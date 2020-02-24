Day One – President Trump State Visit to India – Full Schedule and “Namaste Trump Rally” Livestreams

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive in India shortly before noon local time (1:10am ET). On arrival at the Ahmedabad airport, the first couple will head straight to Sabarmati Ashram. The Trumps will reach the venue of the “Namaste Trump Rally” at the newly built Motera cricket stadium after being serenaded along the route by artists and floats, depicting India’s diversity. President Trump will deliver a speech at the Namaste Trump welcome rally 1:15pm local / 2:45am ET.

The US President will then leave for Agra, arriving at just before 5:00pm local (6:30am ET) to take in the view of the Taj Mahal silhouetted against a setting sun. Cars are not allowed to be drive down to the Taj, alternative arrangements for Trump remain to be seen. While Prime Minister Modi will accompany Trump to his two venues in Ahmedabad, he will not be around at the Taj. [Livestream Links With Schedule Below]

Doorshardan National Livestream – WH Livestream Namaste Rally

SCHEDULE

♦ 1:10am ET / 11:40am Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY Arrive at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmadabad, India

♦ 1:30am ET / 12:00pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport en route to Gandhi Ashram, Ahmedabad, India

♦ 1:40am ET / 12:10pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY visit Gandhi Ashram, Ahmedabad, India

♦ 2:00am ET / 12:30pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and the FIRST LADY depart Gandhi Ashram en route to Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad, India

♦ 2:20am ET / 12:50pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad, India

♦ 2:45am ET / 1:15pm Local – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at a Namaste Trump Rally, Ahmedabad, India

♦ 4:00am ET / 2:30pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Motera Stadium en route to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, India

♦ 4:20am ET / 2:50pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, India

♦ 4:30am ET / 3:00pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport en route to Agra, India, Ahmedabad, India

♦ 5:45am ET / 4:15pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Agra Air Base, Agra, India

♦ 5:55am ET / 4:25pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Agra Air Base en route to the Taj Mahal, Agra, India

♦ 6:20am ET / 4:50pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at the Taj Mahal, Agra, India

♦ 6:30am ET / 5:00pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY tour the Taj Mahal, Agra, India

♦ 7:50am ET / 6:20pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart the Taj Mahal en route to Agra Air Base, Agra, India

♦ 7:15am ET / 6:45pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and the FIRST LADY arrive at Agra Air Base, Agra, India

♦ 7:25am ET / 6:55pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and the FIRST LADY depart Agra, India, en route to New Delhi, India, Agra, India

♦ 9:10am ET / 7:40pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and the FIRST LADY arrive at Palam Air Force Base, Agra, India

♦ 9:20am ET / 7:50pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and the FIRST LADY depart Palam Air Force Base en route to the RON Location, the Grand Presidential Suite of the ITC Maurya, New Delhi, India

♦ 9:30am ET / 8:00pm Local – THE PRESIDENT and the FIRST LADY arrive at the RON Location, the Grand Presidential Suite of the ITC Maurya, New Delhi, India

~ Day One Concludes ~