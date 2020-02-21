Wolfe 2.0 With Different Ending – Defense Intel Agency Employee Pleads Guilty: Leaking to Journalist Girlfriend…

In 2017 SSCI Security Director James Wolfe was caught leaking Top Secret Classified information, the Page FISA application, to his journalist girlfriend. In late 2018 the SSCI intelligence breech was covered-up by DAG Rod Rosenstein and DC Attorney Jessie Liu.
In 2019 Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) employee, Henry Kyle Frese, was caught leaking Top Secret classified intelligence to his journalist girlfriend. In 2020 he pleads guilty to the charges:
[Via DOJ] – An employee of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) pleaded guilty today to charges related to his disclosure of classified national defense information (NDI) to two journalists in 2018 and 2019.
[…] According to court documents, Henry Kyle Frese, 31, of Alexandria, was employed by DIA as a counterterrorism analyst from February 2018 to October 2019, and held a Top Secret//Sensitive Compartmented Information security clearance.
United States government agencies have confirmed that in the spring and summer of 2018, News Outlet 1 published eight articles, all authored by the same journalist (Journalist 1) [Amanda Macias, CNBC ] that contained classified NDI that related to the capabilities of certain foreign countries’ weapons systems. These articles contained classified intelligence from five intelligence reports (the Compromised Intelligence Reports) made available to appropriately cleared recipients in the first half of 2018.
The topic of all of these initial five Compromised Intelligence Reports – foreign countries’ weapons systems – was outside the scope of Frese’s job duties as an analyst covering CT topics. The media articles, and the intelligence reporting from which they were derived, both contained information that is classified up to the TS//SCI level, indicating that its unauthorized disclosure could reasonably be expected to result in exceptionally grave damage to the national security. The intelligence reporting was marked as such.
According to court documents, Frese and Journalist 1 lived together at the same residential address from January 2018 to November 2018.
Throughout 2018 and 2019, Frese and Journalist 1 “followed” each other on Twitter, and on at least two occasions Frese re-Tweeted Journalist 1’s Tweets announcing the publications of articles containing NDI classified at the Top Secret level.
In or about April of 2018, Journalist 1 introduced Frese to a second journalist (Journalist 2) [Courtney Kube from NBC]. Subsequently, Frese began texting and speaking with Journalist 2 by telephone. Between mid-2018 and late September 2019, Frese orally transmitted NDI classified at the Top Secret level to Journalist 1 on 12 separate occasions, and orally transmitted NDI classified at the Secret level to Journalist 1 on at least four occasions.
Frese knew the information was classified at the Secret and Top Secret levels because the intelligence products from which he had learned the classified information had visible classification markings as to the classification level of the information, and the intelligence products accessed by Frese were stored on secure, classified government information systems. (read more)
Imagine how different things would be today if James Wolfe had been prosecuted for his leaks in 2018.
Well, Senator Lankford just escaped the SSCI. Who is next, or will the rest of them go down with the ship? Public information currently available has put a hole below their waterline. It won’t be long before the decks are awash. All of their bailing won’t keep the SSCI afloat forever.
Lord I hope you’re right. We’ve been outlining the SSCI issues for almost a decade.
We all are at this point something has to happen now.
Sundance, a serious question. How could the SSCI go down without also taking with them most of the Gang of Eight members, past and present? Talk about setting the sights high.
Sudance, where do you get the count on Likes that you publish with your ID, lately? Just curious.
Isn’t Lankford currently working on amnesty for illegals? Priorities (for his Koch donors, not priorities for Oklahomans).
They replaced Lankford with never-Trumper Ben Sasse. Looks to me like it goes on..
Sasse ran the “page boys” program for Speaker of the House Dennis Hastert. Hastert was convicted of sexual abuse of young students several years ago.
Sasse is compromised and controllable.
Controllable… but by whom?
Not sure we can yet rest easy.
“Hastert was convicted of sexual abuse of young students several years ago.”
While he was almost certainly guilty of those things, he was only convicted for financial payoffs for the purpose of a coverup.
Lankford is my senator. While I am impressed he left the debauched SSCI, he’d really be a hero if he turned in the crooks. Running away from evil doesn’t slow it down…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Claim whistle blower status and you walk.
apparently leaking for the right people AND conspiring with them does the trick..
we will revisit this contrast again with assange….publisher or spy/espionage? hacker or journalist.?
in the old days job applications would ask if you were a member of the communist party. Since democrats are part of “the resistance”, they should allow that back on job applications and make democrat a disqualifier..
“An employee of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) pleaded guilty today to charges related to his disclosure of classified national defense information (NDI) to two journalists in 2018 and 2019.”
No mention of any sentencing recommendation
10 years is the max
Amazingly enough, a DIA leaker was sentenced to 10 years back in October.
“A former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) officer, who pleaded guilty in March to attempting to communicate, deliver, or transmit information involving the national defense of the United States to the People’s Republic of China, will serve 10 years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Dee Benson imposed the sentence Tuesday afternoon in Salt Lake City.”
“Ron Rockwell Hansen, 60, of Syracuse, Utah, was arrested June 2, 2018, on his way to the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle, Washington, as he was preparing to board a flight to China while in possession of SECRET military information. ”
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/former-intelligence-officer-convicted-attempted-espionage-sentenced-10-years-federal-prison
Sixteen documented leaks.
Frese’s plea deal is that he pled guilty to 2 leaks with a maximum of 10 years.
Another soft prosecution job for treasonous leftists.
Per count against him.
He has 2 counts against him so 20 years max.
May they swing together soon, wretched traitors…one LAST time, Fresebrain, MaCIAs & K-RUBE !
GO GET ‘em ALL, Dir Grennell & COS Patel !
Sentencing ?…Swingtime for this traitorous threesome, Freesebrain, MaCIAs & K-RUBE…
His conviction wouldn’t compromise the SSCI or larger coup team/institution, hence the difference.
Monkey See. Monkey Do!
So I guess it’s pretty safe for us to assume that this Frese guy is a registered republican.
CIA, FBI, DIA all corrupt to the core. Full of Obama Soy Boys and true believers. Good luck to acting DNI Grenell in cleaning out this mess.
Honey trap? she’s off the hook while Assange rots in British prison
Drain it! Niiiiiice.
Trump for Rushmore 🇺🇸🕶
SnowdenWannabe actually Snowflake🐀
“In or about April of 2018, Journalist 1 introduced Frese to a second journalist (Journalist 2) [Courtney Kube from NBC]. Subsequently, Frese began texting and speaking with Journalist 2 by telephone.”
Now why would presstitute #1 want her BF to start “something” with presstitute #2?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Because presstitute #2 was a more senior, higher profile personality, and presstitute #1 was looking to gain esteem/prestige by sharing a byline and having them owe her.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The throuple (Katie Hill) must be a thing in the swamp.
Climbing the ladder of success in journalism?
looks kosher
Clearly he doesn’t have the goods to take down the Big Wigs with him, so, no need for him to be protected.
I hope he gets the whole 10 years and then actually has to serve it.
It’s federal. If he’s sentenced he will have to served the VAST majority of it. It’s not like state crimes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for the info, Bill. I had thought that federal sentencing guidelines were far more stringent than state. With the feds., convicts would serve nearly the entirety of their prison sentences which are handed down.
So if lying is 40 months what is leaking top secret information?
LikeLiked by 7 people
30 days suspended if he is a Trump Hater.
A Federal……bullet to the head.
Probably will be sentenced to two months, like Wolfe. Hello Roger Stone….
Hang ‘em high!
“So if lying is 40 months what is leaking top secret information?”
Well that depends. Is the leaker a democrat or republican?
LikeLiked by 3 people
The obvious problem at this point.
Hey Sundance…. pre Wolfe precedent? NSA Reality Winner leaked to The Intercept.
https://www.wsbtv.com/news/reality-winner-sentenced-to-5-years-for-leaking-secret-us-report/818992679/
It pays to have friends in high places. Especially if they are also guilty as hell.
I heard Amy Bergman Jackson has already been assigned the case!/sarc.
They did it before….This is very similar to what CIA Director General David Howell Petraeus reportedly began an affair with Paula Broadwell, principal author of his biography, All In: The Education of General David Petraeus, after Petraeus left his ISAF command on July 18, 2011, to become CIA director. The FBI & DOJ recommended bringing felony charges against Petraeus for providing Top Secret Sensitive Compartmented Information (SSCI) classified information to Broadwell. Petraeus denied the allegations and was reported to have had no interest in a plea deal. However, later in March 2015 the DOJ announced that Petraeus agreed to plead guilty in federal court to a charge of unauthorized removal and retention of classified information.
The DOJ Plea Agreement Statement of Facts filed accordingly, rather than transmit emails to each other’s inbox, which would have left a more obvious email trail, Petraeus and Broadwell left messages in a draft folder and the draft messages were then read by the other person when they logged into the same account. Petraeus also stated that he had provided Broadwell access to documents containing Top SSCI, had later moved those documents to his personal residence and stored them in an unsecured drawer, and had deliberately and intentionally lied to FBI about both providing Broadwell access to the documents and their improper storage for her Books and Media. These facts were acknowledged to be true by Petraeus as part of his plea agreement.
US Attorney General Eric Holder was aware that the FBI had discovered the affair, it was not until much later, that Petraeus’s nominal superior, DNI James R. Clapper, was advised. That same evening Clapper called Petraeus and urged him to resign. Clapper notified the White House, President Obama summoned Petraeus to the White House where Petraeus offered his CIA Director resignation. Eventually, Petraeus pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of mishandling the classified information that he provided to his mistress and biographer? In April 2015, a federal judge sentenced Petraeus to two years probation plus a fine of $100,000. The fine was more than double the amount the DOJ Prosecutors had requested?
ANOTHER DOUBLE STANDARD INVOLVING THE MOST TOP SECRETS SSCI ONLY PRESIDENTS CAN DISCLOSE BUT LEAKS CONTINUE AND THOSE DOING TEM GET SLAPS ON WRISTS & OTHER PROCESS CRIMES OF MULTIPLE YEARS IN PRISON & POTUS TRUMP SLAPS IN THE FACE IN THE MEDIA PRESS?
He’ll get four months. Hiis forehead will get four years.
🙂
Yes, but who was leaking against Trump? That’s what makes the difference.
I wonder who this guy will name drop to call as a witness.
The play book never changes.
sounds like he was freelancing so he’ll get the book like a typical sacrificial lamb
The DOJ press release attempts to manage our expectations: “Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.”
…and they typically have such a profound effect on stopping behavior resulting in those penalties. /s
Here’s a chance for Trump’s DOJ to show how these things SHOULD be handled.
Say goodbye for 30 years, kid!!! And your journalist girlfriend, too!
MNN BREAKING NEWS…
(Washington, DC) The Amalgamated My Pet Russian Stool Pigeon and Intel Workers Local #305 has filed a Labor Board grievance against the US Intelligence Community. “We were all promised permanent jobs when Hillary won, “said union spokesman Boris Badanov, “but nobody ever calls any more. All the guys we worked for now have jobs at MSNBC and CNN, while we’re sitting in the basement waiting for another Nellie Ohr shortwave message that never comes.”
The federal employee union represents thousands of Russian informants who worked for the government to frame Donald Trump, his campaign and then his administration. Noted union members include Maria Veselnitskya, sent by Loretta Lynch and Fusion GPS to frame the Trumps, Maria Butina, sent by Peter Strzok to frame the NRA and Gennadiy Vasilievich Vostretsov, sent by the FBI to frame Roger Stone. Also Joseph Misfud, sent by John Brennan to frame George Popadoupolous. Although not a Russian, Mifsud’s funny name sounds Russian-ish for government informant-work. Also Carter Pageinski, sent by the FBI to spy on himself.
“We just want to go back to work for the Intelligence Community and do our patriotic duty by framing Americans like Bernie Sanders and Tulsi Gabbard and the few remaining Republicans we didn’t get to in 2016, ” said Badanov, without evidence.
Manufactured News Network: “Now Open For Bidding!”
At some point, a majority will realize that “Intel” is a far second-fiddle on the pecking order of the National Command Authority. And so has it been since time immemorial, the Commander is the Boss, but it is spelled out with US law for NCA. All Agencies are subordinate to the NCA, and the head of the NCA is POTUS. By law. Pecking order is well defined. IC is not in the top ten for a reason.
Command authority does not submit to “Intel” as the ultimate sovereign of the State unless that State is an authoritarian Dictatorship.
What a spectacle to see Brennan plead that the “Intel” of “Russian influence” is above the Commander in Chief and belongs to Congress. What chain of command is this that Brennan refers to? The chain of command for Sedition? The Brennan “Banquet of Sedition” with a stench that carries far and wide, corrupting all that inhale the dream of power usurped.
In the long run facts matter. In the short run they don’t. What do Dem voters care about the legitimate chain of command?
Do you think the Dem candidates for President, and Brennan, are confused about what the chain of command is?
In an effort to read all the comments before I post, I now leave and re-load the article after reading it. Trying to follow the rules here. 😅
So, is this a hopeful sign? Or just another guppy while the sharks swim away?
Everybody knows the “C” on the documents means copyright
Hillary?
lol
Frese got a new “leaker” and was “orally transmitting” stuff to her?
So, the $1 million question! Why weren’t these two journalists prosecuted like Assange? Why wasn’t The New York Times and Washington Post prosecuted for their roles in publishing classified documents and information which they damn well knew was leaked to them illegally? Would make an interesting article by SunDance. No?
LikeLiked by 3 people
You know I spent seven years working for a Defense contractor-i Security clearance, background check paperwork (like the GSA 312 form) .I took my job deadly seriously. I cannot believe the abundance of unpatriotic, honey pot oriented , fools tha tare in both the military and the government.!!!
Granted I was a Pilot/courier, but I saw and heard much and kept it quiet…
still do…
This “Get Trump” carp will get US too if not stopped..
These liberals leak more than an intact dog.
Power is being able to decide who to prosecute and who not to prosecute for the same crime.
Deep Power is being able to decide who to give no sentence to and who to give 10 years to for exactly the same crime.
In mother Russia this man is like herring without potatos.
Bernie will teach him:)
Another example of journalism by vagina.
Who is going to prosecute any of these Deep State crimes? Nobody. The entire DOJ comprised of activist partisan Democrats. Barr can’t do anything even if he wants to.
Guilty. 40 hours of community service working to reelect Mitt Romney.
I’ve followed this case. If one takes a look at her Twitter feed:
(She just went on vacation out of the country, to France. She was briefly suspended by CNBC when he was arrested.)
1. Her father appears to be retired Army (warrant officer?).
2. She’s a CNBC military reporter and is very, very pro-military.
3. She looks like a real (naive, innocent) sweetheart.
4. There is a pic with her and her boyfriend and another military couple.
5. She lived with the guy for 10-11 months.
But:
1. She asked him to leak for her and to continue to leak for her after they apparently broke up. He said he’d do it if it helped her career.
2. She asked him to leak for another reporter (NBC?).
3. He was leaking to others besides these two reporters. Someone outside the U.S.
4. He has a very anti-Trump Twitter feed (which is now closed to outsiders).
5. He was very careless and stupid. These “intelligence” operatives really aren’t that intelligent or tech savvy. He used his own cell phone to contact both reporters. He liked his girlfriends tweets / articles that were about the information he leaked to her! Jeesh. I mean really, how difficult was it for them to figure out who did this?
In the end, she sold her soul for her career. She let her father down. She let the military down and her nation. Her (ex) boyfriend is going to be Bubba’s lover in prison. All for what? To climb the latter?
