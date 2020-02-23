Excellent Video Celebrating President Trump Visit to India…

Posted on February 23, 2020 by

And now for something completely different.  Meme creator @mad_liberals has created a brilliant expanded meme video of Peshwa Warrior President Trump. WATCH:

6 Responses to Excellent Video Celebrating President Trump Visit to India…

  1. ParteaGirl says:
    February 23, 2020 at 7:12 pm

    This kind of meme is a labor of love. No wonder Mini Mike has to pay for his.

  2. maggiemoowho says:
    February 23, 2020 at 7:12 pm

    OMG, I’m dying here🤣. That is a great video😄👍👍👍 MAGA🇺🇸

  3. CharterOakie says:
    February 23, 2020 at 7:13 pm

    Haha! Good stuff.

  4. shortcoach says:
    February 23, 2020 at 7:21 pm

    Wow! Ya gotta have some good clean fun once in awhile!!!

  5. wilderness3300 says:
    February 23, 2020 at 7:25 pm

    The optics of this visit are going to be YUGE!!

  6. Peoria Jones says:
    February 23, 2020 at 7:28 pm

    Can anyone translate what The Donald is singing? (It seems to me that is the only difference from the first version.) So well done!

