President Trump and First Lady Melania Visit the Taj Mahal – Video and Pictures…

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania arrived in Agra just before 5:00pm local (6:30am ET) to take in the view of the Taj Mahal silhouetted against a setting sun.
Our President and First Lady stood watching the beautiful white marble mausoleum located on the bank of the Yamuna River, before walking together along the fountain pool.
.
POTUS thinking: “How would “TRUMP” look on the Taj Mahal”? Just joking! Such a beautiful scene!
Actually, Donald was telling Melania that if Trump Enterprises were to build it, they would make it ten stories taller and with a proper golden roof… but, as it is, it would make a nice 18th hole restaurant.
I also like how Trump used an entire page of the visitor book. Awesome. 😉
I’m sure the MSM will point out that President Trump’s use of an entire page will cause the hard pressed Indian government to use resources that would have provided drinking water to a village. The reality is that page could not have been left in the book. Someone would steal it to keep or sell. It wouldn’t last a day. You wouldn’t want the people’s names who visited to be removed if the President and First Lady had used a single line and freed up the rest of the page.
Can’t you just hear President Trump asking all kinds of questions regarding the building of the Taj!! Bet they don’t get those kinds of questions!
POTUS looks so relaxed, no stress @ 6:00.Melania of course always looks awesome.
So beautiful. The president and first lady always make this country proud when they visit other countries. You can tell how successful his visits are because the rolcons and their sock puppets start showing up to every thread.
This was awesome too!
There is a very interesting statistic that I wish I had committed to memory. It has to do with the name “Patel” and American motels. Something like 60% of all motels in America are run by someone named “Patel”??? It made me laugh when I read it.
They are buying up the Quality Inns maybe others, but Patel is a very common Indian last name.
I install flooring for a living and have worked for more than a few “Patels” when I did motels and in my cross country stays in motels of various brands, bingo, more “Patels”!
Hmm… “Trump Taj Mahal”…
Donald Trump: “Yeah, I called it in 1990.”
I once saw a program about the Taj Mahal, the spinnets on the outside were built out of plumb on purpose, so that from a distance they would LOOK symetrical and plumb. What an incredible building and the love story behind it is pretty amazing too, in an ancient Indian way at least.
I’ve read about it’s construction, quite a structure.
International news reported they went into overdrive cleaning it for PT’s visit. Compared to what I saw and what I’m seeing, it looks brand new.
Such a magnificent structure. I cannot imagine that our imported cheap labor would be capable of such artistry and craftmenship.
Yes, it’s an amazing sight, especially when you realize that the little dark specks you see at a certain level are actually people: the foreshortening created by the Mughal gardens and fountains reduces its apparent size. On approaching it, you start to realize its full size.
I was fortunate to become engaged to my wife there: a perfect setting.
Melania the Magnificent lovely as always.
I was going to mention, arriving with a genuine Goddess is probably what did it for the President’s reception… Now, if they perform an erotic Indian dance together (or just her, what the hey), the sky’s the limit.
Subtle and stunning. I wondered about the sash…
“The sash was cut in an early XX century Indian textile documents I found in Paris through very good friends who are collectors.”
First Lady Melania Trump’s desi sartorial touch on her India trip
https://www.hindustantimes.com/fashion-and-trends/trump-s-india-visit-melania-ivanka-trump-exude-elegance-with-subtle-yet-stylish-outfits/story-7voTyC56BjLaTDhUi40n7H.html
Trump’s India visit: Melania, Ivanka Trump exude elegance with subtle yet stylish outfits
https://www.hindustantimes.com/fashion-and-trends/trump-s-india-visit-melania-ivanka-trump-exude-elegance-with-subtle-yet-stylish-outfits/story-7voTyC56BjLaTDhUi40n7H.html
meanwhile . . .
CNN – whose diet is often a rotation of malarkey, baloney and nonsense . . .
The DNC Media – CNN division – only talks about Russia Hoaxes.
The advertisements on CNN are the only things worth watching.
Just mute the talking heads in between the advertisements.
It’s really beautiful. Something I’ll never get to see myself, so I’ll live vicariously through the best couple I know.
Everybody’s left and Dan’s still taking videos 🙂
The builder in him must have a million questions on its construction!
THIS is so beautiful!
(The building ain’t bad either.)
Yogi Adityanath presents Taj Mahal portrait to the Trumps
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented a large portrait of Taj Mahal to US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump as they left Agra for Delhi.
https://liveupdates.hindustantimes.com/india/donald-trump-s-india-visit-live-21582513611681.html
