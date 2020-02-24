Day Two – President Trump State Visit to India – New Delhi, Full Schedule

Day two of the President Trump and First Lady Melania visit to India holds a very busy schedule including: a welcome ceremony in New Delhi; a tree planting ceremony in New Delhi; a social lunch; a set of bilateral diplomatic meetings; a joint press conference; a business roundtable and a full state dinner.
SCHEDULE
11:10pm ET / 9:40am Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart the Grand Presidential Suite of the ITC Maurya en route to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Presidential Palace, New Delhi, India
11:25pm ET / 9:55am Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Presidential Palace, New Delhi, India
11:30pm ET / 10:00am Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a Welcome Ceremony, New Delhi, India
11:50pm ET / 10:20am Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Rashtrapati Bhavan, Presidential Palace en route to Raj Ghat, New Delhi, India
12:05am ET / 10:35am Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Raj Ghat, New Delhi, India
12:15am ET / 10:45am Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a Wreath Laying and Tree Planting Ceremony, New Delhi, India
12:35am ET / 11:05am Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Raj Ghat en route to Hyderabad House, New Delhi, India
12:55am ET / 11:25am Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Hyderabad House, New Delhi, India
1:05am ET / 11:35am Local – THE PRESIDENT participates in a restricted bilateral program, New Delhi, India
1:35am ET / 12:05pm Local – THE PRESIDENT participates in an expanded bilateral program, New Delhi, India
2:40am ET / 1:10pm Local – THE PRESIDENT delivers a joint press statement with the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, New Delhi, India
3:05am ET / 1:35pm Local – THE PRESIDENT participates in a social lunch with the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, New Delhi, India
4:05am ET / 2:35pm Local – THE PRESIDENT departs the Hyderabad House en route to Roosevelt House, Ambassador’s Residence, New Delhi, India
4:20am ET / 2:50pm Local – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Roosevelt House, Ambassador’s Residence, New Delhi, India
4:30am ET / 3:00pm Local – THE PRESIDENT participates in a business roundtable, New Delhi, India
5:30am ET / 4:00pm Local – THE PRESIDENT participates in an Embassy Meet and Greet, New Delhi, India
6:05am ET / 4:35pm Local – THE PRESIDENT departs the Roosevelt House, Ambassador’s Residence en route to the RON Location, New Delhi, India
6:15am ET / 4:45pm Local – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the Grand Presidential Suite of the ITC Maurya, New Delhi, India
6:30am ET / 5:00pm Local – THE PRESIDENT holds a press availability, New Delhi, India
8:40am ET / 7:10pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart the Grand Presidential Suite of the ITC Maurya en route to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Presidential Palace, New Delhi, India
8:55am ET / 7:25pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Presidential Palace, New Delhi, India
9:00am ET / 7:30pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a courtesy call with the President of India, New Delhi, India
9:15am ET / 7:45pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a State Banquet Welcome Ceremony, New Delhi, India
9:30am ET / 8:00pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a State Banquet, New Delhi, India
10:55am ET / 9:25pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Rashtrapati Bhavan, Presidential Palace en route to Palam Air Force Airport, New Delhi, India
11:20am ET / 9:50pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Palam Air Force Airport, New Delhi, India
11:30am ET / 10:00pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart New Delhi en route to Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany, Ramstein Air Base, New Delhi, India
Deal Time!
#fundametaltransformation 😉
Errr, #fundamentaltransformation…
I got exhausted just reading that schedule.
Not hardly a half day in #TrumpTime 😉
You’re right – what a schedule! The Trumps are AMAZING!
I’m sure Trump found a way to help India manufacture MORE of our pharmaceuticals than they already do given the overall situation with China…and the market will probably reflect a lot more benefits tomorrow! (Just guessing 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
We were often told that America and President Trump were not respected in the world by people who can’t even fill a funeral parlor in Iowa. It was never true, and the President’s triumph in India gives lie to it.
This is the Asia Pivot others only dreamed of as a way to salvage a legacy. Pro Tip: You don’t chase legacy; Legacy chases you. If you have to chase after it, you don’t have one.
Thanks Mr. President for your visionary leadership. We know–and now the whole world knows.
Amen.
I love our President and First Lady and advisors for many reasons and in many ways! What stamina they and their retinue have as seen on this schedule! Thanks Sundance for this post.
