President Trump and First Lady Melania Visit the Taj Mahal – Video and Pictures…

Posted on February 24, 2020 by

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania arrived in Agra just before 5:00pm local (6:30am ET) to take in the view of the Taj Mahal silhouetted against a setting sun.

Our President and First Lady stood watching the beautiful white marble mausoleum located on the bank of the Yamuna River, before walking together along the fountain pool.

.

This entry was posted in Celebrations, Donald Trump, India, Melania Trump, President Trump, State Visit 2020, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

26 Responses to President Trump and First Lady Melania Visit the Taj Mahal – Video and Pictures…

  1. dottygal says:
    February 24, 2020 at 12:01 pm

    POTUS thinking: “How would “TRUMP” look on the Taj Mahal”? Just joking! Such a beautiful scene!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • TonyE says:
      February 24, 2020 at 12:18 pm

      Actually, Donald was telling Melania that if Trump Enterprises were to build it, they would make it ten stories taller and with a proper golden roof… but, as it is, it would make a nice 18th hole restaurant.

      I also like how Trump used an entire page of the visitor book. Awesome. 😉

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • boogywstew says:
        February 24, 2020 at 12:50 pm

        I’m sure the MSM will point out that President Trump’s use of an entire page will cause the hard pressed Indian government to use resources that would have provided drinking water to a village. The reality is that page could not have been left in the book. Someone would steal it to keep or sell. It wouldn’t last a day. You wouldn’t want the people’s names who visited to be removed if the President and First Lady had used a single line and freed up the rest of the page.

        Like

        Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      February 24, 2020 at 1:26 pm

      Can’t you just hear President Trump asking all kinds of questions regarding the building of the Taj!! Bet they don’t get those kinds of questions!

      POTUS looks so relaxed, no stress @ 6:00.Melania of course always looks awesome.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. FPCHmom says:
    February 24, 2020 at 12:09 pm

    So beautiful. The president and first lady always make this country proud when they visit other countries. You can tell how successful his visits are because the rolcons and their sock puppets start showing up to every thread.

    This was awesome too!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • boogywstew says:
      February 24, 2020 at 12:34 pm

      There is a very interesting statistic that I wish I had committed to memory. It has to do with the name “Patel” and American motels. Something like 60% of all motels in America are run by someone named “Patel”??? It made me laugh when I read it.

      Like

      Reply
  4. Ken says:
    February 24, 2020 at 12:13 pm

    Hmm… “Trump Taj Mahal”…

    Donald Trump: “Yeah, I called it in 1990.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. treehouseron says:
    February 24, 2020 at 12:20 pm

    I once saw a program about the Taj Mahal, the spinnets on the outside were built out of plumb on purpose, so that from a distance they would LOOK symetrical and plumb. What an incredible building and the love story behind it is pretty amazing too, in an ancient Indian way at least.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • TJ says:
      February 24, 2020 at 12:35 pm

      I’ve read about it’s construction, quite a structure.

      International news reported they went into overdrive cleaning it for PT’s visit. Compared to what I saw and what I’m seeing, it looks brand new.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • cplogics says:
      February 24, 2020 at 12:36 pm

      Such a magnificent structure. I cannot imagine that our imported cheap labor would be capable of such artistry and craftmenship.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Colin says:
      February 24, 2020 at 12:50 pm

      Yes, it’s an amazing sight, especially when you realize that the little dark specks you see at a certain level are actually people: the foreshortening created by the Mughal gardens and fountains reduces its apparent size. On approaching it, you start to realize its full size.
      I was fortunate to become engaged to my wife there: a perfect setting.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  6. Reserved55 says:
    February 24, 2020 at 12:22 pm

    Melania the Magnificent lovely as always.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. suejeanne1 says:
    February 24, 2020 at 12:27 pm

    meanwhile . . .

    CNN – whose diet is often a rotation of malarkey, baloney and nonsense . . .

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • TJ says:
      February 24, 2020 at 12:59 pm

      The DNC Media – CNN division – only talks about Russia Hoaxes.

      The advertisements on CNN are the only things worth watching.

      Just mute the talking heads in between the advertisements.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  8. cheryl says:
    February 24, 2020 at 12:52 pm

    It’s really beautiful. Something I’ll never get to see myself, so I’ll live vicariously through the best couple I know.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Reserved55 says:
    February 24, 2020 at 1:02 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. @ChicagoBri says:
    February 24, 2020 at 1:03 pm

    The builder in him must have a million questions on its construction!

    Like

    Reply
  11. Ploni says:
    February 24, 2020 at 1:21 pm

    THIS is so beautiful!
    (The building ain’t bad either.)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. MaineCoon says:
    February 24, 2020 at 1:56 pm

    Yogi Adityanath presents Taj Mahal portrait to the Trumps

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented a large portrait of Taj Mahal to US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump as they left Agra for Delhi.

    https://liveupdates.hindustantimes.com/india/donald-trump-s-india-visit-live-21582513611681.html

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s