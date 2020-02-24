Day Two – President Trump State Visit to India – New Delhi, Full Schedule

Day two of the President Trump and First Lady Melania visit to India holds a very busy schedule including: a welcome ceremony in New Delhi; a tree planting ceremony in New Delhi; a social lunch; a set of bilateral diplomatic meetings; a joint press conference; a business roundtable and a full state dinner.

SCHEDULE

11:10pm ET / 9:40am Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart the Grand Presidential Suite of the ITC Maurya en route to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Presidential Palace, New Delhi, India

11:25pm ET / 9:55am Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Presidential Palace, New Delhi, India

11:30pm ET / 10:00am Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a Welcome Ceremony, New Delhi, India

11:50pm ET / 10:20am Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Rashtrapati Bhavan, Presidential Palace en route to Raj Ghat, New Delhi, India

12:05am ET / 10:35am Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Raj Ghat, New Delhi, India

12:15am ET / 10:45am Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a Wreath Laying and Tree Planting Ceremony, New Delhi, India

12:35am ET / 11:05am Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Raj Ghat en route to Hyderabad House, New Delhi, India

12:55am ET / 11:25am Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Hyderabad House, New Delhi, India

1:05am ET / 11:35am Local – THE PRESIDENT participates in a restricted bilateral program, New Delhi, India

1:35am ET / 12:05pm Local – THE PRESIDENT participates in an expanded bilateral program, New Delhi, India

2:40am ET / 1:10pm Local – THE PRESIDENT delivers a joint press statement with the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, New Delhi, India

3:05am ET / 1:35pm Local – THE PRESIDENT participates in a social lunch with the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, New Delhi, India

4:05am ET / 2:35pm Local – THE PRESIDENT departs the Hyderabad House en route to Roosevelt House, Ambassador’s Residence, New Delhi, India

4:20am ET / 2:50pm Local – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Roosevelt House, Ambassador’s Residence, New Delhi, India

4:30am ET / 3:00pm Local – THE PRESIDENT participates in a business roundtable, New Delhi, India

5:30am ET / 4:00pm Local – THE PRESIDENT participates in an Embassy Meet and Greet, New Delhi, India

6:05am ET / 4:35pm Local – THE PRESIDENT departs the Roosevelt House, Ambassador’s Residence en route to the RON Location, New Delhi, India

6:15am ET / 4:45pm Local – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the Grand Presidential Suite of the ITC Maurya, New Delhi, India

6:30am ET / 5:00pm Local – THE PRESIDENT holds a press availability, New Delhi, India

8:40am ET / 7:10pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart the Grand Presidential Suite of the ITC Maurya en route to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Presidential Palace, New Delhi, India

8:55am ET / 7:25pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Presidential Palace, New Delhi, India

9:00am ET / 7:30pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a courtesy call with the President of India, New Delhi, India

9:15am ET / 7:45pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a State Banquet Welcome Ceremony, New Delhi, India

9:30am ET / 8:00pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a State Banquet, New Delhi, India

10:55am ET / 9:25pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Rashtrapati Bhavan, Presidential Palace en route to Palam Air Force Airport, New Delhi, India

11:20am ET / 9:50pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Palam Air Force Airport, New Delhi, India

11:30am ET / 10:00pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart New Delhi en route to Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany, Ramstein Air Base, New Delhi, India

~ Day Two Concludes ~