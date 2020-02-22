Beijing Admits Coronavirus Didn’t Start in Wuhan Food Market – Senator Cotton Tweets Vindication…

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) now admits to an internal report showing the Coronavirus did not originate from the Huanan food market as they initially stated.
Senator Tom Cotton has previously questioned the origination claim because there is a level-4 biological weapons lab in Wuhan, China, where the Huanan market is located. Tonight Senator Cotton tweets vindication toward his original suspicions:
(Via Global Times) A new study by Chinese researchers indicates the novel coronavirus may have begun human-to-human transmission in late November from a place other than the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan.
The study published on ChinaXiv, a Chinese open repository for scientific researchers, reveals the new coronavirus was introduced to the seafood market from another location, and then spread rapidly from market to market. The findings were the result of analyses of genome-wide data, sources of infection and the route of spread of 93 samples of the novel coronavirus collected from 12 countries across four continents.
The study believes that patient zero transmitted the virus to workers or sellers at the Huanan seafood market. The crowded market facilitated the further transmission of the virus to buyers, which caused a wider spread in early December 2019.
According to the researchers, the new coronavirus experienced two sudden population expansions, including one on January 6, 2020, which was related to the Chinese New Year’s Day holiday.
An earlier expansion occurred on December 8, implying human-to-human transmission may have started in early December or late November, and then accelerated when it reached the Huanan seafood market.
On January 6, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a second-level emergency response, which the researchers said served as a warning against mass public activity and travel.
If the warnings had received wider public attention, the number of cases spreading nationally and globally in mid-to-late January would have been lower, said the researchers. (read more)
Well, #sonofabitch!
Once again demonstrating the truism that “The only thing you can be absolutely sure about is that the official story is the one thing that DIDN’T HAPPEN.”
🤔🤔Unfortunately so True.
Let’s compare
Disease Burden of Influenza | CDC
Well, that didn’t work, but the CDC estimates between 12,000 and 61,000 deaths anually from influenza since 2010, with 9 million to 45 million illnesses. That’s in the U.S. with 1/4 the population of China.
Give me a break!
Bioweapons are created for a reason. Why is anyone surprised that this happened? Just wait until they release an Ebola type virus that will really wipe out millions. It’s coming! We the Sheeple are so gullible!
One of the Bio weapons labs in the area had the virus, indicated some in the China medical online community.
As dishonest as they may be, The CCP is likely less dishonest than our FBI/CIA/DOJ/MSM.
Ouch.
But I can’t refute it ….Not yet.
“The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) now admits to an internal report showing the Coronavirus did not originate from the Huanan food market as they initially stated.”
I guess they did not want to spoil their track record of outright lying, obfuscation, deceit and obstruction concerning incidents and events..
The scientists who were working with infected bats were bitten and urinated upon. Those people put themselves in quarantine, but they were too scared to notify Big Brother,
OR
the current epidemic of swine flu traveled cross-species…
Biological warfare should have been outlawed..
The doctor who blew the whistle on the coverup died of the virus..
Lack of security in bio labs, and human error can cost many lives..
If anyone is truly surprised by this, they are one of those who has believed, consciously or otherwise, the propaganda put out by the PEOPLES REPUBLIC OF CHINA (therein lies the slightest hint) and sadly, as amplified by the lame stream media, fellow travelers among the dims and progressivists, and incredibly our own government, including regrettably POTUS that “China” (think big fat cuddly panda) is a capitalist nation “just like us.”
In point of fact, it is a thorough-going ruthless totalitarian communist nation whose hallmark is abusing its own people and deceiving outsiders. Torture, murder, slavery, imprisonment and when that is not enough to ensure total control and wealth to the elite, mass starvation and other incredible hardships. The PRC is notorious for “cheating” at every level in international commerce and yet we award their lawlessness and dissembling with MFN trade status among other perks. We have virtually an open border for Chinese spies…., erm, I mean students, to attend our “best” science and engineering schools, knowing that many, if not most, are working for their communist masters to vacuum up anything that will give them some advantage over us.
Finally, adding not only insult but peril to injury, previous presidents and many of our “blue chip” corporations have engaged in a massive transfer of technology of either actual military or easily re-purposed “nonmilitary” value. In the same manner as the US government is living in a fantasy world regarding Islam, ignoring the existential threat it poses to our nation and way of life, so too do our officials either ignore or fail to admit the truth that the PRC is at war with America and will use all means necessary to vanquish us. Also, just as the islamists, the PRC plays the “long game” for eventual victory and dominance, playing 3 dimensional chess while our government and globalist corporations play checkers.
THIS VIRUS WAS CREATED IN THE UK AND PATENTED THERE, IN 2015. IT WAS SPECIFICALLY CREATED TO KILL! PLEASE, CHECK YOUR RECORDS, IT CAME FROM THE UK, UNDER THE DIRECTION OF THE VATICAN!
Pills, take them.
The caps mean you missed your morning dose.
And you know this how?
Treepers have posted the US patent for it, as registered by – I think it was – the Gates…
It is pretty obvious the coronavirus came from someone working in the lab.
One possibly is lab assistants selling dead lab bats at meat market for extra pocket money.
Also of interest is the head bat guy at the lab was looking for two assistants in November. Maybe previous assistants got fired?
Also CCP announced they were tightening rules for these labs.
or died!
Bonnie:. Yes, that is a possibility but likely being young they probably survived long enough to be fired!
Only the good die Young!
Interesting Times indeed….
It’s a non event…..a < 1% death rate infection rate in the West makes it about as dangerous as cupcakes.
But please, bloviate to your heart's content.
Parrot:. Nobody figures, even the Chinese fake figures, are below 1%!
Concentrate: the West has virtually a zero death rate with imported cases, the Chinese and coming Asian death stats are 2-3% are because there is zero treatment for the plebs.
The non-symptomatic gestation time for this virus is 14 days. I have a two-year-old and a five-month-old. You want me to risk their lives on a “less than one percent death rate”? Sorry, I don’t find it acceptable that my boys would be that “less than one percent”!!
Here is an excellent article from the New York Post:
https://nypost.com/2020/02/22/dont-buy-chinas-story-the-coronavirus-may-have-leaked-from-a-lab/
Why does China have a Bio-4 lab?
They have a history of militarism and sloppiness.
TonyE:. Actually it has more to do with how communism works!
Communism is especially good at making good people look bad!
I have had first hand experience!
The USSR promoted some of the VERY best people in music, ballet, hockey, chess, etc. Not so much in statesmen.
Kinda what this country might be headed to, in an EXTEMELY dumbed-down and debased version.
There was a corona virus / bat laboratory a mere 280 METERS from the Wuhan seafood market and that lab was no where near BLS level 4. The coronavirus was from a species of bat 900 kilometers from Wuhan….
“descriptions of the virus published on Nature this week indicated that the genome sequences from patients were 96% or 89% identical to the Bat CoV ZC45 coronavirus originally found in Rhinolophus affinis 1,2.** It was critical to study where the pathogen came from and how it passed onto human.
An article published on The Lancet reported that 41 people in Wuhan were found to have the acute respiratory syndrome and 27 of them had contact with Huanan Seafood Market 3. The 2019-nCoV was found in 33 out of 585 samples collected in the market after the outbreak. The market was suspected to be the origin of the epidemic, and was shut down according to the rule of quarantine the source during an epidemic.
**The bats carrying CoV ZC45 were originally found in Yunnan or Zhejiang province, both of which were more than 900 kilometers away from the seafood market.** Bats were normally found to live in caves and trees. But the seafood market is in a densely-populated district of Wuhan, a metropolitan of ~15 million people. The probability was very low for the bats to fly to the market. According to municipal reports and the testimonies of 31 residents and 28 visitors, the bat was never a food source in the city, and no bat was traded in the market. There was possible natural recombination or intermediate host of the coronavirus, yet little proof has been reported.
Was there any other possible pathway? **We screened the area around the seafood market and identified two laboratories conducting research on bat coronavirus. Within ~280 meters from the market, there was the Wuhan Center for Disease Control & Prevention (WHCDC) (Figure 1, from Baidu and Google maps).”**
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/smoking-gun-chinese-scientist-finds-killer-coronavirus-probably-originated-laboratory-wuhan
A 21st Century Cherynobl….
If you don’t believe in coincidences, the researcher at Harvard University who was recently arrested is tied into this, somehow. At least that is what my antennae are twitching at.
The whole Corona virus episode smacks of a test run by the Chinese Government. Highly contagious virus released into the general population to gauge effectiveness of transmission. The virus isn’t particularly deadly. The scary part will be when they engineer a much deadlier strain that is spread this easily.
