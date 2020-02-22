Nevada Caucus Election Results and Discussion – 4:00pm

The Nevada Caucuses are taking place today to select the Democrat presidential candidate. For the first time this year Nevada had early caucuses voting last week and there were a great deal of votes cast.

Caucuses begin at Noon local time, 3:00pm Eastern.  Due to early caucus voting we should start to see some results around 4:00pm to 4:30pm as precincts call-in their results.

♦ New York Times Nevada Results LINK

♦ CNN News Nevada Results Link

♦ Politico Nevada Results Link

♦ Reno Gazette Nevada Results Link

  1. Magabear says:
    February 22, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    Did the DNC app malfunction yet? 😄

    Reply
    • Bill Durham says:
      February 22, 2020 at 4:19 pm

      I just wanted to confess to Sundance and all my friends here. I am NOT running for president. But apparently Vladimir Putin still wants me to win. I have never colluded with Putin and I don’t know any Russians. But there are several vhs tapes of me from the 1980s. I really can’t be blackmailed, because I was jacked and pumped and had a great tan back then. Damn those were good times….

      Reply
  2. susandyer1962 says:
    February 22, 2020 at 3:51 pm

    Here we go…….cant wait to see what happens to screw this up!🤣🍿🤣

    Reply
  3. Brutalus says:
    February 22, 2020 at 3:54 pm

    “Lack of volunteers”…that’s the ticket

    Reply
  4. California Joe says:
    February 22, 2020 at 3:54 pm

    If it’s anything like the Democrats dumpster fire in Iowa it’ll be the Nevada Circus!

    Reply
  5. CM-TX says:
    February 22, 2020 at 3:57 pm

    Did they hire people to show up again (like in 2016)? Just wondering.🤨

    Hint: Check some of the Casino employee lists… see if any names match-up with Caucus attendees in unusual numbers.

    Reply
  6. L4grasshopper says:
    February 22, 2020 at 3:59 pm

    Can someone explain to me what the actual mechanics of “early caucus voting” are?

    I thought the very definition of a “caucus” meant having to be physically present in order to make your preference(s) known?

    Thanks!

    Reply
  7. Mike in a Truck says:
    February 22, 2020 at 4:00 pm

    I DONT CATE WHAT THE COMMUNIST DEMOCRATS ARE DOING.They are the enemies of God, the People, the Constitution, Liberty, and Mankind.A pox on them all.

    Reply
  8. Reserved55 says:
    February 22, 2020 at 4:04 pm

  9. Reserved55 says:
    February 22, 2020 at 4:06 pm

    Training on the day of the caucus

  10. Reserved55 says:
    February 22, 2020 at 4:08 pm

  11. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    February 22, 2020 at 4:08 pm

    That 4-430pm results estimate presumes everything works correctly. When has ANYTHING the Democrat/Socialist’s done worked correctly.

    Anyone have the Vegas odds on the count being completed by next week?

  Reply
    February 22, 2020 at 4:16 pm

    Chief Always Angry vs. Chief Stolen Feathers vs. Chief Halfwit vs. Chief Papoose Face with Chief Moneybags watching from afar. All battling to see who will be Big Chief of the Confederated Tribes of Clowns.

  Reply
    February 22, 2020 at 4:17 pm

  Reply
    February 22, 2020 at 4:19 pm

  Reply
    February 22, 2020 at 4:19 pm

    Since surly the Russians are hacking all this, whoever wins will be revealed as their agent.

  Reply
    February 22, 2020 at 4:23 pm

  Reply
    February 22, 2020 at 4:24 pm

    This where things get a little more complicated …

  Reply
    February 22, 2020 at 4:25 pm

    Pre-caucus guess:
    Sanders, Biden, Warren, Buttigeig, Klobuchar, Steyer, Gabbard, Doomberg

  Reply
    February 22, 2020 at 4:25 pm

  Reply
    February 22, 2020 at 4:26 pm

  Reply
    February 22, 2020 at 4:26 pm

  Reply
    February 22, 2020 at 4:27 pm

    https://www.politico.com/2020-election/live-updates-and-analysis/nevada-results-chat/

    Bernie Sanders
    367 – votes
    47.3%

    Joe Biden
    190 – votes
    30.9%

    Tom Steyer
    69 – votes
    10.9%

    Pete Buttigieg
    33 – votes
    4.8%

    Elizabeth Warren
    52 – votes
    4.8%

