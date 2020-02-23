Sunday Talks: Lindsey Graham -vs- Maria Bartiromo…

Sooner or later Ms. Bartiromo is going to have to call Senator Graham to task for his delays, obfuscations and can-kicking. During an interview this morning Maria Bartiromo asks Lindsey Graham about whether he is actually going to hold the hearings he has discussed for over six months. Graham’s response isn’t exactly inspiring confidence.

One of Graham’s “problems” per se’, is the reality that many members of the Senate, including John McCain, Richard Burr, Dianne Feinstein, Harry Reid and later Mark Warner, participated in the events in/around the intelligence targeting of candidate -then President- Donald Trump. About mid-way through this interview it appears Bartiromo recognizes Graham is professionally can-kicking once again. WATCH: