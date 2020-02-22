The Nevada Caucuses are taking place today to select the Democrat presidential candidate. For the first time this year Nevada had early caucuses voting last week and there were a great deal of votes cast.
Caucuses begin at Noon local time, 3:00pm Eastern. Due to early caucus voting we should start to see some results around 4:00pm to 4:30pm as precincts call-in their results.
Did the DNC app malfunction yet? 😄
I just wanted to confess to Sundance and all my friends here. I am NOT running for president. But apparently Vladimir Putin still wants me to win. I have never colluded with Putin and I don’t know any Russians. But there are several vhs tapes of me from the 1980s. I really can’t be blackmailed, because I was jacked and pumped and had a great tan back then. Damn those were good times….
Here we go…….cant wait to see what happens to screw this up!🤣🍿🤣
“Lack of volunteers”…that’s the ticket
Russian collusion interference!
If it’s anything like the Democrats dumpster fire in Iowa it’ll be the Nevada Circus!
Nevada Caucus: “Hold our beer Iowa”
Did they hire people to show up again (like in 2016)? Just wondering.🤨
Hint: Check some of the Casino employee lists… see if any names match-up with Caucus attendees in unusual numbers.
Can someone explain to me what the actual mechanics of “early caucus voting” are?
I thought the very definition of a “caucus” meant having to be physically present in order to make your preference(s) known?
Thanks!
Well, now you make sense but what does that have to do with Democrats?
I DONT CATE WHAT THE COMMUNIST DEMOCRATS ARE DOING.They are the enemies of God, the People, the Constitution, Liberty, and Mankind.A pox on them all.
Roger that.
Training on the day of the caucus
Who’s in charge of the 2,000 NDAs?
That 4-430pm results estimate presumes everything works correctly. When has ANYTHING the Democrat/Socialist’s done worked correctly.
Anyone have the Vegas odds on the count being completed by next week?
Chief Always Angry vs. Chief Stolen Feathers vs. Chief Halfwit vs. Chief Papoose Face with Chief Moneybags watching from afar. All battling to see who will be Big Chief of the Confederated Tribes of Clowns.
Great IQ (PQ) Test for M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!
Since surly the Russians are hacking all this, whoever wins will be revealed as their agent.
This where things get a little more complicated …
Pre-caucus guess:
Sanders, Biden, Warren, Buttigeig, Klobuchar, Steyer, Gabbard, Doomberg
https://www.politico.com/2020-election/live-updates-and-analysis/nevada-results-chat/
Bernie Sanders
367 – votes
47.3%
Joe Biden
190 – votes
30.9%
Tom Steyer
69 – votes
10.9%
Pete Buttigieg
33 – votes
4.8%
Elizabeth Warren
52 – votes
4.8%
