Did you hear that Jerry???🤣🤣🤣
LikeLike
Just curious whatever happened to our little country lawyer Rivistan?! Anyone heard any “analysis” from him lately???
LikeLike
I am with Mike R. I think the President should sue Congress over the Impeachment to have it declared illegal.
LikeLiked by 1 person