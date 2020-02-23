Sunday Talks: Lindsey Graham -vs- Maria Bartiromo…

Sooner or later Ms. Bartiromo is going to have to call Senator Graham to task for his delays, obfuscations and can-kicking. During an interview this morning Maria Bartiromo asks Lindsey Graham about whether he is actually going to hold the hearings he has discussed for over six months. Graham’s response isn’t exactly inspiring confidence.
One of Graham’s “problems” per se’, is the reality that many members of the Senate, including John McCain, Richard Burr, Dianne Feinstein, Harry Reid and later Mark Warner, participated in the events in/around the intelligence targeting of candidate -then President- Donald Trump. About mid-way through this interview it appears Bartiromo recognizes Graham is professionally can-kicking once again. WATCH:
THIS is why we need people like Doug Collins in the Senate.
Precisely. And on that front, I get a feeling the “offer” was a courtesy—a sort of “right of first refusal” scenario offered to a good solid player. Grenell feels like a very strategic choice however whom I’m sure is appreciated by Collins and others. This team is shaping up nicely.
I trust McConnell more than I trust Lindsey.
Talk about damning with faint praise…the comparison ain’t saying much of ol’ Lindsey. He doesn’t get that we know one is part of the solution—or the problem. Lindsey just hasn’t yet made up his mind on which side he’s gonna land.
Side? His!
Then that’s the side of being part of the problem, not the solution.
I think he picked his side long ago. Trouble is, he thinks we haven’t noticed.
Here’s an interesting question: Would Republicans Lindsay and Marco and all the GOP-ers who have dirty hands, privately prefer the person most likely to be Trump’s opponent in the General–Bernie Sanders—because Bernie would not go after the dirty hands of Spygate, Ukraine, etc?
McConnell is actually far worse, as he put a know schmuck Graham in as Judicial Committee Chair, removing a much more reliable and slow moving Grassley, and he left known corruptocrat Richard Burr in charge of Senate Intel.
Then there is ZERO recess appointment metric … et al.
Grassley termed out, Graham is giving it back next Jan.
I don’t, because The Turtle is in a position to do far greater harm. Reagan was famous for “trust but verify.” I’ve slightly modified that to “verify but verify,” when it comes to ol’ Mitch.
I cringe whenever I see Graham on Hannity or Morning Futures. It’s beyond obvious that he’s controlled opposition. Hannity and Batiromo should stop booking him and start booking guests who aren’t afraid to call him out.
Yes, the pattern is pretty clear.
Can’t figure why Maria won’t go ballistic on Graham. This guy should be squirming. He’s a worm. We know it. He knows it. And I’m sure Maria knows it but is holding back for some reason. Get tough Maria!
Graham Cracker is nothing but hot air. He could’ve started investigations a long time ago.
He’s not going to do anything that’ll make the love of his life Johnnie McCain look bad and if they investigate enough they’ll uncover a lot of illegal misdeeds from many dems and rinos.
Or the interviewers ought to pin him down to where he stands, not let him squirm and obfuscate. Well, maybe that’s calling him out if a bit less directly. But always better when interviewees are put in positions where they call themselves out, much more entertaining that way.
Come on. Maria wouldn’t be allowed within 50 yards of a camera and mine if she didn’t know and approve of Lindsey’s garbage. Why else is he on every week.
Every talking head on the box is just another Baghdad Bob. All of them.
Your ability to determine obvious distinctions between talking heads is greatly impaired.
Mr Going Nowhere comes on Maria’s show offering out free baby pacifiers once again. Nailed it Sundance, he is up to pussy’s bow in this, so he is ‘Mr Staller’ handing out those dummies until the storm ‘fades away’.
“ Mr. Going Nowhere..” Maria: ‘ Well thank you Senator Graham for being here
today.” Sen..Graham: “ Well, thank you Maria for having me here.”. Maria: “ I ‘d like to have back on this show the very day after you actually start the Committee Investigation publicly.
Lady Lindsey your schtick is wearing thin.
This is why I cannot watch any video or audio clip with the words Lindsay, Lindsey, Graham, Grayum, Grahamnesty,…you get the picture. Once I saw the pic of him with McStain in Ukraine I just tune him out. Traitors/Uniparty.
This guy has more excesses then a teenager caught with a bag of dope.
Lindsey needs to get off his dilatory ass with his letter list to the DOJ outlining the witnesses he wants to call and instead issue subpoenas forthwith, serve them and negotiate the available dates with hammer of a lawful subpoena having already been served. Further, what the hell good does a letter request to the DOJ do when the top targets, Yates, Comey, McCabe, Rosenstein, etc., don’t even presently work for the DOJ! Maria needed to ask him how he expects the DOJ to produce witnesses that no longer work there. This is just another head fake to run out the clock before the election.
Said it before and will say it again and again…
Graham = McCain
PERIOD.
He is deliberate in his rhetoric and no actions.
Lindsey Graham plans to do NOTHING. He is protecting his fellow Senators of plotting a coup which means Lindsey Graham is guilty of conspiracy to commit a coup of a sitting President.
Watched it this morning and while he was giving his usual long and rambling answer to her question found myself yelling at the TV – “ask him WHEN, ask him WHEN” he’s going to had his vaunted hearings and sure enough she did her best to get him to commit to actual hearings within the next w weeks – and as his style he rambled off all the things that have to happen before hearings could start.
And could see in her face that she knows, she knows he’s Gonna Graham as in going to get around to it . . . someday, maybe.
The “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran should be loosened to allow for medical equipment against Coronavirus.
Lindsay is full of it. Never ever ever trust Lindsay Graham. Snake in the grass. Total swamp rat.
IG confessions, House witness confessions, Gen Barr confessions, Rand Paul WB confessions, Senate Trial 190+ times witnesses video confession, missing $2B in Ukraine was the largest single donor to Clinton Foundation
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/ig-confessions-house-witness-confessions-gen-barr-confessions-rand-paul-wb-confessions-senate-trial-190-times-witnesses-video-confession-missing-2b-in-ukraine-was-the-largest-single-donor-to-cl/
Thing is, Sen Graham is just a seat-warmer, waiting out the year. After this session is ended, Grassley is returning to Senate Judicial Committee chair. So Graham isn’t going to start any major committee inquiries. He’s intent on procrastinating, prevaricating, pretending.
At least the judges nominated by Pres Trump are getting approved in committee and confirmed by the Senate. Be grateful for what we get, it’s as much as we can expect out of Graham’s tenure.
“Oh gosh, oh gosh…there is so much to do and I intend to get started…real soon, in the next few weeks, hoping to get those top level people before my committee to ask some very probing questions…right after my staff talks with them…oh gosh, we know something is not just right…gosh darn, we need to find out some really serious things, we really really do”
So says Senator Lindsey Graham…again and again and again!
Have the cows come home?
“ Have the cows come home?” It’s a tie! A *toss-up*. Worst performance in front of a camera this week: Senator Graham and Debater Mike Bloomberg! Tied!
Maria has achieved much in pinning Graham down, weekly if necessary, and at least getting him to initiate a long overdue investigative process. She has an admirable knowledge and she possesses a real command of the intricacies of the situation, and bear in mind that Sundance puts up her interviews nearly every Sunday so he obviously thinks much of her. I think I can speak for most of us when saying that she is more than watchable and she is a most engaging personality.
Note what MB did not ask…how long have you been chairman and why don’t we have answers to these obvious questions already.n
