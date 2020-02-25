HHS Secretary Alex Azar Outlines Ongoing U.S. Coronavirus Prevention and Preparation Efforts…

Amid a sudden MSM firestorm, seemingly created to weaponize talking points around the Coronavirus for political damage, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Resources Alex Azar appears with Lou Dobbs to outline national preparation and prevention efforts.

On January 31st President Trump initiated a national health emergency, instituted a proactive travel ban and assembled a Coronavirus taskforce.  One key point highlighted by Secretary Azar is the number of U.S. originating cases at 14 has not changed in the two weeks since initially diagnosed.  No cause for alarm.

17 Responses to HHS Secretary Alex Azar Outlines Ongoing U.S. Coronavirus Prevention and Preparation Efforts…

  1. The Devilbat says:
    February 25, 2020 at 8:49 pm

    Tell that there is no cause for alarm to the World health Organization.

  2. Kirsty I says:
    February 25, 2020 at 8:55 pm

    I have read in a medical journal of two gentleman acquiring the COVID-19 from an asymptomatic carrier. This was before the outbreak was generally known.
    These two gentlemen stayed home with what they discerned, correctly, as the flu and were back at work in a week. They were later proved to have acquired the COVID-19 virus.
    My point being is, if you are a healthy person that suffers from no chronic, existing or autoimmune disease, the chances of morbidity are less than 2%.
    This disease concerns the medical community, not because of its mortality rate, rather it’s R naught rate, which is the amount of people one asymptomatic carrier can spread.
    Wash your hands constantly and thoroughly, try not to touch your face and stay away from hospitals or physician’s offices/surgeries.
    Unless your temperature rises above 103 F or 40 C, do not go to the hospital, and if you plan to go, phone first and talk to the nurse in charge.
    This is NOT recommended for babies, infants, children or the elderly.
    Otherwise, stay home, eat popcorn and watch a good movie,
    I would instruct you not to watch the Democrat debate or any of the MSM channels, as this is proven to lower your emotional and intellectual IQ.

  3. dave casper says:
    February 25, 2020 at 9:01 pm

    If the M.S.M uses this to attack the President, instead of working with him to help our country
    overcome this threat we face, then we know beyond doubt their evil.

  4. Les D says:
    February 25, 2020 at 9:12 pm

    Uh 14? You forgot the other 14 that tested pos+ your Under-Secretary Robt Kadlec, M.D. in Japan sent back last week, over ruling CDC Seniors in Japan, and sending them on the same plane with 300 uninfected from the Japan Cruise (though the + were compartmentalized) who did not know about the 14 until they hit Spokane. Turns out only 12 were pos+ after re-tested in Spokane. Still, your math is off rather conveniently.

    • Les D says:
      February 25, 2020 at 9:27 pm

      I wonder who really gave the final OK, Trump didn’t know. State Dept also pushed to bring ’em home. Hard to imagine the Under-Sec made that call on his own, so it was Azar or PuffyPompeo or a combo. NY Times and WaPost both quoted CDC as telling Kadlec to keep CDC out of the press release.

  5. repsort says:
    February 25, 2020 at 9:28 pm

    Heh.14.
    They aren’t testing anyone! I guess as long as they don’t test, they don’t have to add to that number?!

  6. mandy says:
    February 25, 2020 at 9:37 pm

    Highly HIGHLY recommend this video. Long but DETAILED info on how this thing has been handled in China. Unbelievable response. The Chinese – because of their RAPID and AGGRESSIVE action to stop CoVid-19 – literally CHANGED the shape of the epidemic curve!

  7. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 25, 2020 at 9:46 pm

  8. Kaco says:
    February 25, 2020 at 9:49 pm

    I don’t know how well they are managing flights, and also taking those flights from China to other countries and to the USA. And is Italy going to be the next upcoming flight ban? I believe it was last night or before that Tucker had a reporter saying people were still getting around the travel ban.

  9. WSB says:
    February 25, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    Laura Ingraham is reporting that a US service member in South Korea has tested positive for the virus.

