HHS Secretary Alex Azar Outlines Ongoing U.S. Coronavirus Prevention and Preparation Efforts…

Amid a sudden MSM firestorm, seemingly created to weaponize talking points around the Coronavirus for political damage, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Resources Alex Azar appears with Lou Dobbs to outline national preparation and prevention efforts.
On January 31st President Trump initiated a national health emergency, instituted a proactive travel ban and assembled a Coronavirus taskforce. One key point highlighted by Secretary Azar is the number of U.S. originating cases at 14 has not changed in the two weeks since initially diagnosed. No cause for alarm.
.
Tell that there is no cause for alarm to the World health Organization.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The WHO is a tool for U.N. interests. I have little confidence in them.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Why worry – Robert Mugabe was once the WHO Goodwill Ambassador.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The WHO is corrupt as all-get-out. Everyone knows that.
Believe the WHO at your own risk.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have read in a medical journal of two gentleman acquiring the COVID-19 from an asymptomatic carrier. This was before the outbreak was generally known.
These two gentlemen stayed home with what they discerned, correctly, as the flu and were back at work in a week. They were later proved to have acquired the COVID-19 virus.
My point being is, if you are a healthy person that suffers from no chronic, existing or autoimmune disease, the chances of morbidity are less than 2%.
This disease concerns the medical community, not because of its mortality rate, rather it’s R naught rate, which is the amount of people one asymptomatic carrier can spread.
Wash your hands constantly and thoroughly, try not to touch your face and stay away from hospitals or physician’s offices/surgeries.
Unless your temperature rises above 103 F or 40 C, do not go to the hospital, and if you plan to go, phone first and talk to the nurse in charge.
This is NOT recommended for babies, infants, children or the elderly.
Otherwise, stay home, eat popcorn and watch a good movie,
I would instruct you not to watch the Democrat debate or any of the MSM channels, as this is proven to lower your emotional and intellectual IQ.
LikeLiked by 9 people
If the M.S.M uses this to attack the President, instead of working with him to help our country
overcome this threat we face, then we know beyond doubt their evil.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We knew that long before this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Too late, they’re already doing it and your a little late to the party, we have concretely known beyond doubt they are evil after attacking Nick Sandman, a minor and all his classmates for nothing and putting all of their lives in danger.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, look at Puerto Rico. They got the supplies but did not distribute, suspected to make the Orange Man Bad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Uh 14? You forgot the other 14 that tested pos+ your Under-Secretary Robt Kadlec, M.D. in Japan sent back last week, over ruling CDC Seniors in Japan, and sending them on the same plane with 300 uninfected from the Japan Cruise (though the + were compartmentalized) who did not know about the 14 until they hit Spokane. Turns out only 12 were pos+ after re-tested in Spokane. Still, your math is off rather conveniently.
LikeLike
I wonder who really gave the final OK, Trump didn’t know. State Dept also pushed to bring ’em home. Hard to imagine the Under-Sec made that call on his own, so it was Azar or PuffyPompeo or a combo. NY Times and WaPost both quoted CDC as telling Kadlec to keep CDC out of the press release.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Heh.14.
They aren’t testing anyone! I guess as long as they don’t test, they don’t have to add to that number?!
LikeLiked by 1 person
High false positives and negatives with a nucleic acid/gene screen/RT-PCR test? That seems sketchy, usually very sensitive and very specific.
LikeLike
Highly HIGHLY recommend this video. Long but DETAILED info on how this thing has been handled in China. Unbelievable response. The Chinese – because of their RAPID and AGGRESSIVE action to stop CoVid-19 – literally CHANGED the shape of the epidemic curve!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know how well they are managing flights, and also taking those flights from China to other countries and to the USA. And is Italy going to be the next upcoming flight ban? I believe it was last night or before that Tucker had a reporter saying people were still getting around the travel ban.
LikeLike
Laura Ingraham is reporting that a US service member in South Korea has tested positive for the virus.
LikeLike